The NFL has hosted whirlwinds of change this offseason, and the NFC North was no exception. Aaron Rodgers returned to Green Bay to remain the Packers' star signal-caller, but his top target, Davante Adams, fled for silver-and-black pastures. Minnesota, meanwhile, is kicking off a new regime, with Kevin O'Connell replacing Mike Zimmer atop the Vikings' staff. The Lions are entering the next step of their own rebuild. And the Bears, with Matt Eberflus now in charge, are shuffling the roster around Justin Fields.

Suffice to say, the 2022 draft is a vital building block for all four franchises in the North, which has seen three of its teams claim at least one division title in the last five years. Follow along here as we track all of the NFC North's 2022 selections:

Bears

Top needs (unranked): OT, WR, CB, OL, S

Chicago is in long-term rebuild mode, by the looks of its overly frugal free agency. So it needs as much help as it can get for Justin Fields, who still lacks a formidable line and receiving corps. Eberflus' inherited secondary also sorely lacks difference-makers, particularly on the outside.

2022 draft picks:

Lions

Top needs (unranked): QB, DE, S, LB, WR

They can stay relatively competitive with Jared Goff under center, but until they find a longer-term, higher-upside successor, QB will be a top need. Otherwise, Dan Campbell's defense needs reinforcements at every level, starting off the edge. A versatile defensive back would be a big help as a quasi-linebacker/cover man.

2022 draft picks:

Packers

Top needs (unranked): WR, OLB, DT, OT, LB, TE

It all starts out wide, where Aaron Rodgers and a Packers team built to win now are without arguably the game's best receiver in Davante Adams. They need more juice there. A pass rusher to help offset Za'Darius Smith's loss would be nice, as would depth/competition on the interior and at right tackle, where Billy Turner was released.

2022 draft picks:

Vikings

Top needs (unranked): CB, OL, DT, LB, WR

Patrick Peterson is back as the No. 1 corner, but he could use a running mate/successor. As usual, Kirk Cousins and Dalvin Cook could also use better protection on the interior, while wide receiver -- despite the playmaking reliability of Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen -- could afford an additional weapon.

2022 draft picks:

