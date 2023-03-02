Every year a handful of prospects soar up NFL teams' draft boards thanks to warrior-like workout performances at the NFL Scouting Combine, a place to showcase one's raw athleticism. Some prospects' efforts rise above the others due to jaw-dropping feats in drills like the 40-yard dash, the vertical jump, bench press and more.

Here's a look at the records for each combine drill as well as a player or two who could challenge those marks among this year's 319 invitees. Records are compiled through NFL.com's data that begins in 2006.

40-yard dash

Top times

Year Player College 40-Yard Dash Time 2017 WR John Ross Washington 4.22 2022 CB Kalon Barnes Baylor 4.23 2008 RB Chris Johnson East Carolina 4.24 2022 CB Tariq Woolen Texas-San Antonio 4.26 2014 RB Dri Archer Kent State 4.26

Former University of Washington wide receiver John Ross used his blazing speed to dethrone CJ2K as the combine's 40-yard dash record-holder. This performance rocketed his stock so high he went inside the top 10, ninth overall to the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2017 NFL Draft, one pick before the Kansas City Chiefs traded up to select 2022 NFL MVP and Super Bowl LVII MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

2023 contenders: Texas A&M RB Devon Achane, TCU WR Derius Davis, Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt, Maryland WR Jacob Copeland, TCU CB Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson

Seeing Texas A&M topple then-ranked #1 Alabama in 2021 was a spectacle to watch for a number of reasons, but one of the bigger ones was taking in Aggies RB Devon Achane leaving Nick Saban's army of four-star and five-star recruits in the dust for a 96-yard kickoff return touchdown.

He also showcased the ability to turn on the afterburners in a hurry after having his ankle wrapped up on his 95-yard kickoff return touchdown in 2022 against Appalachian State.

TCU wide receiver Derius Davis had six career return touchdowns as a Horned Frog, tying NFC Pro Bowl return man KaVontae Turpin's career school record. His 65-yard catch-and-run score against Kansas State, 82-yard punt return touchdown against Texas Tech, and 80-yard jet sweep touchdown in 2022 are plenty of evidence that he could rewrite the record books in Indianapolis.

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, the 2022 Biletnikoff Award winner as the nation's top wide receiver, not only cooked Alabama (six catches, 207 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns), but he dominated all year long with 15 receiving scores, including a nation-leading five that were 50 yards or longer.

Maryland wide receiver Jacob Copeland, according to East-West Shrine Bowl director of football operations and player personnel Eric Galko, could threaten the 40-yard dash record as some who could "get into the 4.2s." He also pointed out that former Baylor wide receiver and current New England Patriot Tyquan Thornton, a Shrine Bowl participant a year ago, had a 4.28. Both Thornton and Copeland trained at XPE, per Galko.

TCU cornerback Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson won the Jim Thorpe Award as college football's top defensive back, and despite being an undersized corner, he stuck with opposing team's top pass-catchers with incredible speed. In the clip below, THT sticks like glue to Xavier Worthy on the deep post step-for-step before displaying the quick twitch ability to speed back up in a different direction to intercept the football. Having him run in a straight line will be a sight to see.

Top quarterback times

Year Player College 40-Yard Dash Time 2006 Reggie McNeal Texas A&M 4.35 2012 Robert Griffin III Baylor 4.41 2006 Marcus Vick Virginia Tech 4.47 2022 Desmond Ridder Cincinnati 4.52 2013 Marcus Mariota Oregon 4.52 2011 Tyrod Taylor Virginia Tech 4.52

2023 contender: Louisville QB Malik Cunningham

Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham had 12 rushing touchdowns in 2022, tied for the third most of anyone at his position, including three of 50 or more yards. On this 72-yarder against Duke, Cunningham crossed midfield after a few jukes and broken tackles and turned on the jets, burning the entire Blue Devils defense in a straight line down the sideline. Plays like those make it easy to envision a sub-4.35 40 time for the speedster.

Vertical jump

Top jumps

Year Player College Vertical Jump 2015 WR Chris Conley Georgia 45" 2009 CB Donald Washington Ohio State 45" 2020 WR Donovan Peoples-Jones Michigan 44.5" 2015 CB Byron Jones Connecticut 44.5"

2023 contenders: TCU WR Quentin Johnston and North Carolina WR Josh Downs

TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston was the engine of the national runner-up's passing attack, utilizing his 6-foot-4 frame to outjump and outmuscle opposing defensive backs all season long. His slender frame, plus his explosive verticality he utilized all season to haul in Max Duggan's deep shots, should have this high school basketball player in position to make a big leap in Indianapolis.

North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs was listed at 5-foot-10 and a quarter in terms of his height in 2022, but the Tar Heels would regularly run plays in the end zone and near the goal line for their sub-six-footer. They opted to throw a goal-line fade on fourth-and-goal to him against Notre Dame, a pass he easily hauled in after outjumping his defender. That should translate to the combine's vertical jump drill.

Bench press (225 pounds)

Most reps

Year Player College Reps 2011 DT Stephen Paea Oregon State 49 2010 OL Mitch Petrus Arkansas 45 2006 DL Mike Kudla Ohio State 45 2020 G Netane Muti Fresno State 44 2012 DT Dontari Poe Memphis 44 2010 DT Jeff Owens Georgia 44

2023 Contender: Michigan defensive lineman Mazi Smith

The Michigan Wolverines, the 2022 Big Ten champions, had the fifth-ranked scoring defense in all of college football, allowing 13.4 points per game. A significant contributor to that dominance was the middle of their defensive line where the 6-foot-3, 337-pound Mazi Smith manned the middle, eating up running backs for breakfast. Probably with plenty of milk at head coach Jim Harbaugh's request. Someone with this type of size and strength is required to challenge Stephen Paea's record, and Smith could be up to the task.

Broad jump

Top jumps

Year Player College Broad Jump 2015 CB Byron Jones Connecticut 12'3"* 2019 WR Emmanuel Hall Missouri 11'9" 2019 S Juan Thornhill Virginia 11'9" 2017 S Obi Melifonwu Connecticut 11'9" 2019 WR Miles Boykin Notre Dame 11'8"

*Unofficial world record

2023 contender: Princeton WR Andrei Iosivas

While Princeton wide receiver Andrei Iosivas led the Ivy League in catches (66), receiving yards (943) and receiving touchdowns (seven), he was one of the NCAA's best track and field athletes. He ran the fastest 60 meters, 6.71 seconds, in the NCAA heptathlon all time in the 2022 NCAA Indoor Championships, according to Princeton. A background like that is required to challenge an unofficial world record.

Three-cone drill

Top times

Year Player College Top Times 2011 WR Jeff Maehl Oregon 6.42 2011 DB Buster Skrine Tennessee-Chattanooga 6.44 2019 LB David Long West Virginia 6.45 2010 WR Scott Long Louisville 6.45 2011 WR Dane Sanzenbacher Ohio State 6.46

2023 contenders: Princeton WR Andrei Iosivas, USC WR Jordan Addison

Iosivas' case as an all-around explosive athlete is listed above in the broad-jump section. The three-cone drill is all about agility, and USC wide receiver Jordan Addison is arguably this draft's most fluid route-runner, making him a candidate to showcase that ability in this drill.

20-yard shuttle

Top times

Year Player College Top Times 2014 WR Brandin Cooks Oregon State 3.81 2006 CB Jason Allen Tennessee 3.81 2015 CB Bobby McCain Memphis 3.82 2013 CB B.W. Webb William & Mary 3.84 2016 S Justin Simmons Boston College 3.85 2013 CB Desmond Trufant Washington 3.85

2023 Contenders: TCU CB Tre'Vius Hodges Tomlinson, North Carolina WR Josh Downs

Both Hodges-Tomlinson and Downs thrived in college football despite being "undersized" for their positions because of their burst and agility. Players with those attributes have the potential to challenge the record for the 20-yard shuttle, a drill all about being able to flip your hips and move sideline to sideline.