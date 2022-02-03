Reese's Senior Bowl practices began Monday and will conclude Thursday. The actual game will take place Saturday at South Alabama's Hancock Whitney Stadium. Earlier this week, CBS Sports laid out everything that fans need to know about the game. In an effort to provide a more accurate depiction of the talent present in Mobile, Alabama, CBSSports.com is rolling out its updated top 200 rankings. The top 100 are listed below:

1. Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon 2. Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame 3. Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan 4. Tyler Linderbaum, OL, Iowa 5. Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU 6. Evan Neal, OL, Alabama 7. Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State 8. Charles Cross, OL, Mississippi State 9. George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue 10. Ikem Ekwonu, OL, NC State 11. Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama 12. Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia 13. Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson 14. Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas 15. Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington 16. Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah 17. Kenyon Green, OL, Texas A&M 18. Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss 19. Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State 20. Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia 21. Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh 22. Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati 23. Malik Willis, QB, Liberty 24. Daxton Hill, CB, Michigan 25. Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn

Three Reese's Senior Bowl participants were included in the top 25: Pickett, Willis and McCreary. Each of the quarterbacks in attendance has a great opportunity to state his claim as a potential first-round pick in a relatively open class. Through two days of practice, it sounds as though Willis might be separating a bit from the pack because of his ability to scramble in addition to his arm strength. Ole Miss quarterback Mat Corral was the highest rated by a narrow margin at No. 18 overall. Thibodeaux is back atop the list despite some pressure from Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton.

The SEC led the way with 10 representatives in the top 25. The Big Ten was next with six.

26. Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia 27. Kingsley Enagbare, EDGE, South Carolina 28. Logan Hall, DL, Houston 29. Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State 30. Travon Walker, DL, Georgia 31. Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington 32. Drake London, WR, USC 33. Demarvin Leal, DL, Texas A&M 34. Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor 35. Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State 36. Quay Walker, LB, Georgia 37. Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida 38. Daniel Faalele, OL, Minnesota 39. David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan 40. Bernhard Raimann, OL, Central Michigan 41. Jermaine Johnson, EDGE, Florida State 42. Zion Johnson, OL, Boston College 43. Boye Mafe, EDGE, Minnesota 44. Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE, Penn State 45. Nicholas Petit-Frere, OL, Ohio State 46. Drake Jackson, EDGE, USC 47. Darian Kinnard, OL, Kentucky 48. Myjai Sanders, EDGE, Cincinnati 49. Devonte Wyatt, DL, Georgia 50. Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A&M

The second group of talent is largely constructed of Reese's Senior Bowl participants. NFL teams will find a lengthy list of edge rushers who could be of interest late Day 1, early Day 2. There are seven true edge rushers and a few others that are tweeners and could fall into that category. Colorado State's Trey McBride is the first tight end. He was the John Mackey Award winner given to the nation's top tight end.

51. Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina 52. Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati 53. George Pickens, WR, Georgia 54. Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming 55. Carson Strong, QB, Nevada 56. Cam Thomas, EDGE, San Diego State 57. Bryan Cook, S, Cincinnati 58. Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky 59. David Bell, WR, Purdue 60. Christian Harris, LB, Alabama 61. Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M 62. Lewis Cine, S, Georgia 63. Luke Goedeke, OT, Central Michigan 64. Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State 65. Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson 66. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State 67. Cole Turner, TE, Nevada 68. Max Mitchell, OL, Louisiana 69. Jermaine Waller, CB, Virginia Tech 70. Chris Paul, OL, Tulsa 71. Akayleb Evans, CB, Missouri 72. Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State 73. Josh Jobe, CB, Alabama 74. Phidarian Mathis, DL, Alabama 75. Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State 76. Trevor Penning, OL, Northern Iowa 77. Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia 78. Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State 79. Perrion Winfrey, DL, Oklahoma 80. Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame 81. Alontae Taylor, CB, Tennessee 82. Cade Otton, TE, Washington 83. Nik Bonitto, EDGE, Oklahoma 84. Mario Goodrich, CB, Clemson 85. Sean Rhyan, OL, UCLA 86. Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State 87. Kolby Harvell-Peel, S, Oklahoma State 88. Luke Fortner, OL, Kentucky 89. Terrel Bernard, LB, Baylor 90. John Metchie III, WR, Alabama 91. Kerby Joseph, S, Illinois 92. Sam Williams, EDGE, Ole Miss 93. Thayer Munford, OL, Ohio State 94. Josh Ross, LB, Michigan 95. Adam Anderson, EDGE, Georgia 96. Jake Ferguson, TE, Wisconsin 97. Erik Ezukanma, WR, Texas Tech 98. Jamaree Salyer, OL, Georgia 99. Marcus Jones, CB, Houston 100. Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama

Three more quarterbacks -- North Carolina's Sam Howell, Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder and Nevada's Carson Strong -- were ranked between No. 51-100. Texas A&M's Isaiah Spiller is the top-rated running back at No. 61 overall. Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III, Iowa State's Breece Hall and Notre Dame's Kyren Williams also fell into this range.