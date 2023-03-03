Friday is Media Day for the quarterbacks at the NFL Scouting Combine, providing players at the game's most important position an opportunity to state their case for why they're worthy of an early selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson framed himself as a blend of a couple NFL MVPs, and now Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis has also chosen to make a bold statement.

"I think I have one of the strongest arms that's come out of any draft class in recent memory," Levis said Friday, per CBS Sports' NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

When asked why he's choosing to throw at the combine in light of fellow top quarterback prospect Bryce Young choosing not to, Levis doubled down on his arm talent. "Because I've got a cannon, and I want to show it off," Levis said.

Levis' confidence didn't stop there. "Yeah, I mean, my goal is to win more than anybody," he said via NFL.com. "I want to be the greatest of all time. Like, you're crazy if you don't think that way."

Levis' profile as a first-round pick is somewhat unique given his on-field production of 46 career passing touchdowns and 25 career interceptions in his four-year college career. Only four quarterbacks in the 21st century have been selected in the first round with fewer than 50 passing touchdowns and more than 25 interceptions. If Levis does come off the board on Day 1 as many project, he would be the first passer to be selected with that collegiate profile in 10 years.

Fewer than 50 pass TD and over 25 INT in college career

First-round QBs since 2000

* Will Levis: 46 pass TD, 25 INT in FBS career

Levis would also be closely tied with Christian Ponder for another reason if he comes off the board on April 27. He would join the Florida State product as the first Round 1 quarterback without a 3,000-yard passing season or a 500-yard rushing season in college since the former Minnesota Viking. None of the CBS Sports NFL staff's mock drafts have either Levis or Richardson falling out of the top 10, a testament to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen's success despite being far from a finished product coming out of Wyoming in 2018 when he went seventh overall.