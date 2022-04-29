When the dust had settled Thursday night in Las Vegas, there were still a handful of questions left to be answered. Friday night will presumably bring answers to those questions. Here are the five questions that stand out after night one:

Will Baker Mayfield, Kadarius Toney or another veteran be traded?

The Panthers punted on the opportunity to select a quarterback at No. 6 overall. Despite wide receiver Robby Anderson's public outcry, Carolina has been linked to a potential trade for Mayfield. It is difficult to envision the NFC South franchise running it back with Sam Darnold at quarterback. Mayfield, when healthy, has shown that he can be a solid quarterback in this league. It would not be a surprise if a deal was made with some conditions for the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Giants are rumored to be shopping cornerback James Bradberry and second-year wide receiver Kadarius Toney. Will either of those players be moved following Thursday night's movement with A.J. Brown and Marquise "Hollywood" Brown? It would be shocking to see a trade of 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel at this point. San Francisco likely missed its window to get a good return for the upcoming season and they are not going to compromise Super Bowl aspirations. The Jets, who were regarded as a likely suitor, were one of the most logical destinations and they used the No. 10 overall selection on Ohio State's Garrett Wilson.

Who will draft Liberty QB Malik Willis and other top quarterbacks?

Thursday night was only the second draft in the past 20 years that only one quarterback was drafted in the first round (2013: EJ Manuel). The first QB that went off the board was Kenny Pickett at No. 20 overall (Steelers). It's the latest the first QB has come off the board since 1997 (49ers' Jim Druckenmiller with 26th pick). Where does that leave Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder, North Carolina's Sam Howell, Ole Miss' Matt Corral and Willis?

The hype built around Willis during the draft process was immense. Wherever he is drafted, there is going to be a perceived quarterback battle. The Giants, Seahawks, Colts, Falcons, Lions, Saints and Commanders stand out as teams that could begin plucking those quarterbacks off the board in the second round.

Will Green Bay draft a wide receiver?

It has now been 20 straight drafts since the Packers drafted a first round wide receiver. Despite adding Sammy Watkins in free agency and drafting Amari Rodgers last year, a case could have been made been for Green Bay using both first-round choices on the position. The relationship between Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers can not be replicated by one player in one off-season. It would have been acceptable for them to over commit to the position knowing that the offense is why this team is so successful. Instead, they drafted Georgia linebacker Quay Walker and Georgia defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt.

The Packers hold the No. 53 and No. 59 overall selections in the second round. It would be a surprise if at least one of those picks were not used on the wide receiver position.

How far will Michigan EDGE David Ojabo fall?

During the pre-draft process, Ojabo suffered a torn Achilles that will likely cost him the entirety of his rookie season. Once regarded as a slam dunk first round selection, the ex-Wolverine is still available after Day 1. There are two trains of thought when considering the type of team that would take a chance on his talent: 1.) a team that is not close to contention and can afford to wait a year and 2.) a team that has a competitive roster where he would not necessarily be asked to contribute immediately. The Bears, Seahawks, Buccaneers, Chiefs and Packers all have two selections in the second round. In Chris Trapasso's Day 2 mock draft, he had Ojabo going No. 64 overall to the Broncos.

When will the first RB and TE come off the board?

Last night was just the third such occurrence in the common draft era that a running back has not been taken in the first round (2013, 2014). Many questioned if Buffalo may be the team to pull one off the board before they traded up to select Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam. Iowa State's Breece Hall and Michigan State's Ken Walker III are regarded as the top options available. The Jets at No. 38 overall would make a lot of sense for Hall.

There was some momentum indicating that either the Buccaneers or Bengals were toying with the idea of taking Colorado State tight end Trey McBride at the bottom of the first round. Tampa Bay traded out of the pick and now sit at No. 33 overall. UCLA's Greg Dulcich is another that has been heavily discussed on Day 2.