After three years starring at Notre Dame, Kyle Hamilton is officially taking his talents to the NFL. Fresh off a candidacy for the Chuck Bednarik Award as the nation's top defensive player, the 21-year-old safety has landed with the Ravens as the No. 14 overall selection in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Built like a linebacker with a playmaking pedigree, Hamilton was widely considered the top player at his position in the 2022 class, and he enters as a likely Day One starter on the back end.

The son of former pro basketball player Derrick Hamilton, Kyle was an impact defender from the get-go at Notre Dame, leading the Fighting Irish with four interceptions as a freshman despite starting just one game. A year later, the former top-10 safety recruit led his defense in tackles as an All-America honoree. A knee injury limited Hamilton to seven starts in 2021, his final college season, but he still led Notre Dame in picks (three) while garnering numerous accolades as a team captain.

Now, Hamilton joins a revamped Ravens secondary that also added former Saints standout Marcus Williams on a big-money free-agency deal this offseason. He figures to slot in as a top rotational defender alongside Williams and Chuck Clark on the back end of the defensive backfield, along with cornerback Marcus Peters, who's expected back from injury.

Grade: B-

Pete Prisco: The Ravens will be getting a player who will help their back end right away. I like Hamilton, but I don't love him like most. He will have some problems in coverage, but they need to use him in a variety of ways to take advantage of his talents. He isn't Ed Reed. That's for sure.

Scouting report

Rating: 92.84 (All-Pro)

Pro Comparison: Ed Reed

Strengths: Ran in the 4.5s at the combine and then ran in the 4.7s at his pro day. On the surface, these numbers get your attention, but he's an example of playing faster in the game than in shorts and a T-shirt. Great in space, comes downhill with purpose, is a wrap-up tackler who will put the ball carrier on the ground. Can patrol deep center field with sideline-to-sideline speed, play in the box, and blitz from the slot and get to the quarterback in just a few long strides. Has a huge wingspan, which means if he doesn't get to the QB, he can get his hands up in passing lanes and be disruptive that way. High-level change-of-direction skills in short areas, which makes him hard to shake in coverage, and he can smother tight ends out in coverage and has the physicality to contest the football at the catch point.

Weaknesses: Some NFL teams will have concerns about the slow 40 times, but the tape tells a different story. Needs to do a better job of fighting through WR blocks, and can sometimes lose his coverage responsibilities when playing out of the slot and be susceptible to big plays.

Accolades: