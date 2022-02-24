Round 1 - Pick 1 Evan Neal OL Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 350 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd If the Jaguars are aggressive in free agency and sign Terron Armstead, then it does not automatically mean they would not consider Neal. However, it opens the door for them to draft the best player available. Neal played right tackle previously, so he could easily be the bookend opposite Armstead.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Aidan Hutchinson EDGE Michigan • Sr • 6'6" / 265 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd Hutchinson to Detroit feels like a lock unless Jacksonville takes him No. 1 overall. The narrative that he has already immersed himself into that community and would be a culture fit for Dan Campbell's team is absolutely true and should not be overlooked. His talent justifies consideration this early.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Derek Stingley Jr. CB LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Houston could take an edge rusher, offensive lineman or cornerback. Nothing is off the table. The Texans hired a defensive-minded head coach. If he has any say in the personnel, then it is reasonable to suggest he might be interested in adding a defensive player. Stingley has some production questions over the past two years, but his performance during the 2019 season is going to lead one team to take a chance on him high.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Kayvon Thibodeaux EDGE Oregon • Soph • 6'5" / 258 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Thibodeaux seems like he wants to be in a bigger market, so he gets his wish with New York selecting him at No. 4 overall. The Jets should get a healthy Carl Lawson back this season, so the idea of pairing him with Thibodeaux and Quinnen Williams has to be exciting.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Ikem Ekwonu OL NC State • Soph • 6'4" / 320 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 4th Many mocked Dave Gettleman's traditional approach to building a football team, and yet the draft strategy has not changed in his absence. It made sense for New York to consider an offensive lineman when Gettleman was employed, and it still makes sense today. If Daniel Jones is going to have a chance, then the offensive line play has to be sound.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Charles Cross OL Mississippi State • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd It is hard to envision a scenario in which Carolina does not trade for, sign or draft a quarterback. In this scenario, let's pretend that the Panthers traded a non-first round pick or signed a mid-tier veteran and want to improve his protection. Cross is an athletic tackle who is great in pass protection and still learning the finer points of run blocking.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 7 George Karlaftis EDGE Purdue • Jr • 6'4" / 275 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd Karlaftis is a bit polarizing. Some view him in the latter stage of the first round while others, including myself, have him in the top 10. He is a mature pass rusher who is just as capable of doing the dirty work and aiding in run defense as he is rushing the passer. His track record of production dates back to his true freshman campaign.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Drake London WR USC • Jr • 6'5" / 210 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th Calvin Ridley trade winds have picked up to gale force, and there could be movement at the NFL Combine. Whether or not he returns, Atlanta would be wise to address the wide receiver position. Kyle Pitts is a fantastic outlet, but the team does not want to be in a position where all defensive eyes are locked in on him.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 9 Kenny Pickett QB Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'3" / 220 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd Seattle begrudgingly trades Russell Wilson and wants to get him out of the NFC. In return, the Seahawks get a treasure trove of picks, including the No. 9 overall selection, which was used on Pickett. I do not have a first-round grade on the former Pitt Panther, but feel it is likely he will taken inside the first round.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 10 Ahmad Gardner CB Cincinnati • Jr • 6'2" / 188 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd New York address two cornerstone pieces of its defense with the selections of edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux and now Gardner. It is easy to envision Robert Saleh's defense coming together with Carl Lawson, Quinnen Williams, Thibodeaux and Gardner as tent poles. If Zach Wilson can take a step forward in his career, the Jets would be a team poised for a large leap.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Kyle Hamilton S Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 220 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Washington is said to be aggressively pursuing help at the quarterback position. In the event that those options do not work out, the Commanders stay put and select Hamilton, who is arguably the best player in the draft. The counterargument is that the franchise has invested a lot into the defense and, without a quarterback, it is easy to see how it could all unravel.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Jermaine Johnson II EDGE Florida State • Sr • 6'5" / 260 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 5th Minnesota has had some unconventional struggles with the edge rusher position, so it would benefit the team to add some stability. Johnson, a transfer from Georgia, was sensational this past season before elevating his stock even more at last month's Senior Bowl.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Treylon Burks WR Arkansas • Jr • 6'3" / 225 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd Cleveland has its choice of wide receivers outside of Drake London. It elects to take Burks, who is a bigger body who can contribute in the run game as well as be a matchup nightmare with his combination of size and speed. The Browns should be creative in the way he is used.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Devonte Wyatt DL Georgia • Sr • 6'3" / 315 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 5th Wyatt was another standout performer at the Senior Bowl, but I would argue his tape already validated him as a first-round selection. Georgia used a lot of stunts and misdirection along its defensive front to create chaos, but Wyatt has shown the strength and agility to push the pocket. Baltimore needs to get younger and cheaper along the defensive line.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 15 Trent McDuffie CB Washington • Soph • 5'11" / 195 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 6th McDuffie and Clemson's Andrew Booth Jr. are going to be popular projections for the Eagles in the first round considering they have three selections. Both players fall into the bucket of having played a lot of zone in college, and that is what Philadelphia showed last season.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 16 Devin Lloyd LB Utah • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd With their second choice, the Eagles add a rangy linebacker who excels in getting off blocks and making plays at or near the line of scrimmage. He has grown in pass coverage as well. Jalen Hurts has received support in Philadelphia, so it is unlikely the team makes a change at quarterback. It allows it to be more aggressive in upgrading other spots on an aged roster.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Garrett Wilson WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 192 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st I expect Los Angeles to franchise tag Mike Williams at the very least, but do not rule out a wide receiver. It would not be a surprise if the team moved on from either Keenan Allen or Williams in 2023. In the meantime, fans saw the impact of three receivers on the field for Joe Burrow this season. Let Justin Herbert flambé!

Round 1 - Pick 18 Matt Corral QB Ole Miss • Jr • 6'2" / 205 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 1st Sean Payton and Drew Brees are gone, which opens the door for a fresh start. Corral would give the franchise some invigoration, which would hopefully lead to success that continues for another decade-plus. He showed quick decision-making and got the ball out quickly this season, which has been a hallmark of the Saints offense in recent years.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Travon Walker DL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 1st With the selection of Walker, Philadelphia has upgraded all three levels of its defense. The offense has an identity grounded in the run game, so as long as it has the linemen to block, in addition to Devonta Smith and Dallas Goedert, the Eagles should be fine on that side of the ball. Upgrading the defense is a necessary evil of ensuring a seamless transition from aged pieces on the roster to a new order.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Sam Howell QB North Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 225 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 48th POSITION RNK 4th It is going to look a lot different with Howell under center relative to what fans have come to expect from Ben Roethlisberger. Stature aside, Howell should allow the team to push the ball more vertically while taking some pressure off of the run game. The offensive line still needs to be addressed.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Chris Olave WR Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 188 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th New England pounces on the chance to take one of the top wide receivers in this class. When I think of the Patriots, I think of players who are not flashy but know what is expected of them and execute. Mac Jones is that type of player and Olave is as well. He is a good route runner who can make critical plays for that offense.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Jameson Williams WR Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Conversely, Las Vegas IS a flashy franchise. It wants the big names and the athletic specimens. Williams showed he can stretch defenses vertically when healthy. He would have been one of the fastest performers at the NFL Combine had he not gotten injured. With Hunter Renfrow, Darren Waller and Williams, the Raiders can focus attention on the defense and offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 23 David Ojabo EDGE Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 250 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 6th Arizona was aggressive in building a Super Bowl-caliber roster last season, and it just did not come to fruition. If the Cardinals take a step back and allow Chandler Jones to walk in free agency, then Ojabo is a good replacement.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Nakobe Dean LB Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 225 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st Dean is a player who is comfortable handling the dirty work that a defense requires. He is going to blow up lead blocks and fight through double teams. His presence frees up Micah Parsons even more to make plays.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Jordan Davis DL Georgia • Soph • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd I think back to that game against New England when Buffalo could not stop the run. Mac Jones threw for 17 yards and the Patriots emerged victorious. Davis is a player who offers limited pass-rushing upside, but his presence allows the team to fix its run defense in one fell swoop.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Trevor Penning OL Northern Iowa • Jr • 6'7" / 321 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 50th POSITION RNK 11th After re-grouping from the Isaiah Wilson debacle, Tennessee swings back around for a second attempt at a long-term solution at right tackle. Penning is a physical player who strives to end every play with his defender on the ground. The Titans need that type of tenacity in the run game.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Jahan Dotson WR Penn State • Sr • 5'11" / 184 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 56th POSITION RNK 7th The loss of Antonio Brown could mean more opportunity for Tyler Johnson, but it felt as though Tampa Bay didn't have anyone to turn to when Brown departed. I could see Dotson being added as that speedster who can operate at all three levels and take the top off of defenses in that Bruce Arians scheme.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Bernhard Raimann OL Central Michigan • Jr • 6'7" / 305 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 6th Elgton Jenkins' play at left tackle in the absence of David Bakhtiari was commendable, but he is better suited playing inside. Green Bay needs more stability along that unit, and Raimann is a prospect who could be the solution at right tackle for a decade.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 29 Tyler Linderbaum OL Iowa • Jr • 6'3" / 290 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is likely to run a wide-zone Shanahan-esque scheme that relies on mobility in space. As Miami searches for offensive line upgrades, I would love to see it sign Terron Armstead and draft Linderbaum.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Boye Mafe DL Minnesota • Sr • 6'4" / 265 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 4th Kansas City gets some youthful invigoration to its pass rush as Mafe replaces Melvin Ingram. His presence should take some of the pressure off of Chris Jones. Viewed as a late riser, Mafe is a prospect with plus athleticism who checks all the boxes as a well-rounded player.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Zion Johnson OL Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 316 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 7th A strong Senior Bowl performance from Johnson has the interior offensive lineman firmly in the conversation of first-round consideration. Cincinnati desperately needs to upgrade its interior offensive line, and the Boston College product is someone with the versatility to play guard or center.