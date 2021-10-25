Round 1 - Pick 1 Kayvon Thibodeaux DE Oregon • Soph • 6'5" / 258 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Thibodeaux has battled an ankle injury early in the season but if Saturday's performance against UCLA is any indication, he's just about unstoppable when he's on the field -- to the point that it's almost unfair. He finished with nine tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in Oregon's win.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Aidan Hutchinson DE Michigan • Sr • 6'6" / 265 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd If the Texans move on from Deshaun Watson, they'll be in line for a boatload of high-round picks but Hutchinson makes sense here either way. He's had a huge season for the Wolverines and immediately improves Houston's defense against both the pass and the run.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Derek Stingley Jr. CB LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Jeffrey Okudah's career has been marred by injuries and while we liked Ifeatu Melifonwu coming out of Syracuse, he's injured, too. Put it another way: You can never have enough good young corners and Stingley is a CB1.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Evan Neal OL Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 350 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th The Jets have to protect Zach Wilson -- this should be the mantra to begin every draft meeting the team has. Neal is an athletic marvel who has excelled at several O-line positions for the Crimson Tide.

Round 1 - Pick 5 DeMarvin Leal DL Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 290 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Originally a defensive end, Leal, at 6-foot-4, 290, has the versatility and athleticism to play up and down the line, which should make him even an even more attractive option in New York where we're all familiar with Dave Gettleman's affinity for big guys.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 6 Kyle Hamilton S Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Marcus Epps is the only Eagles free safety under contract after this season and, Hamilton, who suffered a knee injury vs. USC on Saturday, is expected to be OK, according to Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly. As for what he brings to the field, Hamilton is a 6-4, 220-pound version of Ed Reed, which makes him a Day 1 impact player.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Matt Corral QB Ole Miss • Jr • 6'2" / 205 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 77th POSITION RNK 6th Ryan Fitzpatrick is hurt and Taylor Heinicke has struggled with consistency. Corral, meanwhile, has been spectacular this season for Ole Miss -- he has the tools to be a Lamar Jackson/Trey Lance/Josh Allen-type quarterback but he's still incredibly raw and will likely need some time to grow into the starting role at the next level.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 8 Tyler Linderbaum OL Iowa • Jr • 6'3" / 290 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Linderbaum is one of the best offensive linemen in the country, and while No. 8 overall might seem high for a center, a) Linderbaum is that good, b) the Giants lost Nick Gates to injury and c) his replacement, Billy Price, has struggled.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Andrew Booth Jr. CB Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 51st POSITION RNK 6th A.J. Terrell and Isaiah Oliver have been solid in coverage this year but Oliver has battled injuries and he's also in the final year of his deal. Booth could end up being one of the best cornerbacks to come out of Clemson in recent years, and he's proven that time and again during the '21 season.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Kaiir Elam CB Florida • Jr • 6'2" / 196 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th The Eagles are on track for three (!) first-round picks, which means there's a great opportunity to address their defense. Elam has the size (6-foot-2, 190) and athleticism to be one of the best draft-eligible corners in '21 and he has the ability to be a consistent physical playmaking presence in the secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Kenyon Green OL Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 325 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Garett Bolles has had his issues at times, but Bobby Massie, who is in the final year of his deal, has been a liability on the right side. Green, who played left guard last season and has played every offensive position during his career, brings both nastiness and versatility to Denver.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Jaxson Kirkland OL Washington • Jr • 6'7" / 310 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 5th The Panthers' O-line has been inconsistent in both run- and pass-blocking this season, and Kirkland's athleticism makes him an interesting middle-of-the-first-round option for teams looking to improve up front.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 13 George Karlaftis DE Purdue • Jr • 6'4" / 275 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd The Jets' defense has been below replacement level so far this season and, well, that's not bad relative to the offense. But Karlaftis adds another dimension to the defensive line. Injuries and the pandemic saw him play limited snaps in '20 but Karlaftis was nearly impossible to stop in '19 when he recorded 17 TFLs and had 7.5 sacks. He's been really good through the first half of the '21 campaign.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Garrett Wilson WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 192 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st The Pats need to upgrade the O-line and the secondary, but the team also needs to give Mac Jones a legit downfield threat, something this offense has lacked for years. Wilson and Chris Olave have been unstoppable for Ohio State and those traits will transfer to the next level.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 15 Christian Harris LB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 232 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st Yes, the Eagles don't typically draft linebackers in Round 1, but they have multiple first-rounders and this is a position lacking a big-time playmaker.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Jalen Wydermyer TE Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 255 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 1st Wydermyer was one of Kellen Mond's favorite targets in 2020 for a reason: he's reliable and almost always open. In Cincy, the offense is all set at wide receiver but only Drew Sample is under contract after the season.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Carson Strong QB Nevada • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd Carson Strong is our QB1 but with one pretty big asterisk: His draft status is all going to come down to the medicals on a knee injury he suffered in high school, which is why we have Matt Corral going ahead of him in this mock draft. That said, Strong is the most consistent QB in this draft class and if healthy, he could eventually be the first passer off the board. In Pittsburgh, Big Ben is in his final year, in part because he can't throw the ball down the field.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Derion Kendrick DB Georgia • Sr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st The team parted ways with 2020 first-rounder Jeff Gladney, and Patrick Peterson is on a one-year deal. Wide receiver could also be an option here but stockpiling defensive backs is never a bad strategy. Kendrick was in the conversation as a first-round pick in the 2021 draft before returning to Clemson and then entering the transfer portal. He's now at Georgia and a strong season will likely make him one of the first defensive backs selected next spring.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Ikem Ekwonu OT NC State • Soph • 6'4" / 320 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Ekwonu is a monster, and more importantly, beefs up an interior offensive line that has struggled with injuries and consistency in Las Vegas.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 20 Chris Olave WR Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 188 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd The Dolphins may look to upgrade their QB position through a trade (Deshaun Watson appears to be the front-runner), which allows them to focus on other positions. DeVante Parker and Jaylen Waddle are under contract for the foreseeable future but Will Fuller and Albert Wilson could be free agents in the spring. Olave, meanwhile, is an excellent route runner and a threat at all three levels.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Drake London WR USC • Jr • 6'5" / 210 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 60th POSITION RNK 10th London, who is one of the few bright spots in a disappointing USC season, isn't going to run a 4.3 but he's a high-point-catch machine who can take over games. In related news, he had 15 catches for 171 yards in the Trojans' loss to Notre Dame on Saturday night.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Charles Cross OL Mississippi State • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 59th POSITION RNK 12th The Titans don't have much depth along the offensive line and while David Quessenberry has been solid, he's in the final year of his current deal.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Treylon Burks WR Arkansas • Jr • 6'3" / 225 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd Only receivers Keenan Allen and rookie Josh Palmer are under contract after the season, and if Mike Williams isn't in the Chargers' long-term plans, Burks wouldn't be a bad consolation prize.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Kingsley Enagbare LB South Carolina • Sr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 5th The Browns don't have a lot of holes so they use their first-round pick to bolster the pass rush. Enagbare is a twitched-up athlete who will only get better with more reps and added muscle.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Jalen Catalon S Arkansas • Soph • 5'10" / 200 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 65th POSITION RNK 3rd The Cowboys' defense has been a pleasant surprise, for sure, but Damontae Kazee, Jayron Kearse and Malik Hooker could all be free agents after the season. Catalon has been impressive this season for Arkansas, where he regularly makes plays all over the field. Unfortunately, his season ended earlier this month after suffering a shoulder injury.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Justyn Ross WR Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th Ross missed the 2020 season because of a neck injury but he was on track to be a first-round pick. He's showed glimpses this season of what makes him special -- consistently winning at the top of the route, reliable hands, and his ability to high-point throws over defenders helpless to do much about it. And hey, maybe it's not too late to finally get Aaron Rodgers a first-round wideout.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Isaiah Spiller RB Texas A&M • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 1st Same as last week -- Spiller is a threat in both the run and pass game, and he would add yet another element to the Cards' high-powered offense.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Trent McDuffie CB Washington • Soph • 5'11" / 195 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Even though McDuffie plays cornerback, we get Tyrann Mathieu vibes when we watch him. We love him as a slot corner who serves as an enforcer in run support and locks down short and intermediate routes, something he does regularly for the Huskies.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 29 Sam Howell QB North Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 225 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Howell has been up and down this season for the Tar Heels, and we wouldn't take him in Round 1, but the Lions are desperate to find their next franchise QB. Howell has shown glimpses of Matthew Stafford-level gunslingin', though the consistency just hasn't been there.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Ahmad Gardner CB Cincinnati • Jr • 6'2" / 188 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd Gardner is a long, press corner who would give the Chiefs some much-needed depth on a defense that has been hard to watch at times this season.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Jordan Davis DL Georgia • Soph • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK We love the idea of having Davis and Vita Vea on the field at the same time wreaking havoc. When healthy, the Bucs don't have a lot of needs so they beef up the defensive line here.