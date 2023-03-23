NFL head coaches, general managers flocked to Ohio State as the Buckeyes hosted their pro day on Wednesday. The Buckeyes boast three potential first-round picks -- wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. and quarterback C.J. Stroud -- as well as several other prospects whose names should be called over the three-day period at the end of April.

Here were the notable decision-makers on hand, per SI's Albert Breer, and mostly confirmed by my own eyes:

Bills general manager Brandon Beane

Commanders general manager Martin Mayhew

Giants head coach Brian Daboll

Giants general manager Joe Schoen

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels

Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler

Saints head coach Dennis Allen

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll

Seahawks general manager John Schneider

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin

Steelers general manager Omar Khan

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel

Titans general manager Ran Carthon

Panthers head coach Frank Reich

Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer

It was noteworthy that the Colts and Texans -- two teams expected to take a quarterback in the draft -- were represented by neither general manager nor head coach. It will be interesting to see if that strategy carries over to Alabama's pro day on Thursday, Kentucky's on Friday and Florida's next week.

Stroud, who is No. 4 overall in the CBSSports.com prospect rankings, was crisp in the throwing portion of the event. He makes it look effortless throwing with touch to all three levels of the field. Critics will say that is was a glorified 7-on-7 throwing in shorts and a T-shirt but there is something to be said for how Stroud carried himself in that environment. He looked confident and was driving the football. He was able to drive the ball in the short to intermediate while getting great loft on his passes 55 yards downfield. His few hiccups came on throws to the left. There was an outbreaking route to tight end Cade Stover, who should be a top tight end prospect in next year's draft class, that was off the mark and then there were a few inbreaking routes where he put the ball on the back of the hip.

NFL talent evaluators sounded more than satisfied by what they saw in Columbus. Reich, Panthers quarterbacks coach Josh McCown and owner David Tepper all congratulated the quarterback after the event ended.

Stroud was not the only performer, however.

Offensive tackle Dawand Jones and safety Ronnie Hickman were a few of the notable Buckeyes who did not perform on-field drills or testing. During the on-field portion of the event, cornerback Cameron Brown and defensive back Tanner McCalister looked really smooth during their transitions. McCalister was timed running a 4.44 seconds 40-yard dash, while Brown ran a 4.53 seconds 40-yard dash. They do not get a lot of buzz on the draft radar but fans should know their names.

Smith-Njigba, who is the No. 25 overall prospect, tested really well in agility drills at the NFL Combine but did not run the 40-yard dash. Many had questions about his top-end speed but he more than passed the test Wednesday, running the 40-yard dash in 4.48 seconds; plenty fast enough for a player in the conversation to be the first wide receiver off the board. Draft ineligible wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was the most impressive looking wide receiver in the way that he glided across the field and his awareness for the sideline. However, Smith-Njigba showed off his soft hands and route-running abilities.

Ryan Wilson and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman were also present for Ohio State's Pro Day and will be attending each of the remaining quarterback pro days. Fans should subscribe to the 'With the First Pick podcast' to get their thoughts on what they saw.