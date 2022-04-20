Travon Walker is going No. 1 overall to the Jaguars, right? That's how it feels a week away from the draft. But this mock is about much more than just the first round. We're talking all 262 selections mocked for your enjoyment. Can't wait to get all the happy messages from you on the picks I made for your team.
Like last week's mock, I tried to incorporate the unforeseen chaos that always occurs during the first round of the NFL Draft, so you'll notice a far-from-chalk Round 1. Oh, and I got ambitious with this seven-round mock and included trades.
Without further ado, let's get to the picks!
For a more extensive draft discussion beyond the mock drafts, check out our weekly show on YouTube!
Round 1 - Pick 1
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 272 lbs
Walker has recently trended toward being the No. 1 overall pick, and that's where he ultimately lands in this mock.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Aidan Hutchinson EDGE
Michigan • Sr • 6'7" / 260 lbs
Easy selection for the Lions. They keep Hutchinson local and add an alpha rusher to their defense.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Kayvon Thibodeaux EDGE
Oregon • Soph • 6'4" / 254 lbs
Thibodeaux is too talented for the Texans to pass on here.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 220 lbs
No fall for Hamilton. Robert Saleh needs quality safety play in his system and will get that from the former Notre Dame star.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Evan Neal OL
Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 337 lbs
No-brainer here for the Giants. Neal's best position is right tackle, and he has All-Pro upside.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'3" / 217 lbs
When all is said and done, I still think the Panthers go with Pickett here to upgrade the quarterback room.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 7
Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 183 lbs
GM Joe Schoen gets a springy, do-everything wideout for Daniel Jones and potentially whoever is the next quarterback in 2023.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Malik Willis QB
Liberty • Jr • 6'1" / 219 lbs
The Falcons plan for the future with Willis, the Georgia native.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 9
Jordan Davis DL
Georgia • Sr • 6'6" / 341 lbs
The Seahawks aren't strangers to unusual first-round draft decisions and make one here with Davis inside the top 10.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 10
Cincinnati • Jr • 6'3" / 190 lbs
The Jets jump at the opportunity to land Gardner at No. 10 overall. No. 1 cornerback instantly.
Mock Trade from Washington Commanders
Round 1 - Pick 11
Jermaine Johnson II EDGE
Florida State • Sr • 6'5" / 254 lbs
The Cardinals see Johnson falling and swing a deal with the Commanders to get their Chandler Jones replacement. In this trade, Washington gets No. 23, No. 55 and a 2023 third-round pick from Arizona.
Round 1 - Pick 12
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 195 lbs
Stingley to learn under Patrick Peterson for a season in Minnesota? Perfect.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 13
Michigan • Jr • 6'0" / 191 lbs
Hill is the versatile chess piece on defense who Nick Caserio will love from his time in New England.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Ikem Ekwonu OL
NC State • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs
Hello, exquisite fit. Ekwonu's run-blocking prowess will be a welcomed addition in Baltimore.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs
Booth is the perfect scheme fit in the Eagles' zone-heavy defense.
From Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 16
Mississippi State • Soph • 6'5" / 307 lbs
The Saints' trade-up ultimately yields a top-end talent at the tackle position. Mission accomplished.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 179 lbs
Giddy up, Chargers. Williams, Keenan Allen, and Mike Williams would formulate a dynamic pass-catching trio for Justin Herbert.
Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 18
Northern Iowa • Jr • 6'7" / 321 lbs
The Bears see an opportunity to add another mauler to their offensive line to protect Justin Fields and get aggressive. In this trade, Philadelphia gets No. 39, No. 49 and a 2023 third-round pick from Chicago.
From Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 19
George Karlaftis EDGE
Purdue • Jr • 6'4" / 266 lbs
The Saints add more outside pass-rush talent to their defense with Karlaftis.
Mock Trade from Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 20
Chris Olave WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs
The Falcons are in rebuild mode but aren't opposed to moving up to get a marquee talent at a valuable position. In this trade, Pittsburgh gets No. 43, No. 58 and a 2023 second-round pick from Atlanta.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Drake London WR
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs
London would give Mac Jones a large catch radius, YAC specialist.
From Las Vegas Raiders
Round 1 - Pick 22
Kaiir Elam CB
Florida • Jr • 6'2" / 191 lbs
Elam is the man-coverage specialist the Packers will gravitate toward on draft night.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Devin Lloyd LB
Utah • Jr • 6'3" / 237 lbs
The Titans make an ascension as Lloyd sinks. And it's another trade-back for the Commanders. In this deal, Washington gets No. 26, No. 90 and No. 169 from Tennessee.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Zion Johnson OL
Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 312 lbs
Johnson is a plug-and-play guard on Dallas' line, which is a need.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Arkansas • Jr • 6'2" / 225 lbs
The Bills add a large, athletic specimen to their deep receiver room.
Mock Trade from Tennessee Titans
Round 1 - Pick 26
Cincinnati • Sr • 6'3" / 211 lbs
Another trade-back by the Commanders. More selections for Ron Rivera's squadron. At this stage in Round 1, they're smitten with the opportunity to pick Ridder to be the heir apparent to Carson Wentz. Or maybe Wentz insurance.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Washington • Soph • 5'11" / 193 lbs
McDuffie is a high-floor type who'd immediately excel in Tampa.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Nakobe Dean LB
Georgia • Jr • 5'11" / 229 lbs
Dean and De'Vondre Campbell would formulate quite the complementary linebacker duo in Green Bay.
From Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 29
Kenyon Green OL
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs
Green is more of an offensive line reinforcement for the Chiefs, who did a great job overhauling the unit last offseason.
Round 1 - Pick 30
North Dakota State • Sr • 6'4" / 208 lbs
Watson is the big, athletic specimen the Chiefs will love to add to fill the void from the loss of Tyreek Hill.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Iowa • Jr • 6'2" / 296 lbs
The Bengals offensive line renovation gets a nice cherry on top with Linderbaum in the late stages of the first round.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 32
Sam Howell QB
North Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs
The Lions are happy to grab Howell with a fifth-year option at this stage in Round 1.
Round 2
No. 33 overall: Jaguars - Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia
No. 34 overall: Lions - Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State
No. 35 overall: Jets - Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE, Penn State
No. 36 overall: Giants - Tyler Smith, OL, Tulsa
No. 37 overall: Texans - Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma
No. 38 overall: Jets (via CAR) - Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming
No. 39 overall: Bears (from Jets via mock trade): Lewis Cine, S, Georgia
No. 40 overall: Seahawks - Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss
No. 41 overall: Seahawks (via DEN) - Troy Andersen, LB, Montana
No. 42 overall: Colts (via WSH) - David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan
No. 43 overall: Steelers (from Falcons via mock trade) - Christian Harris, LB, Alabama
No. 44 overall: Browns - George Pickens, WR, Georgia
No. 45 overall: Buccaneers (from Ravens via mock trade) - Ken Walker, RB, Michigan State
Trade Details: Ravens Get: No. 60, No. 91, Buccaneers get No. 45
No. 46 overall: Vikings - Boye Mafe, EDGE, Minnesota
No. 47 overall: Commanders (via IND) - Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State
No. 48 overall: Eagles (from Bears via mock trade): Drake Jackson, EDGE, USC
No. 49 overall: Saints - Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington
No. 50 overall: Patriots (from Chiefs via mock trade) - Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State
Trade Details: Chiefs Get: No. 54, No. 127, Patriots get No. 50
No. 51 overall: Eagles - Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin
No. 52 overall: Steelers - Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan
No. 53 overall: Packers (via LV) - Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan
No. 54 overall: Chiefs (from Patriots via mock trade) - Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State
No. 55 overall: Commanders (from Cardinals via mock trade) - Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn
No. 56 overall: Browns (from Cowboys via mock trade) - Travis Jones, DT, UConn
Trade Details: Cowboys Get: No. 78, No. 99, Browns get No. 56
No. 57 overall: Bills - Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State
No. 58 overall: Steelers (from Falcons via mock trade) - Carson Strong, QB, Nevada
No. 59 overall: 49ers (from Packers via mock trade) - Sean Rhyan, OL, UCLA
Trade Details: Packers Get: No. 61, No. 134, 49ers get No. 59
No. 60 overall: Ravens (from Buccaneers via mock trade) - DeMarvin Leal, DL, Texas A&M
No. 61 overall: Packers (from 49ers via mock trade - Kingsley Enagbare, EDGE, South Carolina
No. 62 overall: Chiefs - Cam Thomas, EDGE, San Diego State
No. 63 overall: Bengals - Nick Cross, S, Maryland
No. 64 overall: Broncos (via LAR) - Quay Walker, LB, Georgia
Round 3
No. 65 overall: Jaguars - Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State
No. 66 overall: Lions - Jalen Pitre, S/CB, Baylor
No. 67 overall: Giants - Tariq Woolen, CB, UTSA
No. 68 overall: Texans - John Metchie, WR, Alabama
No. 69 overall: Jets - Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati
No. 70 overall: Jaguars (via CAR) - Darrian Beavers, LB, Cincinnati
No. 71 overall: Falcons (from Bears via mock trade) - Myjai Sanders, EDGE, Cincinnati
Trade Details: Bears get No. 74, No. 190, Falcons get No. 71
No. 72 overall: Seahawks - Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M
No. 73 overall: Colts (via WSH) - David Bell, WR, Purdue
No. 74 overall: Bears (from Falcons via mock trade) - Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama
No. 75 overall: Broncos - Nik Bonitto, EDGE, Oklahoma
No. 76 overall: Ravens - Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State
No. 77 overall: Vikings - Phidarian Mathis, DL, Alabama
No. 78 overall: Cowboys (from Browns via mock trade) - Kerby Joseph, S, Illinois
No. 79 overall: Chargers - Logan Hall, DT, Houston
No. 80 overall: Texans (via NO) - Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati
No. 81 overall: Giants (via MIA) - Cole Strange, OL, Chattanooga
No. 82 overall: Falcons (via IND) - Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska
No. 83 overall: Eagles - Isaiah Likely, TE, Coastal Carolina
No. 84 overall: Steelers - Isaiah Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma
No. 85 overall: Patriots - Zachary Carter, DL/EDGE, Florida
No. 86 overall: Raiders - Calvin Austin, WR, Memphis
No. 87 overall: Cardinals - Ed Ingram, OL, LSU
No. 88 overall: Cowboys - Matthew Butler, DL, Tennessee
No. 89 overall: Bills - Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State
No. 90 overall: Commanders (from Titans via mock trade) - Romeo Doubs, WR, Nevada
No. 91 overall: Ravens (from Buccaneers via mock trade) - Verone McKinley III, S, Oregon
No. 92 overall: Packers - Cade Otton, TE, Washington
No. 93 overall: 49ers - Nicholas Petit-Frere, OL, Ohio State
No. 94 overall: Chiefs - Rachaad White, RB, Arizona State
No. 95 overall: Bengals - Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota
No. 96 overall: Broncos (via LAR) - Cam Jurgens, OC, Nebraska
No. 97 overall: Lions - Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma
No. 98 overall: Saints - Bailey Zappe, QB, Western Kentucky
No. 99 overall: Cowboys (from Browns via mock trade) - Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia
No. 100 overall: Ravens - Tyler Badie, RB, Missouri
No. 101 overall: Eagles (via NO) - Brian Robinson, RB, Alabama
No. 102 overall: Dolphins (via SF) - James Cook, RB, Georgia
No. 103 overall: Chiefs - Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA
No. 104 overall: Rams - Sam Williams, EDGE, Ole Miss
No. 105 overall: 49ers - Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson
Round 4
No. 106 overall: Jaguars - Bryan Cook, S, Cincinnati
No. 107 overall: Texans (via DET) - Damone Clark, LB, LSU
No. 108 overall: Texans - Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU
No. 109 overall: Seahawks (via NYJ) - Cade Mays, OL, Tennessee
No. 110 overall: Ravens (via NYG) - Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB, Alabama
No. 111 overall: Jets (via CAR) - Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State
No. 112 overall: Giants (via CHI) - Jerome Ford, RB, Cincinnati
No. 113 overall: Commanders - Zonovan Knight, RB, NC State
No. 114 overall: Falcons - Tyler Goodson, RB, Iowa
No. 115 overall: Broncos - Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State
No. 116 overall: Broncos (via SEA) - Damarri Mathis, CB, Pittsburgh
No. 117 overall: Jets (via MIN) - Jeffrey Gunter, EDGE, Coastal Carolina
No. 118 overall: Browns - Erik Ezukanma, WR, Texas Tech
No. 119 overall: Ravens - Marquis Hayes, OL, Oklahoma
No. 120 overall: Saints - Leon O'Neal, S, Texas A&M
No. 121 overall: Chiefs (MIA) - Tariq Castro-Fields, CB, Penn State
No. 122 overall: Colts - Darian Kinnard, OL, Kentucky
No. 123 overall: Chargers - Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE, Maryland
No. 124 overall: Eagles - Grant Calcaterra, TE, SMU
No. 125 overall: Dolphins (via PIT) - Dylan Parham, OG, Memphis
No. 126 overall: Raiders - Chris Hinton, DL, Michigan
No. 127 overall: Chiefs (from Patriots via mock trade) - Haskell Garrett, DT, Ohio State
No. 128 overall: Ravens (via ARI) - Pierre Strong, RB, South Dakota State
No. 129 overall: Eagles (from Cowboys via mock trade) - Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky
Trade Details: Cowboys No. 154, No. 162, No. 237, Eagles get No. 129
No. 130 overall: Bills - Tariq Carpenter, S, Georgia Tech
No. 131 overall: Titans - Braxton Jones, OT, Southern Utah
No. 132 overall: Packers - Matt Araiza, S, San Diego State
No. 133 overall: Buccaneers - Kaleb Eleby, QB, Western Michigan
No. 134 overall: Packers (from 49ers via mock trade) - Joshua Ezeudu, OL, North Carolina
No. 135 overall: Chiefs - Michael Clemons, EDGE, Texas A&M
No. 136 overall: Bengals - Mario Goodrich, CB, Clemson
No. 137 overall: Panthers (via LAR) - Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State
No. 138 overall: Steelers - Zyon McCollum, CB, Sam Houston State
No. 139 overall: Broncos (from Ravens via mock trade) - Dameon Pierce, RB, Florida
Trade Details: Ravens get No. 152, No. 206, Broncos get No. 139
No. 140 overall: Packers - Obinna Eze, OT, TCU
No. 141 overall: Ravens - Dontario Drummond, WR, Ole Miss
No. 142 overall: Rams - JT Woods, S, Baylor
No. 143 overall: Titans - Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia
Round 5
No. 144 overall: Panthers (via JAX) - Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor
No. 145 overall: Seahawks (via DEN) - Dominique Robinson, EDGE, Miami (Ohio)
No. 146 overall: Chargers (from Jets via mock trade) - Jesse Luketa, EDGE/LB, Penn State
Trade Details: Jets No. 160, No. 195, Chargers get No. 146
No. 147 overall: Giants - Jake Ferguson, TE, Wisconsin
No. 148 overall: Bears (via HOU) - Akayleb Evans, CB, Missouri
No. 149 overall: Panthers - Altonae Evans, CB, Taylor
No. 150 overall: Bears - Cole Turner, TE, Nevada
No. 151 overall: Falcons - Lecitus Smith, OL, Virginia Tech
No. 152 overall: Ravens (from Broncos via mock trade) - Chase Campbell, LB, Ole Miss
No. 153 overall: Seahawks - Zach Tom, OL, Wake Forest
No. 154 overall: Cowboys (from Eagles via mock trade) - John Ridgeway, DL, Arkansas
No. 155 overall: Cowboys (via CLE) - Dameon Pierce, RB, Florida
No. 156 overall: Vikings (via BAL) - Sterling Weatherford, S, Miami (Ohio)
No. 157 overall: Jaguars (via MIN) - Luke Fortner, OL, Kentucky
No. 158 overall: Patriots (via MIA) - Vincent Gray, CB, Michigan
No. 159 overall: Colts - Yusuf Corker, S, Kentucky
No. 160 overall: Jets (from Chargers via mock trade) - Dare Rosenthal, OL, Kentucky
No. 161 overall: Saints - Jashaun Corbin, RB, Florida State
No. 162 overall: Cowboys (from Eagles via mock trade) - Chris Paul, OL, Tulsa
No. 163 overall: Jets (via PIT) - Otito Ogbonnia, DL, UCLA
No. 164 overall: Raiders (via NE) - Myron Cunningham, OT, Arkansas
No. 165 overall: Rams (from Raiders via mock trade) - Max Mitchell, OL, Louisiana
Trade Details: Raiders get No. 175, No. 211, Rams get No. 165
No. 166 overall: Eagles (via ARI) - Danny Gray, WR, SMU
No. 167 overall: Cowboys - DeAngelo Malone, EDGE, Western Kentucky
No. 168 overall: Bills - D'Marco Jackson, LB, Appalachian State
No. 169 overall: Commanders (from Titans via mock trade) - Smoke Monday, S, Auburn
No. 170 overall: Patriots (via TB) - Tyreke Smith, EDGE, Ohio State
No. 171 overall: Packers - Alec Lindstrom, OC, Boston College
No. 172 overall: 49ers - Mykael Wright, CB, Oregon
No. 173 overall: Giants (via KC) - Marcus Jones, CB, Houston
No. 174 overall: Bengals - Matt Henningsen, DL, Wisconsin
No. 175 overall: Raiders (from Rams via mock trade) - Chasen Hines, OG, LSU
No. 176 overall: Cowboys - Alex Wright, EDGE, UAB
No. 177 overall: Lions - Markquese Bell, S, Florida A&M
No. 178 overall: Cowboys - Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame
No. 179 overall: Colts - Thayer Munford, OG, Ohio State
Round 6
No. 180 overall: Jaguars - Zamir White, RB, Georgia
No. 181 overall: Lions - Josh Williams, CB, Fayetteville State
No. 182 overall: Giants - Luke Goedecke, OL, Central Michigan
No. 183 overall: Texans - Eyimoa Uwazurike, DL, Iowa State
No. 184 overall: Vikings (via NYJ) - JoJo Domann, LB/CB, Nebraska
No. 185 overall: Bills (via CAR) - Dallis Flowers, CB, Pittsburg State
No. 186 overall: Steelers (from Bears via mock trade) - Kolby Harvell-Peel, S, Oklahoma State
Trade Details: Bears get No. 208, No. 241, Steelers get No. 186
No. 187 overall: 49ers (via DEN) - Daniel Bellinger, TE, San Diego State
No. 188 overall: Jaguars (via SEA) - Joshua Paschal, EDGE, Kentucky
No. 189 overall: Commanders - Josh Jobe, CB, Alabama
No. 190 overall: Bears (from Falcons via mock trade) - Charleston Rambo, WR, Miami
No. 191 overall: Jets (from Vikings via mock trade) - James Mitchell, TE, Virginia Tech
Trade Details: Vikings Get No. 196, 2023 third-round pick, Jets get No. 191
No. 192 overall: Vikings - Brock Purdy, QB, Iowa State
No. 193 overall: Cowboys (via CLE) - Kennedy Brooks, RB, Oklahoma
No. 194 overall: Saints - Kyle Phillips, WR, UCLA
No. 195 overall: Vikings (from Jets through Chargers via mock trade): Jerreth Sterns, WR, Western Kentucky
No. 196 overall: Saints (Forfeited)
No. 197 overall: Ravens - Zakoby McClain, LB, Auburn
No. 198 overall: Jaguars (via PHI) - Lucas Krull, TE, Pittsburgh
No. 199 overall: Jaguars (via PIT) - Demetrius Taylor, DL, Appalachian State
No. 200 overall: Panthers (via LV) - Dohnovan West, OC, Arizona State
No. 201 overall: Patriots - Amare Barno, EDGE, Virginia
No. 202 overall: Cardinals - Shaun Jolly, CB, Appalachian State
No. 203 overall: Browns (via DAL) - Quentin Lake, S, UCLA
No. 204 overall: Bills - Max Borghi, RB, Washington State
No. 205 overall: Titans - James Empey, OC, BYU
No. 206 overall: Texans (via GB) - Dustin Crum, QB, Kent State
No. 207 overall: Ravens (from Broncos via mock trade) - Jaylen Watson, CB, Washington State
No. 208 overall: Texans (via SF) - Jaivon Heiligh, WR, Coastal Carolina
No. 209 overall: Steelers (via KC) - Jean Delance, OT, Florida
No. 210 overall: Bengals - Hassan Haskins, RB, Michigan
No. 211 overall: Patriots (via LAR) - Chris Allen, EDGE, Alabama
No. 212 overall: Raiders (from Rams via mock trade) - Chase Lucas, CB, Arizona State
No. 213 overall: Rams - Kellen Diesch, OT, Arizona State
No. 214 overall: Falcons - Micah McFadden, LB, Indiana
No. 215 overall: Chargers - Kyron Johnson, EDGE, Kansas
No. 216 overall: Cardinals - Cordell Volson, OL, North Dakota State
No. 217 overall: Colts - Mike Rose, LB, Iowa State
No. 218 overall: Lions - Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia
No. 219 overall: Rams - James Houston, LB/EDGE, Jackson State
No. 220 overall: Titans - D.J. Davidson, DT, Arizona State
No. 221 overall: Browns (from 49ers via mock trade) - Ellis Brooks, LB, Penn State
Trade Details: 49ers get No. 223, 2023 seventh-round pick, Browns get No. 221
No. 222 overall: 49ers - Dawson Deaton, OC, Texas Tech
Round 7
No. 223 overall: Jaguars - Jack Sanborn, LB, Wisconsin
No. 224 overall: 49ers (from Browns via mock trade) - Zander Horvath, RB, Purdue
No. 225 overall: Cardinals (from Dolphins via mock trade) - Sincere McCormick, RB, UTSA
Trade Details: Dolphins get No. 244, No. 257, Cardinals get No. 225
No. 226 overall: Chargers (from Steelers via mock trade) - Nick Zackelj, OL, Forham
Trade Details: Steelers get No. 236, No. 260, Chargers get No. 226
No. 227 overall: Bengals (via NYG) - Thomas Booker, DL, Stanford
No. 228 overall: Raiders (via CAR) - Sam Okuayinonu, EDGE/DL, Maryland
No. 229 overall: Packers (via CHI) - Tycen Anderson, S, Toledo
No. 230 overall: Seahawks - Emeka Emezie, WR, NC State
No. 231 overall: Commanders - Jake Camarda, P, Georgia
No. 232 overall: Bills (via ATL) - Blaise Andries, OL, Minnesota
No. 233 overall: Broncos - Jack Coan, QB, Notre Dame
No. 234 overall: Chiefs (via MIN) - Neil Farrell Jr., DT, LSU
No. 235 overall: Lions (via CLE) - Jermaine Waller, CB, Virginia Tech
No. 236 overall: Jaguars (via BAL) - Marquan McCall, DT, Kentucky
No. 237 overall: Steelers (from Chargers via mock trade) - Kalon Barnes, CB, Baylor
No. 238 overall: Eagles (via NO) - Justin Shaffer, OL, Georgia
No. 239 overall: Rams (via MIA) - Kana'i Mauga, LB, USC
No. 240 overall: Colts - Bubba Bolden, S, Miami
No. 241 overall: Commanders (via PHI) - Jeremiah Gemmel, LB, North Carolina
No. 242 overall: Steelers - Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A&M
No. 243 overall: Panthers (via NE) - Teagan Quitoriano, TE, Oregon State
No. 244 overall: Chiefs (via LV) - Joey Blount, S, Virginia
No. 245 overall: Dolphins (from Cardinals via mock trade) - Ty Chandler, RB, North Carolina
No. 246 overall: Texans (via DAL) - Dai'Jean Dixon, WR, Nicholls State
No. 247 overall: Browns (via BUF) - Olakunle Fatukasi, LB, Rutgers
No. 248 overall: Dolphins (via TEN) - Scott Nelson, S, Wisconsin
No. 249 overall: Buccaneers - EJ Perry, QB, Brown
No. 250 overall: Packers - Josh Johnson, WR, Tulsa
No. 251 overall: Vikings (via SF) - Kyler McMichael, CB, North Carolina
No. 252 overall: Chiefs - Julius Turner, DT, Rutgers
No. 253 overall: Bengals - D'Vonte Price, RB, FAU
No. 254 overall: Rams - Josh Blackwell, CB, Duke
No. 255 overall: Chargers - Malcolm Rodriguez, LB, Oklahoma State
No. 256 overall: Chargers - Velus Jones Jr., WR, Tennessee
No. 257 overall: Cardinals - Ryan Van Demark, OL, UConn
No. 258 overall: Dolphins (from Cardinals via mock trade) - Logan Bruss, OL, Wisconsin
No. 259 overall: Packers - Aaron Hansford, LB, Texas A&M
No. 260 overall: Chiefs - Bo Melton, WR, Rutgers
No. 261 overall: Steelers (from Chargers via mock trade) - Tanner Conner, WR, Idaho
No. 262 overall: Buccaneers - Luke Wattenberg, OC, Washington
No. 263 overall: 49ers - Cameron Dicker, K, Texas