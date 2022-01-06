gettyimages-1357185569.jpg

What are the Giants going to do in the offseason? If they trade for Russell Wilson, cool. If not, the quarterback position has to be addressed in the draft. And with two picks likely inside the top 10, they'll almost have to pick a passer there. 

And, as usual, quarterbacks are -- rightfully -- going to be pushed up draft boards because of their value. Prepare yourself for some "controversial" selections at that position in April.

The draft order is nearly set.

Round 1 - Pick 1
Evan Neal OL
Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 350 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Jaguars will and should take a long look at Neal regardless of where they pick inside the top 10. He's a gigantic athletic marvel at left tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Aidan Hutchinson DE
Michigan • Sr • 6'6" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Hutchinson wasn't spectacular against Georgia, but he has the best combination of size, power, athleticism, and pass-rushing moves at the edge rusher spot in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Kayvon Thibodeaux DE
Oregon • Soph • 6'5" / 258 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
Thibodeaux could easily add 15 pounds to his frame, which he'll likely need to do once he reaches the NFL. But his burst and high-level flashes are already special.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Charles Cross OL
Mississippi State • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
5th
Cross is a freaky smooth athlete who was outstanding protecting his edge of the Mississippi State offensive line in 2021. He just turned 21 in November. Major potential in this prospect.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Kenny Pickett QB
Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'3" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
I could totally see Joe Judge adoring Pickett during the pre-draft process and the next GM wanting "his guy" at quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Malik Willis QB
Liberty • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Panthers have to find their quarterback, or Matt Rhule's going to be out as head coach. Willis' project label will buy the current regime more time, and Willis is easily the most naturally talented quarterback in this class.
  From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 7
Derek Stingley Jr. CB
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
Stingley would be a tremendous get for the Jets this late in the top 10. He's long, ultra-athletic and plays with tremendous ball skills.
  From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 8
Ikem Ekwonu OT
NC State • Soph • 6'4" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
1st
Giants get a quarterback and a tackle in Round 1. Ekwonu isn't the longest blocker but plays with a powerful, well-balanced style.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Kyle Hamilton S
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
Probably the lowest you'll see Hamilton, a monstrous safety with more than just ample athletic skills and coverage abilities.
Round 1 - Pick 10
George Karlaftis DE
Purdue • Jr • 6'4" / 275 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Karlaftis has all the talent to be a perennial Pro Bowler. Plus he boasts an NFL body and plenty of strength right now.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Nakobe Dean LB
Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 225 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Broncos ran through a bunch of linebackers in 2021 due to injury, and Dean is the finest second-level defender in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Garrett Wilson WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 192 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
1st
Given Adam Thielen's age and the fact his 2021 ended on injured reserve, the Vikings should be looking at more receiver help opposite Justin Jefferson. Wilson is a high-end prospect.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Chris Olave WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 188 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Olave is silky smooth when attempting to get open and is quietly an awesome wideout in contested-catch situations.
  From Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 14
Devin Lloyd LB
Utah • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
1st
Lloyd is a rocket to the football at linebacker, and that spot is a position the Eagles need to address early in this draft.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Jameson Williams WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
6th
Williams is the biggest riser at the receiver position, and the Saints have to revamp that spot.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Ahmad Gardner CB
Cincinnati • Jr • 6'2" / 188 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Gardner feels like a Ravens type of cornerback. In-your-face, physical, dynamic in man coverage.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Matt Corral QB
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'2" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Corral may fall due to his leg injury, and the Steelers would be smart to scoop him up at this juncture of Round 1.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Kaiir Elam CB
Florida • Jr • 6'2" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
4th
Elam is a long, physical cornerback with years of SEC experience. The Raiders have to bring in more talent on the perimeter of their defense.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Andrew Booth Jr. CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Booth has light feet and crazy ball skills. The Eagles could add more youth to their secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Arnold Ebiketie DE
Penn State • Sr • 6'3" / 256 lbs
Ebiketie is chiseled, with great burst, and a stellar array of pass-rushing moves. Nice piece opposite Joey Bosa in Los Angeles.
  From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 21
David Ojabo LB
Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 250 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
33rd
POSITION RNK
5th
Ojabo is a hyper-athletic, somewhat raw rusher who'll instantly replace Derek Barnett in Philadelphia.
  From San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 22
Bernhard Raimann OL
Central Michigan • Jr • 6'7" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
37th
POSITION RNK
7th
Rainmann is going to be a big riser during the pre-draft process because of his size, length, and athleticism. The Dolphins' offensive line investment continues.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Cameron Thomas DL
San Diego State • Jr • 6'5" / 270 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Thomas has steadily improved his production at San Diego State, and the Patriots could use another rusher opposite Matthew Judon on the outside.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Treylon Burks WR
Arkansas • Jr • 6'3" / 225 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
4th
Burks is a power forward who's a nightmare to corral in the open field. Another weapon for Kyler Murray.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Drake London WR
USC • Jr • 6'5" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
5th
The Bills get some size at receiver with the rebounding specialist who's also dynamic after the catch.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Kenyon Green OL
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 325 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Green is a battle-tested blocker who can be a quality guard immediately in Cincinnati or kick out to tackle. More protection for Joe Burrow.
Round 1 - Pick 27
David Bell WR
Purdue • Jr • 6'2" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
34th
POSITION RNK
7th
Bell can win on the outside with his routes and ball skills. Dallas will probably be in the market to add another wideout early in the 2022 draft with Michael Gallup hitting free agency.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Roger McCreary CB
Auburn • Sr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
33rd
POSITION RNK
5th
The Auburn cornerback pipeline to Tampa Bay continues. McCreary would join fellow Tiger alums Jamel Dean and Carlton Davis in the Buccaneers' active secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Jaquan Brisker S
Penn State • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
47th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Tyrann Mathieu is unlikely to leave the Chiefs despite his expiring contract, but Kansas City could use more youth at safety. Brisker is a safe prospect.
  From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 30
Desmond Ridder QB
Cincinnati • Sr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Ridder is an experienced, athletic quarterback who can take over for the Lions in 2023.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Jaxson Kirkland OL
Washington • Jr • 6'7" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
4th
Kirkland is a better pass blocker than he is getting downhill for the run game, but the Titans have to address the edges of their offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Logan Hall DL
Houston • Jr • 6'6" / 275 lbs
Hall is the type of long, versatile defensive lineman the Packers love.