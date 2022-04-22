Round 1 - Pick 1 Aidan Hutchinson EDGE Michigan • Sr • 6'7" / 260 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st I can't figure out why the Jaguars would opt to go with another first-round EDGE instead of building around Trevor Lawrence with an offensive tackle, but I gave up trying to make sense of decisions by GMs like Trent Baalke after following Dave Gettleman for four years. At the very least, Baalke doesn't reach for the upside of Trayvon Walker in going with the higher-floored Hutchinson here. New Jaguars defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell hails from Tampa and could bring a similarly aggressive system with him. With Hutchinson, Josh Allen and K'Lavon Chaisson, the Jaguars could be a sneaky D/ST play in plus matchups -- pressure is king for DST streaming. But keep in mind the Jags finished 30th in DST scoring in 2021.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Kayvon Thibodeaux EDGE Oregon • Soph • 6'4" / 254 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd The Lions go conseuctive years with first-round picks from the same school and in doing so drafted who I feel has the highest ceiling as a pass rusher. Kayvon has incredible get off burst off the line of scrimmage to combine with his power. He still has a long way to go when it comes to stringing together multiple pass-rushing moves to keep offensive tackles off guard, but there were no questions for me regarding his effort as I watched him chase down runners in backside pursuit.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Travon Walker DL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 272 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st The biggest riser since the combine has legitimate ties to the Texans during the pre-draft process and I feel like in this scenario there is smoke and fire. The Texans finished 24th in DST scoring, and Walker's ability to line up on the inside and outside should help right away in Lovie Smith's two-high safety (all the time) defensive system that relies on individuals winning one-on-one matchups.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Ahmad Gardner CB Cincinnati • Jr • 6'3" / 190 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Some feel that Robert Saleh won't go with a cornerback here given his history with the 49ers, but San Francisco never had an opportunity to draft a cornerback like Sauce. His addition will allow Saleh to run a lot more middle-of-the-field closed, single-high safety looks with Gardner on an island in press-man coverage -- and that's exactly how he wants it. The Jets will still be a DST to avoid in all but the right streaming scenarios after finishing 31st in DST scoring in 2021.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Evan Neal OL Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 337 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st The Giants get their pick of any offensive tackle in this scenario and they go with the highest-floor option -- one that also comes with a relatively high ceiling. My OT1 in this class probably has a few more examples of lunging and finding himself off balance (and on the turf) than you want, but if he cleans that up, he has All-Pro potential with his length, power and athleticism. The Giants offense couldn't even lift off the ground in 2021 in large part due to their offensive line play. This is great news for everyone on the offense, but most specifically Saquon Barkley.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 6 Malik Willis QB Liberty • Jr • 6'1" / 219 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 1st The Steelers have been all over Willis since the start of the pre-draft process and the Panthers make a lot of sense as a trade partner. Carolina doesn't have another draft pick until the fourth round, so in this mock draft they pick up both of the Steelers' Day 2 picks, No. 20 overall and a future first-rounder. Willis lands in the best possible scenario for immediate Fantasy success. All he has to do is beat out Mitch Trubisky and then he can join an offense with an alpha RB in Najee Harris to run the zone-read option and RPO game with to keep defenses off guard, plus an underrated receiver group and a potential Year 2 breakout TE in Pat Freiermuth. His rushing floor would give him QB1 upside immediately if he wins the job and he would likely be drafted a couple rounds earlier than where we saw Justin Fields and Trey Lance come off the board in 2021 Fantasy drafts.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 7 Derek Stingley Jr. CB LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd No cornerback in this draft class had better tape than Derek Stingley in 2019, and if the injuries happened earlier in his career vs. later, he would be viewed as the CB1. For what the Giants want to do from a schematic standpoint (press-man coverage on an island), Stingley is a perfect fit. He proved his health and freakish athleticism at his pro day, and just ask the LSU coaches about how impressive he was when matched up against Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson in practices. The Giants defense ranked just 25th in DST scoring in their zone-heavy system under Patrick Graham, but could be a sleeper D/ST with Stingley in the mix and Wink Martindale's blitz-heavy system introduced.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Garrett Wilson WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 183 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st It might not be wise to speculate on Calvin Ridley's future with the Falcons or in the NFL, but there has to be some consideration that he's played his last down in Atlanta (he is suspended for the entire 2022 season). With Willis off the board, the Falcons opt for the best player available on their board here in Wilson, a receiver with very few flaws in his game who has been comped to Stefon Diggs. The situation couldn't be better for early and heavy volume in Year 1 with both Ridley and Russell Gage out of the picture. And volume is worth chasing in Fantasy Football. There's a path to WR2 numbers for Wilson in Year 1, specifically in PPR leagues, but his Dynasty outlook will depend on how fast the Falcons can upgrade the quarterback position in future years.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 9 Charles Cross OL Mississippi State • Soph • 6'5" / 307 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd How ironic will it be for Seattle to finally draft a blue chip top-10 offensive tackle in their first season without Russell Wilson? It's the right choice, though. Cross enters this class with silky smooth footwork and mirror-match ability that is reminiscent of Rashawn Slater but without as much pop/power as Slater. He has the most experience from a reps standpoint in pass protection and he excelled against SEC-level competition. While this will help Drew Lock or whoever ends up quarterbacking Seattle, the real benefactor will be Rashaad Penny. Cross may not have experience as a run blocker, but he flashed an ability to punish second-level defenders after climbing quickly to the second level.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 10 Jameson Williams WR Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 179 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd It makes a lot of sense for the Jets to go wide receiver to build around Zach Wilson, and while everyone expects Drake London to be the pick, I have a considerably higher grade on Williams and remember that GM Joe Douglas was with the Eagles when they whiffed on a former Pac-12 contested-catch demon in J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. London is a better prospect than J.J., but it's not like Williams can't play the boundary as the X receiver, with Eli Moore in the slot and Corey Davis as the Z. Williams' deep speed and ability after the catch to accelerate in space make him a great fit for Wilson's deep arm talent.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Drake London WR USC • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd The Commanders have several needs on the defensive side of the ball, but London stands as a perfect match across from WR Terry McLaurin and potentially an even better match for jump ball artist Carson Wentz. The 6-4 USC wideout has freakish jump ball skills and the ability to adjust mid-air to off target throws -- something that might come in handy in the short term. It's hard to see him as anything more than a WR3 in the short term for what shouldn't be a pass-heavy offense, but it's not impossible to see him carving out a role similar to Michael Pittman's from 2021.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Kyle Hamilton S Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 220 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The Vikings need help on defense in a lot of areas and Hamilton can give them a glimpse of what they once had with former Notre Dame safety Harrison Smith when he was in his prime while still playing alongside Smith (who is still an excellent starter even at his age). Hamilton can learn from Smith and they'll form one of the best safety duos in the NFL -- an interchangeable duo from a schematic standpoint. The Vikings finished 10th in DST scoring and this will make them worth targeting on draft day.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 13 Trent McDuffie CB Washington • Soph • 5'11" / 193 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th While this pick won't make more than a ripple from a Fantasy standpoint, it's great for Texans fans. They get the best zone coverage cornerback in the class to join Lovie Smith's zone-heaviest defensive system. Now, the Texans start their draft with two defensive studs to build around for the future.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Jermaine Johnson II EDGE Florida State • Sr • 6'5" / 254 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd Baltimore grabs one of the most productive edges in the class to pair with 2021 first-round pick Odafe Oweh and form an impressive pass-rushing duo to combine with their already impressive secondary. The Ravens DST fell off the Fantasy radar in 2021 due to injuries in the secondary but those slew of injured players will be returning healthy in 2022, and Johnson's addition should make the Ravens one of the top-tier DSTs available.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 15 George Karlaftis EDGE Purdue • Jr • 6'4" / 266 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 4th Everyone projects the Eagles to go with a receiver here, but they've added plenty of talent already to that unit and instead have been lacking on upgrading their EDGE positions for a few drafts now -- previously a staple under GM Howie Roseman -- and I see him going back to his old roots. The Eagles finished as DST 16 last year in a brand new system. With the addition of Karlaftis and a second year in the system, they could push for borderline DST1 status.

From From Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 16 Kenny Pickett QB Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'3" / 217 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 2nd The Pickett slide stops at New Orleans. Although I have questions about his ceiling at the NFL level, Pickett comes into a nice fit in New Orleans with pieces in place on offense and an offensive line that can still hold its own even without Terron Armstead (who has been in and out of the lineup with injuries). Pickett won't jump onto the Fantasy radar early on despite the weapons in place, and his lack of rushing upside leads me to believe he's more likely to be an asset long term than in the short term.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Zion Johnson OL Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 312 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 7th It's important for the Chargers to continue building around Justin Herbert and providing him protection, something they clearly have demonstrated their understanding of in the 2021 draft when they grabbed Rashawn Slater in Round 1. They could go tackle here but instead opt to sure up the interior with the most technically sound and versatile interior offensive linemen in the class. Johnson can start at all three positions on the interior in Year 1. This will be a boost for every Chargers skill player.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 18 Devin Lloyd LB Utah • Jr • 6'3" / 237 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd Lloyd is an every-down linebacker who covers ground sideline to sideline and would pair nicely with Johnson to help a defense that made one of the bigger jumps from 2020 to 2021 than any other team last year. These two additions put Philadelphia on the radar as a DST to target in drafts.

From From Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 19 Trevor Penning OL Northern Iowa • Jr • 6'7" / 321 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 8th No Terron Armstead? No problem. The Saints draft a replacement to play left tackle who was similar to Armstead entering the draft pool -- a freakishly long athlete who is raw. Penning was penalized far too often at the collegiate level matching up against EDGEs who won't be playing in the NFL, but coaches feel confident they can clean that up. This is a boost for Pickett.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 20 Bernhard Raimann OL Central Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 303 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 5th The Panthers don't end up landing one of the big three offensive tackles after trading back, but they grab a tackle with all of the tools. The Austrian-born tackle is still just coming into his own at the position after converting from tight end recently, but his tape at Central Michigan is up there with the best in this class. For a team that desperately needed tackle help, this should be a nice boost for Christian McCaffrey in 2022.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Chris Olave WR Ohio State • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 5th The Patriots have their quarterback in place and now it's time to put some weapons around Mac Jones. In the past, New England has failed trying to target contested-catch big-bodied prospects so they instead go with one of the smoothest movers in the class in Olave. His vertical speed might be his best attribute, but Olave can throttle down and get in and out of his breaks with the best of them in this class and that makes him a strong fit for New England's Erhardt-Perkins based offensive system.

From From Las Vegas Raiders Round 1 - Pick 22 Treylon Burks WR Arkansas • Jr • 6'2" / 225 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 4th The doubters don't feel Burks is a first-round talent because of his raw route running and their focus is on what he can't do. I remember hearing similar concerns over DK Metcalf. I'm focused on what he can do, and he's a jumbo-sized Deebo Samuel after the catch. That makes him an excellent fit for the Matt LaFleur offensive system that will put him on jet sweeps, in motion pre snap and get him the ball in space quickly so he can do his damage. He's also a much better vertical threat than given credit for. Burks has a path to high-end WR2 upside in Year 1 with Aaron Rodgers as his QB and a system that can get him going early.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Arnold Ebiketie EDGE Penn State • Sr • 6'2" / 250 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 5th The Penn State edge rusher has only impressed since transferring from Temple and the advance analytics love him based on his pressure per pass rushing snap rates. He comes in and immediately replaces what they lost in Chandler Jones.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Kenyon Green OL Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs The once-elite Cowboys offensive line is growing long in the tooth at several key positions and the injuries have taken their toll. While they'd prefer a tackle, the early run on the position has them opting for one of the strongest (if not the strongest) interior offensive linemen in the class. Green would immediately boost the value for Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. Oh, and he has experience at tackle just in case.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Breece Hall RB Iowa State • Jr • 5'11" / 217 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 55th POSITION RNK 2nd The Bills have used the mid-round strategy for the running back position with swings on Zack Moss and Devin Singeltary, but their Super Bowl window is now and Hall can get them there. Hall's smooth running style, acceleration and vision remind me of a young Arian Foster. His path to immediate RB1 status would depend on his role, but we saw down the stretch run of 2021 the Bills would like to lean on one back (as they did with Singletary), and Hall has the skill set to be an immediate three-down player.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Jordan Davis DL Georgia • Sr • 6'6" / 341 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd The Titans stop the slide for the first interior defensive linemen. They've proven before they're not afraid to go IDL in Round 1, and when they drafted Jeffrey Simmons it ended up being a smash hit. Now, they put Davis next to him -- a physical specimen who moves like no one ever has before at his size. I mean that literally without hyperbole. Check out his testing numbers. The Titans would immediately become one of the highest-upside DSTs with Davis.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Travis Jones DL Connecticut • Jr • 6'4" / 326 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 77th POSITION RNK 11th What do you give a team that has it all? How about an interior defensive lineman who looked like maybe the best player at any position during Senior Bowl practices. Already one of the most targeted DSTs (Tampa finished No. 6 in 2021), this would vault them into the top-three overall of my rankings.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Christian Watson WR North Dakota State • Sr • 6'4" / 208 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 48th POSITION RNK 8th Who says the Packers can't double up at receiver? Not me. Give the people (Aaron Rodgers and all Fantasy managers) what they want! Watson immediately replaces exactly what this offense lost in Marquez Valdes-Scantling as the best vertical threat in this class, but he's a lot more than that. Watson displayed excellent hip fluidity and was used as a weapon similar to Deebo Samuel on jet sweeps. That plays in this LaFleur offense. He'll be on the WR2 radar immediately despite entering the NFL on the raw side from a route-tree standpoint.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 29 Boye Mafe DL Minnesota • Sr • 6'4" / 265 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd Before the Chiefs find their receiver (that's next pick), they give Steve Spagnuolo another weapon rushing off the edge who will come in handy during their postseason run.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Jahan Dotson WR Penn State • Sr • 5'11" / 178 lbs Dotson isn't Tyreek Hill, but he offers both a vertical and post-catch threat as one of the best route runners in this class and someone who plays much bigger than his size. On the Chiefs, that gives him a path to WR2 upside in Year 1.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Tyler Linderbaum OL Iowa • Jr • 6'2" / 296 lbs The Bengals will look to continue upgrading their offensive line by providing Joe Burrow with a strong option at the pivot. Linderbaum is a bit undersized for NFL standards but technically sound and will immediately provide an upgrade for all Bengals skill players around him.