The 2022 NFL Draft has concluded which means only one thing -- draft grades are here. Below you will find the full draft classes for all 32 teams with individual grades, analysis for every class and a final overall grade.
The first-round grades are from Pete Prisco. All the rest of the individual grades were from me, starting in Round 2 through Mr. Irrelevant at the end of the draft.
Let's get to it.
Arizona Cardinals
|Round
|Pick
|Player
|Grade
2
55
Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State
B+
3
87
Cameron Thomas, EDGE, San Diego State
B+
3
100
Myjai Sanders, EDGE, Cincinnati
A
6
201
Keaontay Ingram, RB, USC
C+
6
215
Lecitus Smith, OL, Virginia Tech
B+
7
244
Christian Matthew, CB, Valdosta State
C+
7
256
Jesse Luketa, EDGE, Penn State
C+
7
257
Marquis Hayes, OL, Oklahoma
A
The Cardinals tripled down on edge rushers. Smart. And they picked good ones, too, with either awesome or feels-about-right value. McBride and Zach Ertz will be a fun combination at tight end and at least one of Marquis Hayes or Lecitus Smith will start sooner than later. Grade: A-
Atlanta Falcons
|Round
|Pick
|Player
|Grade
1
8
Drake London, WR, Drake London
B-
2
38
Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE, Penn State
A
2
58
Troy Andersen, LB, Montana
B
3
74
Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati
A-
3
82
DeAngelo Malone, EDGE, Western Kentucky
B
5
151
Tyler Allegeier, RB, BYU
C+
6
190
Justin Shaffer, OL, Georgia
C
6
213
John Fitzpatrick, TE, Georgia
C
GM Terry Fontenot understood how desperately the Falcons needed to infuse high-end defensive tackle to his roster. And he did that. Day 2 was tremendous for Atlanta, and London was my WR1 in this class. Desmond Ridder in Round 3 was awesome value, and DeAngelo Malone has sky-high upside. The later picks were shaky. Grade: B+
Baltimore Ravens
|Round
|Pick
|Player
|Grade
1
14
Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
B+
1
25
Tyler Linderbaum, OC, Iowa
B
2
45
David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan
B+
3
76
Travis Jones, DT, UConn
B+
4
110
Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota
A
4
119
Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB, Alabama
A+
4
128
Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State
A
4
130
Jordan Stout, P, Penn State
C-
4
139
Isaiah Likely, TE, Coastal Carolina
B+
4
141
Damarion Williams, CB, Houston
C
6
196
Tyler Badie, RB, Missouri
C+
Over the weekend, I tweeted "I want to marry this Ravens draft," which should give you a sense how I felt about it. Soon thereafter, they drafted a punter in Round 4, which I didn't love, but now that the draft is over, I still have deep adoration for what Baltimore did. Kyle Hamilton was my No. 1 prospect, Ojabo was a tremendous stash. Charlie Kolar gave me Mark Andrews vibes on film, and Daniel Faalele is an Orlando Brown type. Jalyn Armour-Davis has No. 1 CB abilities. But no receiver? Grade: B+
Buffalo Bills
|Round
|Pick
|Player
|Grade
1
23
Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida
B+
2
63
James Cook, RB, Georgia
B+
3
89
Terrel Bernard, LB, Baylor
C+
5
148
Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State
A
6
180
Matt Araiza, P, San Diego State
B-
6
185
Christian Benford, CB, Villanova
B-
6
209
Luke Tenuta, OL, Virginia Tech
C+
7
231
Baylon Spector, LB, Clemson
B-
It's typically hard to get amped about a team's draft when it feels like most of the picks won't be instant-impacts because of the veteran talent already on the roster. But, overall, Buffalo did a quality job with their 2022 class. Elam brings speed and scheme diversity to the defense, Khalil Shakir will instantly boost the Bills YAC efforts, and James Cook gave me Alvin Kamara vibes on film. Plus... PUNT GOD. Grade: B
Carolina Panthers
|Round
|Pick
|Player
|Grade
1
6
Ikem Ekwonu, OT, North Carolina State
B+
3
94
Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss
B
4
120
Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State
C
6
189
Amare Barno, EDGE, Virginia Tech
B
6
199
Cade Mays, OL, Tennessee
B
7
242
Kalon Barnes, CB, Baylor
B-
Where to start here? On the bright side, Ikem Ekwonu is a stud, although the pass-pro isn't perfect yet. I was confused by the back-to-back trade ups for Matt Corral -- although the value in a vacuum was solid -- and the athletic but slow-processing Brandon Smith, when this is a team starving for draft picks. Cade Mays is nasty and Kalon Barnes is more track star than star corner. Grade: C+
Chicago Bears
|Round
|Pick
|Player
|Grade
2
39
Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington
B+
2
48
Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State
A-
3
71
Velus Jones Jr., WR, Tennessee
B+
5
168
Braxton Jones, OT, Southern Utah
A
5
174
Dominique Robinson, EDGE, Miami (Ohio)
A-
6
186
Zachary Thomas, OL, San Diego State
C+
6
203
Tresten Ebner, RB, Baylor
A-
6
207
Doug Kramer, OL, Illinois
C
7
226
Ja'Tyre Carter, OL, Southern
B+
7
254
Elijah Hicks, DB, California
C
7
255
Trenton Gill, P, North Carolina State
C-
From top to bottom, a sound first draft for new GM Ryan Poles. Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker are defensive backs with impressive functional athleticism. Braxton Jones and Dominique Robinson have the traits to be foundational players -- seriously -- at key positions and Tresten Ebner and Ja'Tyre Carter will be key role roster pieces. I would've liked to see another pass catcher for Justin Fields though. Velus Jones Jr. is good but 25 years old. Yikes. Grade: B-
Cincinnati Bengals
|Round
|Pick
|Player
|Grade
1
31
Daxton Hill, S, Michigan
B-
2
60
Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska
B+
3
95
Zachary Carter, DL, Florida
C+
4
136
Cordell Volson, OT, North Dakota Statae
B-
5
166
Tycen Anderson, S, Toledo
B
7
252
Jeffrey Gunter, EDGE, Coastal Carolina
B+
I like the prospects the Bengals picked, especially Cam Taylor-Britt in Round 2. I didn't feel the secondary was such an overt need though. Jeffrey Gunter can outplay his draft position, but will be a bit buried on the edge-rusher depth chart and Zachary Carter felt early in Round 3. Grade: B-
Cleveland Browns
|Round
|Pick
|Player
|Grade
3
68
Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State
B-
3
78
Alex Wright, EDGE, UAB
B+
3
99
David Bell, WR, Purdue
B-
4
108
Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma
B-
4
124
Cade York, K, LSU
D+
5
156
Jerome Ford, RB, Cincinnati
B
6
202
Michael Woods II, Oklahoma
B-
7
223
Isaiah Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma
A
7
246
Dawson Deaton, OC, Texas Tech
A
Hats off to the Browns for crushing the draft despite not having a first- or second-round pick. They traded back into Round 3 then starting heating up. Martin Emerson is a long, well-rounded corner. Alex Wright has massive upside. David Bell is slow but a darn-good wideout. Perrion Winfrey is precisely the type at defensive tackle Cleveland needed. The two seventh-round picks -- Isaiah Thomas and Dawson Deaton -- were two of my favorite sleepers I felt should've been picked much earlier. Grade: A-
Dallas Cowboys
|Round
|Pick
|Player
|Grade
1
24
Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa
A
2
56
Sam Williams, EDGE, Ole Miss
A-
3
88
Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama
B-
4
129
Jake Ferguson, TE, Wisconsin
B-
5
155
Matt Waletzko, OT, North Dakota
B-
5
167
Da'Ron Bland, CB, Fresno State
B
5
176
Damone Clark, LB, LSU
B-
5
178
John Ridgeway, DT, Arkansas
C
6
193
Devin Harper, LB, Oklahoma State
C+
Quality prospects at proper value for the Cowboys in this draft, although Tyler Smith is a clear-cut project. Sam Williams had first-round refined talent. The middle-round picks were awesome -- Jalen Tolbert, Jake Ferguson and Matt Waletzko -- and things didn't get significantly worse in the late rounds. Grade: B
Denver Broncos
|Round
|Pick
|Player
|Grade
2
64
Nik Bonitto, EDGE, Oklahoma
A-
3
80
Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA
B-
4
115
Damarri Mathis, CB, Pittsburgh
A
4
116
Eyioma Uwazurike, DL, Iowa State
A
5
152
Delarrin Turner-Yell, S, Oklahoma
A-
5
162
Montrell Washington, WR, Samford
D+
5
171
Luke Wattenberg, OC, Washington
C+
6
206
Matt Hennigsen, DL, Wisconsin
C+
7
232
Faion Hicks, CB, Wisconsin
D+
I adored four of Denver's first five picks. After that, not so much. Damarri Mathis will outplay his draft position. Take that to the bank. So explosive. Delarrin Turner-Yell is so smooth moving in all directions and Eyioma Uwazurike is a polished defensive lineman with positional flexibility. Day 3 was a head-scratcher. Grade: B-
Detroit Lions
|Round
|Pick
|Player
|Grade
1
2
Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan
B+
1
12
Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
B
2
46
Josh Paschal, EDGE, Kentucky
B
3
97
Kerby Joseph, S, Illinois
A
5
177
James Mitchell, TE, Virginia Tech
C+
6
188
Malcolm Rodriguez, LB, Oklahoma State
A-
6
217
James Houston, EDGE, Jackson State
C
7
237
Chase Lucas, CB, Arizona State
B-
The Lions are ascending. Their draft was a home run out of Comerica Park. Aidan Hutchinson and Jameson Williams -- even with the trade up -- were huge acquisitions. Joshua Paschal is a high-energy, low-center-of-gravity rusher. Kerby Joseph has elite range, and Malcolm Rodriguez is a coverage specialist who angrily dispatches blocks on his way to the ball-carrier. Grade: A-
Green Bay Packers
|Round
|Pick
|Player
|Grade
1
22
Quay Walker, LB, Georgia
A
1
28
Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia
B+
2
34
Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State
C+
3
92
Sean Rhyan, OL, UCLA
B
4
132
Romeo Doubs, WR, Nevada
B-
4
140
Zach Tom, OT, Wake Forest
A
5
179
Kingsley Enagbare, EDGE, South Carolina
A-
7
228
Tariq Carpenter, S, Georgia Tech
C-
7
234
Jonathan Ford, DL, Miami
C-
7
249
Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State
A-
7
258
Samori Toure, WR, Nebraska
A-
Green Bay made bad selections in Round 1 in my opinion. No way around it. Christian Watson. Quality player. Worth a monster trade up in Round 2? No. After that, the Packers smarten up. Zach Tom is going to be a sound blocker for the next decade. Romeo Doubs is a serious vertical threat. Rasheed Walker is a developmental-ish type with high upside, and Samori Toure will outplay his seventh-round draft position. Grade: C+
Houston Texans
|Round
|Pick
|Player
|Grade
1
3
Derek Stingley, CB, LSU
B
1
15
Kenyon Green, OG, Texas A&M
B+
2
37
Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor
A
2
44
John Metchie III, WR, Alabama
C-
3
75
Christian Harris, LB, Alabama
B
4
107
Dameon Pierce, RB, Florida
B+
5
150
Thomas Booker, DL, Stanford
C+
5
170
Teagan Quitoriano, TE, Oregon State
C+
6
205
Austin Deculus, OL, LSU
C
Houston started with a bang -- Derek Stingley was my No. 2 prospect in this class. Kenyon Green was picked too early, and John Metchie is a fun vertical threat but wasn't worth a sizable trade-up on Day 2. Loved the Christian Harris and Dameon Pierce selections. After that, the Texans didn't move the needle much. Grade: C+
Indianapolis Colts
|Round
|Pick
|Player
|Grade
2
53
Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati
C+
3
73
Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia
A-
3
77
Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan
A
3
96
Nick Cross, S, Maryland
A-
5
159
Eric Johnson, DL, Missouri State
B-
6
192
Andrew Ogletree, TE, Youngstown State
C-
6
216
Curtis Brooks, DT, Cincinnati
A-
7
239
Rodney Thomas, DB, Yale
C-
The Colts had a very Chris Ballard draft. Long, high-caliber athletes galore. Some aren't fantastic football players yet. But typically, starts in the NFL are high-caliber athletes. My favorite picks were Jelani Woods and Bernhard Raimann in Round 3. Curtis Brooks was one of the first legitimately scary penetrators at defensive tackle, and Nick Cross is a missile at safety. Grade: B
Jacksonville Jaguars
|Round
|Pick
|Player
|Grade
1
1
Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia
B-
1
27
Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
B+
3
65
Luke Fortner, OC, Kentucky
C+
3
70
Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming
B-
5
154
Snoop Conner, RB, Ole Miss
B+
6
197
Gregory Junior, CB, Ouachita Baptist
C
7
22
Montaric Brown, CB, Arkansas
A-
Jacksonville's draft was...puzzling. If you love Travon Walker, awesome. I did not. Trading up for Devin Lloyd was confusing after the monster contract given to Foyesade Oluokun in free agency. Then, Chad Muma was picked in Round 3. Another middle linebacker? What? My two favorite picks -- Snoop Conner, who's a dynamic power back, and Montaric Brown, a super-savvy, fundamentally sound outside corner. Grade: D+
Kansas City Chiefs
|Round
|Pick
|Player
|Grade
1
21
Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
B-
1
30
George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue
A
2
54
Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan
A+
2
62
Bryan Cook, S, Cincinnati
B+
3
103
Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin
C+
4
135
Joshua Williams, CB, Fayetteville State
B+
5
145
Darian Kinnard, OL, Kentucky
B+
7
243
Jaylen Watson, CB, Washington State
B+
7
251
Isaih Pecheco, RB, Rutgers
B
7
259
Nazeeh Johnson, S, Marshall
B+
Brett Veach had his best draft as Chiefs GM, although the trade up for Trent McDuffie was an overpayment for a corner who doesn't fit the scheme and has minimal upside. Skyy Moore in Round 2 was as good as Kansas City barbecue, and the two seventh-round picks, Isaih Pecheco and Nazeeh Johnson, will make the team and produce early. Leo Chenal is a throwback linebacker who's an inexperienced coverage type. Joshua Williams could eventually be better than McDuffie. Grade: A-
Los Angeles Chargers
|Round
|Pick
|Player
|Grade
1
17
Zion Johnson, OG, Boston College
B+
3
79
JT Woods, S, Baylor
B+
4
123
Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M
A
5
160
Otito Ogbonnia, DL, UCLA
B-
6
195
Jamaree Salyer, OL, Georgia
A-
6
214
Ja'Sir Taylor, CB, Wake Forest
C+
7
236
Deane Leonard, CB, Ole Miss
C-
7
260
Zander Horvath, RB, Purdue
B-
The Chargers were patient and good things come to those who wait, especially in the draft. Zion Johnson was a Rashawn Slater-esque pick in Round 1. Isaiah Spiller will eventually be the feature back with 1,000-plus scrimmage-yard potential. Jamaree Salyer can play tackle or guard. JT Woods will be a playmaker next to Derwin James. Grade: B
Los Angeles Rams
|Round
|Pick
|Player
|Grade
3
104
Logan Bruss, OL, Wisconsin
A
4
142
Decobie Durant, CB, South Carolina State
B+
5
164
Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame
B
6
211
Quentin Lake, S, UCLA
A-
6
212
Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia
C+
7
235
Daniel Hardy, DE, Montana State
B-
7
253
Russ Yeast, CB, Kansas State
C-
7
261
AJ Arcuri, OT, Michigan State
C-
The Rams began with awesome draft picks and got progressively worse over the weekend. Logan Bruss is an ideal scheme fit, and Decobie Durant is a super-confident blur at cornerback. Kyren Williams will outplay his draft position, especially in Sean McVay's offense, and Quentin Lake is a heady and decently athletic safety. Day 3 was weird. Grade: C+
Las Vegas Raiders
|Round
|Pick
|Player
|Grade
3
90
Dylan Parham, OG, Memphis
A-
4
122
Zamir White, RB, Georgia
B+
4
126
Neil Farrell Jr., DT, LSU
C+
5
175
Matthew Butler, DT, Tennessee
A
7
238
Thayer Munford, OL, Ohio State
B-
7
250
Brittain Brown, RB, UCLA
D
We didn't get a Raiders pick until No. 90 overall, and they still had a quality draft. The first four selections were solid picks. Dylan Parham is a nasty brawler with vice grips for hands, Matthew Butler may be the most high-energy defensive lineman in the class. Zamir White is extremely explosive through the line of scrimmage. The last two picks, albeit late, weren't fantastic. Grade: B
Miami Dolphins
|Round
|Pick
|Player
|Grade
3
102
Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia
B-
4
125
Erik Ezukanma, WR, Texas Tech
B
7
224
Cameron Goode, LB, Cal
A-
|7
|247
|Skylar Thompson, QB, Kansas State
|B+
The Dolphins did a reasonable job despite having minimal draft capital. You can sometimes lose Tindall on film because he's so damn fast. Ezukanma adds some YAC juice to a crowded receiver room, and Goode was one of my favorite, athletic sleepers in the class. Grade: B
Minnesota Vikings
|Round
|Pick
|Player
|Grade
1
32
Lewis Cine, S, Georgia
B+
2
42
Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson
A-
|2
|59
|Ed Ingram, OL, LSU
|C-
3
66
Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma
A
4
118
Akayleb Evans, CB, Missouri
C+
5
165
Esezi Otomewo, EDGE, Minnesota
A-
5
169
Ty Chandler, RB, North Carolina
A-
6
184
Vederian Lowe, OT, Illinois
C
6
191
Jalen Nailor, WR, Michigan State
C+
7
227
Nick Muse, TE, South Carolina
C+
The Vikings took me on a rollercoaster ride during this draft. Lewis Cine and Andrew Booth were quality picks in a secondary that needs patchwork. Ed Ingram is not a zone-blocking scheme fit whatsoever and was picked too early. Asamoah is a rangy linebacker who will eventually be able to cover and takes on blocks with authority. Esezi Otomewo is a large, versatile defensive end. Ty Chandler will rock in Kevin O'Connell's system. The sixth-round picks were nothing to get too excited about. Grade: C+
New England Patriots
|Round
|Pick
|Player
|Grade
1
20
Cole Strange, OL, Chattanooga
C
2
50
Tyquan Thornton, WR, baylor
A-
3
85
Marcus Jones, CB, Houston
B
4
121
Jack Jones, CB, Arizona State
C
4
127
Pierre Strong, RB, South Dakota State
C+
4
137
Bailey Zappe, QB, Western Kentucky
B+
6
183
Kevin Harris, RB, South Carolina
C
6
200
Sam Roberts, DL, Northwest Missouri
C-
6
210
Chasen Hines, OG, LSU
B+
7
245
Andrew Stueber, OL, Michigan
B-
Let's not conflate Bill Belichick's best-coach-of-all-time resume with a thought that he's been an amazing drafting GM. He hasn't been. And this draft was from the Upside Down. Two running backs when there's Damien Harris, James White, and Rhamondre Stevenson already on the roster? Marcus Jones and Jack Jones feel like chippy Patriots nickel corners, but they're severely undersized. Cole Strange won't be a colossal bust but was picked too early. I did like the Bailey Zappe and Tyquan Thornton selections. Grade: C
New Orleans Saints
|Round
|Pick
|Player
|Grade
1
11
Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
C+
1
19
Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
B-
2
49
Alontae Taylor, CB, Tennessee
C+
5
161
D'Marco Jackson, LB, App State
A-
6
194
Jordan Jackson, DT, Air Force
B
The Saints had another draft with minimal capital, something they've been doing long before the Rams made it cool. Trading up for Chris Olave was too rich in Round 1 but addressed a glaring need. D'Marco and Jordan Jackson will outplay their draft positions on defense and peek ahead to the future at those positions. Grade: C+
New York Giants
|Round
|Pick
|Player
|Grade
1
5
Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon
A
1
7
Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
A
2
43
Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky
B-
3
67
Josh Ezeudu, OL, North Carolina
C+
3
81
Cordale Flott, CB, LSU
A
4
112
Daniel Bellinger, TE, San Diego State
C
4
114
Dane Belton, S, Iowa
B-
5
146
Micah McFadden, LB, Indiana
B+
5
147
D.J. Davidson, DL, Arizona State
C
5
173
Marcus McKethan, OT, North Carolina
B-
6
182
Darrian Beavers, LB, Cincinnati
B+
Well, we know now new Giants GM Joe Schoen knows what he's doing when it comes to navigated the draft. The Kayon Thibodeaux and Evan Neal selections were outstanding in Round 1. Wan'Dale Robinson went a touch early but is dynamic at all three levels, and Joshua Ezeudu will provide a nice athleticism/power blend to the offensive line. Cordale Flott is a ready-to-go slot defender, and Micah McFadden has team-leader-in-tackles upside at linebacker. Grade: B+
New York Jets
|Round
|Pick
|Player
|Grade
1
4
Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
B+
1
10
Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
A
1
26
Jermaine Johnson, EDGE, Florida State
A
2
36
Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State
B
3
101
Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State
A-
4
111
Max Mitchell, OT, Louisiani
A-
4
117
Micheal Clemons, EDGE, Texas A&M
B+
With an abundance of picks, the Jets were positioned to crush this draft. I like what they did. But not as much as the masses. The two first picks -- outstanding. Jermaine Johnson was still picked too early and cost a lot in a trade up. Breece Hall will be a fun RB. But early in Round 2 after at trade up lessened the value of that selection. The later picks -- Jeremy Ruckert, Max Mitchell, and Micheal Clemons -- were actually the club's best value picks. Grade: B+
Philadelphia Eagles
|Round
|Pick
|Player
|Grade
1
13
Jordan Davis, DT, Gerogia
B
2
51
Cam Jurgens, OL, Nebraska
A-
3
83
Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
A
6
181
Kyren Johnson, EDGE, Kansas
B+
6
198
Grant Calcaterra, TE, SMU
B-
As an enormous human being with an historic combine workout on his resume, of course there was serious buzz about Jordan Davis. He has a ways to go before he's a game-wrecking pass rusher, and he was a costly pick for Philadelphia. It's hard to do better than Cam Jurgens and Nakobe Dean on Day 2. The Day 3 picks have decent upside. Grade: B
Pittsburgh Steelers
|Round
|Pick
|Player
|Grade
1
20
Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh
A
2
52
George Pickens, WR, Georgia
A
3
84
DeMarvin Leal, DL, Texas A&M
B
4
138
Calvin Austin, WR, Memphis
A
6
208
Connor Heyward, TE, Michigan State
C
7
225
Mark Robinson, LB, Ole Miss
C-
7
241
Chris Oladokun, QB, South Dakota State
C+
Loved the two receiver picks for Pittsburgh, the prospects themselves and when they were selected. Kenny Pickett ahead of Malik Willis was questionable. DeMarvin Leal is a classic Steelers defensive lineman who can learn from Cam Heyward and Stephon Tuitt. The later rounds didn't feature any steals. Grade: B-
Seattle Seahawks
|Round
|Pick
|Player
|Grade
1
9
Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
B
2
40
Boye Mafe, DL, Minnesota
A-
2
41
Kenneth Walker, RB, Michigan State
C+
3
72
Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State
C+
4
109
Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati
A-
5
153
Tariq Woolen, CB, UTSA
B-
5
158
Tyreke Smith, EDGE, Ohio State
A
7
229
Bo Melton, WR, Rutgers
C+
7
233
Dareke Young, WR, Lenoir-Rhyne
B+
Pop in some gum and wear that monocle with a tiny smirk, Pete Carroll. Your team crushed its draft, even if it didn't address the quarterback position. Getting the best pass-protector in the class in Round 1 -- Charles Cross -- was a major win. Boye Mafe and Coby Bryant are immediate starters with high floor. Tariq Woolen and Dareke Young are large projects who, if coached up, can be unique stars. And Tyreke Smith is a hand-work master with serious bend. Grade: A-
San Francisco 49ers
|Round
|Pick
|Player
|Grade
2
61
Drake Jackson, EDGE, USC
B+
3
93
Tyrion Davis-Price, RB, LSU
D
3
105
Danny Gray, WR, SMU
C
4
134
Spencer Burford, OL, UTSA
B
5
172
Samuel Womack, CB, Toledo
C-
6
187
Nick Zakelj, OL, Fordham
B-
6
220
Kalia Davis, DT, UCF
B+
6
221
Tariq Castro-Fields, CB, Penn State
A
7
262
Brock Purdy, QB, Iowa State
C+
As has typically been the case during the John Lynch era, the 49ers took me on a wild ride over draft weekend. They made some great selections -- Drake Jackson in Round 2, Tariq Castro-Fields and Kalia Davis in Round 6 -- and some squint-at-my-computer-screen picks like Tyrion Davis-Price and Danny Gray in the third round. Grade: C+
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Round
|Pick
|Player
|Grade
2
33
Logan Hall, DT, Houston
A-
2
57
Luke Goedeke, OL, Central Michigan
C+
3
91
Rachaad White, RB, Arizona State
B
4
106
Cade Otton, TE, Washington
C+
4
133
Jake Camarda, P, Georgia
C-
5
157
Zyon McCollum, CB, Sam Houston State
A+
6
218
Ko Kieft, TE, Minnesota
C+
7
248
Andre Anthony, EDGE, LSU
D+
It's better to start strong in a draft when the picks are more valuable and fade away later than the opposite. That's what the Buccaneers did in this draft. Trading out of Round 1 was completely justifiable and Logan Hall and Rachaad White are instant-impact types. Zyon McCollum was picked way later than he should have been available. Grade: B
Tennessee Titans
|Round
|Pick
|Player
|Grade
1
18
Trelyon Burks, WR, Arkansas
C+
2
35
Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn
A
3
69
Nicholas Petit-Frere, OL, Ohio State
C
3
86
Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
A+
4
131
Hassan Haskins, RB, Michigan
C
4
143
Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE, Maryland
A-
5
163
Kyle Philips, WR, UCLA
B+
6
204
Theo Jackson, S, Tennessee
C
6
219
Chance Campbell, LB, Ole Miss
B+
The Titans aced a draft even when they traded A.J. Brown during it. The haul they got in return for that deal and the Jets moving up for Jermaine Johnson was otherworldly. Malik Willis was a first-round talent who will eventually take over at quarterback and move the team into the 21st century. McCreary is a stud and Chigoziem Okonkwo will be a weapon after the catch. Grade: A
Washington Commanders
|Round
|Pick
|Player
|Grade
1
16
Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State
B
2
47
Phidarian Mathis, DT, Alabama
B
3
98
Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Alabama
C+
4
113
Percy Butler, S, Louisiana
A-
5
144
Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina
A
5
149
Cole Turner, TE, Nevada
C+
7
230
Chris Paul, OL, Tulsa
B+
7
240
Christian Holmes, CB, Oklahoma State
C
The Commanders had a sound albeit unspectacular draft. Jahan Dotson will be a fun complement to Terry McClaurin, he was just picked a bit too early. Phidarian Mathis is a high floor defensive lineman, and Sam Howell in Round 5 was tremendous value. Chris Paul is the other standout Day 3 pick. Grade: B-