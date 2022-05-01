kalebelebycbs.jpg
The 2022 NFL Draft has ended, with 262 players hearing their names called over the past three days. But for those players who didn't hear their names called, hope is not lost. Shortly after the draft concluded, teams quickly began reaching out to the best college players still available. 

Many future NFL stars began their careers as undrafted rookies. The list includes former quarterbacks Kurt Warner, Warren Moon, and Tony Romo, Lions legend Dick "Night Train" Lane, legendary Giants defensive back Emlen Tunnell, Vikings Hall of Fame pass-rusher John Randle, future Hall of Fame tight end Antonio Gates, and former Defensive Player of the Year James Harrison, among others. Who will be the next undrafted rookie to join this list of NFL greats? 

Below is a team-by-team rundown of every undrafted free agent signing -- including Boston College's Tyler Vrabel, son of Titans coach Mike Vrabel, landing with the Falcons. Each player will begin the journey of trying to latch onto either a practice squad spot or a spot on a regular-season roster. 

Each signing is a report and not an official team announcement. 

Arizona Cardinals  

Darrell Baker, CB, Georgia Southern 

Atlanta Falcons

Jared Bernhardt, QB, Ferris State
Derrick Tangelo, DT, Penn State
Tyler Vrabel, OT, Boston College

Baltimore Ravens

Charles Wiley, LB, UTSA
Zakoby McClain, LB, Auburn 

Buffalo Bills

Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A&M
Prince Emili, DT, Penn 
Malik Williams, WR, Appalachian State 

Carolina Panthers

Charleston Rambo, WR, Miami 

Chicago Bears

Allie Green, CB, Missouri
Kadofi Wright, LB, Buffalo
Savon Scarver, WR, Utah State
Jake Tonges, TE, Cal 
Jack Sanborn, LB, Wisconsin 
Jaylon Jones, DB, Mississippi 

Cincinnati Bengals

Shermari Jones, RB, Coastal Carolina 
Devin Cochran, OL, Georgia Tech 

Cleveland Browns

Malik Smith, TE
Felix Harper, QB, Alcorn State
Isaiah Weston, WR, Northern Iowa
Mike Harley, WR, Miami
Zaire Mitchell-Paden, TE, FAU 

Dallas Cowboys

Big Kat Bryant, EDGE, UCF
Juanyeh Thomas, S, Georgia Tech
Aaron Shampklin, RB, Harvard
Isaac Taylor-Stuart, USC
Alec Lindstrom, C, Boston College
La'Kendrick Van Zandt, SS, TCU 

Denver Broncos

Jalen Virgil, WR, Appalachian State
Chris Allen, LB, Alabama
Ja'Quan McMillian, CB, East Carolina
Cortez Davis, CB, Hawaii
Brandon Johnson, WR, UCF

Detroit Lions

Kalil Pimpleton, WR, Central Michigan 

Green Bay Packers

To be announced. 

Houston Texans

To be announced. 

Indianapolis Colts

Ryan Van Demark, OT, UConn
Dallis Flowers, CB, Pittsburg State
Jack Coan, QB, Notre Dame 

Jacksonville Jaguars

Josh Thompson, DB, Texas 

Kansas City Chiefs

Jack Cochrane, LB, South Dakota
Dustin Crum, QB, Kent State
Tayon Fleet-Davis, RB, Maryland 

Las Vegas Raiders

Zach VanValkenburg, EDGE, Iowa
Chase Garbers, QB, California
Sam Webb, CB, Missouri Western 

Los Angeles Chargers

Brandon Peters, QB, Illinois
Stone Smartt, TE, Old Dominion
James McCourt, K, Illinois 

Los Angeles Rams

Cameron Dicker, K, Texas 

Miami Dolphins

Kellen Diesch, OL, Arizona State
ZaQuandre White, RB, South Carolina 

Minnesota Vikings

Luiji Vilain, EDGE, Wake Forest

New England Patriots

Brenden Schooler, S, Texas
D'Eriq King, QB, Miami 

New Orleans Saints

Rashid Shaheed, WR/KR, Weber State
Abram Smith, RB, Baylor
Smoke Monday, S, Saints 

New York Giants

Darren Evans, CB, LSU
Jeremiah Hall, FB/H-back, Oklahoma 

New York Jets

Zonovan "Bam" Knight, RB, N.C. State  

Philadelphia Eagles

Mario Goodrich, CB, Clemson
Carson Strong, QB, Nevada 

Pittsburgh Steelers

Jaylen Warren, RB, Oklahoma
Chris Owens, OL, Alabama
Mataeo Durant, RB, Duke 

San Francisco 49ers

Tay Martin, WR, Oklahoma State
Segun Olubi, LB, San Diego State 

Seattle Seahawks

Levi Lewis, QB, Louisiana-Lafayette
Kaleb Eleby, QB, Western Michigan 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyler McMichael, CB, North Carolina
Ryan Bowman, DL, Washington 
Olakunle Fatukasi, LB, Rutgers 
Kaylon Geiger, WR, Texas Tech 

Tennessee Titans

Caleb Shudak, K, Iowa
Reggie Roberson Jr., WR, SMU
Tre Swilling, CB, Georgia Tech
David Anenih, pass rusher, Houston
Jayden Peevy, DT, Texas A&M 

Washington Commanders

Jequez Ezzard, WR, Sam Houston State 