The 2022 NFL Draft has concluded which means only one thing -- draft grades are here. Below you will find the full draft classes for all 32 teams with individual grades, analysis for every class and a final overall grade.

The first-round grades are from Pete Prisco. All the rest of the individual grades were from me, starting in Round 2 through Mr. Irrelevant at the end of the draft.

Let's get to it.

Arizona Cardinals

Round Pick Player Grade 2 55 Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State B+ 3 87 Cameron Thomas, EDGE, San Diego State B+ 3 100 Myjai Sanders, EDGE, Cincinnati A 6 201 Keaontay Ingram, RB, USC C+ 6 215 Lecitus Smith, OL, Virginia Tech B+ 7 244 Christian Matthew, CB, Valdosta State C+ 7 256 Jesse Luketa, EDGE, Penn State C+ 7 257 Marquis Hayes, OL, Oklahoma A

The Cardinals tripled down on edge rushers. Smart. And they picked good ones, too, with either awesome or feels-about-right value. McBride and Zach Ertz will be a fun combination at tight end and at least one of Marquis Hayes or Lecitus Smith will start sooner than later. Grade: A-

Atlanta Falcons

Round Pick Player Grade 1 8 Drake London, WR, Drake London B- 2 38 Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE, Penn State A 2 58 Troy Andersen, LB, Montana B 3 74 Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati A- 3 82 DeAngelo Malone, EDGE, Western Kentucky B 5 151 Tyler Allegeier, RB, BYU C+ 6 190 Justin Shaffer, OL, Georgia C 6 213 John Fitzpatrick, TE, Georgia C

GM Terry Fontenot understood how desperately the Falcons needed to infuse high-end defensive tackle to his roster. And he did that. Day 2 was tremendous for Atlanta, and London was my WR1 in this class. Desmond Ridder in Round 3 was awesome value, and DeAngelo Malone has sky-high upside. The later picks were shaky. Grade: B+

Baltimore Ravens

Round Pick Player Grade 1 14 Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame B+ 1 25 Tyler Linderbaum, OC, Iowa B 2 45 David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan B+ 3 76 Travis Jones, DT, UConn B+ 4 110 Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota A 4 119 Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB, Alabama A+ 4 128 Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State A 4 130 Jordan Stout, P, Penn State C- 4 139 Isaiah Likely, TE, Coastal Carolina B+ 4 141 Damarion Williams, CB, Houston C 6 196 Tyler Badie, RB, Missouri C+

Over the weekend, I tweeted "I want to marry this Ravens draft," which should give you a sense how I felt about it. Soon thereafter, they drafted a punter in Round 4, which I didn't love, but now that the draft is over, I still have deep adoration for what Baltimore did. Kyle Hamilton was my No. 1 prospect, Ojabo was a tremendous stash. Charlie Kolar gave me Mark Andrews vibes on film, and Daniel Faalele is an Orlando Brown type. Jalyn Armour-Davis has No. 1 CB abilities. But no receiver? Grade: B+

Buffalo Bills

Round Pick Player Grade 1 23 Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida B+ 2 63 James Cook, RB, Georgia B+ 3 89 Terrel Bernard, LB, Baylor C+ 5 148 Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State A 6 180 Matt Araiza, P, San Diego State B- 6 185 Christian Benford, CB, Villanova B- 6 209 Luke Tenuta, OL, Virginia Tech C+ 7 231 Baylon Spector, LB, Clemson B-

It's typically hard to get amped about a team's draft when it feels like most of the picks won't be instant-impacts because of the veteran talent already on the roster. But, overall, Buffalo did a quality job with their 2022 class. Elam brings speed and scheme diversity to the defense, Khalil Shakir will instantly boost the Bills YAC efforts, and James Cook gave me Alvin Kamara vibes on film. Plus... PUNT GOD. Grade: B

Carolina Panthers

Round Pick Player Grade 1 6 Ikem Ekwonu, OT, North Carolina State B+ 3 94 Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss B 4 120 Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State C 6 189 Amare Barno, EDGE, Virginia Tech B 6 199 Cade Mays, OL, Tennessee B 7 242 Kalon Barnes, CB, Baylor B-

Where to start here? On the bright side, Ikem Ekwonu is a stud, although the pass-pro isn't perfect yet. I was confused by the back-to-back trade ups for Matt Corral -- although the value in a vacuum was solid -- and the athletic but slow-processing Brandon Smith, when this is a team starving for draft picks. Cade Mays is nasty and Kalon Barnes is more track star than star corner. Grade: C+

Chicago Bears

Round Pick Player Grade 2 39 Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington B+ 2 48 Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State A- 3 71 Velus Jones Jr., WR, Tennessee B+ 5 168 Braxton Jones, OT, Southern Utah A 5 174 Dominique Robinson, EDGE, Miami (Ohio) A- 6 186 Zachary Thomas, OL, San Diego State C+ 6 203 Tresten Ebner, RB, Baylor A- 6 207 Doug Kramer, OL, Illinois C 7 226 Ja'Tyre Carter, OL, Southern B+ 7 254 Elijah Hicks, DB, California C 7 255 Trenton Gill, P, North Carolina State C-

From top to bottom, a sound first draft for new GM Ryan Poles. Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker are defensive backs with impressive functional athleticism. Braxton Jones and Dominique Robinson have the traits to be foundational players -- seriously -- at key positions and Tresten Ebner and Ja'Tyre Carter will be key role roster pieces. I would've liked to see another pass catcher for Justin Fields though. Velus Jones Jr. is good but 25 years old. Yikes. Grade: B-

Cincinnati Bengals

Round Pick Player Grade 1 31 Daxton Hill, S, Michigan B- 2 60 Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska B+ 3 95 Zachary Carter, DL, Florida C+ 4 136 Cordell Volson, OT, North Dakota Statae B- 5 166 Tycen Anderson, S, Toledo B 7 252 Jeffrey Gunter, EDGE, Coastal Carolina B+

I like the prospects the Bengals picked, especially Cam Taylor-Britt in Round 2. I didn't feel the secondary was such an overt need though. Jeffrey Gunter can outplay his draft position, but will be a bit buried on the edge-rusher depth chart and Zachary Carter felt early in Round 3. Grade: B-

Cleveland Browns

Round Pick Player Grade 3 68 Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State B- 3 78 Alex Wright, EDGE, UAB B+ 3 99 David Bell, WR, Purdue B- 4 108 Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma B- 4 124 Cade York, K, LSU D+ 5 156 Jerome Ford, RB, Cincinnati B 6 202 Michael Woods II, Oklahoma B- 7 223 Isaiah Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma A 7 246 Dawson Deaton, OC, Texas Tech A

Hats off to the Browns for crushing the draft despite not having a first- or second-round pick. They traded back into Round 3 then starting heating up. Martin Emerson is a long, well-rounded corner. Alex Wright has massive upside. David Bell is slow but a darn-good wideout. Perrion Winfrey is precisely the type at defensive tackle Cleveland needed. The two seventh-round picks -- Isaiah Thomas and Dawson Deaton -- were two of my favorite sleepers I felt should've been picked much earlier. Grade: A-

Dallas Cowboys

Round Pick Player Grade 1 24 Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa A 2 56 Sam Williams, EDGE, Ole Miss A- 3 88 Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama B- 4 129 Jake Ferguson, TE, Wisconsin B- 5 155 Matt Waletzko, OT, North Dakota B- 5 167 Da'Ron Bland, CB, Fresno State B 5 176 Damone Clark, LB, LSU B- 5 178 John Ridgeway, DT, Arkansas C 6 193 Devin Harper, LB, Oklahoma State C+

Quality prospects at proper value for the Cowboys in this draft, although Tyler Smith is a clear-cut project. Sam Williams had first-round refined talent. The middle-round picks were awesome -- Jalen Tolbert, Jake Ferguson and Matt Waletzko -- and things didn't get significantly worse in the late rounds. Grade: B

Denver Broncos

Round Pick Player Grade 2 64 Nik Bonitto, EDGE, Oklahoma A- 3 80 Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA B- 4 115 Damarri Mathis, CB, Pittsburgh A 4 116 Eyioma Uwazurike, DL, Iowa State A 5 152 Delarrin Turner-Yell, S, Oklahoma A- 5 162 Montrell Washington, WR, Samford D+ 5 171 Luke Wattenberg, OC, Washington C+ 6 206 Matt Hennigsen, DL, Wisconsin C+ 7 232 Faion Hicks, CB, Wisconsin D+

I adored four of Denver's first five picks. After that, not so much. Damarri Mathis will outplay his draft position. Take that to the bank. So explosive. Delarrin Turner-Yell is so smooth moving in all directions and Eyioma Uwazurike is a polished defensive lineman with positional flexibility. Day 3 was a head-scratcher. Grade: B-

Detroit Lions

Round Pick Player Grade 1 2 Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan B+ 1 12 Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama B 2 46 Josh Paschal, EDGE, Kentucky B 3 97 Kerby Joseph, S, Illinois A 5 177 James Mitchell, TE, Virginia Tech C+ 6 188 Malcolm Rodriguez, LB, Oklahoma State A- 6 217 James Houston, EDGE, Jackson State C 7 237 Chase Lucas, CB, Arizona State B-

The Lions are ascending. Their draft was a home run out of Comerica Park. Aidan Hutchinson and Jameson Williams -- even with the trade up -- were huge acquisitions. Joshua Paschal is a high-energy, low-center-of-gravity rusher. Kerby Joseph has elite range, and Malcolm Rodriguez is a coverage specialist who angrily dispatches blocks on his way to the ball-carrier. Grade: A-

Green Bay Packers

Round Pick Player Grade 1 22 Quay Walker, LB, Georgia A 1 28 Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia B+ 2 34 Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State C+ 3 92 Sean Rhyan, OL, UCLA B 4 132 Romeo Doubs, WR, Nevada B- 4 140 Zach Tom, OT, Wake Forest A 5 179 Kingsley Enagbare, EDGE, South Carolina A- 7 228 Tariq Carpenter, S, Georgia Tech C- 7 234 Jonathan Ford, DL, Miami C- 7 249 Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State A- 7 258 Samori Toure, WR, Nebraska A-

Green Bay made bad selections in Round 1 in my opinion. No way around it. Christian Watson. Quality player. Worth a monster trade up in Round 2? No. After that, the Packers smarten up. Zach Tom is going to be a sound blocker for the next decade. Romeo Doubs is a serious vertical threat. Rasheed Walker is a developmental-ish type with high upside, and Samori Toure will outplay his seventh-round draft position. Grade: C+

Houston Texans

Round Pick Player Grade 1 3 Derek Stingley, CB, LSU B 1 15 Kenyon Green, OG, Texas A&M B+ 2 37 Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor A 2 44 John Metchie III, WR, Alabama C- 3 75 Christian Harris, LB, Alabama B 4 107 Dameon Pierce, RB, Florida B+ 5 150 Thomas Booker, DL, Stanford C+ 5 170 Teagan Quitoriano, TE, Oregon State C+ 6 205 Austin Deculus, OL, LSU C

Houston started with a bang -- Derek Stingley was my No. 2 prospect in this class. Kenyon Green was picked too early, and John Metchie is a fun vertical threat but wasn't worth a sizable trade-up on Day 2. Loved the Christian Harris and Dameon Pierce selections. After that, the Texans didn't move the needle much. Grade: C+

Indianapolis Colts

Round Pick Player Grade 2 53 Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati C+ 3 73 Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia A- 3 77 Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan A 3 96 Nick Cross, S, Maryland A- 5 159 Eric Johnson, DL, Missouri State B- 6 192 Andrew Ogletree, TE, Youngstown State C- 6 216 Curtis Brooks, DT, Cincinnati A- 7 239 Rodney Thomas, DB, Yale C-

The Colts had a very Chris Ballard draft. Long, high-caliber athletes galore. Some aren't fantastic football players yet. But typically, starts in the NFL are high-caliber athletes. My favorite picks were Jelani Woods and Bernhard Raimann in Round 3. Curtis Brooks was one of the first legitimately scary penetrators at defensive tackle, and Nick Cross is a missile at safety. Grade: B

Jacksonville Jaguars

Round Pick Player Grade 1 1 Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia B- 1 27 Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah B+ 3 65 Luke Fortner, OC, Kentucky C+ 3 70 Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming B- 5 154 Snoop Conner, RB, Ole Miss B+ 6 197 Gregory Junior, CB, Ouachita Baptist C 7 22 Montaric Brown, CB, Arkansas A-

Jacksonville's draft was...puzzling. If you love Travon Walker, awesome. I did not. Trading up for Devin Lloyd was confusing after the monster contract given to Foyesade Oluokun in free agency. Then, Chad Muma was picked in Round 3. Another middle linebacker? What? My two favorite picks -- Snoop Conner, who's a dynamic power back, and Montaric Brown, a super-savvy, fundamentally sound outside corner. Grade: D+

Kansas City Chiefs

Round Pick Player Grade 1 21 Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington B- 1 30 George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue A 2 54 Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan A+ 2 62 Bryan Cook, S, Cincinnati B+ 3 103 Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin C+ 4 135 Joshua Williams, CB, Fayetteville State B+ 5 145 Darian Kinnard, OL, Kentucky B+ 7 243 Jaylen Watson, CB, Washington State B+ 7 251 Isaih Pecheco, RB, Rutgers B 7 259 Nazeeh Johnson, S, Marshall B+

Brett Veach had his best draft as Chiefs GM, although the trade up for Trent McDuffie was an overpayment for a corner who doesn't fit the scheme and has minimal upside. Skyy Moore in Round 2 was as good as Kansas City barbecue, and the two seventh-round picks, Isaih Pecheco and Nazeeh Johnson, will make the team and produce early. Leo Chenal is a throwback linebacker who's an inexperienced coverage type. Joshua Williams could eventually be better than McDuffie. Grade: A-

Los Angeles Chargers

Round Pick Player Grade 1 17 Zion Johnson, OG, Boston College B+ 3 79 JT Woods, S, Baylor B+ 4 123 Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M A 5 160 Otito Ogbonnia, DL, UCLA B- 6 195 Jamaree Salyer, OL, Georgia A- 6 214 Ja'Sir Taylor, CB, Wake Forest C+ 7 236 Deane Leonard, CB, Ole Miss C- 7 260 Zander Horvath, RB, Purdue B-

The Chargers were patient and good things come to those who wait, especially in the draft. Zion Johnson was a Rashawn Slater-esque pick in Round 1. Isaiah Spiller will eventually be the feature back with 1,000-plus scrimmage-yard potential. Jamaree Salyer can play tackle or guard. JT Woods will be a playmaker next to Derwin James. Grade: B

Los Angeles Rams

Round Pick Player Grade 3 104 Logan Bruss, OL, Wisconsin A 4 142 Decobie Durant, CB, South Carolina State B+ 5 164 Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame B 6 211 Quentin Lake, S, UCLA A- 6 212 Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia C+ 7 235 Daniel Hardy, DE, Montana State B- 7 253 Russ Yeast, CB, Kansas State C- 7 261 AJ Arcuri, OT, Michigan State C-

The Rams began with awesome draft picks and got progressively worse over the weekend. Logan Bruss is an ideal scheme fit, and Decobie Durant is a super-confident blur at cornerback. Kyren Williams will outplay his draft position, especially in Sean McVay's offense, and Quentin Lake is a heady and decently athletic safety. Day 3 was weird. Grade: C+

Las Vegas Raiders

Round Pick Player Grade 3 90 Dylan Parham, OG, Memphis A- 4 122 Zamir White, RB, Georgia B+ 4 126 Neil Farrell Jr., DT, LSU C+ 5 175 Matthew Butler, DT, Tennessee A 7 238 Thayer Munford, OL, Ohio State B- 7 250 Brittain Brown, RB, UCLA D

We didn't get a Raiders pick until No. 90 overall, and they still had a quality draft. The first four selections were solid picks. Dylan Parham is a nasty brawler with vice grips for hands, Matthew Butler may be the most high-energy defensive lineman in the class. Zamir White is extremely explosive through the line of scrimmage. The last two picks, albeit late, weren't fantastic. Grade: B

Miami Dolphins

Round Pick Player Grade 3 102 Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia B- 4 125 Erik Ezukanma, WR, Texas Tech B 7 224 Cameron Goode, LB, Cal A- 7

247 Skylar Thompson, QB, Kansas State

B+

The Dolphins did a reasonable job despite having minimal draft capital. You can sometimes lose Tindall on film because he's so damn fast. Ezukanma adds some YAC juice to a crowded receiver room, and Goode was one of my favorite, athletic sleepers in the class. Grade: B

Minnesota Vikings

Round Pick Player Grade 1 32 Lewis Cine, S, Georgia B+ 2 42 Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson A- 2 59 Ed Ingram, OL, LSU C- 3 66 Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma A 4 118 Akayleb Evans, CB, Missouri C+ 5 165 Esezi Otomewo, EDGE, Minnesota A- 5 169 Ty Chandler, RB, North Carolina A- 6 184 Vederian Lowe, OT, Illinois C 6 191 Jalen Nailor, WR, Michigan State C+ 7 227 Nick Muse, TE, South Carolina C+

The Vikings took me on a rollercoaster ride during this draft. Lewis Cine and Andrew Booth were quality picks in a secondary that needs patchwork. Ed Ingram is not a zone-blocking scheme fit whatsoever and was picked too early. Asamoah is a rangy linebacker who will eventually be able to cover and takes on blocks with authority. Esezi Otomewo is a large, versatile defensive end. Ty Chandler will rock in Kevin O'Connell's system. The sixth-round picks were nothing to get too excited about. Grade: C+

New England Patriots

Round Pick Player Grade 1 20 Cole Strange, OL, Chattanooga C 2 50 Tyquan Thornton, WR, baylor A- 3 85 Marcus Jones, CB, Houston B 4 121 Jack Jones, CB, Arizona State C 4 127 Pierre Strong, RB, South Dakota State C+ 4 137 Bailey Zappe, QB, Western Kentucky B+ 6 183 Kevin Harris, RB, South Carolina C 6 200 Sam Roberts, DL, Northwest Missouri C- 6 210 Chasen Hines, OG, LSU B+ 7 245 Andrew Stueber, OL, Michigan B-

Let's not conflate Bill Belichick's best-coach-of-all-time resume with a thought that he's been an amazing drafting GM. He hasn't been. And this draft was from the Upside Down. Two running backs when there's Damien Harris, James White, and Rhamondre Stevenson already on the roster? Marcus Jones and Jack Jones feel like chippy Patriots nickel corners, but they're severely undersized. Cole Strange won't be a colossal bust but was picked too early. I did like the Bailey Zappe and Tyquan Thornton selections. Grade: C

New Orleans Saints

Round Pick Player Grade 1 11 Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State C+ 1 19 Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa B- 2 49 Alontae Taylor, CB, Tennessee C+ 5 161 D'Marco Jackson, LB, App State A- 6 194 Jordan Jackson, DT, Air Force B

The Saints had another draft with minimal capital, something they've been doing long before the Rams made it cool. Trading up for Chris Olave was too rich in Round 1 but addressed a glaring need. D'Marco and Jordan Jackson will outplay their draft positions on defense and peek ahead to the future at those positions. Grade: C+

New York Giants

Round Pick Player Grade 1 5 Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon A 1 7 Evan Neal, OT, Alabama A 2 43 Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky B- 3 67 Josh Ezeudu, OL, North Carolina C+ 3 81 Cordale Flott, CB, LSU A 4 112 Daniel Bellinger, TE, San Diego State C 4 114 Dane Belton, S, Iowa B- 5 146 Micah McFadden, LB, Indiana B+ 5 147 D.J. Davidson, DL, Arizona State C 5 173 Marcus McKethan, OT, North Carolina B- 6 182 Darrian Beavers, LB, Cincinnati B+

Well, we know now new Giants GM Joe Schoen knows what he's doing when it comes to navigated the draft. The Kayon Thibodeaux and Evan Neal selections were outstanding in Round 1. Wan'Dale Robinson went a touch early but is dynamic at all three levels, and Joshua Ezeudu will provide a nice athleticism/power blend to the offensive line. Cordale Flott is a ready-to-go slot defender, and Micah McFadden has team-leader-in-tackles upside at linebacker. Grade: B+

New York Jets

Round Pick Player Grade 1 4 Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati B+ 1 10 Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State A 1 26 Jermaine Johnson, EDGE, Florida State A 2 36 Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State B 3 101 Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State A- 4 111 Max Mitchell, OT, Louisiani A- 4 117 Micheal Clemons, EDGE, Texas A&M B+

With an abundance of picks, the Jets were positioned to crush this draft. I like what they did. But not as much as the masses. The two first picks -- outstanding. Jermaine Johnson was still picked too early and cost a lot in a trade up. Breece Hall will be a fun RB. But early in Round 2 after at trade up lessened the value of that selection. The later picks -- Jeremy Ruckert, Max Mitchell, and Micheal Clemons -- were actually the club's best value picks. Grade: B+

Philadelphia Eagles

Round Pick Player Grade 1 13 Jordan Davis, DT, Gerogia B 2 51 Cam Jurgens, OL, Nebraska A- 3 83 Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia A 6 181 Kyren Johnson, EDGE, Kansas B+ 6 198 Grant Calcaterra, TE, SMU B-

As an enormous human being with an historic combine workout on his resume, of course there was serious buzz about Jordan Davis. He has a ways to go before he's a game-wrecking pass rusher, and he was a costly pick for Philadelphia. It's hard to do better than Cam Jurgens and Nakobe Dean on Day 2. The Day 3 picks have decent upside. Grade: B

Pittsburgh Steelers

Round Pick Player Grade 1 20 Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh A 2 52 George Pickens, WR, Georgia A 3 84 DeMarvin Leal, DL, Texas A&M B 4 138 Calvin Austin, WR, Memphis A 6 208 Connor Heyward, TE, Michigan State C 7 225 Mark Robinson, LB, Ole Miss C- 7 241 Chris Oladokun, QB, South Dakota State C+

Loved the two receiver picks for Pittsburgh, the prospects themselves and when they were selected. Kenny Pickett ahead of Malik Willis was questionable. DeMarvin Leal is a classic Steelers defensive lineman who can learn from Cam Heyward and Stephon Tuitt. The later rounds didn't feature any steals. Grade: B-

Seattle Seahawks

Round Pick Player Grade 1 9 Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State B 2 40 Boye Mafe, DL, Minnesota A- 2 41 Kenneth Walker, RB, Michigan State C+ 3 72 Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State C+ 4 109 Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati A- 5 153 Tariq Woolen, CB, UTSA B- 5 158 Tyreke Smith, EDGE, Ohio State A 7 229 Bo Melton, WR, Rutgers C+ 7 233 Dareke Young, WR, Lenoir-Rhyne B+

Pop in some gum and wear that monocle with a tiny smirk, Pete Carroll. Your team crushed its draft, even if it didn't address the quarterback position. Getting the best pass-protector in the class in Round 1 -- Charles Cross -- was a major win. Boye Mafe and Coby Bryant are immediate starters with high floor. Tariq Woolen and Dareke Young are large projects who, if coached up, can be unique stars. And Tyreke Smith is a hand-work master with serious bend. Grade: A-

San Francisco 49ers

Round Pick Player Grade 2 61 Drake Jackson, EDGE, USC B+ 3 93 Tyrion Davis-Price, RB, LSU D 3 105 Danny Gray, WR, SMU C 4 134 Spencer Burford, OL, UTSA B 5 172 Samuel Womack, CB, Toledo C- 6 187 Nick Zakelj, OL, Fordham B- 6 220 Kalia Davis, DT, UCF B+ 6 221 Tariq Castro-Fields, CB, Penn State A 7 262 Brock Purdy, QB, Iowa State C+

As has typically been the case during the John Lynch era, the 49ers took me on a wild ride over draft weekend. They made some great selections -- Drake Jackson in Round 2, Tariq Castro-Fields and Kalia Davis in Round 6 -- and some squint-at-my-computer-screen picks like Tyrion Davis-Price and Danny Gray in the third round. Grade: C+

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Round Pick Player Grade 2 33 Logan Hall, DT, Houston A- 2 57 Luke Goedeke, OL, Central Michigan C+ 3 91 Rachaad White, RB, Arizona State B 4 106 Cade Otton, TE, Washington C+ 4 133 Jake Camarda, P, Georgia C- 5 157 Zyon McCollum, CB, Sam Houston State A+ 6 218 Ko Kieft, TE, Minnesota C+ 7 248 Andre Anthony, EDGE, LSU D+

It's better to start strong in a draft when the picks are more valuable and fade away later than the opposite. That's what the Buccaneers did in this draft. Trading out of Round 1 was completely justifiable and Logan Hall and Rachaad White are instant-impact types. Zyon McCollum was picked way later than he should have been available. Grade: B

Tennessee Titans

Round Pick Player Grade 1 18 Trelyon Burks, WR, Arkansas C+ 2 35 Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn A 3 69 Nicholas Petit-Frere, OL, Ohio State C 3 86 Malik Willis, QB, Liberty A+ 4 131 Hassan Haskins, RB, Michigan C 4 143 Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE, Maryland A- 5 163 Kyle Philips, WR, UCLA B+ 6 204 Theo Jackson, S, Tennessee C 6 219 Chance Campbell, LB, Ole Miss B+

The Titans aced a draft even when they traded A.J. Brown during it. The haul they got in return for that deal and the Jets moving up for Jermaine Johnson was otherworldly. Malik Willis was a first-round talent who will eventually take over at quarterback and move the team into the 21st century. McCreary is a stud and Chigoziem Okonkwo will be a weapon after the catch. Grade: A

Washington Commanders

Round Pick Player Grade 1 16 Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State B 2 47 Phidarian Mathis, DT, Alabama B 3 98 Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Alabama C+ 4 113 Percy Butler, S, Louisiana A- 5 144 Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina A 5 149 Cole Turner, TE, Nevada C+ 7 230 Chris Paul, OL, Tulsa B+ 7 240 Christian Holmes, CB, Oklahoma State C

The Commanders had a sound albeit unspectacular draft. Jahan Dotson will be a fun complement to Terry McClaurin, he was just picked a bit too early. Phidarian Mathis is a high floor defensive lineman, and Sam Howell in Round 5 was tremendous value. Chris Paul is the other standout Day 3 pick. Grade: B-