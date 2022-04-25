Round 1 - Pick 1 Ikem Ekwonu OL NC State • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th Who knows what the Jaguars have planned here -- Trent Baalke last week said the team is eyeing four players -- but offensive tackle makes the most sense when it comes to keeping Trevor Lawrence upright.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Aidan Hutchinson EDGE Michigan • Sr • 6'7" / 260 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Hutchinson starred at Michigan and now he moves a few miles down the road to join the Lions. He's the best player in this class and talk that he has already reached his ceiling is just that. He's 21 and he's only going to get better.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Evan Neal OL Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 337 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Edge rusher and cornerback are options here as well, but a team with so many holes should bolster the offensive line, especially if Davis Mills is the QB of the future (which appears to be the case).

Round 1 - Pick 4 Kayvon Thibodeaux EDGE Oregon • Soph • 6'4" / 254 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd Thibodeaux has game-changing talents and, frankly, he's been all over the board in our mock drafts, mostly because teams have differing opinions on him. They're no denying he's just about unstoppable when he's locked in and the Jets desperately need to upgrade their pass rushers.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Ahmad Gardner CB Cincinnati • Jr • 6'3" / 190 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Gardner is our CB1, he had a fantastic 2021 season for the Bearcats, and he didn't allow a single touchdown during his career. We considered Charles Cross here too.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Charles Cross OL Mississippi State • Soph • 6'5" / 307 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Don't overthink it, Carolina. Fix the offensive line, worry about the QB position later, either next draft cycle or by working a trade for Baker Mayfield.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 7 Travon Walker DL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 272 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st First the Giants get the best cornerback in the class and two picks later they get Walker, who has been mentioned as the possible No. 1 overall pick. No offensive line help, but New York can address that in Round 2.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Garrett Wilson WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 183 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st This team is bereft of offensive talent beyond Kyle Pitts and while QB is a need, you could argue that wide receiver is an even bigger one. And Garrett Wilson is special.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 9 Derek Stingley Jr. CB LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Again, QB would be an obvious choice here but Stingley feels like a Seahawks cornerback. He's coming off a fantastic pro day and Seattle has needs in the secondary.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 10 Jameson Williams WR Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 179 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Williams would've been our WR1 had he not torn his ACL in January and while the Jets understand that he won't be ready to go to start the season, he would give Zach Wilson the type of big-play weapon he lacked as a rookie.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Drake London WR USC • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd If Ron Rivera is intent on rolling with Carson Wentz -- and it appears that he is -- then the team might as well get him some weapons. At 6-foot-5, London was a high-point-catch machine before his '21 season ended prematurely with an ankle injury. He reminds us some of his former teammate at USC, Michael Pittman, and London has all the tools to be WR1.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Trent McDuffie CB Washington • Soph • 5'11" / 193 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th Two CBs are already off the board, but McDuffie is worthy of a top-12 selection. He was dominant on the outside at Washington but he can line up anywhere in the secondary, and having the opportunity to play alongside Patrick Peterson would be invaluable to his development.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 13 Kyle Hamilton S Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 220 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Fair or not, Hamilton's stock will be affected by his 40 times. That's great news for the Texans and Lovie Smith, who get one of the best defenders in this class at No. 13.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Jermaine Johnson II EDGE Florida State • Sr • 6'5" / 254 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd After transferring from Georgia, Johnson has a fantastic season at Florida State. And he told us at the combine that he felt like he had something to prove going from the SEC to the ACC. He did that and then some, then he dominated the Senior Bowl, and followed that up with an electric workout in Indy. The Ravens drafted Odafe Oweh a year ago and he'll get a running mate with Johnson here.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 15 Jordan Davis DL Georgia • Sr • 6'6" / 341 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd Davis dropped some weight, showed up at the combine and at 6-foot-6, 341 pounds, ran the 40 in 4.78 seconds, had a 32-inch vertical, and a broad jump of 10 feet, 3 inches -- and oh, by the way, he was a one-man wrecking crew in the SEC. It's easy to say Davis is a two-down player but his obvious strength and surprising speed make a legit three-down threat who just needs to refine his pass-rush arsenal beyond the bull rush. The biggest question is if he can keep his weight down, which directly correlates to his stamina, and his ability to stay on the field.

From From Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 16 Malik Willis QB Liberty • Jr • 6'1" / 219 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 1st This almost certainly won't happen but this is where we'd target Willis, who has a ton of upside but is still extremely raw. It would also make the Saints' trade up a lot more palatable, taking a QB instead of, say, an offensive tackle here.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Kenyon Green OL Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 6th Green can play outside or inside and at Texas A&M he lined up against some of the best defensive linemen and edge rushers in the country. The Chargers could go either tackle or guard here -- they have needs at both positions -- but with four tackles already off the board, Green makes sense here.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 18 Devin Lloyd LB Utah • Jr • 6'3" / 237 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd The Eagles signed Kyzir White to a one-year deal, but there are still needs at the linebacker position. Lloyd was impressive during the '21 season and nothing changed at the combine. He's the prototypical off-ball linebacker in today's NFL (pay no attention to his 4.7-something 40 times -- he plays immeasurably faster), and it's like he was built in a lab.

From From Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 19 Jameson Williams WR Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 179 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Penning plays with an edge and the sole intent is to prove any remaining doubters wrong. He had a strong season and a dominant-at-times Senior Bowl week, and he could end up going in the top half of the first round when all is said and done. He'll fill a big need in New Orleans but the team still gets its QB with the scenario we lay out here.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Tyler Linderbaum OL Iowa • Jr • 6'2" / 296 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd The Steelers could go defensive line or wide receiver here but instead take a center, one of their weakest positions a season ago. Yes, the team signed Mason Cole in free agency but he's not guaranteed to win the job and Linderbaum brings some much-needed stability to the middle of the offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Devonte Wyatt DL Georgia • Sr • 6'3" / 307 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th Wyatt is another player who changed some minds with his Senior Bowl week and he continued to convince folks of his first-round talents by putting on a show at the combine. Incredibly quick off the snap and powerful once he gets going, he can be unstoppable when he's on his game.

From From Las Vegas Raiders Round 1 - Pick 22 Treylon Burks WR Arkansas • Jr • 6'2" / 225 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 4th Burks is a contested and high-point catch machine. Don't be fooled by his 4.55 40 at the combine -- he regularly outran defensive backs to the end zone in the SEC and that won't change in the NFL. The scariest part of his game is that he's not even close to his ceiling yet, and what better way to get there than in Green Bay. He reminds us of some combination of Anquan Boldin, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Deebo Samuel.

Round 1 - Pick 23 David Ojabo EDGE Michigan • Jr • 6'4" / 250 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 6th Ojabo tore his Achilles at his pro day in March and that will undoubtedly affect his draft stock. But he is a terror off the edge and he's only been playing football for five years. He's a high-upside prospect who could see the field late in his rookie campaign.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Zion Johnson OL Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 312 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 7th Tyler Biadasz was good at times last season but there's certainly room for upgrading the interior OL. That brings us to Zion Johnson, who is another player who went to the Senior Bowl and proved he was worthy of first-round consideration. He played left tackle at Boston College and worked at guard and center in Mobile. He's a Day 1 starter at several positions.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Daxton Hill S Michigan • Jr • 6'0" / 191 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd This has been a popular pick for us over the months because of Hill's versatility. He's underrated nationally but watch him play and it becomes clear pretty quickly that he's in the running for one of the best defensive backs in this class. He's listed as a safety but he can line up anywhere.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Bernhard Raimann OL Central Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 303 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 5th Raimann has only been playing left tackle for two years but as a converted tight end, he has the athleticism to match up against the quickest pass rushers in the NFL. He's not yet a finished product but the tools are there to be a dominant offensive lineman in the NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Andrew Booth Jr. CB Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd Andrew Booth had a strong '21 season for Clemson and he's only going to get better with experience. Injuries could see him slip down draft boards but he's a first-round talent for us all day long.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Nakobe Dean LB Georgia • Jr • 5'11" / 229 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st We don't get the concerns about Dean's size -- he's 5-foot-11, 229 pounds -- and we love everything about his game. He was the captain of that Georgia defense, is a playmaking machine in the middle of that unit, and oh by the way, he also had a 3.5 GPA in Mechanical Engineering.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 29 Chris Olave WR Ohio State • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 5th Olave is probably the best route runner in this class but he alone won't be able to account for all of Tyreek Hill's offense. But he'll help, and more importantly, have a great chance to flourish with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Logan Hall DL Houston • Jr • 6'6" / 282 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 5th Last spring, some people were surprised Payton Turner made his way into Round 1. Don't be shocked if his Houston teammate, Logan Hall, follows a similar path. He was unblockable at times last season and at 6-foot-6, 275 pounds, he can line up just about anywhere.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Kyler Gordon CB Washington • Soph • 6'0" / 194 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 7th Trent McDuffie, who played with Gordon at Washington, described him as freakishly athletic, and that shows up consistently on tape. He can play inside or out, is physical at the catch point and is physical in run support too.