The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine is officially underway, and this year looks a bit different compared to years past. Unlike previous editions of the NFL combine, players will do measurements, bench press and on-field workouts all in the same day.

Plenty of NFL teams are looking to replenish their rosters with young, talented running backs. With the increased regular season, teams have started to go with two-back offenses in order to keep their primary back fresh for the stretch run. Among the top-ranked running backs in this year's draft are Texas A&M's Isaiah Spiller, Iowa State's Breece Hall, Michigan State's Ken Walker III, and Notre Dame's Kyren Williams.

Below, we will list all the official measurements for the running backs at the combine.

Running back measurements

Player Height Weight (LBS) Hand Size Ken Walker III (Michigan State) 5-9 211 9 1/2" Isaiah Spiller (Texas A&M) 6-0 217 8 5/8" Breece Hall (Iowa State) 5-11 217 9 3/4" Dameon Pierce (Florida) 5-10 218 9 3/8" Tyler Badie (Missouri) 5-8 197 9 1/8" Zamir White (Georgia) 6-0 214 8 1/2" Brian Robinson Jr. (Alabama) 6-2 225 9 3/4" Abram Smith (Baylor) 6-0 213 8 1/4" Kyren Williams (Notre Dame) 5-9 194 9" James Cook (Georgia) 5-11 199 9 3/4" Hassan Haskins (Michigan) 6-2 228 9 1/4" Tyler Allgeier (BYU) 5-11 224 9 5/8" Jerome Ford (Cincinnati) 5-10 1/2 210 9 1/8" Rachaad White (Arizona State) 6-0 214 9 3/4" Ty Chandler (North Carolina) 5-11 204 9" Pierre Strong (South Dakota) 5-11 207 9 1/4" Kennedy Brooks (Oklahoma) 5-11 209 7 5/8" Snoop Conner (Ole Miss) 5-10 222 9 1/4" Tyrion Davis-Price (LSU) 6-0 211 9 1/4" Jerrion Ealy (Ole Miss) 5-8 189 8 1/2" Kevin Harris (South Carolina) 5-10 221 9 1/2" ZaQuandre White (South Carolina) 6-0 206 9" Jaylen Warren (Oklahoma State) 5-8 204 9 1/4" D'Vonte Price (FIU) 6-1 210 9 3/8" Trestan Ebner (Baylor) 5-11 206 8 1/2" Bam Knight (NC State) 5-11 209 9 1/4" Sincere McCormick (USTA) 5-8 1/2 205 9 1/8" Isaih Pacheco (Rutgers) 5-10 216 9 1/4" Tyler Goodson (Iowa) 5-9 197 9" Keaontay Ingram (USC) 6-0 221 9" Ronnie Rivers (Fresno Rivers) 5-7 1/2 195 8 1/2" Leddie Brown (West Virginia) 6-0 213 9 3/4" Jashaun Corbin (Florida State) 5-11 202 9 1/2" Greg Bell (San Diego State) 5-10 1/2 201 9 3/8" Max Borghi (Washington State) 5-9 210 9 1/8" CJ Verdell (Oregon) 5-8 194 9 1/2"

Running back winners

Ken Walker was one inch taller and roughly the same weight as his projected pre-draft measurements. Walker also had one of the best hand measurements of any running back. Tyler Badie, despite one of the shorter running backs at the combine, had solid hand measurements that may help improve his draft stock.

Running back losers

Breece Hall was two inches shorter than his listed height on CBS Sports.com. Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks, despite checking in at 5-11, has the smallest-recorded hands of any running back. Conversely.