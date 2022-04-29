The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft came and went without Malik Willis finding a team. But teams around the league don't expect the Liberty quarterback to last long on Day Two. The Buccaneers, who hold the first pick of the second round, are getting calls from clubs interested in trading up, according to ESPN, with several organizations anticipating that Willis will come off the board within the first five picks of the round.
Willis entered the draft as a widely projected first-rounder, with plenty forecasting the QB wouldn't make it out of the top 10. Only Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett represented the QB position on Day One, going No. 20 to the Steelers. Now, Willis figures to be the next signal-caller to go, along with Mississippi's Matt Corral, Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder and North Carolina's Sam Howell. CBS Sports has Willis, who's been lauded for his dual-threat athleticism, ranked as the 23rd-best prospect in the entire class.
The first five picks in the second round belong to the Buccaneers (No. 33), Vikings (34), Titans (35), Giants (36) and Texans (37). Here's a look at some teams that could have interest in adding Willis on Friday night:
- Buccaneers (33): As long as Tom Brady's in town, they'll be in win-now mode. But their front office knows it could lose TB12 after 2022, and you've gotta plan for their future sometime.
- Titans (35): Ryan Tannehill is expendable after 2022, and they're already laying the foundation for a youth injection after swapping out A.J. Brown for Treylon Burks on Thursday.
- Giants (36): They're open to giving Daniel Jones a final audition, but the new regime declined the QB's fifth-year option, paving the way for an all-out competition in 2022.
- Texans (37): They may prefer to reassess in 2023 after giving Davis Mills a full shot at the job, but Willis offers far more potential electricity.
- Seahawks (40, 41): Drew Lock is presently set to open their first season post-Russell Wilson under center, and the only veteran alternative is probably Baker Mayfield.
- Colts (42): They're committed to Matt Ryan, essentially through 2023, but they've struggled to solve the position long term for a while.
- Falcons (43): Marcus Mariota is in tow as the short-term fill-in, but at some point, they want a new face of the franchise.
- Lions (46): Jared Goff is a placeholder here, no matter how much they sell the ex-Ram publicly.
- Commanders (47): Yes, they gave up picks for Carson Wentz, but they can afford to take multiple swings.
- Saints (49): Jameis Winston is a fine short-term bet, but they haven't been coy about seeking more long-term options.