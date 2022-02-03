Reese's Senior Bowl practices began Monday and will conclude Thursday. The actual game will take place Saturday at South Alabama's Hancock Whitney Stadium. Earlier this week, CBS Sports laid out everything that fans need to know about the game. In an effort to provide a more accurate depiction of the talent present in Mobile, Alabama, CBSSports.com is rolling out its updated top 200 rankings. The top 100 are listed below:
|1. Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon
|2. Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|3. Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan
|4. Tyler Linderbaum, OL, Iowa
|5. Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|6. Evan Neal, OL, Alabama
|7. Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
|8. Charles Cross, OL, Mississippi State
|9. George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue
|10. Ikem Ekwonu, OL, NC State
|11. Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
|12. Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
|13. Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson
|14. Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
|15. Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
|16. Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
|17. Kenyon Green, OL, Texas A&M
|18. Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss
|19. Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
|20. Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia
|21. Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh
|22. Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|23. Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
|24. Daxton Hill, CB, Michigan
|25. Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn
Three Reese's Senior Bowl participants were included in the top 25: Pickett, Willis and McCreary. Each of the quarterbacks in attendance has a great opportunity to state his claim as a potential first-round pick in a relatively open class. Through two days of practice, it sounds as though Willis might be separating a bit from the pack because of his ability to scramble in addition to his arm strength. Ole Miss quarterback Mat Corral was the highest rated by a narrow margin at No. 18 overall. Thibodeaux is back atop the list despite some pressure from Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton.
The SEC led the way with 10 representatives in the top 25. The Big Ten was next with six.
|26. Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia
|27. Kingsley Enagbare, EDGE, South Carolina
|28. Logan Hall, DL, Houston
|29. Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State
|30. Travon Walker, DL, Georgia
|31. Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington
|32. Drake London, WR, USC
|33. Demarvin Leal, DL, Texas A&M
|34. Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor
|35. Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State
|36. Quay Walker, LB, Georgia
|37. Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida
|38. Daniel Faalele, OL, Minnesota
|39. David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan
|40. Bernhard Raimann, OL, Central Michigan
|41. Jermaine Johnson, EDGE, Florida State
|42. Zion Johnson, OL, Boston College
|43. Boye Mafe, EDGE, Minnesota
|44. Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE, Penn State
|45. Nicholas Petit-Frere, OL, Ohio State
|46. Drake Jackson, EDGE, USC
|47. Darian Kinnard, OL, Kentucky
|48. Myjai Sanders, EDGE, Cincinnati
|49. Devonte Wyatt, DL, Georgia
|50. Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A&M
The second group of talent is largely constructed of Reese's Senior Bowl participants. NFL teams will find a lengthy list of edge rushers who could be of interest late Day 1, early Day 2. There are seven true edge rushers and a few others that are tweeners and could fall into that category. Colorado State's Trey McBride is the first tight end. He was the John Mackey Award winner given to the nation's top tight end.
|51. Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina
|52. Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati
|53. George Pickens, WR, Georgia
|54. Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming
|55. Carson Strong, QB, Nevada
|56. Cam Thomas, EDGE, San Diego State
|57. Bryan Cook, S, Cincinnati
|58. Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky
|59. David Bell, WR, Purdue
|60. Christian Harris, LB, Alabama
|61. Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M
|62. Lewis Cine, S, Georgia
|63. Luke Goedeke, OT, Central Michigan
|64. Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State
|65. Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson
|66. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State
|67. Cole Turner, TE, Nevada
|68. Max Mitchell, OL, Louisiana
|69. Jermaine Waller, CB, Virginia Tech
|70. Chris Paul, OL, Tulsa
|71. Akayleb Evans, CB, Missouri
|72. Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State
|73. Josh Jobe, CB, Alabama
|74. Phidarian Mathis, DL, Alabama
|75. Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State
|76. Trevor Penning, OL, Northern Iowa
|77. Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia
|78. Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State
|79. Perrion Winfrey, DL, Oklahoma
|80. Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame
|81. Alontae Taylor, CB, Tennessee
|82. Cade Otton, TE, Washington
|83. Nik Bonitto, EDGE, Oklahoma
|84. Mario Goodrich, CB, Clemson
|85. Sean Rhyan, OL, UCLA
|86. Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State
|87. Kolby Harvell-Peel, S, Oklahoma State
|88. Luke Fortner, OL, Kentucky
|89. Terrel Bernard, LB, Baylor
|90. John Metchie III, WR, Alabama
|91. Kerby Joseph, S, Illinois
|92. Sam Williams, EDGE, Ole Miss
|93. Thayer Munford, OL, Ohio State
|94. Josh Ross, LB, Michigan
|95. Adam Anderson, EDGE, Georgia
|96. Jake Ferguson, TE, Wisconsin
|97. Erik Ezukanma, WR, Texas Tech
|98. Jamaree Salyer, OL, Georgia
|99. Marcus Jones, CB, Houston
|100. Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama
Three more quarterbacks -- North Carolina's Sam Howell, Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder and Nevada's Carson Strong -- were ranked between No. 51-100. Texas A&M's Isaiah Spiller is the top-rated running back at No. 61 overall. Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III, Iowa State's Breece Hall and Notre Dame's Kyren Williams also fell into this range.
- The 2022 NFL Draft will take place from April 28-30, 2022 in Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium.
- Ohio State defensive back Sevyn Banks is in the top 200 but it was announced that he would enter the transfer portal and play college football next season after the list was updated.