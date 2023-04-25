young.jpg
Getty Images

The number of days until the 2023 NFL Draft can now be counted on one hand. Prospects will realize a lifelong dream and some teams will add key pieces to an eventual Super Bowl roster. In preparation for the big night, CBS Sports has released its final consensus prospect rankings. 

Here are the top 150 prospects as Ryan Wilson, Chris Trapasso and I see them going into Thursday night:

1. Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama
2. Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
3. Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia
4. C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
5. Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
6. Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern
7. Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
8. Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech
9. Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
10. Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
11. Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
12. Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
13. Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State
14. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama
15. Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
16. Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa
17. Brian Branch, S, Alabama
18. Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
19. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
20. Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson
21. Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame
22. Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia
23. Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia
24. Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
25. Jordan Addison, WR, USC

Alabama will finish with the top two prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft class in CBS Sports' prospect rankings. Young is more likely to go No. 1 overall but Anderson's production in the SEC over the past two years can not be ignored. He may not be the next Myles Garrett or Von Miller, but there is no doubt that his game translates to the next level. Speaking for myself, Carter likely would have been the top overall prospect had it not been hedging a bit for the off-field concerns. He is an impact performer at one of the most difficult positions to find that descriptor. 

Stroud checks in as the second-best quarterback, but it may not play out like this on draft night. Robinson finishes as a top five prospect but it will be interesting to see how high a team is willing to take a running back in the first round. Skoronski is the top offensive lineman and Gonzalez is the highest-ranked cornerback with both Witherspoon and Banks also cracking the top-10 overall. 

Alabama's Gibbs is the second-highest ranked running back and the No. 14 prospect overall. If he lands in a system that will maximum his skills in the pass game, he could be more productive than Robinson. Richardson is the third-ranked QB at No. 11 overall and Levis is fourth of the bunch at No. 18 overall. Mayer is the top-rated tight end at No. 21 overall. Johnston is the top-rated wide receiver at No. 15 overall.

Edge rusher is the most well-represented position with five. Quarterback, cornerback and wide receiver each had four. One interesting factoid is that only nine players had a first-round grade in our aggregate rankings. In most years, there are at least 15. Teams in that range should get a quality player, but it should open eyes to the level of talent drop off. First-round grades will vary by team and that could spark trade action as teams try to get players they view in that light. 

26. Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee
27. Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson
28. Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma
29. Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas
30. Calijah Kancey, DL, Pittsburgh
31. Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah
32. Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
33. O'Cyrus Torrence, IOL, Florida
34. Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
35. Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia
36. Steve Avila, IOL, TCU
37. John Michael Schmitz, IOL, Minnesota
38. Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL, Northwestern
39. Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn
40. Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa
41. Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa
42. Keion White, EDGE, Georgia Tech
43. BJ Ojulari, EDGE, LSU
44. Cody Mauch, IOL, North Dakota State
45. Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse
46. Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina
47. Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State
48. Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
49. Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE, Kansas State
50. Mazi Smith, DL, Michigan

There are seven offensive linemen in the second batch of top prospects. For teams in the market for interior offensive line help, this range is expected to be the sweet spot in this draft. Sanders is the first and one of only three linebackers in the top 50. 

Four tight ends are among the top 50 prospects in this year's class. Arizona took the first tight end at No. 55 overall last year. Only one wide receiver is found among this group so perhaps there is reason to believe teams will try to get one of the top players at the position earlier than expected. 

51. Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati
52. Will McDonald IV, EDGE, Iowa State
53. Joe Tippmann, IOL, Wisconsin
54. Jakorian Bennett, CB, Maryland
55. Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
56. Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson
57. JL Skinner, S, Boise State
58. Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State
59. Jalen Redmond, DL, Oklahoma
60. Tuli Tuipulotu, DL, USC
61. Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
62. Isaiah Foskey, EDGE, Notre Dame
63. Jartavius Martin, S, Illinois
64. DJ Turner, CB, Michigan
65. Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State
66. Blake Freeland, OT, BYU
67. Karl Brooks, DL, Bowling Green
68. Andre Carter II, EDGE, Army
69. Gervon Dexter Sr., DL, Florida
70. Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M
71. Byron Young, EDGE, Tennessee
72. Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State
73. Marte Mapu, S, Sacramento State
74. Rashee Rice, WR, SMU
75. Byron Young, DL, Alabama
76. Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma
77. Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee
78. Zacch Pickens, DL, South Carolina
79. Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas
80. Nick Saldiveri, IOL, Old Dominion
81. Moro Ojomo, DL, Texas
82. Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah
83. Ji'Ayir Brown, CB, Penn State
84. Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina
85. Cory Trice, CB, Purdue
86. Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M
87. Keeanu Benton, DL, Wisconsin
88. Chandler Zavala, IOL, NC State
89. Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State
90. Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane
91. Sydney Brown, S, Illinois
92. Yaya Diaby, EDGE, Louisville
93. Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama
94. Zach Harrison, EDGE, Ohio State
95. Jordan Battle, S, Alabama
96. Colby Wooden, DL, Auburn
97. Parker Washington, WR, Penn State
98. Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State
99. Nathaniel Dell, WR, Houston
100. Jaquelin Roy, DL, LSU

Eight cornerbacks are found in this range. It is interesting because certain teams could look to that depth and take another position of need in the first round. After the first four quarterbacks, Hooker is the next off the board at No. 55 overall. Interest in Hooker is likely to begin much earlier, however, because of the perceived drop off in talent. The next quarterback among our top 150 is found at No. 144 overall. 

There were a few surprises among this grouping, including Army's Carter, Maryland's Bennett and Oklahoma's Redmond. Those would probably be outliers against the mock draft community's consensus board, but big individual grades on each propped them up when the margins are very narrow. 

101. Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Maryland
102. Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA
103. Jaylon Jones, CB, Texas A&M
104. Terell Smith, CB, Minnesota
105. Anthony Bradford, IOL, LSU
106. Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami
107. Brandon Joseph, S, Notre Dame
108. Siaki Ika, DL, Baylor
109. Daniel Scott, S, California
110. Dorian Williams, LB, Tulane
111. Nick Herbig, EDGE, Wisconsin
112. Jammie Robinson, S, Florida State
113. Kaevon Merriweather, S, Iowa
114. Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse
115. Isaiah McGuire, DL, Missouri
116. Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn
117. Andrew Vorhees, IOL, USC
118. Starling Thomas V, CB, UAB
119. Andrei Iosivas, WR, Princeton
120. AT Perry, WR, Wake Forest
121. Kei'Trel Clark, CB, Louisville
122. Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU
123. Luke Wypler, IOL, Ohio State
124. Jonathan Mingo, WR, Ole Miss
125. Wanya Morris, OT, Oklahoma
126. Richard Gouraige, OT, Florida
127. Sidy Sow, IOL, Eastern Michigan
128. Kyu Blu Kelly, CB, Stanford
129. Will Mallory, TE, Miami
130. Viliami Fehoko, EDGE, San Jose State
131. Zach Evans, RB, Ole Miss
132. Henry Bainivalu, IOL, Washington
133. Braeden Daniels, OT, Utah
134. Warren McClendon, OT, Georgia
135. DeMario Douglas, WR, Liberty
136. Trey Palmer, WR, Nebraska
137. Myles Brooks, CB, Louisiana Tech
138. Tre Tucker, WR, Cincinnati
139. Brenton Strange, TE, Penn State
140. Gervarrius Owens, S, Houston
141. Jay Ward, CB, LSU
142. Henry To'oTo'o, LB, Alabama
143. Owen Pappoe, LB, Auburn
144. Jake Haener, QB, Fresno State
145. Dante Stills, DL, West Virginia
146. Nick Broeker, OT, Ole Miss
147. Riley Moss, CB, Iowa
148. Quindell Johnson, S, Memphis
149. DJ Johnson, EDGE, Oregon
150. Darrell Luter Jr, CB, South Alabama

Once Day 3 begins, fans will see different strategic approaches from teams. Some may be more willing to take a chance on the athletic potential of a player in the hopes that they one day develop into a starter. Others may target consistent performers at the collegiate level with the idea that their floor suggests they will be contributors, to some degree, at the next level. 

Buzz suggests that a few players from this list will be taken much higher -- most notably Ole Miss wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, Iowa cornerback Riley Moss and Penn State tight end Brenton Strange -- but this is a general look at how we see players and not necessarily where they will be picked later this week. 

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place from April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri. 