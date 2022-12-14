The college football regular season has concluded and social media timelines are being littered with transfer portal and NFL Draft decisions. CBS Sports NFL Draft analysts Ryan Wilson, Chris Trapasso and myself compiled our rankings and created an updated look at the Top 150 prospects.

It should be noted that players who have entered the transfer portal were excluded from the list. If they announce for the NFL Draft, then they will be added back to the list. Some transfer decisions may have slipped through the cracks so that will be addressed in the next update.

1. Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama 2. Bryce Young, QB, Alabama 3. Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia 4. C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State 5. Myles Murphy, DL, Clemson 6. Will Levis, QB, Kentucky 7. Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern 8. Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame 9. O'Cyrus Torrence, IOL, Florida 10. Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia 11. Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State 12. Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina 13. Brian Branch, CB, Alabama 14. Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M 15. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama 16. Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas 17. Paris Johnson, OT, Ohio State 18. Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech 19. Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida 20. Siaki Ika, DL, Baylor 21. Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia 22. Jordan Addison, WR, USC 23. Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU 24. Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon 25. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

The three of us work independently of one another so it is always interesting to see how the rankings come together. First, there are three quarterbacks in the top 10, with Young residing highest at No. 2 overall, and four among the top grouping. Anderson and Carter checking in as the top non-quarterbacks should not surprise anyone.

As high as Gibbs is on my personal board, it was a surprise to see him ranked as the top running back over Robinson. Mayer is a reliable performer but it is difficult to envision him ultimately being taken as high as he is in our rankings simply because he will not be a noteworthy athletic tester leading up to the draft.

Alabama leads the way with four representatives. The quarterback and cornerback positions are the two most well-represented with four apiece.

Two names who fans may be searching for are LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte and Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu. The latter would have certainly appeared in this group and the former probably would have as well, but each made the decision to return to their respective school.

26. Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma 27. Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia 28. Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse 29. Drew Sanders, EDGE, Arkansas 30. Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State 31. Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington 32. Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah 33. Blake Freeland, OT, BYU 34. Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson 35. Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois 36. Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE, Kansas State 37. Jaylon Jones, CB, Texas A&M 38. Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson 39. Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia 40. Gervon Dexter, DL, Florida 41. Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah 42. BJ Ojulari, EDGE, LSU 43. Isaiah Foskey, EDGE, Notre Dame 44. Andre Carter II, EDGE, Army 45. Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State 46. Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College 47. Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina 48. Andrew Vorhees, IOL, USC 49. Cooper Beebe, IOL, Kansas State 50. Braeden Daniels, OT, Utah

Bresee not appearing until No. 34 overall will come as a surprise. Teams may see his size and be intrigued by his athletic testing, but the on-field play has been inconsistent. Downs is ranked higher for me personally but this is probably more in line with where he is projected to be taken. There are concerns about his size but he is a good route-runner with the ability to create yards after the catch.

Seven edge rushers appear in the second group indicating that there is good depth at the position; although Sanders may play more of a linebacker role depending which team selects him. The offensive line (7) and cornerback (4) positions are also well-represented.

51. Karl Brooks, DL, Bowling Green 52. Zion Tupuola-Fetui, EDGE, Washington 53. Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse 54. Jordan Battle, S, Alabama 55. Zion Nelson, OT, Miami 56. Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee 57. Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL, Northwestern 58. Mazi Smith, DL, Michigan 59. Will McDonald IV, EDGE, Iowa State 60. Zach Harrison, EDGE, Ohio State 61. Henry Bainivalu, IOL, Washington 62. Rashee Rice, WR, SMU 63. JL Skinner, S, Boise State 64. Ji'Ayir Brown, S, Penn State 65. Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon 66. Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee 67. Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M 68. Zacch Pickens, DL, South Carolina 69. Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma 70. Jaquelin Roy, DL, LSU 71. Noah Daniels, CB, TCU 72. Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Maryland 73. Richard Gouraige, OT, Florida 74. DJ Turner, CB, Michigan 75. Byron Young, DL, Alabama 76. Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami 77. Yaya Diaby, EDGE, Louisville 78. DeWayne McBride, RB, UAB 79. Jakorian Bennett, CB, Maryland 80. Luke Schoonmaker, TE, Michigan 81. Bo Nix, QB, Oregon 82. Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State 83. Nick Hampton, EDGE, Appalachian State 84. Myles Brooks, CB, Louisiana Tech 85. Anthony Johnson, CB, Virginia 86. Daniel Scott, S, California 87. Connor Galvin, OT, Baylor 88. Demani Richardson, S, Texas A&M 89. Kingsley Eguakun, IOL, Florida 90. Durell Nchami, EDGE, Maryland 91. Byron Young, EDGE, Tennessee 92. Jay Ward, CB, LSU 93. Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn 94. Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State 95. Cody Mauch, OT, North Dakota State 96. Zach Evans, RB, Ole Miss 97. Jammie Robinson, S, Florida State 98. Cameron Mitchell, CB, Northwestern 99. Keion White, DL, Georgia Tech 100. Nick Broeker, OT, Ole Miss

Smith and Forbes are a few players who could really rise from this group. White is one of the more physically impressive prospects in the class. It would not be a surprise if he was a predraft darling and rose up the board. There are 16 secondary players who fall into this third grouping.

101. Brenton Cox Jr., EDGE, Florida 102. Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State 103. Kobie Turner, DL, Wake Forest 104. Quindell Johnson, S, Memphis 105. Brandon Joseph, S, Northwestern 106. Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State 107. DJ James, CB, Auburn 108. Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee 109. Sydney Brown, S, Illinois 110. Jacob Cowing, WR, Arizona 111. DJ Johnson, EDGE, Oregon 112. Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa 113. Jeremiah Martin, EDGE, Washington 114. DJ Dale, DL, Alabama 115. Jermayne Lole, DL, Louisville 116. Tyler Davis, DT, Clemson 117. Jaxson Kirkland, OT, Washington 118. Davis Allen, TE, Clemson 119. Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn 120. Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State 121. Colby Wooden, DL, Auburn 122. Olusegun Oluwatimi, IOL, Michigan 123. Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA 124. TJ Bass, IOL, Oregon 125. Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State 126. Isaiah McGuire, DL, Missouri 127. K.J. Henry, EDGE, Clemson 128. Tyler Steen, OT, Alabama 129. John Michael Schmitz, IOL, Minnesota 130. Frank Ladson Jr., WR, Clemson 131. DeMario Douglas, WR, Liberty 132. Gabriel Murphy, EDGE, UCLA 133. Dontayvion Wicks, WR, Virginia 134. Sheridan Jones, CB, Clemson 135. Ryan Hayes, OT, Michigan 136. Ochaun Mathis, EDGE, Nebraska 137. Isheem Young, S, Ole Miss 138. Jarrett Patterson, IOL, Notre Dame 139. Spencer Anderson, OT, Maryland 140. Lathan Ransom, S, Ohio State 141. Cory Trice, CB, Purdue 142. Michael Pratt, QB, Tulane 143. Cam Ward, QB, Washington State 144. Christian Mahogany, IOL, Boston College 145. Owen Pappoe, LB, Auburn 146. DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas 147. Ainias Smith, WR, Texas A&M 148. Chris Murray, IOL, Oklahoma 149. Davonte Brown, CB, UCF 150. Sean Tucker, RB, Syracuse

Musgrave and Kraft stand out as two players who could see their stock rise among a deep, talented tight end class. The latter missed most of the regular season with an injury but returned to help his team during the postseason. After being stuck behind Teagan Quitoriano on the depth chart and being lightly used in the pass game, Musgrave was expected to blow up this season but injuries held him to just two games played.

Johnson and Van Ness are two edge rushers who could be drafted higher than their placement on this list suggests. Johnson is a physically impressive pass rusher who could impress in the predraft process.