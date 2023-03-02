calijah-kancey.jpg
Getty Images

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine is officially underway from Indianapolis. For a second straight year, players will do measurements, bench press and on-field workouts all in the same day.

Plenty of NFL teams are looking to add talented pass rushers and defensive linemen to their rosters via the draft. The top EDGE rusher in the draft -- Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. -- may be the top player selected in the 2023 NFL Draft. Georgia's Jalen Carter and Clemson's Myles Murphy are among this year's defensive linemen who will most likely hear their names called in the first round of the draft. 

Below is a look at all the official measurements for the pass rushers and defensive linemen at the combine. 

EDGE/DL measurements

PlayerHeightWeight (pounds)Hand sizeArm length

Felix Anudike-Uzomah 

6-3

255

9 5/8"

33 1/2"

Zach Harrison

6-5

274

10"

36 1/4"

Will McDonald IV 

6-3

239

9 1/2"

34 7/8"

Lukas Van Ness

6-5

272

11"

34"

Keeanu Benton 

6-4

309

9 3/4"

33 7/8"

Zacch Pickens 

6-4

291

10 3/8"

34 3/8"

Byron Young (Alabama)

6-3

294

11"

34 3/8"

Dante Stills 

6-3 1/2

286

9 5/8"

32 3/8"

DJ Dale 

6-1

302

9 3/4"

32 7/8"

Gervon Dexter Sr. 

6-6

310

9 1/2"

32 1/4"

Moro Ojomo 

6-3

292

10 3/8"

34 1/2"

Jalen Carter 

6-3

314

10 1/4"

33 1/2"

Calijah Kancey 

6-1

281

9 1/8"

30 5/8"

Bryan Bresee

6-5 1/2

298

10 1/4"

32 1/2"

Mazi Smith 

6-3

323

9 3/4"

33 3/4"

Siaki Ika

6-3

335

10 1/4"

32 3/8"

Jaquelin Roy 

6-3

305

10 1/8"

32 3/4"

Keondre Coburn 

6-2

332

9 1/8"

31 1/2"

Cameron Young 

6-3

304

10"

34 1/2"

Jalen Redmond 

6-2

291

10 1/8"

32 5/8"

Nesta Jade Silvera 

6-2

304

9 7/8"

32 7/8"

Jerrod Clark 

6-4

334

9 3/4"

33 3/4"

PJ Mustipher 

6-4

320

9" 

32 3/4"

Will Anderson Jr. 

6-3 1/2

253

9 7/8"

33 7/8"

Tyree Wilson 

6-6

271 

9 5/8"

33 5/8"

Myles Murphy 

6-5

258

8 1/2"

33 3/4"

Keion White 

6-5

285

10 1/8"

34"

Tuli Tuipulotu 

6-3

266

10 1/8"

32 1/4"

Derick Hall 

6-3

254

10"

34 1/2"

Mike Morris 

6-5

275

10"

33 1/2"

Isaiah Foskey

6-5

264

9 7/8"

34"
BJ Ojulari
6-2
24810 1/2"
34 1/4"

Colby Wooden 

6-4

273

10 3/8"

33 3/4"

Nolan Smith 

6-2

238

9"

32 5/8"

KJ Henry 

6-4

251

10"

33"
DJ Johnson
6-4
26010 3/4"
35 1/4"

Isaiah McGuire 

6-4

268

8 5/8"

33 7/8"

Tavius Robinson 

6-6

257

9 5/8"

33 3/4"
Ochaun Mathis
6-525010 3/4"
35 1/4"

Tyler Lacy 

6-4

279

10 7/8"

33 1/4"

Byron Young (Tennessee)

6-2

250

9 1/4"

33 1/2"

Lonnie Phelps

6-2

244

9 1/4"

32 3/8"

Eku Leota

6-3

252

9 1/2"

33 1/2"

Adetomiwa Adebawore

6-2

282

10 1/2"

33 7/8"

Brenton Cox Jr.

6-4

250

9 1/4"

33 1/8"

MJ Anderson

6-2

269

9 1/4"

33 3/4"

Ali Gaye

6-6

263

9 1/2"

34 1/4"
Nick Hampton
6-2
2369 1/2"
33 5/8"
Dylan Horton
6-42579 1/2"
33 1/8"
Thomas Incoom
6-2262
8 3/4"
33 1/4"
Isaiah Land 
6-3 1/2
236
9 1/4"
32 1/2"
Caleb Murphy
6-325410 1/4"
32 3/4"
Jose Ramirez
6-22428 3/4"
32 3/4"
Tyrus Wheat
6-2
2639"32 7/8"

YaYa Diaby

6-3

263

10 3/8"

33 7/8"

Robert Beal Jr.

6-4

247

10 1/8"

34 5/8"

Habakkuk Baldonado

6-4

251

10 1/2" 

33"
Viliami Fehoko
6-42769"
33"

Ikenna Enechukwu

6-4

264

9"

33"