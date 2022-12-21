The NFL Draft inherently offers significant entertainment value. How else could it draw millions of in-person and broadcast viewers? However, there are situations that could lead to even more entertainment in 2023. Here are five scenarios that would presumably add to the drama. (To see the latest draft order, click here.)

Arizona Cardinals picking early

Arizona has a quarterback on a contract that makes it nearly impossible to pursue an alternative option next season, so that removes the likelihood of them picking a quarterback. It might be a destination for a team looking to trade up and select a quarterback, however. The Cardinals are slated to pick No. 5 overall as of now, so they could be faced with a decision to take either Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr., Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, or trade the pick for a bevy of others.

Chicago Bears picking early

First-year general manager Ryan Poles is currently in a position to pick No. 2 overall. The emergence of quarterback Justin Fields allows them to consider all possibilities ahead of draft night. If the quarterbacks are projected to be taken early, then needy teams like the Colts, Panthers and Falcons may be interested in moving up.

Realistically, Houston is going to take a quarterback at No. 1 overall, so the draft really begins at No. 2 overall. There is no timeline in which a trade would need to happen. The 49ers traded up to No. 3 overall with the Dolphins a month before the draft two years ago.

Detroit Lions picking early

The effects of Los Angeles' trade for Matthew Stafford linger, as Detroit is slated to pick No. 4 overall. It is a prime opportunity to select one of the top-eligible quarterback prospects. The Lions may appreciate incumbent starter Jared Goff, though. After beginning the season with a 1-6 record, the NFC North franchise has won six of its past seven games and is now in contention for the playoffs. The 28-year-old has the ninth-best quarterback rating, according to TruMedia. Many, including myself, assumed the team would add a potential franchise quarterback, but maybe they use the opportunity to select one of those star defenders. The uncertainty is what builds the drama.

Philadelphia Eagles picking early

The Eagles are currently in position to pick No. 9 overall via a trade with the Saints. General manager Howie Roseman is always looking for a deal, and last year was the perfect example. Philadelphia had three first-round selections but only made one, as the team acquired Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown and traded another pick to New Orleans. Roseman has significant capital to make another draft-altering move.

The NFL has had Brady since 2000 and both players since 2005. The landscape would be different without two of the biggest individual brands in the sport, but that is the position the league will find itself in sooner rather than later. Brady's contract expires after the season. Rodgers would be leaving a lot of money on the table.

What direction would that lead those two respective franchises? Is Tampa Bay prepared to hand over the starting assignment to Kyle Trask? Could Green Bay finally turn the reins over to Jordan Love? Would either explore the possibility of adding a franchise quarterback?

Tampa Bay is slated to pick No. 19 overall as the playoff representative of the NFC South despite having a 6-8 record. Carolina and Atlanta theoretically have a shot to overtake the Buccaneers. Green Bay is currently in line to pick No. 14 overall. It has picked inside the top 20 just twice since 2009.

For more extensive draft content, check out our latest prospect rankings and mock drafts, as well as our new weekly podcast, "With the First Pick," featuring former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. (Check out the latest episode below.)