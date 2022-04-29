The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft came and went without Malik Willis finding a team. But teams around the league don't expect the Liberty quarterback to last long on Day Two. The Buccaneers, who hold the first pick of the second round, are getting calls from clubs interested in trading up, according to ESPN, with several organizations anticipating that Willis will come off the board within the first five picks of the round.

Willis entered the draft as a widely projected first-rounder, with plenty forecasting the QB wouldn't make it out of the top 10. Only Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett represented the QB position on Day One, going No. 20 to the Steelers. Now, Willis figures to be the next signal-caller to go, along with Mississippi's Matt Corral, Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder and North Carolina's Sam Howell. CBS Sports has Willis, who's been lauded for his dual-threat athleticism, ranked as the 23rd-best prospect in the entire class.

The first five picks in the second round belong to the Buccaneers (No. 33), Vikings (34), Titans (35), Giants (36) and Texans (37). Here's a look at some teams that could have interest in adding Willis on Friday night: