The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft has come to a close. As teams reconvene to organize their big boards following all of the action, they will find some very talented prospects still on the board. Here are CBSSports.com's 50 best available prospects

Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia (No. 14 overall)

Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson (No. 16 overall)

Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan (No. 21 overall)

Malik Willis, QB, Liberty (No. 23 overall)

Boye Mafe, EDGE, Minnesota (No. 24 overall)

Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn (No. 25 overall)

George Pickens, WR, Georgia (No. 32 overall)

Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss (No. 34 overall)

Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor (No. 37 overall)

Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota (No. 38 overall)

Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington (No. 39 overall)

Logan Hall, DT, Houston (No. 40 overall)

Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE, Penn State (No. 41 overall)

Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State (No. 42 overall)

David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan (No. 44 overall)

Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina (No. 45 overall)

Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State (No. 47 overall)

Darian Kinnard, OG, Kentucky (No. 48 overall)

Ken Walker III, RB, Michigan State (No. 49 overall)

Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan (No. 50 overall)

Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State (No. 51 overall)

Myjai Sanders, EDGE, Cincinnati (No. 52 overall)

Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State (No. 53 overall)

Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State (No. 54 overall)

Kerby Joseph, S, Illinois (No. 55 overall)

Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State (No. 56 overall)

Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming (No. 58 overall)

Dylan Parham, OL, Memphis (No. 59 overall)

Cameron Thomas, EDGE, San Diego State (No. 60 overall)

Kingsley Enagbare, EDGE, South Carolina (No. 61 overall)

Christian Harris, LB, Alabama (No. 62 overall)

Max Mitchell, OT, Louisiana (No. 63 overall)

DeMarvin Leal, DT, Texas A&M (No. 64 overall)

Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M (No. 65 overall)

Sam Williams, EDGE, Ole Miss (No. 66 overall)

Phidarian Mathis, DT, Alabama (No. 67 overall)

Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin (No. 68 overall)

Chris Paul, OL, Tulsa (No. 69 overall)

Desmond Ridder (No. 70 overall)

Bryan Cook, S, Cincinnati (No. 71 overall)

Drake Jackson, EDGE, USC (No. 72 overall)

Nik Bonitto, EDGE, Oklahoma (No. 73 overall)

Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State (No. 74 overall)

Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State (No. 75 overall)

Marcus Jones, CB, Houston (No. 76 overall)

Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State (No. 77 overall)

John Metchie II, WR, Alabama (No. 78 overall)

Josh Paschal, EDGE, Kentucky (No. 79 overall)

Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State (No. 80 overall)

Travis Jones, DT, UCONN (No. 81 overall)

