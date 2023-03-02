The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine is officially underway from Indianapolis. For a second straight year, players will do measurements, bench press and on-field workouts all in the same day.
Plenty of NFL teams are looking to add talented pass rushers and defensive linemen to their rosters via the draft. The top EDGE rusher in the draft -- Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. -- may be the top player selected in the 2023 NFL Draft. Georgia's Jalen Carter and Clemson's Myles Murphy are among this year's defensive linemen who will most likely hear their names called in the first round of the draft.
Below is a look at all the official measurements for the pass rushers and defensive linemen at the combine.
EDGE/DL measurements
|Player
|Height
|Weight (pounds)
|Hand size
|Arm length
Felix Anudike-Uzomah
6-3
255
9 5/8"
|33 1/2"
Zach Harrison
6-5
274
10"
|36 1/4"
Will McDonald IV
6-3
239
9 1/2"
|34 7/8"
Lukas Van Ness
6-5
272
11"
|34"
Keeanu Benton
6-4
309
9 3/4"
|33 7/8"
Zacch Pickens
6-4
291
10 3/8"
|34 3/8"
Byron Young (Alabama)
6-3
294
11"
|34 3/8"
Dante Stills
6-3 1/2
286
9 5/8"
|32 3/8"
DJ Dale
6-1
302
9 3/4"
|32 7/8"
Gervon Dexter Sr.
6-6
310
9 1/2"
|32 1/4"
Moro Ojomo
6-3
292
10 3/8"
|34 1/2"
Jalen Carter
6-3
314
10 1/4"
|33 1/2"
Calijah Kancey
6-1
281
9 1/8"
|30 5/8"
Bryan Bresee
6-5 1/2
298
10 1/4"
|32 1/2"
Mazi Smith
6-3
323
9 3/4"
|33 3/4"
Siaki Ika
6-3
335
10 1/4"
|32 3/8"
Jaquelin Roy
6-3
305
10 1/8"
|32 3/4"
Keondre Coburn
6-2
332
9 1/8"
|31 1/2"
Cameron Young
6-3
304
10"
|34 1/2"
Jalen Redmond
6-2
291
10 1/8"
|32 5/8"
Nesta Jade Silvera
6-2
304
9 7/8"
|32 7/8"
Jerrod Clark
6-4
334
9 3/4"
|33 3/4"
PJ Mustipher
6-4
320
9"
|32 3/4"
Will Anderson Jr.
6-3 1/2
253
9 7/8"
|33 7/8"
Tyree Wilson
6-6
271
9 5/8"
|33 5/8"
Myles Murphy
6-5
258
8 1/2"
|33 3/4"
Keion White
6-5
285
10 1/8"
|34"
Tuli Tuipulotu
6-3
266
10 1/8"
|32 1/4"
Derick Hall
6-3
254
10"
|34 1/2"
Mike Morris
6-5
275
10"
|33 1/2"
Isaiah Foskey
6-5
264
9 7/8"
|34"
|BJ Ojulari
|6-2
|248
|10 1/2"
|34 1/4"
Colby Wooden
6-4
273
10 3/8"
|33 3/4"
Nolan Smith
6-2
238
9"
|32 5/8"
KJ Henry
6-4
251
10"
|33"
|DJ Johnson
|6-4
|260
|10 3/4"
|35 1/4"
Isaiah McGuire
6-4
268
8 5/8"
|33 7/8"
Tavius Robinson
6-6
257
9 5/8"
|33 3/4"
|Ochaun Mathis
|6-5
|250
|10 3/4"
|35 1/4"
Tyler Lacy
6-4
279
10 7/8"
|33 1/4"
Byron Young (Tennessee)
6-2
250
9 1/4"
|33 1/2"
Lonnie Phelps
6-2
244
9 1/4"
|32 3/8"
Eku Leota
6-3
252
9 1/2"
|33 1/2"
Adetomiwa Adebawore
6-2
282
10 1/2"
|33 7/8"
Brenton Cox Jr.
6-4
250
9 1/4"
|33 1/8"
MJ Anderson
6-2
269
9 1/4"
|33 3/4"
Ali Gaye
6-6
263
9 1/2"
|34 1/4"
|Nick Hampton
|6-2
|236
|9 1/2"
|33 5/8"
|Dylan Horton
|6-4
|257
|9 1/2"
|33 1/8"
|Thomas Incoom
|6-2
|262
|8 3/4"
|33 1/4"
|Isaiah Land
|6-3 1/2
|236
|9 1/4"
|32 1/2"
|Caleb Murphy
|6-3
|254
|10 1/4"
|32 3/4"
|Jose Ramirez
|6-2
|242
|8 3/4"
|32 3/4"
|Tyrus Wheat
|6-2
|263
|9"
|32 7/8"
YaYa Diaby
6-3
263
10 3/8"
|33 7/8"
Robert Beal Jr.
6-4
247
10 1/8"
|34 5/8"
Habakkuk Baldonado
6-4
251
10 1/2"
|33"
|Viliami Fehoko
|6-4
|276
|9"
|33"
Ikenna Enechukwu
6-4
264
9"
|33"