The college football regular season has concluded and social media timelines are being littered with transfer portal and NFL Draft decisions. CBS Sports NFL Draft analysts Ryan Wilson, Chris Trapasso and myself compiled our rankings and created an updated look at the Top 150 prospects.
It should be noted that players who have entered the transfer portal were excluded from the list. If they announce for the NFL Draft, then they will be added back to the list. Some transfer decisions may have slipped through the cracks so that will be addressed in the next update.
|1. Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama
|2. Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
|3. Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia
|4. C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
|5. Myles Murphy, DL, Clemson
|6. Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
|7. Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern
|8. Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame
|9. O'Cyrus Torrence, IOL, Florida
|10. Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
|11. Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State
|12. Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
|13. Brian Branch, CB, Alabama
|14. Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M
|15. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama
|16. Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
|17. Paris Johnson, OT, Ohio State
|18. Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech
|19. Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
|20. Siaki Ika, DL, Baylor
|21. Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia
|22. Jordan Addison, WR, USC
|23. Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
|24. Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
|25. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
The three of us work independently of one another so it is always interesting to see how the rankings come together. First, there are three quarterbacks in the top 10, with Young residing highest at No. 2 overall, and four among the top grouping. Anderson and Carter checking in as the top non-quarterbacks should not surprise anyone.
As high as Gibbs is on my personal board, it was a surprise to see him ranked as the top running back over Robinson. Mayer is a reliable performer but it is difficult to envision him ultimately being taken as high as he is in our rankings simply because he will not be a noteworthy athletic tester leading up to the draft.
Alabama leads the way with four representatives. The quarterback and cornerback positions are the two most well-represented with four apiece.
Two names who fans may be searching for are LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte and Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu. The latter would have certainly appeared in this group and the former probably would have as well, but each made the decision to return to their respective school.
|26. Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma
|27. Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia
|28. Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse
|29. Drew Sanders, EDGE, Arkansas
|30. Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
|31. Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington
|32. Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah
|33. Blake Freeland, OT, BYU
|34. Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson
|35. Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
|36. Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE, Kansas State
|37. Jaylon Jones, CB, Texas A&M
|38. Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson
|39. Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia
|40. Gervon Dexter, DL, Florida
|41. Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah
|42. BJ Ojulari, EDGE, LSU
|43. Isaiah Foskey, EDGE, Notre Dame
|44. Andre Carter II, EDGE, Army
|45. Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State
|46. Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|47. Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina
|48. Andrew Vorhees, IOL, USC
|49. Cooper Beebe, IOL, Kansas State
|50. Braeden Daniels, OT, Utah
Bresee not appearing until No. 34 overall will come as a surprise. Teams may see his size and be intrigued by his athletic testing, but the on-field play has been inconsistent. Downs is ranked higher for me personally but this is probably more in line with where he is projected to be taken. There are concerns about his size but he is a good route-runner with the ability to create yards after the catch.
Seven edge rushers appear in the second group indicating that there is good depth at the position; although Sanders may play more of a linebacker role depending which team selects him. The offensive line (7) and cornerback (4) positions are also well-represented.
|51. Karl Brooks, DL, Bowling Green
|52. Zion Tupuola-Fetui, EDGE, Washington
|53. Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse
|54. Jordan Battle, S, Alabama
|55. Zion Nelson, OT, Miami
|56. Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
|57. Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL, Northwestern
|58. Mazi Smith, DL, Michigan
|59. Will McDonald IV, EDGE, Iowa State
|60. Zach Harrison, EDGE, Ohio State
|61. Henry Bainivalu, IOL, Washington
|62. Rashee Rice, WR, SMU
|63. JL Skinner, S, Boise State
|64. Ji'Ayir Brown, S, Penn State
|65. Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon
|66. Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
|67. Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M
|68. Zacch Pickens, DL, South Carolina
|69. Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma
|70. Jaquelin Roy, DL, LSU
|71. Noah Daniels, CB, TCU
|72. Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Maryland
|73. Richard Gouraige, OT, Florida
|74. DJ Turner, CB, Michigan
|75. Byron Young, DL, Alabama
|76. Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami
|77. Yaya Diaby, EDGE, Louisville
|78. DeWayne McBride, RB, UAB
|79. Jakorian Bennett, CB, Maryland
|80. Luke Schoonmaker, TE, Michigan
|81. Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
|82. Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State
|83. Nick Hampton, EDGE, Appalachian State
|84. Myles Brooks, CB, Louisiana Tech
|85. Anthony Johnson, CB, Virginia
|86. Daniel Scott, S, California
|87. Connor Galvin, OT, Baylor
|88. Demani Richardson, S, Texas A&M
|89. Kingsley Eguakun, IOL, Florida
|90. Durell Nchami, EDGE, Maryland
|91. Byron Young, EDGE, Tennessee
|92. Jay Ward, CB, LSU
|93. Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn
|94. Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
|95. Cody Mauch, OT, North Dakota State
|96. Zach Evans, RB, Ole Miss
|97. Jammie Robinson, S, Florida State
|98. Cameron Mitchell, CB, Northwestern
|99. Keion White, DL, Georgia Tech
|100. Nick Broeker, OT, Ole Miss
Smith and Forbes are a few players who could really rise from this group. White is one of the more physically impressive prospects in the class. It would not be a surprise if he was a predraft darling and rose up the board. There are 16 secondary players who fall into this third grouping.
|101. Brenton Cox Jr., EDGE, Florida
|102. Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State
|103. Kobie Turner, DL, Wake Forest
|104. Quindell Johnson, S, Memphis
|105. Brandon Joseph, S, Northwestern
|106. Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State
|107. DJ James, CB, Auburn
|108. Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee
|109. Sydney Brown, S, Illinois
|110. Jacob Cowing, WR, Arizona
|111. DJ Johnson, EDGE, Oregon
|112. Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa
|113. Jeremiah Martin, EDGE, Washington
|114. DJ Dale, DL, Alabama
|115. Jermayne Lole, DL, Louisville
|116. Tyler Davis, DT, Clemson
|117. Jaxson Kirkland, OT, Washington
|118. Davis Allen, TE, Clemson
|119. Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn
|120. Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State
|121. Colby Wooden, DL, Auburn
|122. Olusegun Oluwatimi, IOL, Michigan
|123. Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA
|124. TJ Bass, IOL, Oregon
|125. Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State
|126. Isaiah McGuire, DL, Missouri
|127. K.J. Henry, EDGE, Clemson
|128. Tyler Steen, OT, Alabama
|129. John Michael Schmitz, IOL, Minnesota
|130. Frank Ladson Jr., WR, Clemson
|131. DeMario Douglas, WR, Liberty
|132. Gabriel Murphy, EDGE, UCLA
|133. Dontayvion Wicks, WR, Virginia
|134. Sheridan Jones, CB, Clemson
|135. Ryan Hayes, OT, Michigan
|136. Ochaun Mathis, EDGE, Nebraska
|137. Isheem Young, S, Ole Miss
|138. Jarrett Patterson, IOL, Notre Dame
|139. Spencer Anderson, OT, Maryland
|140. Lathan Ransom, S, Ohio State
|141. Cory Trice, CB, Purdue
|142. Michael Pratt, QB, Tulane
|143. Cam Ward, QB, Washington State
|144. Christian Mahogany, IOL, Boston College
|145. Owen Pappoe, LB, Auburn
|146. DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas
|147. Ainias Smith, WR, Texas A&M
|148. Chris Murray, IOL, Oklahoma
|149. Davonte Brown, CB, UCF
|150. Sean Tucker, RB, Syracuse
Musgrave and Kraft stand out as two players who could see their stock rise among a deep, talented tight end class. The latter missed most of the regular season with an injury but returned to help his team during the postseason. After being stuck behind Teagan Quitoriano on the depth chart and being lightly used in the pass game, Musgrave was expected to blow up this season but injuries held him to just two games played.
Johnson and Van Ness are two edge rushers who could be drafted higher than their placement on this list suggests. Johnson is a physically impressive pass rusher who could impress in the predraft process.