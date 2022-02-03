kenny-pickett-acc.jpg
USATSI

Reese's Senior Bowl practices began Monday and will conclude Thursday. The actual game will take place Saturday at South Alabama's Hancock Whitney Stadium. Earlier this week, CBS Sports laid out everything that fans need to know about the game. In an effort to provide a more accurate depiction of the talent present in Mobile, Alabama, CBSSports.com is rolling out its updated top 200 rankings. The top 100 are listed below:

1. Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon
2. Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
3. Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan
4. Tyler Linderbaum, OL, Iowa
5. Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
6. Evan Neal, OL, Alabama
7. Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
8. Charles Cross, OL, Mississippi State
9. George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue
10. Ikem Ekwonu, OL, NC State
11. Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
12. Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
13. Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson
14. Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
15. Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
16. Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
17. Kenyon Green, OL, Texas A&M
18. Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss
19. Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
20. Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia
21. Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh
22. Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
23. Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
24. Daxton Hill, CB, Michigan
25. Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn

Three Reese's Senior Bowl participants were included in the top 25: Pickett, Willis and McCreary. Each of the quarterbacks in attendance has a great opportunity to state his claim as a potential first-round pick in a relatively open class. Through two days of practice, it sounds as though Willis might be separating a bit from the pack because of his ability to scramble in addition to his arm strength. Ole Miss quarterback Mat Corral was the highest rated by a narrow margin at No. 18 overall. Thibodeaux is back atop the list despite some pressure from Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton. 

The SEC led the way with 10 representatives in the top 25. The Big Ten was next with six.

26. Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia
27. Kingsley Enagbare, EDGE, South Carolina
28. Logan Hall, DL, Houston
29. Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State
30. Travon Walker, DL, Georgia
31. Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington
32. Drake London, WR, USC
33. Demarvin Leal, DL, Texas A&M
34. Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor
35. Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State
36. Quay Walker, LB, Georgia
37. Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida
38. Daniel Faalele, OL, Minnesota
39. David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan
40. Bernhard Raimann, OL, Central Michigan
41. Jermaine Johnson, EDGE, Florida State
42. Zion Johnson, OL, Boston College
43. Boye Mafe, EDGE, Minnesota
44. Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE, Penn State
45. Nicholas Petit-Frere, OL, Ohio State
46. Drake Jackson, EDGE, USC
47. Darian Kinnard, OL, Kentucky
48. Myjai Sanders, EDGE, Cincinnati
49. Devonte Wyatt, DL, Georgia
50. Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A&M

The second group of talent is largely constructed of Reese's Senior Bowl participants. NFL teams will find a lengthy list of edge rushers who could be of interest late Day 1, early Day 2. There are seven true edge rushers and a few others that are tweeners and could fall into that category. Colorado State's Trey McBride is the first tight end. He was the John Mackey Award winner given to the nation's top tight end.

51. Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina
52. Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati
53. George Pickens, WR, Georgia
54. Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming
55. Carson Strong, QB, Nevada
56. Cam Thomas, EDGE, San Diego State
57. Bryan Cook, S, Cincinnati
58. Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky
59. David Bell, WR, Purdue
60. Christian Harris, LB, Alabama
61. Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M
62. Lewis Cine, S, Georgia
63. Luke Goedeke, OT, Central Michigan
64. Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State
65. Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson
66. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State
67. Cole Turner, TE, Nevada
68. Max Mitchell, OL, Louisiana
69. Jermaine Waller, CB, Virginia Tech
70. Chris Paul, OL, Tulsa
71. Akayleb Evans, CB, Missouri
72. Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State
73. Josh Jobe, CB, Alabama
74. Phidarian Mathis, DL, Alabama
75. Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State
76. Trevor Penning, OL, Northern Iowa
77. Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia
78. Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State
79. Perrion Winfrey, DL, Oklahoma
80. Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame
81. Alontae Taylor, CB, Tennessee
82. Cade Otton, TE, Washington
83. Nik Bonitto, EDGE, Oklahoma
84. Mario Goodrich, CB, Clemson
85. Sean Rhyan, OL, UCLA
86. Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State
87. Kolby Harvell-Peel, S, Oklahoma State
88. Luke Fortner, OL, Kentucky
89. Terrel Bernard, LB, Baylor
90. John Metchie III, WR, Alabama
91. Kerby Joseph, S, Illinois
92. Sam Williams, EDGE, Ole Miss
93. Thayer Munford, OL, Ohio State
94. Josh Ross, LB, Michigan
95. Adam Anderson, EDGE, Georgia
96. Jake Ferguson, TE, Wisconsin
97. Erik Ezukanma, WR, Texas Tech
98. Jamaree Salyer, OL, Georgia
99. Marcus Jones, CB, Houston
100. Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama

Three more quarterbacks -- North Carolina's Sam Howell, Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder and Nevada's Carson Strong -- were ranked between No. 51-100. Texas A&M's Isaiah Spiller is the top-rated running back at No. 61 overall. Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III, Iowa State's Breece Hall and Notre Dame's Kyren Williams also fell into this range. 

  • The 2022 NFL Draft will take place from April 28-30, 2022 in Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium.
  • Ohio State defensive back Sevyn Banks is in the top 200 but it was announced that he would enter the transfer portal and play college football next season after the list was updated. 