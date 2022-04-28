Round 1 - Pick 1 Travon Walker DL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 272 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st We told you we were hearing this weeks ago in this space. Vegas began shifted odds to reflect Walker as the most likely top pick earlier this week. I wouldn't bet my mortgage on it, but I certainly have been leaning this way for a while.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Aidan Hutchinson EDGE Michigan • Sr • 6'7" / 260 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st With no expectation of anyone trading up – because there has been very little buzz of that sort the entire pre-draft period – the Lions run up with the card to land the hometown kid who most expected to be the top pick when the college football season ended.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Evan Neal OL Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 337 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st I have heard them connected to Neal dating back to the end of the college football season. GM Nick Caserio comes from the Patriots, who have very strong ties to Alabama. If you think this kid is the best OL in the draft, then you take him here. I'm betting that's what Caserio does.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Ahmad Gardner CB Cincinnati • Jr • 6'3" / 190 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st GM Joe Douglas spent much of his professional life with the Baltimore Ravens, who have always prized shutdown corners and the AFC is loaded with elite QBs to defend. If they don't grab him, then I would have the Giants – with former Ravens coordinator Wink Martindale now running their defense – grabbing the top corner with the next pick.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Charles Cross OL Mississippi State • Soph • 6'5" / 307 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd I have heard the buzz about them loving this OL for months. And I have bought it. They could go Kayvon Thibodeaux here, or Derek Stingley, but if you think the Panthers might take an OL instead of a QB at 6, then you probably take the OL here and not at 7, right?

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 6 Derek Stingley Jr. CB LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd We know how badly the Vikings covet corner help and the strong ties the coaching staff has to the LSU defensive back. Could he be there at 12? Doubtful. Most rookie GMs might be shy to trade up in their first draft, but I could see it happening here with the Vikes looking at Stingley as a top-five player in this draft. And the Panthers pick up desperately needed draft capital and can now take their QB outside of the top 10. I really don't think Panthers owner David Tepper is in love with the idea of taking an offensive lineman with this pick.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 7 Kayvon Thibodeaux EDGE Oregon • Soph • 6'4" / 254 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd Too many people have told me that this pass rusher is going in the top five for me to think the Giants – once a beacon of pass-rush ferocity and now an also-ran – would pass on that much talent here. If this kid does slide, I still don't see any way he gets out of the top 9, though I know several GMs picking in the teens who are praying he somehow gets beyond the top 10. And with the top two corners gone, it's logical for N.Y. to lean into pass rush here.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 8 Jameson Williams WR Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 179 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Another team trading down, with an eye on taking a QB lower. Sure, the Falcons could stay here and grab a WR themselves, and they love several. But who is throwing him the ball? The buzz about WRs, and possibly three going in the top 10, has been persistent this week. Few GMs are as aggressive as Philly's Howie Roseman and few hold as much draft capital over the next few years. He wants a track team around Jalen Hurts in a fairly wide-open NFC and won't worry about not getting this kid on the field until November.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 9 Ikem Ekwonu OL NC State • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th The Seahawks just traded a generational quarterback in part because he wanted out (in part) due to an inability to construct a decent offensive line. And now they no longer have an elite QB, and the run game has been suspect, and, yeah you'd best grab one of the top three offensive linemen in the draft right here (because you might be grabbing a rookie QB later in the night – hint, hint). Ickey could go top five. I can't see him going beyond this spot.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New York Jets Round 1 - Pick 10 Garrett Wilson WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 183 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st The Niners get this pick as part of a package in trading Deebo Samuel to the Jets. So, who is Trey Lance going to throw the ball to now? San Fran could opt to address WR at the top of Day 2 with additional selection from Jets – corner or defensive line would make sense – but in this case I say they grab who many believe is the top pass catcher in the draft and do so paying him a sliver of what Samuel now commands.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Drake London WR USC • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd The run on WR is real. I would have put Kyle Hamilton here in many previous iterations of this, and I am far from convinced he will still be here (if the Jets don't land Deebo some GMs believe London is in play fourth overall). But if he is, I think that's the pick.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings Round 1 - Pick 12 Kenny Pickett QB Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'3" / 217 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 2nd The owner loves him. The owner is desperate for a QB and a face of franchise and someone to help him get that stadium and practice facility built. And he has no real draft capital beyond this pick. Sorry, I don't see the Panthers coming out of this process without a top QB, and going another year in nowhere land, and I don't see them going with the arguably riskier QB Malik Willis over Pickett.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 13 Jermaine Johnson II EDGE Florida State • Sr • 6'5" / 254 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd They go point of attack on offense with the first pick, and then add bite to defense here. Houston may move up – and doing so for one of the top two corners wouldn't shock me. But Johnson is a strong, solid value-play at a vital position, and I see Caserio continuing on this pragmatic approach. If Hamilton is still on the board, this is a natural spot for him, too, but I think pass rush carries the day.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Jordan Davis DL Georgia • Sr • 6'6" / 341 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd Adding Michael Pierce and Calais Campbell are stopgap moves. They could see visions of Haloti Ngata with the athletic upside here. They have ignored the interior DL for years in the draft. They have done a ton of work on corners and Trent McDuffie will warrant consideration, as will OL Trevor Penning. But I lean Davis, who the Ravens will try to turn into a three-down player.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 15 Malik Willis QB Liberty • Jr • 6'1" / 219 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 1st This Falcons roster is Swiss cheese. Holes everywhere. They can pick up extra picks by moving back and still get the Liberty QB who could bring energy and life to a long dormant franchise. They can find ways to get him on field in different roles ASAP, and start selling their future to a fanbase that has been staying away. Ownership is desperate to sell tickets; staying at 8 and taking a potential fill-in for suspended Calvin Ridley ain't it.

From From Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 16 Kyle Hamilton S Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 220 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st They lost one top safety to a big free agent deal to Baltimore (Marcus Williams) and another (Malcom Jenkins) retired. It's long been a position they highly value and the Notre Dame prospect – slowish 40 time or not – is seen as a potential top five player in this draft. If there is a slide for Hamilton, here is where it ends.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Trevor Penning OL Northern Iowa • Jr • 6'7" / 321 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 8th Protecting Justin Herbert is everything, and adding a physical edge is a must. They need to set more of a tone upfront, and this mauler plays with as much intensity and verve as anyone in the draft.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 18 Devin Lloyd LB Utah • Jr • 6'3" / 237 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd Drafting a LB this high, to some evaluators, is not in the Eagles DNA, but I think they embrace it here for a special athlete who can shine in coverage and pass rush. The Eagles give up pick 51 as part of their mock deal with the Falcons, and a 2023 pick, but keep 18 in my trade. If Hamilton is there at 15 I think that gives the Eagles pause, and if they do land him then this is probably a WR, but I'm going to play a hunch here.

From From Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 19 Chris Olave WR Ohio State • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 5th They have had great success with Ohio State wide receivers, 2022 is probably the end for Michael Thomas there, and with him missing basically two years, they desperately need WR help ASAP.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Trent McDuffie CB Washington • Soph • 5'11" / 193 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th QB is a massive need. Sure. But with the top two gone, I don't see Pittsburgh panicking here. They really like Carson Strong in Day 2 and could always try to get back into this round later for a QB. Corner is a massive position and they had holes there for years.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Daxton Hill S Michigan • Jr • 6'0" / 191 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd This just feels like a Pats pick. A program they know well, and a position flexible defensive weapon to deploy at corner or safety to try to mitigate the exploding passing games in the AFC. Baylor's Jalen Pitre or Florida corner Kaiir Elam make sense. And LB is a big need and Georgia has a few of them still on the board who can play. But they need some playmakers on the back end with Stephon Gilmore and J.C. Jackson gone in succession.

From From Las Vegas Raiders Round 1 - Pick 22 Treylon Burks WR Arkansas • Jr • 6'2" / 225 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 4th They have to take a WR, right? Maybe even use both first round picks on them? In this scenario there are still plenty to choose from, but several more could go before the end of this round.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Zion Johnson OL Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 312 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 7th In recent years it seems that there is a strong consensus around the league about who this team will take. Conventional wisdom has been right more often than not, and they have been linked to this lineman for quite some time. Better fix the OL as you try to re-recruit Kyler Murray. Not sexy but could be smart, and a run on OL is upon us.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Tyler Linderbaum OL Iowa • Jr • 6'2" / 296 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd Dallas was ahead of the curve of finding impact centers higher in the draft than history dictated. And the last time they were even a quasi-competitor it came through building an elite OL. That process needs to begin in earnest, and after going best-player-available in recent years I see need prevailing here.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Kyler Gordon CB Washington • Soph • 6'0" / 194 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 7th How much of a falloff is there from the first Washington corner taken (McDuffie) to Gordon? Some GMs would say not that much. The Bills could grab a RB, or a WR, and who could argue? But this front offices knows all too well how tough it is to slow Patrick Mahomes down in the postseason. A year ago they doubled down on pass rush and adding a corner here makes sense to me.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Kenyon Green OL Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 6th They need OL help, particularly a plug-and-play guard. That is what they get here. He has started at tackle and guard and might end up on the edge sooner rather than later, but short-term interior help is needed. Bernhard Rainmann and Tyler Smith are strong offensive line fits here as well.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Kaiir Elam CB Florida • Jr • 6'2" / 191 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 6th Tampa's secondary has been an issue. Head coach Todd Bowles is a former DB. There is still some quality secondary depth on the board and GMs I spoke to midweek were convinced Elam goes Thursday night. This could be another defensive back. I'm flipping a bit of a coin at this point, so deep in the round.

Round 1 - Pick 28 George Karlaftis EDGE Purdue • Jr • 6'4" / 266 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 4th They have shed some pass rush this offseason and this feels like the kind of player they like to me. Late bloomer whose best performance is ahead of him. His ability to convert power to pass rush seems like a fit.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 29 Devonte Wyatt DL Georgia • Sr • 6'3" / 307 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th Yeah, they need a WR, but it looks like some very good pass catchers will be around on Day 2. But an interior DL with pass rush? Notsomuch. Wyatt could replace Chris Jones down the line and the idea of him and Jones together next season – and then maybe add a veteran edge like Jerry Hughes after the draft – could add real bite along the line of scrimmage.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Kansas City Chiefs Round 1 - Pick 30 Sam Howell QB North Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 4th There will be ample pass rush around on Day 2 and K.C. loads up with early picks, while Seattle gets in position for a QB. I figure they see a little sliver of Russell Wilson in Howell – who had a poor supporting cast in 2021 – and lean to him over Desmond Ridder, whose accuracy issues may keep him out of Round 1. Seattle hasn't been a trade-up team … but they also haven't had a need a QB for a decade.

Round 1 - Pick 31 David Ojabo EDGE Michigan • Jr • 6'4" / 250 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 6th How about the Bengals being able to make a luxury pick because of a loaded roster? Yeah, times have changed. Ojabo could give their potential run to another Super Bowl a late boost, once he is healed up. This is a potential top-10 pick at the end of the first round. Sure, Cincy could trade down – especially if someone wants to get ahead of Detroit for a QB – but I like this fit. You can never have too much pass rush.