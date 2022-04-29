In a draft full of first-round talent at wide receiver, one of the most physically imposing prospects is off the board first. Fresh off a 2021 breakout that earned him Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year honors, USC's Drake London has landed with the Falcons, going No. 8 overall in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-4 receiver, who's drawn comparisons to Buccaneers star Mike Evans, was widely considered the best big-bodied, jump-ball specialist of the 2022 pass-catching class.

An all-state star in both football and basketball coming out of high school in California, London briefly appeared for USC's basketball team during his college career, before ascending as the Trojans' top receiver. A notable true-freshman performance, which included 39 catches and five touchdowns in just nine starts, landed him the No. 1 role in 2020, when he led the team in receiving yards. His production escalated further in 2021, when he led USC with 88 catches for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns in just eight starts as a result of an ankle injury.

With star No. 1 Calvin Ridley suspended for at least 2022 after gambling on games, London immediately slots in as a likely Opening Day starter for Atlanta out wide. The Falcons also lost regular target Russell Gage in free agency, making the incoming rookie all the more important. His arrival comes one year after Atlanta spent the fourth overall pick on tight end Kyle Pitts, who should pair with London to serve as new quarterback Marcus Mariota's top pass-catching outlets.

Grade: B-

Pete Prisco: London is a big receiver, but he doesn't run that well. This is a team that needed to add more speed. I would have taken Garrett Wilson in this spot. He would have given them more of an immediate impact. London is good. But there were better options.

Fantasy impact

Dave Richard: This squad has been tied to big-bodied pass-catchers ever since Arthur Smith arrived. They took 6-foot-6 Kyle Pitts last April, then turned 6-foot (but strong) Russell Gage into a hero last football season. They even signed 6-foot-2 KhaDarel Hodge and 6-foot-5 Auden Tate this spring. London fits the bill as a big receiver who could be fed footballs not only as an RPO target but also as a reliable mid-range weapon with a wide catch radius for Marcus Mariota. He's in line for a big dose of targets right away.

Scouting report

Rating: 90.3 (All-Pro)

Grade: B-

Pro Comparison: Tee Higgins with better YAC skills

Strengths: Tall above-the-rim player with deceptive separation skills who's a menace after the catch. Doesn't have frame that would indicate he'd star after the catch, but he plays with high-end power and contact balance. Refuses to go down to the turf on first contact. Insane body control and sideline awareness. Makes catches well outside his frame with ease. Still a vertical threat because of his size, leaping ability and ball skills. Ready to be a WR1 in the NFL, and will get even better with more weight and power in his upper half.

Weaknesses: Had occasional concentration drops in 2021. Not a dazzling separator but don't confuse his height with an inability to create space. Downfield speed may be an issue; doesn't look overly fast on film against Pac-12 cornerbacks.

Accolades: