Round 1 - Pick 1 Travon Walker DL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 272 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st The market shifted wildly Monday with Walker now the favorite. I'm actually sort of mad at myself for not moving Hutch out of here earlier. Hutch's arms don't meet Trent Baalke's requirements in terms of length, and he played for Jim Harbaugh in college. No chance Baalke gives Harbs that shine at first overall. There is still a small chance this could still be an OL (Ickey most likely), but I'll ride with Walker.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Kayvon Thibodeaux EDGE Oregon • Soph • 6'4" / 254 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd The easy move is to put Hutch here, and he may very well be the No. 2 overall pick. But Thibs has massive upside and Brad Holmes was laser locked in on him through this process. The Lions also have intel via his former teammate Penei Sewell. Too much is made of the Michigan stuff and Dan Campbell making the selection of "one of his guys" here.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Derek Stingley Jr. CB LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd I've been thinking OL here for the Texans for a while now, or maybe even the best available EDGE player. But this is a "bad" draft class and there aren't many elite players. One guy who might flip that narrative is Sting, who would have been a stone-cold lock at No. 1 this year if the only thing people saw was his 2019 tape. Skills are repeatable, so why wouldn't the Texans reach for the stars with one of their first-round picks?

Round 1 - Pick 4 Aidan Hutchinson EDGE Michigan • Sr • 6'7" / 260 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Shocking drop here for Hutchinson given how the draft process has played out, but it's not really that unrealistic to think he falls here, or even further. He has the production, but lacks the traits NFL teams want from top draft picks, and it's possible he's more of a floor than ceiling guy. The Jets would likely be pretty thrilled to add a "safe" edge rusher they never thought they'd see in this spot.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Ikem Ekwonu OL NC State • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th The Giants are in a weird spot because they have Andrew Thomas, but he wasn't drafted by this regime and Ickey is the best player on the board at this point.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 6 Jameson Williams WR Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 179 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd The Jets stole Hutch at four and now can move up to grab Williams. New York has been in on every trade block WR, and we saw GM Joe Douglas move up to get his guy in Alijah Vera-Tucker last year. Williams can do what the Jets wanted Tyreek to do and help out Zach Wilson by providing a deep threat. The Jets aren't a 2022 playoff team, so no need for Williams to be ready ASAP, although I tend to think he will be back way earlier from his ACL injury than anyone expected. If the Jets NEED to make this move, 38 gets it done immediately. If not they can throw 69 and some other stuff at Carolina. (Scott Fitterer loves to trade down.) Seattle was a consideration here for sure.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 7 Ahmad Gardner CB Cincinnati • Jr • 6'3" / 190 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st James Bradberry is almost a guarantee to be gone from the roster by the start of the season, and "Sauce" gives them a second stud player in the top 10 of this draft.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jordan Davis DL Georgia • Sr • 6'6" / 341 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd The Falcons traded Matt Ryan and correctly acknowledged they are rebooting. At No. 8, you could take a safe play or just draft the biggest physical freak the NFL has ever seen. Reminder -- Davis weighs 340 pounds and ran a sub-five 40. If someone yells "two-down player" at you just ignore it. Davis is Thanos.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 9 Jermaine Johnson II EDGE Florida State • Sr • 6'5" / 254 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd Predicting a Seahawks draft pick is like predicting what kind of mood your significant other will be in when you wake up. There's a lot of variance. Johnson was getting top-five heat this week and is just random enough to be the Seahawks' first-round pick. Definitely thought about Evan Neal here.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New York Jets Round 1 - Pick 10 Evan Neal OL Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 337 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Dream scenario for Carolina? There are some medical concerns with Neal, but he has dominated at a position the Panthers sorely need. Just trade down, get more picks and draft the lineman. If this trade happens and the Seahawks take Neal, I'm not 100% sure what the Panthers do, but the Carolina front office would sign in blood for this right now.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Garrett Wilson WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 183 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Kyle Hamilton was definitely a consideration here, but the Commanders have to do whatever they can to make the Carson Wentz experiment succeed.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Drake London WR USC • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd Everyone points to defense for the Vikings, but Adam Thielen isn't guaranteed after this year, so let's give Justin Jefferson a partner in crime moving forward.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 13 Charles Cross OL Mississippi State • Soph • 6'5" / 307 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd This is probably too late for Cross, whose over/under has dropped to 6.5 with a ton of juice to the under. But with the way things fell, he just happens to drop more than expected. Locking in three OL in the top 10 is just tough given the whole board available here.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Trent McDuffie CB Washington • Soph • 5'11" / 193 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th Jordan Davis was going to be my pick here (the Haloti Ngata comps), but with the big man from Georgia gone, the Ravens shore up their secondary instead.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 15 Chris Olave WR Ohio State • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 5th The Eagles feel like a prime candidate to dip back into the WR pool, despite their first-round investments the last few years.

From From Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 16 Trevor Penning OL Northern Iowa • Jr • 6'7" / 321 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 8th The idea of the Saints trading in front of the Chargers just to draft an OL seems crazy, but it doesn't mean they won't draft an OL here.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Zion Johnson OL Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 312 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 7th There's absolutely nothing wrong with doubling and tripling down on protection for Justin Herbert if you're the Chargers.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 18 Tyler Linderbaum OL Iowa • Jr • 6'2" / 296 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd Linderbaum's highly rated but falling because ... people don't want a center? He gets Jason Kelce comps, so why not grab him to replace ... Jason Kelce?

From From Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 19 Kyle Hamilton S Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 220 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Maybe I end up looking stupid for having Hamilton drop this far, but this first round is going to be wide open.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Malik Willis QB Liberty • Jr • 6'1" / 219 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 1st The Steelers have made it very obvious they would be willing to take a QB here, and with Willis falling to them at 20, the upside of what Kevin Colbert could leave the franchise in his final draft is simply too tantalizing to ignore.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Kenyon Green OL Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 6th The Pats need to revamp the offensive line, especially when you've got a young QB like Mac Jones you need to protect. Obviously a trade down is a consideration here.

From From Las Vegas Raiders Round 1 - Pick 22 Treylon Burks WR Arkansas • Jr • 6'2" / 225 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 4th It would be incredible if the Packers DIDN'T draft a wide receiver in the first round Thursday night. People would go nuts for like 24 straight hours. I'm sort of rooting for it.

Round 1 - Pick 23 George Karlaftis EDGE Purdue • Jr • 6'4" / 266 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 4th Pretty obvious spot of need for the Cardinals with Chandler Jones leaving in free agency.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Bernhard Raimann OL Central Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 303 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 5th Checks the "official visit" box for the Cowboys, who secretly need to reload on their offensive line thanks to attrition over the last few years from what was once the league's best unit.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Kyler Gordon CB Washington • Soph • 6'0" / 194 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 7th I know everyone loves mocking a RB to the Bills, but I think they'll learn a lesson on that from their conference rivals in the Chiefs, who appear to have burned a first rounder on Clyde Edwards-Helaire. It's a luxury pick, and Brandon Beane/Sean McDermott don't strike me as anything other than lunchpail guys.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Desmond Ridder QB Cincinnati • Sr • 6'3" / 211 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 70th POSITION RNK 5th I'll bite on the Mike Vrabel/Luke Fickel connection here and give the Titans a replacement for Ryan Tannehill, who doesn't seem thrilled about something. I would guess it's contract related and/or involves Tennessee looking for a new QB.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Jahan Dotson WR Penn State • Sr • 5'11" / 178 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 7th Maybe they go defense here, but let's not forget Chris Godwin's coming off a torn ACL and Tom Brady is finally done -- ONE WOULD HOPE -- pounding the table for Antonio Brown.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Nakobe Dean LB Georgia • Jr • 5'11" / 229 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st The Packers could totally go two wideouts here, but I'd expect they would like to add a defensive piece in the first round as well.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Andrew Booth Jr. CB Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd The Chiefs have a "need" at wideout thanks to the Tyreek Hill trade, but they have a lot of needs on the other side of the ball, too.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Christian Watson WR North Dakota State • Sr • 6'4" / 208 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 8th Not exactly a perfect replacement for Hill, but a cheap option who will have time to develop in Andy Reid's offense.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Kaiir Elam CB Florida • Jr • 6'2" / 191 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 6th After using free agency to shore up their offensive line, the Bengals can use the draft to get some depth at cornerback.