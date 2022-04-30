Day Three of the 2022 NFL Draft is upon us, complete with an abundance of offensive line depth still available. Three of the top four prospects still on the board -- and five of the top eight -- hail from the trenches, including Minnesota tackle Daniel Faalele, once considered a potential second-round target.

Why have so many top linemen slid beyond the third round? There are a couple of potential reasons. First, the elite tackle depth at the top of the class allowed truly needy teams to fill OL holes early, as three OTs went in the first nine picks, with five in the first round and eight total linemen going on Day One. That means a quarter of the first-round picks were linemen.

Additionally, other positions have simply taken priority since then; through three rounds, 14 pass-rushers and 17 wide receivers have been selected, and even a lesser-valued spot like safety has averaged three picks per round. For many teams, finding quality blockers later in the draft is especially challenging, which may be contributing to the OL slide.

At any rate, if you're looking for a highly graded OL prospect, you just might find one on Day Three.

Top 50 available Day 3 prospects

1. Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota (No. 38 overall)

2. Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina (No. 45 overall)

3. Darian Kinnard, OL, Kentucky (No. 48 overall)

4. Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State (No. 53 overall)

5. Kingsley Enagbare, EDGE, South Carolina (No. 61 overall)

6. Max Mitchell, OT, Louisiana (No. 63 overall)

7. Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M (No. 65 overall)

8. Chris Paul, OG, Tulsa (No. 69 overall)

9. Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State (No. 77 overall)

10. Josh Jobe, CB, Alabama (No. 85 overall)

11. Zach Tom, OL, Wake Forest (No. 86 overall)

12. Montaric Brown, CB, Arkansas (No. 88 overall)

13. Tariq Woolen, CB, Texas-San Antonio (No. 89 overall)

14. Dameon Pierce, RB, Florida (No. 90 overall)

15. Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis (No. 94 overall)

16. Dohnovan West, OG, Arizona State (No. 97 overall)

17. Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma (No. 98 overall)

18. Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State (No. 100 overall)

19. Micah McFadden, LB, Indiana (No. 101 overall)

20. Kalia Davis, DT, UCF (No. 102 overall)

21. Jamaree Salyer, OG, Georgia (No. 104 overall)

22. Akayleb Evans, CB, Missouri (No. 106 overall)

23. Zyon McCollum, CB, Sam Houston State (No. 107 overall)

24. Jake Ferguson, TE, Wisconsin (No. 109 overall)

25. Verone McKinley III, S, Oregon (No. 110 overall)

26. Joshua Williams, CB, Fayetteville State (No. 111 overall)

27. Adam Anderson, EDGE, Georgia (No. 114 overall)

28. Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati (No. 115 overall)

29. Tyreke Smith, EDGE, Ohio State (No. 116 overall)

30. Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia (No. 117 overall)

31. Carson Strong, QB, Nevada (No. 119 overall)

32. Isaiah Likely, TE, Coastal Carolina (No. 120 overall)

33. Percy Butler, S, Louisiana (No. 121 overall)

34. Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame (No. 122 overall)

35. Jashaun Corbin, RB, Florida State (No. 123 overall)

36. Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson (No. 124 overall)

37. Braxton Jones, OT, Southern Utah (No. 125 overall)

38. Matt Araiza, P, San Diego State (No. 126 overall)

39. Damone Clark, LB, LSU (No. 128 overall)

40. Kellen Diesch, OT, Arizona State (No. 129 overall)

41. Tariq Castro-Fields, CB, Penn State (No. 130 overall)

42. Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB, Alabama (No. 131 overall)

43. Thayer Munford, OL, Ohio State (No. 132 overall)

44. Marquis Hayes, OG, Oklahoma (No. 134 overall)

45. Dane Belton, S, Iowa (No. 135 overall)

46. Mario Goodrich, CB, Clemson (No. 136 overall)

47. Spencer Burford, OL, Texas-San Antonio (No. 137 overall)

48. Cade Mays, OG, Tennessee (No. 139 overall)

49. Malcolm Rodriguez, LB, Oklahoma State (No. 141 overall)

50. Lecitus Smith, OG, Virginia Tech (No. 142 overall)