getty-bryce-young-alabama.jpg
Getty Images

The college football regular season has concluded and social media timelines are being littered with transfer portal and NFL Draft decisions. CBS Sports NFL Draft analysts Ryan Wilson, Chris Trapasso and myself compiled our rankings and created an updated look at the Top 150 prospects.

It should be noted that players who have entered the transfer portal were excluded from the list. If they announce for the NFL Draft, then they will be added back to the list. Some transfer decisions may have slipped through the cracks so that will be addressed in the next update.

1. Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama
2. Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
3. Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia
4. C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
5. Myles Murphy, DL, Clemson
6. Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
7. Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern
8. Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame
9. O'Cyrus Torrence, IOL, Florida
10. Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
11. Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State
12. Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
13. Brian Branch, CB, Alabama
14. Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M
15. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama
16. Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
17. Paris Johnson, OT, Ohio State
18. Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech
19. Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
20. Siaki Ika, DL, Baylor
21. Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia
22. Jordan Addison, WR, USC
23. Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
24. Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
25. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

The three of us work independently of one another so it is always interesting to see how the rankings come together. First, there are three quarterbacks in the top 10, with Young residing highest at No. 2 overall, and four among the top grouping. Anderson and Carter checking in as the top non-quarterbacks should not surprise anyone. 

As high as Gibbs is on my personal board, it was a surprise to see him ranked as the top running back over Robinson. Mayer is a reliable performer but it is difficult to envision him ultimately being taken as high as he is in our rankings simply because he will not be a noteworthy athletic tester leading up to the draft.

Alabama leads the way with four representatives. The quarterback and cornerback positions are the two most well-represented with four apiece.

Two names who fans may be searching for are LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte and Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu. The latter would have certainly appeared in this group and the former probably would have as well, but each made the decision to return to their respective school. 

26. Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma
27. Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia
28. Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse
29. Drew Sanders, EDGE, Arkansas
30. Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
31. Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington
32. Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah
33. Blake Freeland, OT, BYU
34. Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson
35. Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
36. Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE, Kansas State
37. Jaylon Jones, CB, Texas A&M
38. Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson
39. Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia
40. Gervon Dexter, DL, Florida
41. Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah
42. BJ Ojulari, EDGE, LSU
43. Isaiah Foskey, EDGE, Notre Dame
44. Andre Carter II, EDGE, Army
45. Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State
46. Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
47. Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina
48. Andrew Vorhees, IOL, USC
49. Cooper Beebe, IOL, Kansas State
50. Braeden Daniels, OT, Utah

Bresee not appearing until No. 34 overall will come as a surprise. Teams may see his size and be intrigued by his athletic testing, but the on-field play has been inconsistent. Downs is ranked higher for me personally but this is probably more in line with where he is projected to be taken. There are concerns about his size but he is a good route-runner with the ability to create yards after the catch.

Seven edge rushers appear in the second group indicating that there is good depth at the position; although Sanders may play more of a linebacker role depending which team selects him. The offensive line (7) and cornerback (4) positions are also well-represented.

51. Karl Brooks, DL, Bowling Green
52. Zion Tupuola-Fetui, EDGE, Washington
53. Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse
54. Jordan Battle, S, Alabama
55. Zion Nelson, OT, Miami
56. Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
57. Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL, Northwestern
58. Mazi Smith, DL, Michigan
59. Will McDonald IV, EDGE, Iowa State
60. Zach Harrison, EDGE, Ohio State
61. Henry Bainivalu, IOL, Washington
62. Rashee Rice, WR, SMU
63. JL Skinner, S, Boise State
64. Ji'Ayir Brown, S, Penn State
65. Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon
66. Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
67. Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M
68. Zacch Pickens, DL, South Carolina
69. Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma
70. Jaquelin Roy, DL, LSU
71. Noah Daniels, CB, TCU
72. Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Maryland
73. Richard Gouraige, OT, Florida
74. DJ Turner, CB, Michigan
75. Byron Young, DL, Alabama
76. Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami
77. Yaya Diaby, EDGE, Louisville
78. DeWayne McBride, RB, UAB
79. Jakorian Bennett, CB, Maryland
80. Luke Schoonmaker, TE, Michigan
81. Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
82. Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State
83. Nick Hampton, EDGE, Appalachian State
84. Myles Brooks, CB, Louisiana Tech
85. Anthony Johnson, CB, Virginia
86. Daniel Scott, S, California
87. Connor Galvin, OT, Baylor
88. Demani Richardson, S, Texas A&M
89. Kingsley Eguakun, IOL, Florida
90. Durell Nchami, EDGE, Maryland
91. Byron Young, EDGE, Tennessee
92. Jay Ward, CB, LSU
93. Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn
94. Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
95. Cody Mauch, OT, North Dakota State
96. Zach Evans, RB, Ole Miss
97. Jammie Robinson, S, Florida State
98. Cameron Mitchell, CB, Northwestern
99. Keion White, DL, Georgia Tech
100. Nick Broeker, OT, Ole Miss

Smith and Forbes are a few players who could really rise from this group. White is one of the more physically impressive prospects in the class. It would not be a surprise if he was a predraft darling and rose up the board. There are 16 secondary players who fall into this third grouping.

101. Brenton Cox Jr., EDGE, Florida
102. Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State
103. Kobie Turner, DL, Wake Forest
104. Quindell Johnson, S, Memphis
105. Brandon Joseph, S, Northwestern
106. Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State
107. DJ James, CB, Auburn
108. Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee
109. Sydney Brown, S, Illinois
110. Jacob Cowing, WR, Arizona
111. DJ Johnson, EDGE, Oregon
112. Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa
113. Jeremiah Martin, EDGE, Washington
114. DJ Dale, DL, Alabama
115. Jermayne Lole, DL, Louisville
116. Tyler Davis, DT, Clemson
117. Jaxson Kirkland, OT, Washington
118. Davis Allen, TE, Clemson
119. Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn
120. Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State
121. Colby Wooden, DL, Auburn
122. Olusegun Oluwatimi, IOL, Michigan
123. Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA
124. TJ Bass, IOL, Oregon
125. Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State
126. Isaiah McGuire, DL, Missouri
127. K.J. Henry, EDGE, Clemson
128. Tyler Steen, OT, Alabama
129. John Michael Schmitz, IOL, Minnesota
130. Frank Ladson Jr., WR, Clemson
131. DeMario Douglas, WR, Liberty
132. Gabriel Murphy, EDGE, UCLA
133. Dontayvion Wicks, WR, Virginia
134. Sheridan Jones, CB, Clemson
135. Ryan Hayes, OT, Michigan
136. Ochaun Mathis, EDGE, Nebraska
137. Isheem Young, S, Ole Miss
138. Jarrett Patterson, IOL, Notre Dame
139. Spencer Anderson, OT, Maryland
140. Lathan Ransom, S, Ohio State
141. Cory Trice, CB, Purdue
142. Michael Pratt, QB, Tulane
143. Cam Ward, QB, Washington State
144. Christian Mahogany, IOL, Boston College
145. Owen Pappoe, LB, Auburn
146. DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas
147. Ainias Smith, WR, Texas A&M
148. Chris Murray, IOL, Oklahoma
149. Davonte Brown, CB, UCF
150. Sean Tucker, RB, Syracuse

Musgrave and Kraft stand out as two players who could see their stock rise among a deep, talented tight end class. The latter missed most of the regular season with an injury but returned to help his team during the postseason. After being stuck behind Teagan Quitoriano on the depth chart and being lightly used in the pass game, Musgrave was expected to blow up this season but injuries held him to just two games played.

Johnson and Van Ness are two edge rushers who could be drafted higher than their placement on this list suggests. Johnson is a physically impressive pass rusher who could impress in the predraft process.