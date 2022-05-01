The 2022 NFL Draft has ended, with 262 players hearing their names called over the past three days. But for those players who didn't hear their names called, hope is not lost. Shortly after the draft concluded, teams quickly began reaching out to the best college players still available.

Many future NFL stars began their careers as undrafted rookies. The list includes former quarterbacks Kurt Warner, Warren Moon, and Tony Romo, Lions legend Dick "Night Train" Lane, legendary Giants defensive back Emlen Tunnell, Vikings Hall of Fame pass-rusher John Randle, future Hall of Fame tight end Antonio Gates, and former Defensive Player of the Year James Harrison, among others. Who will be the next undrafted rookie to join this list of NFL greats?

Below is a team-by-team rundown of every undrafted free agent signing -- including Boston College's Tyler Vrabel, son of Titans coach Mike Vrabel, landing with the Falcons. Each player will begin the journey of trying to latch onto either a practice squad spot or a spot on a regular-season roster.

Each signing is a report and not an official team announcement.

Darrell Baker, CB, Georgia Southern

Jared Bernhardt, QB, Ferris State

Derrick Tangelo, DT, Penn State

Tyler Vrabel, OT, Boston College

Charles Wiley, LB, UTSA

Zakoby McClain, LB, Auburn

Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A&M

Prince Emili, DT, Penn

Malik Williams, WR, Appalachian State

Charleston Rambo, WR, Miami

Allie Green, CB, Missouri

Kadofi Wright, LB, Buffalo

Savon Scarver, WR, Utah State

Jake Tonges, TE, Cal

Jack Sanborn, LB, Wisconsin

Jaylon Jones, DB, Mississippi

Shermari Jones, RB, Coastal Carolina

Devin Cochran, OL, Georgia Tech

Malik Smith, TE

Felix Harper, QB, Alcorn State

Isaiah Weston, WR, Northern Iowa

Mike Harley, WR, Miami

Zaire Mitchell-Paden, TE, FAU

Big Kat Bryant, EDGE, UCF

Juanyeh Thomas, S, Georgia Tech

Aaron Shampklin, RB, Harvard

Isaac Taylor-Stuart, USC

Alec Lindstrom, C, Boston College

La'Kendrick Van Zandt, SS, TCU

Jalen Virgil, WR, Appalachian State

Chris Allen, LB, Alabama

Ja'Quan McMillian, CB, East Carolina

Cortez Davis, CB, Hawaii

Brandon Johnson, WR, UCF

Detroit Lions

Kalil Pimpleton, WR, Central Michigan

Ryan Van Demark, OT, UConn

Dallis Flowers, CB, Pittsburg State

Jack Coan, QB, Notre Dame

Josh Thompson, DB, Texas

Jack Cochrane, LB, South Dakota

Dustin Crum, QB, Kent State

Tayon Fleet-Davis, RB, Maryland

Zach VanValkenburg, EDGE, Iowa

Chase Garbers, QB, California

Sam Webb, CB, Missouri Western

Brandon Peters, QB, Illinois

Stone Smartt, TE, Old Dominion

James McCourt, K, Illinois

Cameron Dicker, K, Texas

Kellen Diesch, OL, Arizona State

ZaQuandre White, RB, South Carolina

Minnesota Vikings

Luiji Vilain, EDGE, Wake Forest

Brenden Schooler, S, Texas

D'Eriq King, QB, Miami

Rashid Shaheed, WR/KR, Weber State

Abram Smith, RB, Baylor

Smoke Monday, S, Saints

New York Giants

Darren Evans, CB, LSU

Jeremiah Hall, FB/H-back, Oklahoma

Zonovan "Bam" Knight, RB, N.C. State

Mario Goodrich, CB, Clemson

Carson Strong, QB, Nevada

Jaylen Warren, RB, Oklahoma

Chris Owens, OL, Alabama

Mataeo Durant, RB, Duke

Tay Martin, WR, Oklahoma State

Segun Olubi, LB, San Diego State

Levi Lewis, QB, Louisiana-Lafayette

Kaleb Eleby, QB, Western Michigan

Kyler McMichael, CB, North Carolina

Ryan Bowman, DL, Washington

Olakunle Fatukasi, LB, Rutgers

Kaylon Geiger, WR, Texas Tech

Caleb Shudak, K, Iowa

Reggie Roberson Jr., WR, SMU

Tre Swilling, CB, Georgia Tech

David Anenih, pass rusher, Houston

Jayden Peevy, DT, Texas A&M

Jequez Ezzard, WR, Sam Houston State