Pro comparisons for NFL Draft prospects are valuable because they provide an already established picture of a player we head into the draft process knowing little about.

Of course, these comparisons are stylistic. Think strengths and weaknesses. They're not a prediction of how an NFL career will unfold.

Here are my pro comparisons for the top eight quarterbacks on my Big Board for the 2023 NFL Draft.

QB1. Anthony Richardson, Florida

Comparison: More explosive Cam Newton

In actuality, there's no awesome comparison for Richardson. He is truly one of a kind. In the history of football, we have never seen a quarterback, at his size, with his explosiveness, long speed, running talent and bazooka arm. We just haven't. I nearly went with a Josh Allen comparison, but Allen was -- believe it or not -- more polished and aggressive as a pocket passer entering the NFL in 2018 and is a little bigger than Richardson with longer strides as a runner.

Richardson possesses the sheer power and similar cutting skill of Newton early in his career and also boasts a technically sound delivery, just like Newton had. But where Newton would take a second to kick it into top gear, Richardson erupts when he sees an opening and will run away from some defensive backs in the NFL. He absolutely needs to sharpen his accuracy overall, yet his pocket presence provided flashes of brilliance at Florida.

QB2. C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

Comparison: Slightly more dynamic Sam Bradford

Bradford was rightfully lauded for his precision as a passer when he entered the league out of Oklahoma. During his long NFL career, when he was kept inside the pocket, he could dice most secondaries. He anticipated well, he had plenty of arm strength but not a howitzer. That's precisely how I feel about Stroud right now.

Bradford was mostly immobile and Stroud is a better athlete, which should give the former Ohio State passer more upside as a professional. For as much as Bradford never met the lofty expectations of being the No. 1 overall pick who was universally adored by scouts and draft analysts, he did win Offensive Rookie of the Year, and led the league in completion percentage (71.6%) in 2016 with the Vikings. Purely in terms of passing the football, Bradford was special. That's the book on Stroud, too.

QB3. Bryce Young, Alabama

Comparison: Smaller Tony Romo

Romo was a smaller quarterback who seemingly always got out of trouble despite not being an intimidatingly explosive athlete by NFL standards. He didn't have a rocket arm, but was one of the more efficient passers in the league during his time as the Cowboys starter because he knew where to go with the football and threw an accurate ball, especially underneath and at the intermediate levels. Romo could stretch defenses vertically, too. Despite a few late interceptions, he mostly rose to the occasion in critical points of the game.

Replace "Romo" with the "Young" and you'd get a fair description of the former Alabama quarterback's strengths, weaknesses and play style. Of course, Young is a bit smaller than Romo, yet it's a big deal. Young's lack of size didn't hurt him in the SEC. It won't in the NFL.

QB4. Will Levis, Kentucky

Comparison: More athletic Carson Wentz

Levis provides glimpses of what his size, athleticism, and arm strength combination can do. And they're special. But they're glimpses. They're not routine. Levis' decision-making is average, and his ball placement has to improve at the next level. Despite major physical gifts, he doesn't operate calmly under pressure, and it feels like his legs should give him more advantages as a scrambler and throw-on-the-run threat.

Doesn't that sound exactly like Wentz? I do feel like Levis is more sudden moving around in the pocket than Wentz though.

QB5. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA

Comparison: More polished Sam Ehlinger

After a long illustrious career at Texas, Ehlinger was picked in the sixth round and has started in the NFL. While most of his highs have come in training camp and the preseason, I get a similar vibe with Thompson-Robinson, who had a comparable tenure at UCLA and will enter the league a more calculated, refined passer than Ehlinger.

Thompson-Robinson is a gamer. He'll throw a block on an end-around, dive for a first down in a crucial point of the game despite knowing he'll get smacked by a linebacker, or piece together a long, methodical drive that's capped by a high-velocity throw through traffic in the red zone.

QB6. Clayton Tune, Houston

Comparison: Josh Dobbs/Skylar Thompson hybrid

Tune has the experience, athleticism and passing profile to be a successful spot starter in the NFL. He doesn't totally wow you on film from drive to drive, then uncorks a gorgeous long throw while because chased from the backside that makes you sit up in your seat. There were plenty of designed runs in college, which will probably be more few and far between in the NFL, yet his combine workout proved he passes the threshold most teams have for the athleticism needed at the quarterback position today.

Both Dobbs and Thompson were clearly not high-level passers with supreme athletic gifts. They both enjoyed long, productive careers at Power 5 schools and were more polished quarterbacks than many gave them credit for. That's exactly how I feel about Tune.

QB7. Hendon Hooker, Virginia Tech

Comparison: Teddy Bridgewater

This one is pretty uncanny. Stylistically, from the look of the delivery to the arm strength to the mobility, Hooker reminds me of Bridgewater. The veteran quarterback was probably more advanced as a thrower than Hooker while Hooker is bigger and has a touch more juice when he takes off.

Other than those two differences, Hooker has Bridgewaterian physical and passing capabilities.

QB8. Jake Haener, Fresno State

Comparison: Brock Purdy

Early in the pre-draft process, I picked Haener as my "Brock Purdy of the 2023 class." Like Purdy, Haener was a productive, multi-year starter. Far from big, Haener got the job done as a passer with a fearless attitude, deceptive arm strength and just enough wiggle to scoot away from an occasional oncoming defender.

Those are descriptors I used for Purdy a season ago while watching his Iowa State film. Now, of course, his situation in San Francisco significantly aided his tremendous rookie year, but Purdy did do plenty of good things operating the 49ers offense a season ago. Haener has that Purdy feel to him.