The tide continues to roll for Alabama receivers in the first round of the NFL Draft. This time around it's wideout Jameson Williams, who has been selected by the Detroit Lions with the 12th overall pick in the 2022 draft from Las Vegas. Detroit traded up with the Minnesota Vikings from the No. 32 overall pick to bring Williams to the Motor City.

Throughout the season, Williams, who transferred to Alabama from Ohio State, was considered to be the top receiver prospect in this 2022 class. However, a torn ACL in the National Championship earlier this year did put a dent in his draft stock as he was the fourth receiver off the board. That said, not only does his selection high in the first round despite that knee injury show how talented Williams is, but it also highlights how well he's progressed in his recovery. As the 2022 draft drew closer, reports have indicated that the 21-year-old is ahead of schedule in his rehab, which is an encouraging sign that the Lions will see him on the field sooner rather than later.

Williams was a first-team All-American in 2021 and has all the makings of a true No. 1 receiver in the NFL when healthy. Last season, he hauled in 79 catches for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Grade: B

Pete Prisco: This is the best receiver in the draft. The Lions can wait to get him healthy. When he is healthy, he will be a dynamic playmaker. They made a bold move to go get him, but they did give up a bunch to get him. They better hope he is what they think he can become. I think he's a star.

Scouting report

Rating: 90.63 (All-Pro)

Pro Comparison: Jerry Jeudy

Strengths: Sleek, fast, spindly wideout with a bouncy, flexible game. Changes gears in his route and has high-end downfield speed. Above-average separator because of his ultra-light feet. Was used in the jet sweep/screen game often, and was typically productive there. All that is a testament to his dynamic athletic traits. Showcased the ability to track the ball away from his frame. Won on the outside and in the slot. Nice releases off the line. Can be a WR1 eventually but should start as deep threat who gets some jet sweep action.

Weaknesses: Occasionally body catches the football. Can get outmuscled at times against press coverage. Only one year of big-time production.

