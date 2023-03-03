The first day of on-field drills at the NFL combine in Indianapolis saw defensive linemen, edge rushers and linebackers take the stage in Indianapolis. A handful of prospects elevated their stock with strong performances while others sent scouts back to the tape.

Here are some of the winners and losers from Thursday's on-field drills in Indianapolis, starting with a look at the measurements of our five winners:



40-yard dash Bench press Vertical jump Broad jump 10-yard split Nolan Smith (Georgia) 4.39 seconds --- 41.5 inches 10-foot-8 1.52 seconds Daiyan Henley (Washington State) 4.54 --- 35 10-foot-5 1.55 Adetomiwa Adebawore (Northwestern) 4.49 --- 37.5 10-foot-5 1.61 Lukas Van Ness (Iowa) 4.58 --- 31 9-foot-10 1.64 Owen Pappoe (Auburn) 4.39 --- 35.5 10-foot-6 1.56 Jack Campbell (Iowa) 4.65

37.5 10-foot-8 1.59

Winners

Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern: Adebawore measured 6-foot-1 and a half, 282 pounds; important context for how well he tested. The defensive lineman ran 4.49 seconds in the 40-yard dash with a 1.61 yard split. He had a vertical jump of 37.5 inches and a broad jump of 10-feet-5-inches. Adebawore is a strong player who holds his ground at the point of attack but showed the athleticism to be more in Indianapolis.

Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State: Henley is a shorter linebacker but he made up for it with his testing. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.63 seconds with a 1.61 yard split. He jumped 35 inches vertically and had a 10-feet, 5-inches broad jump. Henley looked smooth in the on-field portion of the evening as well.

Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa: Van Ness has been a fast-riser during the pre-draft process. He never started a game for the Hawkeyes and his pass rush plan was built on strength. Many have speculated that he would test well and show that he is capable of being a more well-rounded rusher. His athletic testing certainly breathed life into that narrative. Van Ness -- at 6-foot-5, 272 pounds -- ran 4.58 seconds in the 40-yard dash with a 1.64 yard split, as well as a 7.02 seconds 3-cone drill.

Owen Pappoe, LB, Auburn: Pappoe was a five-star recruit coming out of high school and that athleticism was on display Thursday. The linebacker had the fastest 40-yard dash on the day at 4.39 seconds. He also had a 35.5 inch vertical jump and looked smooth through the bag drills. Pappoe is an undersized linebacker but a player that has stated his case for a role in the NFL.

Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia: Smith missed a good portion of the season due to injury, but made up for lost time Thursday. Smith, who used every moment in front of the camera to boast about the Georgia program, ran 4.39 seconds in the 40-yard dash and an incredible 1.52 second 10-yard split. The former five-star recruit posted a benchmark 41.5 inch vertical jump. The combine is used to either verify what was seen on film or send scouts back to the tape. Smith verified was he had shown over the course of his career. He is a thinner edge rusher with the speed and quick twitch nature to be effective rushing the quarterback.

Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa: Campbell had the second-slowest 40-time among the off-ball linebackers at 4.65. Everything else about his workout was legendary, especially considering he's 6-5 and nearly 250 pounds. His three-cone time of 6.74 seconds is unfathomably fast, and he tied for the second-highest broad and vertical jump. Campbell doesn't look crazy-fast on film. That checked out in Indy. The rest of his athletic profile is one of the best we've ever seen from an off-ball linebacker, particularly one with his size.

Edge rusher Robert Beal Jr. also had a good day. The Bulldogs are creating an expectation of excellence after last year's testing from defensive tackles Devonte Wyatt and Jordan Davis, and edge rusher Travon Walker.

Losers

Andre Carter II, EDGE, Army: Carter has long been regarded as a tall edge rusher who lacks power but has the athleticism to make it work at the next level. The service academy player did not run the 40-yard dash. He jumped vertically 30 inches with a 9-feet-1-inch broad jump. Those are not the athletic testing numbers of a prospect known for his athleticism. He needs to bounce back at his pro day.

Ivan Pace Jr., LB, Cincinnati: Pace measured 5-foot-10.5, 231 pounds. His weight to height ratio is fine but his arms measured just 30 1/4"; that could be a problem working against defenders in space that get their hands on him first. Fortunately for him, the tape tells the tale of a good player that will get the shot to prove it does not matter.

Jaquelin Roy, DL, LSU: It was reported that Roy would not do his athletic testing at the NFL combine, but rather his pro day in Baton Rouge. He did, however, take the field for on-field drills. Footing was an issue for him all night as he changed directions. It could be as simple as a cleat issue but he struggled to maintain balance.

The 2023 NFL Draft will be held April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri.

For live reaction from yesterday's festivities, check out Thursday's live blog. The defensive backs and special teams take the field Friday.