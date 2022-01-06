What are the Giants going to do in the offseason? If they trade for Russell Wilson, cool. If not, the quarterback position has to be addressed in the draft. And with two picks likely inside the top 10, they'll almost have to pick a passer there.
And, as usual, quarterbacks are -- rightfully -- going to be pushed up draft boards because of their value. Prepare yourself for some "controversial" selections at that position in April.
The draft order is nearly set. We're using the 2022 NFL Draft order (via tankathon) to determine selections 1-32 below.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Evan Neal OL
Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 350 lbs
The Jaguars will and should take a long look at Neal regardless of where they pick inside the top 10. He's a gigantic athletic marvel at left tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Michigan • Sr • 6'6" / 265 lbs
Hutchinson wasn't spectacular against Georgia, but he has the best combination of size, power, athleticism, and pass-rushing moves at the edge rusher spot in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Oregon • Soph • 6'5" / 258 lbs
Thibodeaux could easily add 15 pounds to his frame, which he'll likely need to do once he reaches the NFL. But his burst and high-level flashes are already special.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Mississippi State • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Cross is a freaky smooth athlete who was outstanding protecting his edge of the Mississippi State offensive line in 2021. He just turned 21 in November. Major potential in this prospect.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'3" / 220 lbs
I could totally see Joe Judge adoring Pickett during the pre-draft process and the next GM wanting "his guy" at quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Malik Willis QB
Liberty • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
The Panthers have to find their quarterback, or Matt Rhule's going to be out as head coach. Willis' project label will buy the current regime more time, and Willis is easily the most naturally talented quarterback in this class.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 7
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Stingley would be a tremendous get for the Jets this late in the top 10. He's long, ultra-athletic and plays with tremendous ball skills.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 8
Ikem Ekwonu OT
NC State • Soph • 6'4" / 320 lbs
Giants get a quarterback and a tackle in Round 1. Ekwonu isn't the longest blocker but plays with a powerful, well-balanced style.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs
Probably the lowest you'll see Hamilton, a monstrous safety with more than just ample athletic skills and coverage abilities.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Purdue • Jr • 6'4" / 275 lbs
Karlaftis has all the talent to be a perennial Pro Bowler. Plus he boasts an NFL body and plenty of strength right now.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Nakobe Dean LB
Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 225 lbs
The Broncos ran through a bunch of linebackers in 2021 due to injury, and Dean is the finest second-level defender in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 192 lbs
Given Adam Thielen's age and the fact his 2021 ended on injured reserve, the Vikings should be looking at more receiver help opposite Justin Jefferson. Wilson is a high-end prospect.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Chris Olave WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 188 lbs
Olave is silky smooth when attempting to get open and is quietly an awesome wideout in contested-catch situations.
From Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 14
Devin Lloyd LB
Utah • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
Lloyd is a rocket to the football at linebacker, and that spot is a position the Eagles need to address early in this draft.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs
Williams is the biggest riser at the receiver position, and the Saints have to revamp that spot.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Cincinnati • Jr • 6'2" / 188 lbs
Gardner feels like a Ravens type of cornerback. In-your-face, physical, dynamic in man coverage.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Matt Corral QB
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'2" / 205 lbs
Corral may fall due to his leg injury, and the Steelers would be smart to scoop him up at this juncture of Round 1.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Kaiir Elam CB
Florida • Jr • 6'2" / 196 lbs
Elam is a long, physical cornerback with years of SEC experience. The Raiders have to bring in more talent on the perimeter of their defense.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Booth has light feet and crazy ball skills. The Eagles could add more youth to their secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Penn State • Sr • 6'3" / 256 lbs
Ebiketie is chiseled, with great burst, and a stellar array of pass-rushing moves. Nice piece opposite Joey Bosa in Los Angeles.
From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 21
David Ojabo LB
Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 250 lbs
Ojabo is a hyper-athletic, somewhat raw rusher who'll instantly replace Derek Barnett in Philadelphia.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 22
Central Michigan • Jr • 6'7" / 305 lbs
Rainmann is going to be a big riser during the pre-draft process because of his size, length, and athleticism. The Dolphins' offensive line investment continues.
Round 1 - Pick 23
San Diego State • Jr • 6'5" / 270 lbs
Thomas has steadily improved his production at San Diego State, and the Patriots could use another rusher opposite Matthew Judon on the outside.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Arkansas • Jr • 6'3" / 225 lbs
Burks is a power forward who's a nightmare to corral in the open field. Another weapon for Kyler Murray.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Drake London WR
USC • Jr • 6'5" / 210 lbs
The Bills get some size at receiver with the rebounding specialist who's also dynamic after the catch.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Kenyon Green OL
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 325 lbs
Green is a battle-tested blocker who can be a quality guard immediately in Cincinnati or kick out to tackle. More protection for Joe Burrow.
Round 1 - Pick 27
David Bell WR
Purdue • Jr • 6'2" / 205 lbs
Bell can win on the outside with his routes and ball skills. Dallas will probably be in the market to add another wideout early in the 2022 draft with Michael Gallup hitting free agency.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Auburn • Sr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
The Auburn cornerback pipeline to Tampa Bay continues. McCreary would join fellow Tiger alums Jamel Dean and Carlton Davis in the Buccaneers' active secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Penn State • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Tyrann Mathieu is unlikely to leave the Chiefs despite his expiring contract, but Kansas City could use more youth at safety. Brisker is a safe prospect.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 30
Cincinnati • Sr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Ridder is an experienced, athletic quarterback who can take over for the Lions in 2023.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Washington • Jr • 6'7" / 310 lbs
Kirkland is a better pass blocker than he is getting downhill for the run game, but the Titans have to address the edges of their offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Logan Hall DL
Houston • Jr • 6'6" / 275 lbs
Hall is the type of long, versatile defensive lineman the Packers love.