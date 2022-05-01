The 2022 NFL Draft has ended, with 262 players hearing their names called over the past three days. But for those players who didn't hear their names called, hope is not lost. Shortly after the draft concluded, teams quickly began reaching out to the best college players still available.
Many future NFL stars began their careers as undrafted rookies. The list includes former quarterbacks Kurt Warner, Warren Moon, and Tony Romo, Lions legend Dick "Night Train" Lane, legendary Giants defensive back Emlen Tunnell, Vikings Hall of Fame pass-rusher John Randle, future Hall of Fame tight end Antonio Gates, and former Defensive Player of the Year James Harrison, among others. Who will be the next undrafted rookie to join this list of NFL greats?
Below is a team-by-team rundown of every undrafted free agent signing -- including Boston College's Tyler Vrabel, son of Titans coach Mike Vrabel, landing with the Falcons. Each player will begin the journey of trying to latch onto either a practice squad spot or a spot on a regular-season roster.
Each signing is a report and not an official team announcement.
Arizona Cardinals
Darrell Baker, CB, Georgia Southern
Atlanta Falcons
Jared Bernhardt, QB, Ferris State
Derrick Tangelo, DT, Penn State
Tyler Vrabel, OT, Boston College
Baltimore Ravens
Charles Wiley, LB, UTSA
Zakoby McClain, LB, Auburn
Buffalo Bills
Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A&M
Prince Emili, DT, Penn
Malik Williams, WR, Appalachian State
Carolina Panthers
Charleston Rambo, WR, Miami
Chicago Bears
Allie Green, CB, Missouri
Kadofi Wright, LB, Buffalo
Savon Scarver, WR, Utah State
Jake Tonges, TE, Cal
Jack Sanborn, LB, Wisconsin
Jaylon Jones, DB, Mississippi
Cincinnati Bengals
Shermari Jones, RB, Coastal Carolina
Devin Cochran, OL, Georgia Tech
Cleveland Browns
Malik Smith, TE
Felix Harper, QB, Alcorn State
Isaiah Weston, WR, Northern Iowa
Mike Harley, WR, Miami
Zaire Mitchell-Paden, TE, FAU
Dallas Cowboys
Big Kat Bryant, EDGE, UCF
Juanyeh Thomas, S, Georgia Tech
Aaron Shampklin, RB, Harvard
Isaac Taylor-Stuart, USC
Alec Lindstrom, C, Boston College
La'Kendrick Van Zandt, SS, TCU
Denver Broncos
Jalen Virgil, WR, Appalachian State
Chris Allen, LB, Alabama
Ja'Quan McMillian, CB, East Carolina
Cortez Davis, CB, Hawaii
Brandon Johnson, WR, UCF
Detroit Lions
Kalil Pimpleton, WR, Central Michigan
Green Bay Packers
To be announced.
Houston Texans
To be announced.
Indianapolis Colts
Ryan Van Demark, OT, UConn
Dallis Flowers, CB, Pittsburg State
Jack Coan, QB, Notre Dame
Jacksonville Jaguars
Josh Thompson, DB, Texas
Kansas City Chiefs
Jack Cochrane, LB, South Dakota
Dustin Crum, QB, Kent State
Tayon Fleet-Davis, RB, Maryland
Las Vegas Raiders
Zach VanValkenburg, EDGE, Iowa
Chase Garbers, QB, California
Sam Webb, CB, Missouri Western
Los Angeles Chargers
Brandon Peters, QB, Illinois
Stone Smartt, TE, Old Dominion
James McCourt, K, Illinois
Los Angeles Rams
Cameron Dicker, K, Texas
Miami Dolphins
Kellen Diesch, OL, Arizona State
ZaQuandre White, RB, South Carolina
Minnesota Vikings
Luiji Vilain, EDGE, Wake Forest
New England Patriots
Brenden Schooler, S, Texas
D'Eriq King, QB, Miami
New Orleans Saints
Rashid Shaheed, WR/KR, Weber State
Abram Smith, RB, Baylor
Smoke Monday, S, Saints
New York Giants
Darren Evans, CB, LSU
Jeremiah Hall, FB/H-back, Oklahoma
New York Jets
Zonovan "Bam" Knight, RB, N.C. State
Philadelphia Eagles
Mario Goodrich, CB, Clemson
Carson Strong, QB, Nevada
Pittsburgh Steelers
Jaylen Warren, RB, Oklahoma
Chris Owens, OL, Alabama
Mataeo Durant, RB, Duke
San Francisco 49ers
Tay Martin, WR, Oklahoma State
Segun Olubi, LB, San Diego State
Seattle Seahawks
Levi Lewis, QB, Louisiana-Lafayette
Kaleb Eleby, QB, Western Michigan
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Kyler McMichael, CB, North Carolina
Ryan Bowman, DL, Washington
Olakunle Fatukasi, LB, Rutgers
Kaylon Geiger, WR, Texas Tech
Tennessee Titans
Caleb Shudak, K, Iowa
Reggie Roberson Jr., WR, SMU
Tre Swilling, CB, Georgia Tech
David Anenih, pass rusher, Houston
Jayden Peevy, DT, Texas A&M
Washington Commanders
Jequez Ezzard, WR, Sam Houston State