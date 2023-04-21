Alabama pass rusher Will Anderson Jr. is CBS Sports' No. 1 prospect in the 2023 draft class. Anderson racked up numerous accolades In just three collegiate seasons. He leaves Tuscaloosa a two-time SEC Defensive Player of the Year, a two-time Unanimous All-American and with a college football national championship.

Standing at 6-foot-4, 253 pounds, Anderson is arguably the cleanest prospect this year. He recorded the second-most sacks in Alabama history behind Derrick Thomas with 34.5, and recorded the most tackles for loss (58.5) pressures (207) and QB hits (71) in the FBS over the past three seasons. He's considered a lock to be a top five pick, and the favorite at Caesars Sportsbook to be the first defensive player off the board.

This week, Anderson spoke with CBS Sports about a variety of different topics, including the success he found at Alabama, why he's the best prospect in this class, who he's looking forward to sacking at the next level and even his thoughts on his college quarterback, Bryce Young.

CBS Sports: We are just a week away from draft night. What has this whole process been like for you?

Will Anderson Jr.: "It's been easy! You know what I'm saying? It hasn't been too much. I had three [top] 30 visits, so I really just had a good chance to focus on my body and get my body back right, but also spend some time with my family, that was much needed just being in college and being so busy all the time. It's really been a blessing, I can't complain."

CBS Sports: Has there been a head coach or assistant you've met during the draft process who really made an impact on you? Like 'Wow, I'd really like to play for that guy.'

Anderson: "Really all the teams have done a really good job of having me and bringing me in and I like all the teams that I've been to. All of them have been great, so I'm really just excited to get that phone call."

CBS Sports: How much do you pay attention to these mock drafts? You've been penciled in all over the top five. How much do you care about that stuff?

Anderson: "Honestly not too much. Because you never know until you get that phone call next week. That may be a team that you never even talked to before, or maybe a team you only talked to once. So you just never know."

CBS Sports: You hit the ground running at Alabama as a freshman, yet found a way to improve each season. Give me a glimpse behind the curtain. What specifically did you work on throughout your career at Alabama to improve each year?

Anderson: "Really just my consistency, that's the biggest thing. I feel like as a football player and as an elite football player, it's all about consistency. So everything that I did was to just be better than the year before. Just keep doing the same thing that I'm doing, but keep trying to get better and better at it. So really my whole time at Alabama, I didn't change anything I did. The process that worked for my freshman year, I brought it into my sophomore year, to my junior year. I've always worked like somebody behind me was trying to take my position, and I think that's why it helped me so much. But just as far as my game and everything like that, man, just keep working on playing the run, keep on working in the pass rush, keep working in coverage and all those other things. That's just how my focus was, and how my process was at Alabama."

CBS Sports: You're someone who can play in a 4-3 system as a defensive end or 3-4 pass rusher. We all know you can do both, but is there one you prefer?

Anderson: "No. I mean honestly, any system that I get in -- because being at Alabama, you play both of those systems. And I love playing in both of those systems. It's a whole bunch of things in both of those systems that allow you to do what you wanna do. You know what I'm saying? Both of those systems are fun, I don't look at it as like, one is bad or this one is good. Both of them you actually can do a lot of good things in."

CBS Sports: Which NFL quarterback are you looking forward to sacking the most?

Anderson: "Ooooh. That's a good question. Probably Aaron Rodgers, just because he's been in the game for a while."

CBS Sports: I want to ask about your quarterback. That Bryce Young kid is pretty good and may be going No. 1 overall. All the draft analysts are worried about his size. What would you say to the people worried about his frame?

Anderson: "I wouldn't say anything bad about his frame. He handles it really well, it's been like that his whole life and he's made it all the way up to this point and he did a tremendous job for us at Alabama. The way he helped everybody grow, the way he took control of the offense, everything like that. Somebody's going to get a really good pick. Especially if he's going No. 1 -- it's going to be worth the pick. You're gonna have a guy that's gonna change your program around."

CBS Sports: Who would you compare yourself to at the next level?

Anderson: "Really just a mixture of Von Miller and Khalil Mack. They kind of do a lot of speed to power stuff. So it's really cool and I like watching them play a lot."

CBS Sports: Give me your sales pitch. Why are you the best player in this draft?

Anderson: "I just feel like I'm one of the most versatile edge guys or defensive prospects in this draft. I've played anywhere from a 4i and out. Like 5, 6, 7, 9 technique. I drop in coverage, I pass rush, I can play the run really well. But not just that. Just my mindset and the mentality that I have and the relentless effort that I bring to the game. But also the character I have as well. A person that's going to make sure that I'm doing everything right, a high-character person in the building, treating everybody with respect. And I just feel like that's what organizations and programs need is a complete guy."

