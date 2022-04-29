College football's top defensive end now belongs to the NFL. A year after racking up awards for his pass-rushing breakout at Michigan, Aidan Hutchinson has officially gone pro, with the hometown Lions selecting the Wolverines star No. 2 overall in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Long viewed as a favorite to go No. 1, the 21-year-old defender enters the league coming off the best season of his football career, logging 14.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss en route to drawing Nick Bosa comparisons.

While other top pass-rushers, including Georgia's Travon Walker and Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux, entered the draft with arguably more athletic upside, Hutchinson is widely considered one of the safer all-around prospects in the 2022 class. A three-year starter at Michigan, he played just three games in 2020 due to a leg injury but has been heralded for both his on- and off-field leadership. The repeat captain was also a runner-up for the Heisman Trophy -- a rarity for a defensive player.

Hutchinson figures to slot in as an immediate starting defensive end for Dan Campbell's Lions, alongside veterans Romeo Okwara, Charles Harris and interior man Michael Brockers. Detroit has lacked a dominant edge presence for a while, and even if the rookie offers just mid-level production in 2022, he'll ensure the club's front four is much improved. He should be a fan favorite even sooner, considering his Michigan roots and local college stardom.

Grade: B+

Pete Prisco: They need a pass-rusher in the worst way, and they have to be thrilled that Hutchinson fell to them here. He is a polished edge rusher who will be an impact player right away. The Lions have to be able to impact the quarterback better than they did last year. Hutchinson will do that. But he might be a 12-sack guy most of his career, rather than a 16-sack guy. But that's OK.

Scouting report

Rating: 93.23 (All-Pro)

Pro Comparison: Jared Allen

Strengths: Edge rusher with great combination of size, speed and strength. Capable of winning with speed and power. Displays fast, effective hands. Constantly working towards the quarterback without getting too deep. High football IQ to exploit opponent's weaknesses. Developed inside moves to pair with corner rush.

Weaknesses: Average closing speed and change of direction. Shorter arms that could lead to difficulty against offensive tackles with longer arms to re-route him. Lacks elite top-end speed. Strictly hand-in-the-dirt player, not going to drop back into coverage.

Accolades: