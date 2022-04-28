With just hours to go until the start of the 2022 NFL Draft, this is already shaping up to be one of the craziest drafts of all time. This year's draft feels completely unpredictable, which makes sense, because how can anyone predict anything when the team with the top pick (Jaguars) can't even decide who they want to take.

Trying to predict what's going to happen in this draft won't be easy, but we decided to attempt it anyway during Thursday's episode of the Pick Six podcast. I got together with Will Brinson, Ryan Wilson and Tyler Sullivan and we each made three bold predictions about what's going to happen tonight.

Since there were four of us and we each gave three predictions, that should equal 12, but you're only getting 11 because Brinson got lazy and only made two predictions.

Here's a look at what we're predicting for tonight:

BREECH

1. Only one QB selected in first round. This one of the weakest QB classes in recent years and because of that I don't think we're going to see teams gambling on quarterbacks in the first round. The prediction here is that only one QB goes in the opening round. If that happens, it would mark just the second time over the past 20 years that only one QB was taken in the first round (2013).

This one of the weakest QB classes in recent years and because of that I don't think we're going to see teams gambling on quarterbacks in the first round. The prediction here is that only one QB goes in the opening round. If that happens, it would mark just the second time over the past 20 years that only one QB was taken in the first round (2013). 2. Top-five picks are all defensive players. The cream of the crop in this draft class seems to be defensive players and I won't be surprised if we see five of them go with the top-five picks. This is something that almost never happens in the draft and it's something that hasn't happened at all since 1991.

The cream of the crop in this draft class seems to be defensive players and I won't be surprised if we see five of them go with the top-five picks. This is something that almost never happens in the draft and it's something that hasn't happened at all since 1991. 3. Matt Araiza gets drafted in the third round or earlier. Araiza is one of the top punting prospects to hit the draft in years and I think we'll see a team take a gamble on him before the end of the third round. If that happens, it would definitely be surprising because only one punter has been taken in the third round or earlier over the past 15 years (Bryan Anger to the Jaguars in 2012).

WILSON

4. No quarterback gets drafted in the top 10. The QB class isn't particularly strong this year, which is why Wilson thinks every team picking in the top 10 will pass on taking a quarterback. However, Wilson is also predicting that there will be a run on quarterbacks in the back half of the first round.

The QB class isn't particularly strong this year, which is why Wilson thinks every team picking in the top 10 will pass on taking a quarterback. However, Wilson is also predicting that there will be a run on quarterbacks in the back half of the first round. 5. Seven wide receivers get selected in the first round. From Garrett Wilson (Ohio State) to Jameson Williams (Alabama) to Drake London (USC) to Chris Olave (Ohio State) and Treylon Burks (Arkansas), there are a lot of talented wide receivers this year. It's almost a lock that we'll see at least five go in the first round and it won't be surprising if we see seven, which would tie a draft record last set in 2004.

From Garrett Wilson (Ohio State) to Jameson Williams (Alabama) to Drake London (USC) to Chris Olave (Ohio State) and Treylon Burks (Arkansas), there are a lot of talented wide receivers this year. It's almost a lock that we'll see at least five go in the first round and it won't be surprising if we see seven, which would tie a draft record last set in 2004. 6. At least running back goes in the first round. Over the past seven years, there has been at one least one running back selected in the first round and Wilson thinks that trend is going to continue in 2022. The most likely player to get drafted is probably Breece Hall and the most likely team to take a running back is probably the Buffalo Bills.

SULLIVAN

7. Titans select a QB in the first round. The last time we saw Ryan Tannehill on the field, he was throwing three interceptions in a playoff loss to the Bengals. If the Titans are ready to move on, we could see them take a quarterback with the 26th overall pick and Sullivan is boldly predicting that it happens.

The last time we saw Ryan Tannehill on the field, he was throwing three interceptions in a playoff loss to the Bengals. If the Titans are ready to move on, we could see them take a quarterback with the 26th overall pick and Sullivan is boldly predicting that it happens. 8. Williams is first receiver taken. The oddsmakers believe that Wilson will be the first receiver off the board, but the guess here is that the honor ends up going to Williams. If the Alabama receiver hadn't torn his ACL in January, he likely would have been a lock to be the first receiver taken, but his injury has thrown a wrench into things.

The oddsmakers believe that Wilson will be the first receiver off the board, but the guess here is that the honor ends up going to Williams. If the Alabama receiver hadn't torn his ACL in January, he likely would have been a lock to be the first receiver taken, but his injury has thrown a wrench into things. 9. EJ Perry becomes first Ivy League QB to be taken in 17 years. You'll almost never see an NFL team draft an Ivy League QB, but that drought could end this year. The Brown QB is good enough to be taken and if he gets selected, he'd become the first Ivy League QB to be drafted since Ryan Fitzpatrick in 2005.

BRINSON

10. Jordan Davis goes in top 10. Davis' projections have been all over the place. Here at CBS Sports, most of our writers have him going anywhere from 12th to 18th in their mock drafts. However, Brinson thinks he'll be going even higher. Not only does he think Davis will be a top-10 pick, but he likes the Falcons or Seahawks as potential landing spots.

Davis' projections have been all over the place. Here at CBS Sports, most of our writers have him going anywhere from 12th to 18th in their mock drafts. However, Brinson thinks he'll be going even higher. Not only does he think Davis will be a top-10 pick, but he likes the Falcons or Seahawks as potential landing spots. 11. Lions take Kayvon Thibodeaux. The general school of thought is that the Lions will pounce on Aidan Hutchinson if Travon Walker goes to Jacksonville with the first overall pick, but Brinson is predicting that the Lions will pass on Hutch and go with Thibodeaux.

Remember, these are bold predictions, so we don't expect all of them to come true, but secretly, I am expecting all of mine to happen. If you want more bold predictions, be sure to click here.

If you want to hear us talk about our bold predictions, you can check out the video of our podcast below.