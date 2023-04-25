The number of days until the 2023 NFL Draft can now be counted on one hand. Prospects will realize a lifelong dream and some teams will add key pieces to an eventual Super Bowl roster. In preparation for the big night, CBS Sports has released its final consensus prospect rankings.

Here are the top 150 prospects as Ryan Wilson, Chris Trapasso and I see them going into Thursday night:

1. Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama 2. Bryce Young, QB, Alabama 3. Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia 4. C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State 5. Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas 6. Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern 7. Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon 8. Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech 9. Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois 10. Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland 11. Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida 12. Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State 13. Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State 14. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama 15. Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU 16. Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa 17. Brian Branch, S, Alabama 18. Will Levis, QB, Kentucky 19. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State 20. Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson 21. Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame 22. Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia 23. Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia 24. Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College 25. Jordan Addison, WR, USC

Alabama will finish with the top two prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft class in CBS Sports' prospect rankings. Young is more likely to go No. 1 overall but Anderson's production in the SEC over the past two years can not be ignored. He may not be the next Myles Garrett or Von Miller, but there is no doubt that his game translates to the next level. Speaking for myself, Carter likely would have been the top overall prospect had it not been hedging a bit for the off-field concerns. He is an impact performer at one of the most difficult positions to find that descriptor.

Stroud checks in as the second-best quarterback, but it may not play out like this on draft night. Robinson finishes as a top five prospect but it will be interesting to see how high a team is willing to take a running back in the first round. Skoronski is the top offensive lineman and Gonzalez is the highest-ranked cornerback with both Witherspoon and Banks also cracking the top-10 overall.

Alabama's Gibbs is the second-highest ranked running back and the No. 14 prospect overall. If he lands in a system that will maximum his skills in the pass game, he could be more productive than Robinson. Richardson is the third-ranked QB at No. 11 overall and Levis is fourth of the bunch at No. 18 overall. Mayer is the top-rated tight end at No. 21 overall. Johnston is the top-rated wide receiver at No. 15 overall.

Edge rusher is the most well-represented position with five. Quarterback, cornerback and wide receiver each had four. One interesting factoid is that only nine players had a first-round grade in our aggregate rankings. In most years, there are at least 15. Teams in that range should get a quality player, but it should open eyes to the level of talent drop off. First-round grades will vary by team and that could spark trade action as teams try to get players they view in that light.

26. Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee 27. Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson 28. Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma 29. Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas 30. Calijah Kancey, DL, Pittsburgh 31. Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah 32. Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina 33. O'Cyrus Torrence, IOL, Florida 34. Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State 35. Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia 36. Steve Avila, IOL, TCU 37. John Michael Schmitz, IOL, Minnesota 38. Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL, Northwestern 39. Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn 40. Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa 41. Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa 42. Keion White, EDGE, Georgia Tech 43. BJ Ojulari, EDGE, LSU 44. Cody Mauch, IOL, North Dakota State 45. Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse 46. Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina 47. Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State 48. Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia 49. Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE, Kansas State 50. Mazi Smith, DL, Michigan

There are seven offensive linemen in the second batch of top prospects. For teams in the market for interior offensive line help, this range is expected to be the sweet spot in this draft. Sanders is the first and one of only three linebackers in the top 50.

Four tight ends are among the top 50 prospects in this year's class. Arizona took the first tight end at No. 55 overall last year. Only one wide receiver is found among this group so perhaps there is reason to believe teams will try to get one of the top players at the position earlier than expected.

51. Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati 52. Will McDonald IV, EDGE, Iowa State 53. Joe Tippmann, IOL, Wisconsin 54. Jakorian Bennett, CB, Maryland 55. Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee 56. Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson 57. JL Skinner, S, Boise State 58. Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State 59. Jalen Redmond, DL, Oklahoma 60. Tuli Tuipulotu, DL, USC 61. Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee 62. Isaiah Foskey, EDGE, Notre Dame 63. Jartavius Martin, S, Illinois 64. DJ Turner, CB, Michigan 65. Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State 66. Blake Freeland, OT, BYU 67. Karl Brooks, DL, Bowling Green 68. Andre Carter II, EDGE, Army 69. Gervon Dexter Sr., DL, Florida 70. Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M 71. Byron Young, EDGE, Tennessee 72. Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State 73. Marte Mapu, S, Sacramento State 74. Rashee Rice, WR, SMU 75. Byron Young, DL, Alabama 76. Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma 77. Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee 78. Zacch Pickens, DL, South Carolina 79. Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas 80. Nick Saldiveri, IOL, Old Dominion 81. Moro Ojomo, DL, Texas 82. Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah 83. Ji'Ayir Brown, CB, Penn State 84. Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina 85. Cory Trice, CB, Purdue 86. Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M 87. Keeanu Benton, DL, Wisconsin 88. Chandler Zavala, IOL, NC State 89. Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State 90. Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane 91. Sydney Brown, S, Illinois 92. Yaya Diaby, EDGE, Louisville 93. Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama 94. Zach Harrison, EDGE, Ohio State 95. Jordan Battle, S, Alabama 96. Colby Wooden, DL, Auburn 97. Parker Washington, WR, Penn State 98. Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State 99. Nathaniel Dell, WR, Houston 100. Jaquelin Roy, DL, LSU

Eight cornerbacks are found in this range. It is interesting because certain teams could look to that depth and take another position of need in the first round. After the first four quarterbacks, Hooker is the next off the board at No. 55 overall. Interest in Hooker is likely to begin much earlier, however, because of the perceived drop off in talent. The next quarterback among our top 150 is found at No. 144 overall.

There were a few surprises among this grouping, including Army's Carter, Maryland's Bennett and Oklahoma's Redmond. Those would probably be outliers against the mock draft community's consensus board, but big individual grades on each propped them up when the margins are very narrow.

101. Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Maryland 102. Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA 103. Jaylon Jones, CB, Texas A&M 104. Terell Smith, CB, Minnesota 105. Anthony Bradford, IOL, LSU 106. Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami 107. Brandon Joseph, S, Notre Dame 108. Siaki Ika, DL, Baylor 109. Daniel Scott, S, California 110. Dorian Williams, LB, Tulane 111. Nick Herbig, EDGE, Wisconsin 112. Jammie Robinson, S, Florida State 113. Kaevon Merriweather, S, Iowa 114. Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse 115. Isaiah McGuire, DL, Missouri 116. Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn 117. Andrew Vorhees, IOL, USC 118. Starling Thomas V, CB, UAB 119. Andrei Iosivas, WR, Princeton 120. AT Perry, WR, Wake Forest 121. Kei'Trel Clark, CB, Louisville 122. Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU 123. Luke Wypler, IOL, Ohio State 124. Jonathan Mingo, WR, Ole Miss 125. Wanya Morris, OT, Oklahoma 126. Richard Gouraige, OT, Florida 127. Sidy Sow, IOL, Eastern Michigan 128. Kyu Blu Kelly, CB, Stanford 129. Will Mallory, TE, Miami 130. Viliami Fehoko, EDGE, San Jose State 131. Zach Evans, RB, Ole Miss 132. Henry Bainivalu, IOL, Washington 133. Braeden Daniels, OT, Utah 134. Warren McClendon, OT, Georgia 135. DeMario Douglas, WR, Liberty 136. Trey Palmer, WR, Nebraska 137. Myles Brooks, CB, Louisiana Tech 138. Tre Tucker, WR, Cincinnati 139. Brenton Strange, TE, Penn State 140. Gervarrius Owens, S, Houston 141. Jay Ward, CB, LSU 142. Henry To'oTo'o, LB, Alabama 143. Owen Pappoe, LB, Auburn 144. Jake Haener, QB, Fresno State 145. Dante Stills, DL, West Virginia 146. Nick Broeker, OT, Ole Miss 147. Riley Moss, CB, Iowa 148. Quindell Johnson, S, Memphis 149. DJ Johnson, EDGE, Oregon 150. Darrell Luter Jr, CB, South Alabama

Once Day 3 begins, fans will see different strategic approaches from teams. Some may be more willing to take a chance on the athletic potential of a player in the hopes that they one day develop into a starter. Others may target consistent performers at the collegiate level with the idea that their floor suggests they will be contributors, to some degree, at the next level.

Buzz suggests that a few players from this list will be taken much higher -- most notably Ole Miss wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, Iowa cornerback Riley Moss and Penn State tight end Brenton Strange -- but this is a general look at how we see players and not necessarily where they will be picked later this week.

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place from April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri.