The Los Angeles Chargers have brought in a new target for Justin Herbert to throw to, as general manager Tom Telesco selected former TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

A former four-star recruit out of Temple High School in Texas, the big-bodied Johnston got better and better in his three seasons at TCU. He was at his best in 2022, as he amassed more than 1,000 receiving yards and six touchdowns to help lead the Horned Frogs to the College Football Playoff for the first time in school history.

Johnston came just one pick away from being the first top 20 pick from TCU since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2001. The two-time First Team All-Big 12 player averaged a whopping 19 yards per reception in his career. With Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, Johnston is another big-bodied target that defenses will have to account for.

Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Johnston, including his scouting report, prospect ranking, pro comparison, combine results, college and high school accolades and overall NFL outlook.

NFL Draft grade: C

They needed to get a young receiver, but I think Jordan Addison would have been a better pick. Johnson is a big receiver, but he has issues catching the football at times. I get the pick with Justin Herbert and age creeping in, but I think there were better options and maybe better positions to take. -- Pete Prisco

Quentin Johnston draft profile

Age: 21

21 Hometown : Temple, Texas

: Temple, Texas Interesting fact: He was longtime head coach Gary Patterson's second-highest rated recruit during his 20-year tenure at TCU

He was longtime head coach Gary Patterson's second-highest rated recruit during his 20-year tenure at TCU CBS Sports prospect ranking: No. 14 overall | No. 1 WR | 89.63 rating (Long-term starter)

NFL Combine measurements/results



Height: 6-3 | Weight: 208 lbs | Arms: 33 5/8'' | Hands: 9 5/8''

40-yard dash: 4.49 seconds (unofficial pro day time)

4.49 seconds (unofficial pro day time) Broad jump: 11 feet, 2 inches

11 feet, 2 inches Vertical jump: 40.5 inches

NFL comparison

Scouting report

Quentin Johnston is a big-time downfield playmaker whose physicality, speed and athleticism easily translate to the NFL. He's a high-point-catch machine who can make any young QB's job immeasurably easier because he's such a reliable -- and enormous -- downfield target.

Strengths

Plays above the rim, has high-point-catch ability for days

Enormous frame, and an enormous catch radius, with plus athleticism

Creates separation at top of route, regularly stacks DBs

Thick frame allows him to run through arm tackles on quick screens

Can win on vertical routes and intermediate crossing routes with YAC ability

Threat on end-arounds

Uses body well to shield DB type; will make contested catches look easy at times because of size.

Can make defenders miss in short areas, then gets YAC with open-field speed

Tracks ball as well as anyone on deep throws; can contort body to make awkward catches

Weaknesses

Can struggle with focus drops at times

Needs to be consistently tough going over the middle

Can improve as a blocker

Will need to improve route-running precision at the next level

College stats, accolades

Receiving stats

Year Games Rec Yards YPC TD 2022 14 60 1,069 17.8 6 2021 9 43 634 19.2 6 2020 9 22 487 22.1 2

Honors

2022 (vs. Michigan): College Football Playoff Semifinal Offensive MVP (6 rec, 163 yds, 1 TD)

2022 Fourth-team All-American (Phil Steele)



2021-22 Two-time first-team All-Big 12

2020: Honorable Mention All-Big 12

Notable statistics

Career: 19.0 yards per reception average ranked second among active FBS players

2022: School's first 1,000-yard WR since Jalen Reagor (2018)

High school: Temple High School (Temple, Texas)

Class: 2020

Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.9674)

National: 71 | WR: 14 | Texas: 9

High school accolades: Three-sport athlete (football, basketball and track and field)

Check out Quentin Johnston's full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.