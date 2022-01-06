Round 1 - Pick 1 Evan Neal OL Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 350 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The Jaguars will and should take a long look at Neal regardless of where they pick inside the top 10. He's a gigantic athletic marvel at left tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Aidan Hutchinson DE Michigan • Sr • 6'6" / 265 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 3rd Hutchinson wasn't spectacular against Georgia, but he has the best combination of size, power, athleticism, and pass-rushing moves at the edge rusher spot in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Kayvon Thibodeaux DE Oregon • Soph • 6'5" / 258 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Thibodeaux could easily add 15 pounds to his frame, which he'll likely need to do once he reaches the NFL. But his burst and high-level flashes are already special.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Charles Cross OL Mississippi State • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 5th Cross is a freaky smooth athlete who was outstanding protecting his edge of the Mississippi State offensive line in 2021. He just turned 21 in November. Major potential in this prospect.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Kenny Pickett QB Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'3" / 220 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st I could totally see Joe Judge adoring Pickett during the pre-draft process and the next GM wanting "his guy" at quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Malik Willis QB Liberty • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 3rd The Panthers have to find their quarterback, or Matt Rhule's going to be out as head coach. Willis' project label will buy the current regime more time, and Willis is easily the most naturally talented quarterback in this class.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 7 Derek Stingley Jr. CB LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Stingley would be a tremendous get for the Jets this late in the top 10. He's long, ultra-athletic and plays with tremendous ball skills.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 8 Ikem Ekwonu OT NC State • Soph • 6'4" / 320 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Giants get a quarterback and a tackle in Round 1. Ekwonu isn't the longest blocker but plays with a powerful, well-balanced style.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Kyle Hamilton S Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Probably the lowest you'll see Hamilton, a monstrous safety with more than just ample athletic skills and coverage abilities.

Round 1 - Pick 10 George Karlaftis DE Purdue • Jr • 6'4" / 275 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd Karlaftis has all the talent to be a perennial Pro Bowler. Plus he boasts an NFL body and plenty of strength right now.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Nakobe Dean LB Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 225 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 3rd The Broncos ran through a bunch of linebackers in 2021 due to injury, and Dean is the finest second-level defender in the class.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Garrett Wilson WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 192 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Given Adam Thielen's age and the fact his 2021 ended on injured reserve, the Vikings should be looking at more receiver help opposite Justin Jefferson. Wilson is a high-end prospect.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Chris Olave WR Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 188 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd Olave is silky smooth when attempting to get open and is quietly an awesome wideout in contested-catch situations.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 14 Devin Lloyd LB Utah • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 1st Lloyd is a rocket to the football at linebacker, and that spot is a position the Eagles need to address early in this draft.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Jameson Williams WR Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 6th Williams is the biggest riser at the receiver position, and the Saints have to revamp that spot.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Ahmad Gardner CB Cincinnati • Jr • 6'2" / 188 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd Gardner feels like a Ravens type of cornerback. In-your-face, physical, dynamic in man coverage.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Matt Corral QB Ole Miss • Jr • 6'2" / 205 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Corral may fall due to his leg injury, and the Steelers would be smart to scoop him up at this juncture of Round 1.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Kaiir Elam CB Florida • Jr • 6'2" / 196 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 4th Elam is a long, physical cornerback with years of SEC experience. The Raiders have to bring in more talent on the perimeter of their defense.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Andrew Booth Jr. CB Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Booth has light feet and crazy ball skills. The Eagles could add more youth to their secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Arnold Ebiketie DE Penn State • Sr • 6'3" / 256 lbs Ebiketie is chiseled, with great burst, and a stellar array of pass-rushing moves. Nice piece opposite Joey Bosa in Los Angeles.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 21 David Ojabo LB Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 250 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 5th Ojabo is a hyper-athletic, somewhat raw rusher who'll instantly replace Derek Barnett in Philadelphia.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 22 Bernhard Raimann OL Central Michigan • Jr • 6'7" / 305 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 7th Rainmann is going to be a big riser during the pre-draft process because of his size, length, and athleticism. The Dolphins' offensive line investment continues.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Cameron Thomas DL San Diego State • Jr • 6'5" / 270 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Thomas has steadily improved his production at San Diego State, and the Patriots could use another rusher opposite Matthew Judon on the outside.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Treylon Burks WR Arkansas • Jr • 6'3" / 225 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th Burks is a power forward who's a nightmare to corral in the open field. Another weapon for Kyler Murray.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Drake London WR USC • Jr • 6'5" / 210 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th The Bills get some size at receiver with the rebounding specialist who's also dynamic after the catch.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Kenyon Green OL Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 325 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd Green is a battle-tested blocker who can be a quality guard immediately in Cincinnati or kick out to tackle. More protection for Joe Burrow.

Round 1 - Pick 27 David Bell WR Purdue • Jr • 6'2" / 205 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 7th Bell can win on the outside with his routes and ball skills. Dallas will probably be in the market to add another wideout early in the 2022 draft with Michael Gallup hitting free agency.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Roger McCreary CB Auburn • Sr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 5th The Auburn cornerback pipeline to Tampa Bay continues. McCreary would join fellow Tiger alums Jamel Dean and Carlton Davis in the Buccaneers' active secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Jaquan Brisker S Penn State • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 2nd Tyrann Mathieu is unlikely to leave the Chiefs despite his expiring contract, but Kansas City could use more youth at safety. Brisker is a safe prospect.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 30 Desmond Ridder QB Cincinnati • Sr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Ridder is an experienced, athletic quarterback who can take over for the Lions in 2023.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Jaxson Kirkland OL Washington • Jr • 6'7" / 310 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th Kirkland is a better pass blocker than he is getting downhill for the run game, but the Titans have to address the edges of their offensive line.