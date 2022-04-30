So much for a veteran solution at quarterback in Carolina. Amid additional reports of trade talks involving disgruntled Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, the Panthers have pivoted to add a different signal-caller, picking Ole Miss QB Matt Corral with the No. 94 selection in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Carolina punted on addressing the position with its first pick of the draft, No. 6, but moved up in a trade with the Patriots on Friday in order to land Corral, widely seen as a potential first-rounder.

The Panthers dealt their fourth-round pick (No. 137), as well as a 2023 third-rounder, to New England in order to select Corral at No. 94, making the Ole Miss product the fourth passer to come off the board. This despite multiple reports indicating Carolina brass had further engaged the Browns on Friday about a potential deal for Mayfield, who's all but a lock to be traded or released after Cleveland's polarizing blockbuster addition of Deshaun Watson. It's possible the Panthers could still look to acquire Mayfield as additional QB competition, but NFL Media reports their talks with the Browns "have stalled" after Corral's arrival.

Carolina believed Corral had "the best film, hands down" of any QB in the class, according to Ian Rapoport, but had concerns about the former USC and Florida commit off the field. Corral has admittedly battled alcohol abuse and depression in the past, and several NFL teams grew wary of his leadership during pre-draft meetings, per Rapoport. He was the top-ranked QB of the 2022 crop, however, according to CBS Sports draft expert Ryan Wilson, with a quick release and starting-caliber athleticism.

Former first-rounder Sam Darnold, acquired via trade with the Jets prior to 2021, remains atop the Panthers' depth chart going into the offseason. New offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo even recently suggested Darnold is the planned starter for Week 1, before walking back his comments. But Corral is primed to immediately challenge Darnold for the job, as a potential short- and long-term replacement at a position the Panthers have admittedly struggled to solve for years.

Mayfield, meanwhile, may have but a few logical suitors remaining on the trade market. The Seahawks are seemingly also in the QB market and have yet to address the position beyond adding Broncos castoff Drew Lock in their Russell Wilson trade. The Lions have also steered clear of adding a QB despite Jared Goff's iffy long-term standing. The Texans, who play in Mayfield's home state, could also be a last-gasp landing spot despite seemingly committing to Davis Mills for 2022.