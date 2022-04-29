NFL teams addressed needs on Day One of the 2022 NFL Draft but there is still work to be done. Below are the most pressing needs for each team on Friday night:

Arizona Cardinals: Edge rusher

Arizona was aggressive in trading for Marquise "Hollywood" Brown but a need still exists at edge rusher. At No. 55 overall, the Cardinals could be faced with a choice between Michigan's David Ojabo, Minnesota's Boye Mafe, Oklahoma's Nik Bonitto or others.

Atlanta Falcons: Running back

Atlanta has relied on Cordarrelle Patterson and Mike Davis at running back. It is not a feasible long-term plan. Running back may not be in the cards on Day Two because of positional value but a case could be made that it is the most pressing need on the roster. Michigan State's Ken Walker III and Iowa State's Breece Hall are the two that should go early.

Baltimore Ravens: Wide receiver

Cornerback could be the choice if Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters are not healthy for the upcoming season. However, wide receiver represents a more pressing need after trading Brown on Thursday night. There is now a lot of pressure on James Proche, Devin Duvernay, Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace to take the next steps in their respective careers. Georgia's George Pickens, Cincinnati's Alec Pierce, Western Michigan's Skyy Moore and North Dakota State's Christian Watson are all still available.

Buffalo Bills: Running back

It is difficult pinpointing a position of need for Buffalo. General manager Brandon Beane has done a fantastic job of filling needs on this roster to the point that running back is a luxury and a need. They have players who can fulfill the role but they lack an accountable difference-maker.

Carolina Panthers: Quarterback

There is a case to be made just giving veteran Sam Darnold another season at the helm but that plan does not figure to have a lot of support in the building. Carolina may be able to upgrade the position without selecting a rookie. Cleveland's Baker Mayfield and San Francisco's Jimmy Garoppolo are both available to the chagrin of wide receiver Robby Anderson. The Panthers do not select again until No. 137 overall so options are limited in this draft.

Chicago Bears: Offensive guard

Realistically, the Bears have too many needs to fill in one offseason so they need to do their best to support second-year quarterback Justin Fields. The best way to do that would be to upgrade the offensive line or upgrade the talent at wide receiver. Chicago made an effort to sign Bills restricted free agent Ryan Bates before Buffalo matched the offer.

Cincinnati Bengals: Cornerback

The two positions that stand out the most are defensive tackle and cornerback. The Bengals drafted Michigan's Daxton Hill in the first round. He has the flexibility to play safety or cover the slot receiver but the organization would benefit immensely by getting a talented boundary cornerback. Washington's Kyler Gordon, Clemson's Andrew Booth Jr. and Auburn's Roger McCreary were some of the best available at the end of the first night.

Cleveland Browns: Defensive tackle

Cleveland is slated to make its first selection on Friday at No. 44 overall. The team currently has needs at edge rusher and wide receiver but there are options to explore in free agency with Jadeveon Clowney and Jarvis Landry. There is more of a need at defensive tackle where they have zero established production. Jordan Elliott, Taven Bryan and Tommy Togiai are among those competing but the Browns will do well to sink some assets into that position. Houston's Logan Hall and UConn's Travis Jones are a few that could be in play.

Dallas Cowboys: Defensive tackle

Dallas made the choice to take Tulsa offensive tackle Tyler Smith over Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum in the first round. Randy Gregory is gone from that front and that increases the need for production across the board. Defensive tackle play has been underwhelming in recent years so it would not be a detriment to sink more capital into the position.

Denver Broncos: Linebacker

The Broncos lack pop and sizzle at the linebacker position. Make no mistake, Denver has gotten good value out of Josey Jewell but that is still a position of need. It upgrades the floor for that unit with Randy Gregory and Bradley Chubb rushing the passer from the edge.

Detroit Lions: Cornerback

The hope is that Jeff Okudah is healthy and takes the next step in his career this season. They have some quality depth in the room but it is a dangerous proposition to rely upon Okudah's health. They can remove concern by selecting a quality player at the position on Day Two.

Green Bay Packers: Wide receiver

Green Bay has some familiar names at wide receiver with Randall Cobb, Sammy Watkins and Allen Lazard. There is no one on that roster that instills fear in their opponent. Aaron Rodgers is not going to be able to replicate the connection he had with Davante Adams in one offseason so it would have been helpful to add a few players capable of sharing the burden in production loss.

Houston Texans: Edge rusher

Houston needs to add some threatening players around the edge. They selected LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and Texas A&M offensive guard Kenyon Green in the first round. With a load of depth at edge rusher, Houston is in a position to pick up a really good player.

Indianapolis Colts: Cornerback

Despite signing Stephon Gilmore in free agency, cornerback remains a position of need for the AFC South franchise. Gilmore may not be around long and the Colts do not want to find themselves in a position similar to quarterback where they are churning through that position group each year. Washington's Kyler Gordon, Clemson's Andrew Booth Jr. and Auburn's Roger McCreary are all on the board.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Defensive tackle

Jacksonville has now committed to edge rushers Josh Allen and Travon Walker. The Jags added Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd late in the first round. They can really juice that defensive front with the selection of a defensive tackle. UConn's Travis Jones, Texas A&M's DeMarvin Leal and Oklahoma's Perrion Winfrey are a few names to know on Day Two.

Kansas City Chiefs: Defensive tackle

Wide receiver would seem like the easiest choice here but they probably have enough to play on Sundays. They addressed needs at cornerback and edge rusher but defensive tackle is still a need next to Chris Jones. The Chiefs could explore UConn's Travis Jones, Texas A&M's DeMarvin Leal and Oklahoma's Perrion Winfrey on Day Two.

Las Vegas Raiders: Linebacker

Las Vegas has to become more physical up the middle. The Raiders have a lot of players who have been in the league for a long time but the group lacks difference-makers. The defensive tackle position has a bit more right now so that leaves linebacker as a more important position to the team's 2022 success.

Los Angeles Chargers: Linebacker

Wide receiver could be an option for the Chargers but that could be more of a luxury position. They have two talented players in the form of Mike Williams and Keenan Allen. A third would really spread defenses thin. Linebacker is a more critical position, however. Kenneth Murray has not panned out as hoped in his current role.

Los Angeles Rams: Offensive guard

Offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth and offensive guard Austin Corbett are gone from last year's unit. They need some assistance blocking for Matthew Stafford. The problem is that they are not picking until No. 104 overall. At that stage in the draft, teams have to select based on best player available and the organization's specialty has been the secondary.

Miami Dolphins: Linebacker

Miami needs to upgrade up the middle of the defense. Fortunately, there is a bevy of options at the position on Day Two. Alabama's Christian Harris, Wyoming's Chad Muma, Montana State's Troy Andersen and Georgia's Nakobe Dean could all be in play.

Minnesota Vikings: Cornerback

Unless Minnesota's long-term plan is to continue re-signing Patrick Peterson to one-year deals, they need a solution at the cornerback position. The dream scenario of LSU's Derek Stingley Jr. falling to them was short-lived and trading down was the best option. It will be difficult to find a difference-maker on Day Two but the Vikings have little choice.

New England Patriots: Cornerback

New England has lost a lot in the secondary over the past few years and still have a few aged assets. Head coach Bill Belichick has always valued a man coverage cornerback that could lock down one side of the field. They may not be able to find that on Day Two but it is in their best interest to add a few bodies to the secondary.

New Orleans Saints: Secondary

The Saints have done a good job of filling out the roster with capable and talented players so the needs are not as obvious. However, adding general depth in the secondary would serve the franchise well. Cornerback and safety could both be in consideration.

New York Giants: Cornerback

There has been a lot of buzz that New York could move veteran cornerback James Bradberry this weekend. If that happens, then it creates a need at the position. The Giants used their first two selections on Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal. Washington's Kyler Gordon, Clemson's Andrew Booth Jr. and Auburn's Roger McCreary were some of the best cornerbacks available at the end of the first night.

New York Jets: Linebacker

It is hard to be critical about what general manager Joe Douglas accomplished on Thursday night securing Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson and Florida State edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II. Unless the organization has concerns about the future of left tackle Mekhi Becton, linebacker should be the team's biggest need on Day Two. Alabama's Christian Harris, Wyoming's Chad Muma, Montana State's Troy Andersen and Georgia's Nakobe Dean could all be in play.

Philadelphia Eagles: Linebacker

Despite much conversation about a linebacker, Philadelphia turned its first-round picks into defensive tackle Jordan Davis and wide receiver A.J. Brown. At No. 51 overall, the Eagles should be in prime position to land Alabama's Christian Harris, Wyoming's Chad Muma, Montana State's Troy Andersen or even Georgia's Nakobe Dean.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Offensive tackle

The Steelers may be comfortable in their offensive tackle situation but that is not wise. Kenny Pickett and Najee Harris would benefit from an upgraded offensive line. Minnesota's Daniel Faalele and Central Michigan's Bernhard Raimann are on the board. Cornerback is another area they could consider.

San Francisco 49ers: Interior offensive line

The 49ers can not go wrong upgrading the interior offensive line. The offensive tackle positions are strong with Trent Williams and Mike McGlinchey. Center Alex Mack is not going to be able to play forever despite following head coach Kyle Shanahan from Cleveland to Atlanta to San Francisco. Offensive guard and center should be in play.

Seattle Seahawks: Quarterback

Seattle was able to nab Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross in the first round, which was essential considering the loss of Duane Brown. There is more work to be done along the offensive line but the Seahawks have the NFL's worst roster in regards to the quarterback selection. They choose at No. 40 and No. 41 overall, which should put them in range to take Liberty's Malik Willis, Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder or one of the other remaining quarterback options.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Defensive tackle

The Buccaneers have a vacancy on the roster at defensive tackle as long as Ndamukong Suh remains unsigned. Tampa Bay should consider a prospect to pair with Vita Vea. Houston's Logan Hall, Texas A&M's DeMarvin Leal and Oklahoma's Perrion Winfrey are a few players who could be of interest.

Tennessee Titans: Offensive tackle

Tennessee had an eventful first night trading A.J. Brown, drafting Arkansas' Treylon Burks and trading down out of the first round with a second first-round selection. Offensive line should be a focus for the AFC South franchise on Day Two but the Titans could be a sleeper in the quarterback market. Central Michigan offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann and Minnesota offensive tackle Daniel Faalele are a few options available.

Washington Commanders: Safety

After mocking Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton to Washington for months, the team traded down and instead selected Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson. Kamren Curl has fulfilled just about every role in the Commanders' defense. Adding another safety would take some of the burden off of Curl's plate. Baylor's Jalen Pitre and Penn State's Jaquan Brisker are still on the board.