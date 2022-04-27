I am happy today -- my final mock draft of the 2022 NFL Draft season is here. At this stage in the process, we collectively feel confident we know at least who's going in the first round but let me tell you, we don't. And this draft is riddled with more uncertainty than ever.
Each year there are a few surprise names early in the first round as well as within the last few selections on Thursday night -- and I'm talking names we never pictured inside Round 1 who ultimately land there.
Let's. Get. To. It.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 272 lbs
Walker has recently trended toward being the No. 1 overall pick, and that's where he ultimately lands in this mock. He's going to be the first pick. I think?
Round 1 - Pick 2
Aidan Hutchinson EDGE
Michigan • Sr • 6'7" / 260 lbs
Easy selection for the Lions. They keep Hutchinson local and add an alpha rusher to their defense.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Ikem Ekwonu OL
NC State • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs
Ekwonu would be a building block for what's been a bad Texans offensive line for a while.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Jermaine Johnson II EDGE
Florida State • Sr • 6'5" / 254 lbs
The Jets create the first major surprise of the first round, going with Johnson over Kayvon Thibodeaux.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Evan Neal OL
Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 337 lbs
The Giants plug Neal in at right tackle and are starting to feel happy about their offensive line.
Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 6
Mississippi State • Soph • 6'5" / 307 lbs
The Jets move up for Cross with questions lingering about the future of left tackle Mekhi Becton. They surrender No. 10, No. 69 and No. 111 to make this ascension.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 7
Cincinnati • Jr • 6'3" / 190 lbs
The Giants will love the press-man ability of Gardner with Wink Martindale now calling the shots on defense.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Drake London WR
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs
The Falcons continue to add physically intimidating pass-catchers to their offense, a unit that desperately needs more help at the position.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 9
Kayvon Thibodeaux EDGE
Oregon • Soph • 6'4" / 254 lbs
The Seahawks jump at the opportunity to pick Thibodeaux here. Their defense needs loads of work.
Mock Trade from New York Jets
Round 1 - Pick 10
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 195 lbs
The Panthers add another premier talent at the cornerback position and get No. 69 and No. 111 from the Jets in the trade back.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 183 lbs
The Commanders add another Ohio State receiver to add to their receiver room to pair with Terry McLaurin for Carson Wentz.
Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 12
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 179 lbs
Loaded with draft ammo, the Eagles make a move to get Williams as they see him slip within striking distance. Philadelphia moves No. 83 in this trade.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 13
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 220 lbs
GM Nick Caserio knows the importance of quality, versatile safety play given his time in New England. This is an easy pick for the Texans, Hamilton falling into their lap.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Northern Iowa • Jr • 6'7" / 321 lbs
Penning feels like a Ravens blocker. He's huge, overwhelmingly strong and excels in the run game.
Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 15
Chris Olave WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs
The Vikings get and extra third-rounder and land Olave. Big wins at the start of the Kwesi Adofo-Mensah era.
From Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 16
Malik Willis QB
Liberty • Jr • 6'1" / 219 lbs
The Saints see a golden opportunity to groom Willis under Jameis Winston for a season.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Washington • Soph • 5'11" / 193 lbs
The Chargers want to add more talent to their secondary, even after signing J.C. Jackson. McDuffie learning from Jackson would be huge for his development.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Jordan Davis DL
Georgia • Sr • 6'6" / 341 lbs
The Eagles are thrilled Davis was still available with their second pick and run the selection to the podium.
From Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 19
Tyler Smith OL
Tulsa • Soph • 6'4" / 324 lbs
The Saints have to address left tackle early, and they see mammoth upside with Smith.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Arkansas • Jr • 6'2" / 225 lbs
Burks gives the Steelers Chase Claypool vibes, and it's an offense that could use more receiver help.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Zion Johnson OL
Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 312 lbs
Johnson is a ready-to-go guard who will step in for the traded Shaq Mason as a rookie.
From Las Vegas Raiders
Round 1 - Pick 22
Jahan Dotson WR
Penn State • Sr • 5'11" / 178 lbs
Dotson is the exact type of receiver who'll thrive in Green Bay with Rodgers because of his crisp route-running.
Round 1 - Pick 23
North Dakota State • Sr • 6'4" / 208 lbs
Watson was a star as a go-ball and jet sweep specialist at North Dakota State. That's exactly how he'll be used in Kliff Kingsbury's offense.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Kenyon Green OL
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs
The Cowboys have lost some pieces from their once vaunted offensive line, and Green's SEC experience and positional versatility make him an easy pick here.
Mock Trade from Buffalo Bills
Round 1 - Pick 25
Matt Corral QB
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'2" / 212 lbs
Bills GM Brandon Beane said he only has 20 first-round grades in this draft, so he actually might be inclined to trade back from No. 25 to then use extra picks to move up on Day Two. The Seahawks get their quarterback of the future in Corral, who has ties to Pete Carroll through Lane Kiffin. Buffalo gets No. 40, No. 152 and a 2023 second-round pick in this deal.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Cincinnati • Sr • 6'3" / 211 lbs
The Titans don't love how the board fell but are happy to pick Ridder here to be their quarterback of the future.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Kaiir Elam CB
Florida • Jr • 6'2" / 191 lbs
Elam is the man-coverage cornerback the Buccaneers gravitate toward in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Devin Lloyd LB
Utah • Jr • 6'3" / 237 lbs
Lloyd and Campbell would formulate one large, rangy linebacker tandem in Green Bay.
From Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 29
Boye Mafe DL
Minnesota • Sr • 6'4" / 265 lbs
The Chiefs see shades of Frank Clark in Mafe who's a freaky specimen bending the corner as a edge rusher.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Skyy Moore WR
Western Michigan • Soph • 5'10" / 195 lbs
The Chiefs aren't concerned about how the consensus views the receiver class and pick Moore to help replace Tyreek Hill.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Iowa • Jr • 6'2" / 296 lbs
The Bengals' offensive line renovation gets a nice cherry on top with Linderbaum in the late stages of the first round.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 32
Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'3" / 217 lbs
Pickett's fall concludes with a soft landing spot in Detroit.