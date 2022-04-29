The 2022 NFL Draft is officially underway, and as the top picks are selected, fans see heartfelt moments from players who have been working their entire lives for this opportunity. As picks come in, cameras capture the heartfelt moments between the players and their families and those with them to celebrate.

There is a lot of emotion on the draft stage all weekend, not only from players, but for those supporting them. The culmination of hard work and dedication can be seen in the expressions of the newest NFL additions, and their reactions are always a highlight of the draft.

Here is a look at the reactions of the top picks in the 2022 NFL Draft:

No. 1: EDGE Travon Walker (Georgia)

The No. 1 overall pick was not a sure bet like it has been in years past. Travon Walker, defensive end out of Georgia, earned the honor of being selected first overall, going to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After Walker got the call, he took a deep breath and was visibly emotional.

No. 2: EDGE Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan)

Aidan Hutchinson was selected at No. 2, and the defensive lineman looked thrilled to be staying in his home state of Michigan by joining the Detroit Lions. Upon receiving the call he's been waiting for, Hutchinson said, "Let's go baby."

No. 3: CB Derek Stingley Jr. (LSU)

Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. is headed to the Houston Texans, and despite not being in Las Vegas to celebrate, he was surrounded by many, many loved ones as he soaked up the biggest moment of his life.

No. 4: CB Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner (Cincinnati)

Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner is now a New York Jet. The larger than life star came out with branded chains and all the confidence in the world, clearly ready and hoping to make a difference with the Jets.

Sauce was so excited, he forgot where the stage was, and got a little lost along the way.

No. 5: EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon)

Kayvon Thibodeaux had the best selection announcement of the night so far, when Make-A-Wish recipient Sam Prince took the stage to let the fans know the New York Giants were adding the star pass-rusher. Thibodeaux danced to the stage and then celebrated with Prince, who had been pumping up the crowd.

No. 6: OL Ikem Ekwonu (NC State)

Ikem Ekwonu, an offensive of lineman out of NC State, was selected No. 6 overall by the Carolina Panthers. "Icky" is originally from Charlotte, North Carolina, went to school in North Carolina, and is now staying in North Carolina.

No. 7: OL Evan Neal (Alabama)

Offensive lineman Evan Neal out of Alabama was selected No. 7 overall by the New York Giants. He was all smiles as NFL commissioner Roger Goodell called his name.

No. 8: WR Drake London (USC)

The Atlanta Falcons have their newest wide receiver in Drake London, and London was celebrating with his family in the draft green room.

No. 9: OL Charles Cross (Mississippi State)

Charles Cross, offensive tackle from Mississippi State, bolted right to the draft stage after hearing his name called by Goodell.

No. 10: WR Garrett Wilson (Ohio State)

The New York Jets added wide receiver Garrett Wilson to their squad with the No. 10 overall pick. Wilson was taking deep breaths as he headed to the stage, clearly taking in the moment.