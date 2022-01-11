Round 1 - Pick 1 Aidan Hutchinson DE Michigan • Sr • 6'6" / 265 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd Hutchinson is a great example of a player who got better each and every season, and instead of coming out early he stayed in school, balled out as a senior, and made himself into arguably the best player -- on either side of the ball -- in the country during the '21 college football season. The Jags have taken an edge rusher in the first round in two of the last three drafts, but we don't expect there to be teams clamoring to trade up to the top pick in this draft and Jacksonville may be stuck here.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Kayvon Thibodeaux DE Oregon • Soph • 6'5" / 258 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The Lions would probably love to trade down because for as good as Thibodeaux has been, he won't be the final piece to turning things around in Detroit. But since there are no trades in this mock draft, and there may end up being no team moving up this high for, say, a QB in the actual draft, the Oregon pass-rusher remains the choice here.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Ikem Ekwonu OT NC State • Soph • 6'4" / 320 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st With Davis Mills playing some pretty good football since earning the starting job, it sure seems like the team will move forward with him, at least for another season. And if that's the plan, it seems reasonable to protect him. Ekwonu, meanwhile, is one of our favorite players in this draft class. There's talk that he may have to move inside to guard but when you watch him play, he's perfectly suited to be a dominant tackle, which is exactly what Houston needs.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Evan Neal OL Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 350 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd The Jets have to protect Zach Wilson, and this should be the mantra to begin every draft meeting the team has. Neal is an athletic marvel who has excelled at several O-line positions during his Crimson Tide career.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Kyle Hamilton S Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Ideally, the Giants would beef up the O-line here but the two top targets are already off the board. Instead, they focus on the defense. The team has young safeties Xavier McKinney and Julian Love, but that doesn't mean there isn't room in the secondary for Hamilton, too. He's a 6-4, 220-pound version of Ed Reed -- a sideline-to-sideline ball hawk -- and that makes him a Day 1 impact player.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Charles Cross OL Mississippi State • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 4th Quarterback makes all the sense in the world here, but it's important to remember these two words: Fit matters. Put Mac Jones on the the Jets and he probably looks a lot more like Zach Wilson than a legit Rookie of the Year candidate. So knowing that, the Panthers bolster the offensive line and perhaps find their next franchise QB via free agency or a trade. Cross is a high-upside athletic offensive tackle who had a strong season for Mississippi State.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 7 Tyler Linderbaum OL Iowa • Jr • 6'3" / 290 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Linderbaum, who left Iowa's bowl game with a lower-body injury, is one of the best offensive linemen in the country. And although a center hasn't gone higher than No. 18 in the last dozen drafts, a) Linderbaum is that good, b) the Giants need to solidify the interior O-line.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Derek Stingley Jr. CB LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Former first-rounder AJ Terrell is having a great season, and Isaiah Oliver, who has also been good in coverage, is in the final year of his contract. After that, there's not much depth and if the best CB in the draft is on the board here, it'll be hard to pass on Stingley. The other option, of course, is targeting a quarterback here.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Matt Corral QB Ole Miss • Jr • 6'2" / 205 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st The team fired Vic Fangio on Sunday morning and in his final presser, Fangio made it clear that upgrading the QB position was critical, especially in a division where the three other teams have top-flight passers. We'll see what happens either through free agency or via trade but if the Broncos use the draft to target a QB, Corral would be an option here -- he's our top passer, though there's no clear-cut No. 1 like in previous years.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 10 Nakobe Dean LB Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 225 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st Dean plays with the type of urgency and physicality that has been lacking in this Jets defense. And while Dean's playing on the best defense in the country, don't be fooled -- he's not riding on the coattails of a dominant defensive line -- he's been a huge reason for its success. In New York, he'll join C.J. Mosley, Jarrad Davis and Blake Cashman, a group that hasn't consistently played up to the expectations of first-year coach Robert Saleh.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Kenny Pickett QB Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'3" / 220 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd There will be plenty of teams talking themselves into QBs in this draft and WFT (along with Carolina, Atlanta, New Orleans, Denver, Pittsburgh and Detroit) will be in the running in a decidedly weak class. Pickett had a great 2021 season for Pitt and he'll have several opportunities during the pre-draft process, starting with the Senior Bowl, to prove he's QB1.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Andrew Booth Jr. CB Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd The team already parted ways with 2020 first-rounder Jeff Gladney, and Patrick Peterson is on a one-year deal. Wide receiver could also be an option here but stockpiling defensive backs is never a bad strategy. Booth has all the athleticism and tools to be special, and he balled out for Clemson this season.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Malik Willis QB Liberty • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd The Browns reportedly are bringing back Baker Mayfield for another season but it's only January and a lot can change in the coming months. Willis does everything Mayfield does but is a top-end athlete, too. He'll also go to an organization with a good offensive line and running game, and a young defense that should be even better next season. On paper, this is a good fit for a rookie QB, especially one who isn't quite a finished product.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Kaiir Elam CB Florida • Jr • 6'2" / 196 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th The Ravens' secondary has been decimated by injuries this season but Jimmy Smith is in the final year of his deal and Marcus Peters and Tavon Young are set to hit free agency after next season. It was a forgettable season for the Gators but Elam's talents were hard to miss. He has the size (6-foot-2, 190) and athleticism to be one of the best draft-eligible corners.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 15 George Karlaftis DE Purdue • Jr • 6'4" / 275 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd Karlaftis adds another dimension to the defensive line. Injuries and the pandemic saw him play limited snaps in '20 but Karlaftis was nearly impossible to stop in '19 when he recorded 17 TFLs and had 7.5 sacks, and in 12 games this season he logged 10 TFLs, 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 16 Garrett Wilson WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 192 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st This likely won't be a popular pick because the Eagles have used first-rounders on wide receivers the last two years, but they'll only have four wideouts under contract after the season, and that includes J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. Wilson is one of the the most dynamic players in college football and he'll give Jalen Hurts another downfield option alongside rookie DeVonta Smith.

Round 1 - Pick 17 David Ojabo LB Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 250 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 5th Prior to the semifinal loss to Georgia, David Ojabo was a lot of fun to watch this season, where he took advantage of every opportunity playing opposite Aidan Hutchinson. But don't get it twisted -- he's a twitchy edge rusher who will only get better with experience. In L.A., he'll bring some much-needed juice off the edge opposite Joey Bosa.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Jameson Williams WR Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Quarterback will obviously be a consideration here but only wide receivers Michael Thomas, Marquez Callaway and Tre'quan Smith are under contract, and there's no guarantee Thomas will be back. Williams, who had to transfer from Ohio State to Alabama to see the field, is a legit first-round talent.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Roger McCreary CB Auburn • Sr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 5th McCreary was the most consistent cornerback in college football this fall, and that's all you want from that position, so while he lacks the high-end athleticism of some of the other names often mentioned as first-round talents, he's rarely out of position and almost always making positive plays for his team.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Trent McDuffie DB Washington • Soph • 5'11" / 195 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 48th POSITION RNK 3rd There will be a lot of turnover this offseason, starting with Ben Roethlisberger. But with three QBs already off the board, the Steelers look to bolster the cornerback position where only two players -- backups Justin Layne and James Pierre -- are under contract after the '21 season. Even though McDuffie plays cornerback, and plays primarily outside, we get Tyrann Mathieu vibes when we watch him. We love him as a slot corner who serves as an enforcer in run support and locks down short and intermediate routes, even though he balled out on the outside for the Huskies this season.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Ahmad Gardner CB Cincinnati • Jr • 6'2" / 188 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd J.C. Jackson and Jalen Mills have seen the majority of snaps at cornerback for the Patriots and Jackson is in the final year of his deal and he'll be rightfully looking to get paid in the offseason. If the Pats want to add depth in the secondary, targeting a CB here would make sense. Sauce Gardner is a long, press corner, who would have a chance to play immediately in Foxborough.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 22 Chris Olave WR Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 188 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd Yes, the Dolphins need to continue to bolster the offensive line but the wide receiver position will need some attention, too; only Jaylen Waddle, DeVante Parker and Allen Hurns are under contract after the '21 season. Olave is one of the best route runners in this class and would give Tua Tagovailoa another downfield threat (assuming, of course, Tua remains in the long-term plans).

Round 1 - Pick 23 Cameron Thomas DL San Diego State • Jr • 6'5" / 270 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 71st POSITION RNK 8th Thomas, who can play anywhere along the defensive line, set career bests in tackles for loss (20.5) and sacks (10.5) this season for the Aztecs, and he appears to just be scratching the surface on his abilities. He's as good against the run as he is getting after the quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Treylon Burks WR Arkansas • Jr • 6'3" / 225 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th At 6-foot-3, 230 pounds, Burks has all the tools to eventually be WR1, as was evidenced just about every week in the fall. The Cardinals have DeAndre Hopkins (whose season is over because of injury) and Rondale Moore but Christian Kirk is in the final year of his deal and Arizona can move on from A.J. Green after the season, if they so choose.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Kenyon Green OL Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 325 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd The Bengals opted to take Ja'Marr Chase over Penei Sewell and it was the right move, even though Sewell has shown well in Detroit. But they still need to make protecting Joe Burrow a priority. Green can play either tackle or guard and he has the ability to be a Day 1 starter.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Derion Kendrick DB Georgia • Sr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 1st Levi Wallace is in the final year of his deal and Dane Jackson has been serviceable as his playing time increased following Tre White's season-ending injury. That said, beefing up the secondary would be reasonable here. Kendrick is a first-round pick all day long, and he proved that again this season with Georgia after transferring from Clemson. The biggest issue for NFL teams will be off-field issues; if Kendrick has matured since his time with the Tigers, he'll be worthy of a top 32 selection.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 27 Drake London WR USC • Jr • 6'5" / 210 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 6th By the time we get to the actual draft, we'll much more clarity on what the Lions' QB plans might look like, though it feels like Jared Goff's job in '22. With its second first-rounder, we have Detroit adding London, who was one of the few bright spots in a disappointing USC season. He won't run a 4.3 but London is a high-point-catch machine who can take over games, and we love the idea of him playing alongside former college teammate Amon-Ra St. Brown, who has been a bright spot in the Lions' passing game.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Devin Lloyd LB Utah • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd Lloyd is a twitchy, sideline-to-sideline player who fits the mold of off-ball linebackers we've seen coming into the league over the last decade. You might note that the Cowboys just drafted Micah Parsons, who excelled as an off-ball linebacker at Penn State, but has emerged as one of the most explosive edge rushers in the NFL. Adding Lloyd can take a suddenly good defense and make it great.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Jaxson Kirkland OL Washington • Jr • 6'7" / 310 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 7th Kirkland was the cornerstone of the Huskies' offensive line and has a chance to be a first-round talent. He may have to kick inside in Kansas City, where several players could be headed for free agency after the season.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Daxton Hill DB Michigan • Jr • 6'0" / 192 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 2nd Hill is part of a Wolverines defense that could end up seeing three players go in Round 1 next spring. He's underrated nationally but watch him play and it becomes clear pretty quickly that he's in the running for one of the best defensive backs in this class. He's listed as a safety but he can line up anywhere.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Darian Kinnard T Kentucky • Sr • 6'5" / 345 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 2nd Kinnard is a mauler who plays with an edge and he can wreak havoc as both a run- and pass-blocker. He may have to kick inside and in Tennessee, the O-line has been an issue all season.