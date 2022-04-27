Round 1 - Pick 1 Travon Walker DL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 272 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st Walker has recently trended toward being the No. 1 overall pick, and that's where he ultimately lands in this mock. He's going to be the first pick. I think?

Round 1 - Pick 2 Aidan Hutchinson EDGE Michigan • Sr • 6'7" / 260 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Easy selection for the Lions. They keep Hutchinson local and add an alpha rusher to their defense.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Ikem Ekwonu OL NC State • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd Ekwonu would be a building block for what's been a bad Texans offensive line for a while.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jermaine Johnson II EDGE Florida State • Sr • 6'5" / 254 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The Jets create the first major surprise of the first round, going with Johnson over Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Evan Neal OL Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 337 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st The Giants plug Neal in at right tackle and are starting to feel happy about their offensive line.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 6 Charles Cross OL Mississippi State • Soph • 6'5" / 307 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 2nd The Jets move up for Cross with questions lingering about the future of left tackle Mekhi Becton. They surrender No. 10, No. 69 and No. 111 to make this ascension.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 7 Ahmad Gardner CB Cincinnati • Jr • 6'3" / 190 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st The Giants will love the press-man ability of Gardner with Wink Martindale now calling the shots on defense.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Drake London WR USC • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 1st The Falcons continue to add physically intimidating pass-catchers to their offense, a unit that desperately needs more help at the position.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 9 Kayvon Thibodeaux EDGE Oregon • Soph • 6'4" / 254 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd The Seahawks jump at the opportunity to pick Thibodeaux here. Their defense needs loads of work.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New York Jets Round 1 - Pick 10 Derek Stingley Jr. CB LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The Panthers add another premier talent at the cornerback position and get No. 69 and No. 111 from the Jets in the trade back.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Garrett Wilson WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 183 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd The Commanders add another Ohio State receiver to add to their receiver room to pair with Terry McLaurin for Carson Wentz.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings Round 1 - Pick 12 Jameson Williams WR Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 179 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Loaded with draft ammo, the Eagles make a move to get Williams as they see him slip within striking distance. Philadelphia moves No. 83 in this trade.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 13 Kyle Hamilton S Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 220 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd GM Nick Caserio knows the importance of quality, versatile safety play given his time in New England. This is an easy pick for the Texans, Hamilton falling into their lap.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Trevor Penning OL Northern Iowa • Jr • 6'7" / 321 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th Penning feels like a Ravens blocker. He's huge, overwhelmingly strong and excels in the run game.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 15 Chris Olave WR Ohio State • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd The Vikings get and extra third-rounder and land Olave. Big wins at the start of the Kwesi Adofo-Mensah era.

From From Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 16 Malik Willis QB Liberty • Jr • 6'1" / 219 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd The Saints see a golden opportunity to groom Willis under Jameis Winston for a season.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Trent McDuffie CB Washington • Soph • 5'11" / 193 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd The Chargers want to add more talent to their secondary, even after signing J.C. Jackson. McDuffie learning from Jackson would be huge for his development.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Jordan Davis DL Georgia • Sr • 6'6" / 341 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 8th The Eagles are thrilled Davis was still available with their second pick and run the selection to the podium.

From From Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 19 Tyler Smith OL Tulsa • Soph • 6'4" / 324 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 4th The Saints have to address left tackle early, and they see mammoth upside with Smith.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Treylon Burks WR Arkansas • Jr • 6'2" / 225 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 5th Burks gives the Steelers Chase Claypool vibes, and it's an offense that could use more receiver help.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Zion Johnson OL Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 312 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 7th Johnson is a ready-to-go guard who will step in for the traded Shaq Mason as a rookie.

From From Las Vegas Raiders Round 1 - Pick 22 Jahan Dotson WR Penn State • Sr • 5'11" / 178 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 6th Dotson is the exact type of receiver who'll thrive in Green Bay with Rodgers because of his crisp route-running.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Christian Watson WR North Dakota State • Sr • 6'4" / 208 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd Watson was a star as a go-ball and jet sweep specialist at North Dakota State. That's exactly how he'll be used in Kliff Kingsbury's offense.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Kenyon Green OL Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 6th The Cowboys have lost some pieces from their once vaunted offensive line, and Green's SEC experience and positional versatility make him an easy pick here.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Buffalo Bills Round 1 - Pick 25 Matt Corral QB Ole Miss • Jr • 6'2" / 212 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 4th Bills GM Brandon Beane said he only has 20 first-round grades in this draft, so he actually might be inclined to trade back from No. 25 to then use extra picks to move up on Day Two. The Seahawks get their quarterback of the future in Corral, who has ties to Pete Carroll through Lane Kiffin. Buffalo gets No. 40, No. 152 and a 2023 second-round pick in this deal.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Desmond Ridder QB Cincinnati • Sr • 6'3" / 211 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 74th POSITION RNK 5th The Titans don't love how the board fell but are happy to pick Ridder here to be their quarterback of the future.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Kaiir Elam CB Florida • Jr • 6'2" / 191 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th Elam is the man-coverage cornerback the Buccaneers gravitate toward in the draft.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Devin Lloyd LB Utah • Jr • 6'3" / 237 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st Lloyd and Campbell would formulate one large, rangy linebacker tandem in Green Bay.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 29 Boye Mafe DL Minnesota • Sr • 6'4" / 265 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 6th The Chiefs see shades of Frank Clark in Mafe who's a freaky specimen bending the corner as a edge rusher.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Skyy Moore WR Western Michigan • Soph • 5'10" / 195 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 48th POSITION RNK 8th The Chiefs aren't concerned about how the consensus views the receiver class and pick Moore to help replace Tyreek Hill.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Tyler Linderbaum OL Iowa • Jr • 6'2" / 296 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd The Bengals' offensive line renovation gets a nice cherry on top with Linderbaum in the late stages of the first round.