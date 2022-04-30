The Chiefs focused on defense in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, adding cornerback Trent McDuffie and pass-rusher George Karlaftis with their two Day One picks. On Friday, they added to their offensive arsenal, selecting Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore with the No. 54 pick in the second round. The 21-year-old pass-catcher joins veterans JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling as a potential successor to All-Pro Tyreek Hill, who was traded to the Dolphins in March.

Coming into the draft, some had projected Moore as a potential first-round pick after the wideout's breakout 2021 campaign with the Broncos. A two-time All-MAC honoree, he led his team with 1,292 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in 12 starts, a year after averaging 15.5 yards per catch in five starts. He was widely considered one of the top big-play receivers of the class, posting a 4.41-second 40-yard dash at the scouting combine and showcasing his speed after the catch in college.

In Kansas City, Moore figures to have an early -- and potentially sizable -- role as one of Patrick Mahomes' top targets out wide. Tight end Travis Kelce remains Mahomes' most proven outlet in the passing game, but Moore could conceivably take over No. 3 or No. 4 WR duties behind or alongside Smith-Schuster, Valdes-Scantling and returning veteran Mecole Hardman. Backup Josh Gordon is also on the roster looking to remain in a reserve role at the position.