The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine is officially underway from Indianapolis. For a second straight year, players will do measurements, bench press and on-field workouts all in the same day.

Plenty of NFL teams are looking to add talented pass rushers and defensive linemen to their rosters via the draft. The top EDGE rusher in the draft -- Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. -- may be the top player selected in the 2023 NFL Draft. Georgia's Jalen Carter and Clemson's Myles Murphy are among this year's defensive linemen who will most likely hear their names called in the first round of the draft.

Below is a look at all the official measurements for the pass rushers and defensive linemen at the combine.

EDGE/DL measurements