We are closing in on the 2021 NFL Draft, and there's no shortage of storylines leading up to Roger Goodell announcing that the Jacksonville Jaguars are officially on the clock. Of course, they are widely expected to select Clemson phenom Trevor Lawrence with that top spot and hopefully solidify that quarterback position for the next decade-plus. While you'd think that a player coming into the league with more hype than the likes of John Elway, Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck would be the headliner for this year's draft, there's plenty more to sink our teeth into. The San Francisco 49ers made a massive leap, trading up from No. 12 to No. 3 in a blockbuster deal with the Miami Dolphins. Meanwhile, the New York Jets signaled that they are going quarterback at No. 2 after shipping Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers. And that's just the tip of the iceberg.
As we get ready for all this madness to unfold, we here at CBS Sports have been all over the latest happenings with the 2021 draft. You want prospect rankings? We got them. You want a deep dive on where Lawrence ranks among some of the top QB prospects to come out of college? We've got you covered. Oh, and mock drafts? Yeah, we have those in spades.
Below, you'll find links to a seven-round mock draft for every one of the 32 teams in the league written by one of our staff writers here at CBS Sports. No stone -- or pick -- is left unturned so grab your beverage of choice, sit back and take a look at how we see the 2021 draft possibly unfolding.
Here's where you can purchase officially licensed NFL Draft hats and other NFL merchandise, some at 65% off.
Arizona Cardinals
Top two picks:
- Round 1 (16th overall): CB Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech
- Round 2 (49th overall): WR Elijah Moore, Ole Miss
To read the rest of Jordan Dajani's mock for the Cardinals, click here.
Atlanta Falcons
Top two picks:
- Round 1 (4th overall): TE Kyle Pitts, Florida
- Round 2 (35th overall): DE Joseph Ossai, Texas
To read the rest of Cody Benjamin's mock for the Falcons, click here.
Baltimore Ravens
Top two picks:
- Round 1 (27th overall): WR Terrance Marshall Jr., LSU
- Round 2 (58th overall): EDGE Jordan Smith, UAB
To read the rest of Josh Edwards' mock for the Ravens, click here.
Buffalo Bills
Top two picks:
- Round 1 (30th overall): RB Travis Etienne, Clemson
- Round 2 (61st overall): CB Eric Stokes, Georgia
To read the rest of Chris Trapasso's mock for the Bills, click here.
Carolina Panthers
Top two picks:
- Round 1 (8th overall): OT Rashawn Slater, Northwestern
- Round 2 (39th overall): CB Tyson Campbell, Georgia
To read the rest of Cody Benjamin's mock for the Panthers, click here.
Chicago Bears
Top two picks:
- Round 1 (20th overall): CB Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech
- Round 2 (52nd overall): OT Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
To read the rest of Jordan Dajani's mock for the Bears, click here.
Cincinnati Bengals
Top two picks:
- Round 1 (5th overall): OL Penei Sewell, Oregon
- Round 2 (38th overall): WR Terrance Marshall Jr., LSU
To read the rest of John Breech's mock for the Bengals, click here.
Cleveland Browns
Top two picks:
- Round 1 (26th overall): CB Greg Newsome II, Northwestern
- Round 2 (59th overall): EDGE Jordan Smith, UAB
To read the rest of Josh Edwards' mock for the Browns, click here.
Dallas Cowboys
Top two picks:
- Round 1 (10th overall): CB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama
- Round 2 (44th overall): S Ar'Darius Washington, TCU
To read the rest of Patrik Walker's mock for the Cowboys, click here.
Denver Broncos
Top two picks:
- Round 1 (9th overall): LB Micah Parsons, Penn State
- Round 2 (40th overall): RB Travis Etienne, Clemson
To read the rest of Jeff Kerr's mock for the Broncos, click here.
Detroit Lions
Top two picks:
- Round 1 (7th overall): WR Devonta Smith, Alabama
- Round 2 (41st overall): CB Tyson Campbell, Georgia
To read the rest of Chris Trapasso's mock for the Lions, click here.
Green Bay Packers
Top two picks:
- Round 1 (29th overall): LB Zaven Collins, Tulsa
- Round 2 (62nd overall): WR Tutu Atwell, Louisville
To read the rest of Cody Benjamin's mock for the Packers, click here.
Houston Texans
Top two picks:
- Round 3 (67th overall): WR Nico Collins, Michigan
- Round 4 (109th overall): QB Kellen Mond, Texans A&M
To read the rest of Cody Benjamin's mock for the Texans, click here.
Indianapolis Colts
Top two picks:
- Round 1 (21st overall): OT Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech
- Round 2 (54th overall): EDGE Joseph Ossai, Texas
To read the rest of Bryan DeArdo's mock for the Colts, click here.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Top two picks:
- Round 1 (1st overall): QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson
- Round 1 (25th overall): S Trevon Moehrig, TCU
To read the rest of Tyler Sullivan's mock for the Jaguars, click here.
Kansas City Chiefs
Top two picks:
- Round 1 (31st overall): OT Dillon Radunz, North Dakota State
- Round 2 (63rd overall): WR Elijah Moore, Ole Miss
To read the rest of Patrik Walker's mock for the Chiefs, click here.
Las Vegas Raiders:
Top two picks:
- Round 1 (17th overall): DL Christian Barmore, Alabama
- Round 2 (48th overall): OT Jalen Mayfield, Michigan
To read the rest of Jordan Dajani's mock for the Raiders, click here.
Los Angeles Chargers
Top two picks:
- Round 1 (13th overall): CB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama
- Round 2 (47th overall): OT Jalen Mayfield, Michigan
To read the rest of Jordan Dajani's mock for the Chargers, click here.
Los Angeles Rams
Top two picks:
- Round 2 (57th overall): OT Brady Christiansen, BYU
- Round 3 (88th overall): TE Hunter Long, Boston College
To read the rest of Tyler Sullivan's mock for the Rams, click here.
Miami Dolphins
Top two picks:
- Round 1 (6th overall): WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
- Round 1 (18th overall): EDGE Kwity Paye, Michigan
To read the rest of Tyler Sullivan's mock for the Dolphins, click here.
Minnesota Vikings
Top two picks:
- Round 1 (14th overall): OL Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC
- Round 3 (78th overall): DE Payton Turner, Houston
To read the rest of Cody Benjamin's mock for the Vikings, click here.
New England Patriots
Top two picks:
- Round 1 (15th overall): QB Mac Jones, Alabama
- Round 2 (46th overall): LB Zaven Collins, Tulsa
To read the rest of Tyler Sullivan's mock for the Patriots, click here.
New Orleans Saints
Top two picks:
- Round 1 (28th overall): EDGE Jayson Oweh, Penn State
- Round 2 (60th overall): CB Asante Samuel Jr., Florida State
To read the rest of Jeff Kerr's mock for the Saints, click here.
New York Giants
Top two picks:
- Round 1 (11th overall): LB Micah Parsons, Penn State
- Round 2 (42nd overall): OLB Joe Tryon, Washington
To read the rest of Cody Benjamin's mock for the Giants, click here.
New York Jets
Top two picks:
- Round 1 (2nd overall): QB Zach Wilson, BYU
- Round 1 (23rd overall): OL Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC
To read the rest of Jared Dubin's mock for the Jets, click here.
Philadelphia Eagles
Top two picks:
- Round 1 (12th overall): WR Devonta Smith, Alabama
- Round 2 (37th overall): CB Aaron Robinson, UCF
To read the rest of Jeff Kerr's mock for the Eagles, click here.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Top two picks:
- Round 1 (24th overall): OT Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State
- Round 2 (55th overall): RB Trey Sermon, Ohio State
To read the rest of Bryan DeArdo's mock for the Steelers, click here.
San Francisco 49ers
Top two picks:
- Round 1 (3rd overall): QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State
- Round 2 (43rd overall): CB Kelvin Joseph, Kentucky
To read the rest of Cody Benjamin's mock for the 49ers, click here.
Seattle Seahawks
Top two picks:
- Round 2 (56th overall): IOL Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma
- Round 4 (129th overall): EDGE Patrick Jones II, Pittsburgh
To read the rest of Patrik Walker's mock for the Seahawks, click here.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Top two picks:
- Round 1 (32nd overall): IDL Christian Barmore, Alabama
- Round 2 (64th overall): RB Michael Carter, North Carolina
To read the rest of Tyler Sullivan's mock for the Buccaneers, click here.
Tennessee Titans
Top two picks:
- Round 1 (22nd overall): CB Greg Newsome II, Northwestern
- Round 2 (53rd overall): WR Elijah Moore, Ole Miss
To read the rest of Jordan Dajani's mock for the Titans, click here.
Washington Football Team
Top two picks:
- Round 1 (19th overall): OT Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State
- Round 2 (51st overall): WR Amari Rodgers, Clemson
To read the rest of Jordan Dajani's mock for Washington, click here.