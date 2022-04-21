It's my first mock draft of this offseason as teams put the finishing touches on their board and mock what they expect will happen around the league. Funny thing is, no one seems to really know.
Ever since the 2020 NFL Draft done during the pandemic, it seems that there's less information on what teams will do compared to the Before Times. That year seems to have been a turning point -- like so much else in life -- in the way teams handle the draft.
One of the staples of my mocks has been Day One trades. But I'm not anticipating seeing as much next week. First of all, so many teams have already done their draft-position jockeying already via trades in March and earlier this month. Secondly, we didn't see many draft-day trades last year. There were just three (Cowboys and Eagles, Giants and Bears, Jets and Vikings) on the first day of the draft last year, and I trimmed it to two this year.
All that said, let's get to the mock!
Round 1 - Pick 1
Aidan Hutchinson EDGE
Michigan • Sr • 6'7" / 260 lbs
The Jaguars took care of their tackle position last draft (Walker Little) and should sign Cam Robinson to whatever Trent Baalke believes is a reasonable extension. The Jags need an EDGE and won't overthink this one.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 272 lbs
You'll hear about the Lions wanting to trade down but they won't find a taker. It's too high for a safety or any QB in this year's draft. The Lions get their own Danielle Hunter in Walker.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Ikem Ekwonu OL
NC State • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs
Nick Caserio has this Texans team in position to take the best player available at every turn. His group didn't select Tytus Howard three years ago, and Laremy Tunsil will very likely be on another team in 2023.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Cincinnati • Jr • 6'3" / 190 lbs
No defense gave up more yards, points or first downs than the Jets last season. The best, stickiest corner in the draft goes to the Jets.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Evan Neal OL
Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 337 lbs
The Giants will have picks No. 5 or 7 on the trade block. Not sure they'll get what they want in return, so why not take a tackle here that would automatically be their best offensive lineman?
Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 6
Malik Willis QB
Liberty • Jr • 6'1" / 219 lbs
I pitched this trade to a GM last week and he said it was the only scenario available where Willis actually goes top 10. Seattle needs a quarterback. Carolina wants to trade back. Seahawks have a second-rounder to give. Panthers GM Scott Fitterer came from Seattle.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 7
Kayvon Thibodeaux EDGE
Oregon • Soph • 6'4" / 254 lbs
A very slight slide for the EDGE out of Oregon ends at No. 7. The Giants have vetted him and desperately need ways to affect the passer.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 220 lbs
The Falcons have so many needs in what is sure to be a rebuild. Nabbing a versatile player who can cover up some of those needs isn't dissimilar to what they did last year with Kyle Pitts.
Mock Trade from Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 9
Mississippi State • Soph • 6'5" / 307 lbs
I believe the Panthers will emerge from Night One of the draft with a QB. They just don't necessarily have to draft one. Carolina takes care of the tackle position with Cross.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 10
Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 183 lbs
GM Joe Douglas understands that speed kills. Plenty will mock Drake London here and I understand why, but Wilson's route-running ability, plus his 4.38 40, will go further for Zach Wilson's needs.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Drake London WR
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs
The Commanders need a receiver opposite Terry McLaurin. They've invested (too) much in Carson Wentz, so may as well supplement him with a huge receiver who can operate from the slot and outside.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Jordan Davis DL
Georgia • Sr • 6'6" / 341 lbs
Conventional wisdom indicates the Vikings would take the best available corner here. But in the switch to Ed Donatell's 3-4, and with new GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's approach, I could see them taking care of the middle of their DL.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 13
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 195 lbs
This franchise is no stranger to LSU defensive backs. Houston could very well trade back here, but the price will be higher if it means the Texans missing out on Stingley.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Jermaine Johnson II EDGE
Florida State • Sr • 6'5" / 254 lbs
One year after taking Odafe Oweh at the end of the first round, the Ravens add once again to their pass rush with Johnson.
From Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 15
Chris Olave WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs
The Eagles can't help themselves at wide receiver. They're going to keep adding to the position in the draft to make sure they can 1) get the most out of Jalen Hurts or 2) make Philly the most attractive landing spot for the eventual QB of the future.
From Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 16
Northern Iowa • Jr • 6'7" / 321 lbs
The only way the Saints were keeping Terron Armstead was if they signed Deshaun Watson. They need a left tackle, and Penning is big, untested and a bit raw. But there's a lot of upside here.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Zion Johnson OL
Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 312 lbs
I'm not wild about taking a guard in the teens, but it's an obvious need for the Chargers on the right side of their offensive line. By virtue of a great March, L.A. has left itself with one glaring need on the offensive line, which is slightly in front of the defensive tackle need.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 18
Washington • Soph • 5'11" / 193 lbs
Here you go, Eagles fans. The first first-round corner in the Howie Roseman Era. Go crazy. I'm not concerned about his lack of ball production because teams eventually stopped testing him.
From Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 19
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 179 lbs
It's hard to take a wide receiver coming off an ACL when your team has had to deal with Michael Thomas's injuries the last two years. But Williams is the freakiest of all the wideouts in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'3" / 217 lbs
Sometimes the draft board just falls this way. Mike Tomlin has made no secret about the Steelers taking a quarterback in the draft. There's no quarterback they know better than the former Pitt Panther.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Devin Lloyd LB
Utah • Jr • 6'3" / 237 lbs
A three-year starter and film nut who will take over the middle of Bill Belichick's defense. Honestly, why do we all keep letting the Patriots get away with this?
From Las Vegas Raiders
Round 1 - Pick 22
Arkansas • Jr • 6'2" / 225 lbs
Not the most athletic big fella coming out of college but his production is there. The Packers will be able to move him around in the offense.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Georgia • Sr • 6'3" / 307 lbs
Plug him in as the 3-tech for Vance Joseph and let him play. It's rare at this late in the draft that biggest need meets BPA.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Kenyon Green OL
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs
The Cowboys need a receiver but they need interior OL help more. Dak Prescott has shown he can be great with solid protection, and Dallas lost too many linemen this offseason.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs
The Bills have been trying to find an outside corner to pair with Tre'Davious White for two years now and finally land one in Booth.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Central Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 303 lbs
Titans need offensive line help and get this 6-foot-6 Austrian who's shown to be a quick study.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Logan Hall DL
Houston • Jr • 6'6" / 282 lbs
Think of him as a younger Will Gholston. With uncertainty regarding Ndamukong Suh and Steve McLendon, the Bucs nab Hall here to play tackle or end depending on the situation.
Round 1 - Pick 28
George Karlaftis EDGE
Purdue • Jr • 6'4" / 266 lbs
The Greek has the power and consistency the Packers are looking for to rush the passer.
From Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 29
North Dakota State • Sr • 6'4" / 208 lbs
The Chiefs opt for Watson here thanks to his incredible athleticism. We all know they're targeting a wideout, and Watson's kick-return ability will also help them fill the hole left by the Tyreek Hill trade.
Mock Trade from Kansas City Chiefs
Round 1 - Pick 30
Jahan Dotson WR
Penn State • Sr • 5'11" / 178 lbs
New Bears GM Ryan Poles comes from Kansas City and couldn't wait until No. 39 to get Justin Fields some help. The Chiefs slide back to No. 39 for their edge rusher and take Chicago's higher third-round pick and some mid-round swaps.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Iowa • Jr • 6'2" / 296 lbs
The Bengals will be tempted to go corner here and finally get competition for Eli Apple. Instead, Duke Tobin can slide Ted Karras to a familiar left guard position and ultimately overhaul 80% of his starting OL.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 32
Michigan • Jr • 6'0" / 191 lbs
The final pick of the first round is always up for grabs. Can't rule out a QB here for Detroit, but I'll take care of a big-time need and give the Lions a safety to put back there with Tracy Walker.