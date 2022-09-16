A new college football weekend has arrived and that leads to opportunities for players to change pre-existing narratives surrounding them. Through draft-centric lenses, CBSSports.com explores individual matchups, bounce-back players and more to prepare viewers for this weekend's action. Here's a look at six superlatives:

Bounce-back player: Florida QB Anthony Richardson

Richardson was confused a bit by what he saw last weekend against Kentucky. The Wildcats made plays that Utah simply had not a week earlier. As a young quarterback, the Gainesville native has a lot left to learn, but that learning curve shrinks with each start. Richardson is poised to bounce back this weekend against South Florida. His sheer size and physical tools are going to be more problematic for the Bulls. Fans should look for the sophomore to re-gain some of his confidence and make some big plays in a victory.

Prospect with the most to gain: South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler

No. 1 Georgia at South Carolina (12 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Rattler was in the conversation for most anticipated quarterback prospect this time a year ago. The thought was that head coach Lincoln Riley would do with Rattler what he had done with Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray at Oklahoma. Instead, he lost the starting job to freshman Caleb Williams, transferred, and Riley accepted the head coach position with USC. The Arizona native landed at South Carolina in the offseason along with his tight end Austin Stogner.

Through two games, results have been mixed. In a game where the Gamecocks trailed by double-digits often, Rattler completed 61.5% of his passes for 376 yards, one touchdown and one interception against the ranked Razorbacks of Arkansas. A different challenge lies ahead, however, as No. 1 Georgia comes to town. If Rattler can have a stable performance against the Bulldogs, maybe his draft stock can begin an upward trajectory.

Best individual matchup: Michigan State edge rusher Jacoby Windmon vs. Washington OT Jaxson Kirkland

No. 11 Michigan State at Washington (7:30 p.m. ET on ABC)

Windmon, a transfer from UNLV, has been a terror for the opposition. Through two games, he has recorded 5.5 sacks and four forced fumbles for the Spartans. Windmon has only faced MAC competition in his budding Michigan State career, so this represents an opportunity to perform against stiffer competition. More experience awaits in Seattle as Kirkland has started every game in which he has been available over the past four seasons. He is in his third season as the starter at left tackle after beginning his career with the Huskies at right guard. It was a year ago that Kirkland faced Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson -- the No. 2 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft -- and Hutchinson's performance in that game helped secure his claim as a top draft prospect.

Best game: No. 13 Miami at No. 24 Texas A&M

The Aggies will play host to the Hurricanes (9 p.m. ET on ESPN) after losing to Appalachian State last weekend. There are only two games featuring two top-25 teams this weekend; the other is No. 12 BYU at No. 25 Oregon. Saturday marks another primetime opportunity for Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke to showcase his talents. He has completed nearly 74% of pass attempts this season. Although a bit more limited athletically, the Connecticut native shows poise in the pocket and is capable of throwing with touch. He must eliminate the desperate throws into coverage against a formidable SEC defense.

Offensive tackle Zion Nelson protects Van Dyke's blindside. One of his favorite outlets is tight end Will Mallory. On the other side of the ball, Mario Cristobal's team has cornerback Tyrique Stevenson and interior defender Jared Harrison-Hunte to name a few.

Texas A&M has a loaded secondary headlined by top safety prospect Antonio Johnson. Safety Demani Richardson and cornerback Jaylon Jones will be tasked with slowing down the opposing offense.

Step-up game: Old Dominion TE Zack Kuntz

Old Dominion at Virginia (2 p.m. ET on ACC Network)

The 6-foot-8 pass catcher recorded 73 receptions for 692 yards and five touchdowns last season en route to being named first-team All-Conference USA over UAB's Gerrit Prince, who is now on the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad. Talent evaluators want to see how great players fare against other great players. The Penn State transfer has an opportunity to prove his worth against the Cavaliers this weekend.

Draft ineligible underclassman to monitor: Georgia TE Brock Bowers

No. 1 Georgia at South Carolina (12 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Bowers burst onto the scene last year as a true freshman. He recorded 56 receptions for 882 yards and 13 touchdowns for the national champions. It is already known that he is going to be drafted relatively high, but he has to fulfill the three years out of high school requirement before entering his name into the NFL Draft. Georgia is loaded at tight end with three NFL caliber talents: Darnell Washington, Arik Gilbert and Bowers. Bowers' statistics may appear pedestrian given that the Bulldogs are often playing backups in defense of a sizable lead and there are several mouths to feed in that offense, but he is a name to remember for spring of 2024.