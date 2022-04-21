Round 1 - Pick 1 Aidan Hutchinson EDGE Michigan • Sr • 6'7" / 260 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st The Jaguars took care of their tackle position last draft (Walker Little) and should sign Cam Robinson to whatever Trent Baalke believes is a reasonable extension. The Jags need an EDGE and won't overthink this one.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Travon Walker DL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 272 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st You'll hear about the Lions wanting to trade down but they won't find a taker. It's too high for a safety or any QB in this year's draft. The Lions get their own Danielle Hunter in Walker.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Ikem Ekwonu OL NC State • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th Nick Caserio has this Texans team in position to take the best player available at every turn. His group didn't select Tytus Howard three years ago, and Laremy Tunsil will very likely be on another team in 2023.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Ahmad Gardner CB Cincinnati • Jr • 6'3" / 190 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st No defense gave up more yards, points or first downs than the Jets last season. The best, stickiest corner in the draft goes to the Jets.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Evan Neal OL Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 337 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st The Giants will have picks No. 5 or 7 on the trade block. Not sure they'll get what they want in return, so why not take a tackle here that would automatically be their best offensive lineman?

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 6 Malik Willis QB Liberty • Jr • 6'1" / 219 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 1st I pitched this trade to a GM last week and he said it was the only scenario available where Willis actually goes top 10. Seattle needs a quarterback. Carolina wants to trade back. Seahawks have a second-rounder to give. Panthers GM Scott Fitterer came from Seattle.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 7 Kayvon Thibodeaux EDGE Oregon • Soph • 6'4" / 254 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd A very slight slide for the EDGE out of Oregon ends at No. 7. The Giants have vetted him and desperately need ways to affect the passer.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Kyle Hamilton S Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 220 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The Falcons have so many needs in what is sure to be a rebuild. Nabbing a versatile player who can cover up some of those needs isn't dissimilar to what they did last year with Kyle Pitts.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 9 Charles Cross OL Mississippi State • Soph • 6'5" / 307 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd I believe the Panthers will emerge from Night One of the draft with a QB. They just don't necessarily have to draft one. Carolina takes care of the tackle position with Cross.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 10 Garrett Wilson WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 183 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st GM Joe Douglas understands that speed kills. Plenty will mock Drake London here and I understand why, but Wilson's route-running ability, plus his 4.38 40, will go further for Zach Wilson's needs.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Drake London WR USC • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd The Commanders need a receiver opposite Terry McLaurin. They've invested (too) much in Carson Wentz, so may as well supplement him with a huge receiver who can operate from the slot and outside.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Jordan Davis DL Georgia • Sr • 6'6" / 341 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd Conventional wisdom indicates the Vikings would take the best available corner here. But in the switch to Ed Donatell's 3-4, and with new GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's approach, I could see them taking care of the middle of their DL.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 13 Derek Stingley Jr. CB LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd This franchise is no stranger to LSU defensive backs. Houston could very well trade back here, but the price will be higher if it means the Texans missing out on Stingley.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Jermaine Johnson II EDGE Florida State • Sr • 6'5" / 254 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd One year after taking Odafe Oweh at the end of the first round, the Ravens add once again to their pass rush with Johnson.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 15 Chris Olave WR Ohio State • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 5th The Eagles can't help themselves at wide receiver. They're going to keep adding to the position in the draft to make sure they can 1) get the most out of Jalen Hurts or 2) make Philly the most attractive landing spot for the eventual QB of the future.

From From Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 16 Trevor Penning OL Northern Iowa • Jr • 6'7" / 321 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 8th The only way the Saints were keeping Terron Armstead was if they signed Deshaun Watson. They need a left tackle, and Penning is big, untested and a bit raw. But there's a lot of upside here.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Zion Johnson OL Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 312 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 7th I'm not wild about taking a guard in the teens, but it's an obvious need for the Chargers on the right side of their offensive line. By virtue of a great March, L.A. has left itself with one glaring need on the offensive line, which is slightly in front of the defensive tackle need.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 18 Trent McDuffie CB Washington • Soph • 5'11" / 193 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th Here you go, Eagles fans. The first first-round corner in the Howie Roseman Era. Go crazy. I'm not concerned about his lack of ball production because teams eventually stopped testing him.

From From Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 19 Jameson Williams WR Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 179 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd It's hard to take a wide receiver coming off an ACL when your team has had to deal with Michael Thomas's injuries the last two years. But Williams is the freakiest of all the wideouts in the draft.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Kenny Pickett QB Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'3" / 217 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 2nd Sometimes the draft board just falls this way. Mike Tomlin has made no secret about the Steelers taking a quarterback in the draft. There's no quarterback they know better than the former Pitt Panther.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Devin Lloyd LB Utah • Jr • 6'3" / 237 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd A three-year starter and film nut who will take over the middle of Bill Belichick's defense. Honestly, why do we all keep letting the Patriots get away with this?

From From Las Vegas Raiders Round 1 - Pick 22 Treylon Burks WR Arkansas • Jr • 6'2" / 225 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 4th Not the most athletic big fella coming out of college but his production is there. The Packers will be able to move him around in the offense.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Devonte Wyatt DL Georgia • Sr • 6'3" / 307 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th Plug him in as the 3-tech for Vance Joseph and let him play. It's rare at this late in the draft that biggest need meets BPA.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Kenyon Green OL Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 6th The Cowboys need a receiver but they need interior OL help more. Dak Prescott has shown he can be great with solid protection, and Dallas lost too many linemen this offseason.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Andrew Booth Jr. CB Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd The Bills have been trying to find an outside corner to pair with Tre'Davious White for two years now and finally land one in Booth.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Bernhard Raimann OL Central Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 303 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 5th Titans need offensive line help and get this 6-foot-6 Austrian who's shown to be a quick study.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Logan Hall DL Houston • Jr • 6'6" / 282 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 5th Think of him as a younger Will Gholston. With uncertainty regarding Ndamukong Suh and Steve McLendon, the Bucs nab Hall here to play tackle or end depending on the situation.

Round 1 - Pick 28 George Karlaftis EDGE Purdue • Jr • 6'4" / 266 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 4th The Greek has the power and consistency the Packers are looking for to rush the passer.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 29 Christian Watson WR North Dakota State • Sr • 6'4" / 208 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 48th POSITION RNK 8th The Chiefs opt for Watson here thanks to his incredible athleticism. We all know they're targeting a wideout, and Watson's kick-return ability will also help them fill the hole left by the Tyreek Hill trade.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Kansas City Chiefs Round 1 - Pick 30 Jahan Dotson WR Penn State • Sr • 5'11" / 178 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 7th New Bears GM Ryan Poles comes from Kansas City and couldn't wait until No. 39 to get Justin Fields some help. The Chiefs slide back to No. 39 for their edge rusher and take Chicago's higher third-round pick and some mid-round swaps.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Tyler Linderbaum OL Iowa • Jr • 6'2" / 296 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd The Bengals will be tempted to go corner here and finally get competition for Eli Apple. Instead, Duke Tobin can slide Ted Karras to a familiar left guard position and ultimately overhaul 80% of his starting OL.