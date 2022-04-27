It's finally time for the 2022 NFL Draft, and you'll want to truly keep an eye on the NFC East as the three-day event unfolds in Las Vegas. That's because the division is setting up to potentially deliver a different winner than the one it saw take the throne the previous season, yet again. For while the Dallas Cowboys can be viewed as favorites to possibly repeat after going 12-5 overall and finishing with an undefeated 6-0 record inside of the division, the reality is it's insanely difficult to repeat in the NFC East.

None of the four teams has achieved the feat since the Philadelphia Eagles in 2001 through 2004 -- the crown making its rounds perennially ever since. And as the Cowboys get to work on trying to buck those odds, the Eagles join the New York Giants and Washington Commanders in putting together a plan to keep them from doing so. Free agency notwithstanding, the future of each team will be molded in a very big way by what it does or does not choose when things get underway on Thursday.

It all begins with each of the four teams identifying their top needs, and then seeing if they're addressed this weekend.

Dallas Cowboys

Top 5 needs (unranked): OL, DL, LB, TE, EDGE, K

Having squandered a shot at making a deep playoff run with a roster that was absolutely loaded on both offense and defense, but seeing both Kellen Moore and Dan Quinn stay put, the Cowboys enter the offseason with a long list of very talented free agents, and they couldn't keep them all -- making things infinitely more difficult by parting ways with Amari Cooper, La'el Collins and losing Randy Gregory to free agency (all in controversial fashion). Their needs are now many, but owners of nine picks leading into the draft, they have a chance to overcome a very poor start to the offseason (and free agency) in Las Vegas.

2022 draft picks:

Top 5 needs (unranked): S, LB, EDGE, CB, WR

It was an impressive midseason turnaround for the Eagles in their first season under new head coach Nick Sirianni -- one that saw them make the playoffs and show promise for the future with Jalen Hurts under center. Presuming no unexpected about-face on Hurts, the Eagles can enjoy having no need atop the QB totem and focus their efforts on surrounding him with talent. They were able to finesse the Indianapolis Colts into giving up draft collateral in exchange for Carson Wentz, so the Eagles have that much more firepower to bolster a defense that wasn't the team's Achilles heel in 2021, but did leave meat on the bone; but they also can't ignore any opportunity to add more firepower for Hurts and the offense.

2022 draft picks:

Washington Commanders

Top 5 needs (unranked): OL, WR, LB, CB, S

It's one of the worst-kept secret in the NFL that the Commanders need to locate a true franchise quarterback. They saw potential in Taylor Heinicke in 2020, but he had a forgettable 2021 season in the wake of injury to Ryan Fitzpatrick, leading to the acquisition of Carson Wentz via trade. Now the Commanders turn their attention to the other positions of need, and that should be led by a want of finding a definitive complement to Terry McLaurin, for starters. As for the defense, the addition of William Jackson III in 2021 was with the goal of upgrading the secondary, but more is needed there as well, having only six picks to work their magic.

2022 draft picks:

New York Giants

Top 5 needs (unranked): QB, OL, TE, LB, EDGE

To Daniel Jones or not to Daniel Jones, that is the question. The Giants are expecting a swift turnaround in 2022 after seeing Dave Gettleman retire from his GM position and then firing Joe Judge after only two seasons as head coach. The hiring of former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll was in large part with the development of Jones in mind, but the QB position is only the beginning of the blueprint for New York, which may or may not shed Kadarius Toney and/or Darius Slayton and/or James Bradberry via trade, and which also has to figure out the future of Saquon Barkley. Neglecting the glaring need for a dominant edge rush would keep them in the Dark Ages through the 2022 season -- having no shortage of draft capital to do some very real damage.

