In what will go down as one of the most flashy picks of the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes of the Detroit Lions selected Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs with the No. 12 overall pick. Gibbs is the second running back to be selected on opening night, as Bijan Robinson out of Texas went No. 8 to the Atlanta Falcons.
Eleventh-hour reports indicated Gibbs could be a first-round pick, and that some teams even preferred him over Robinson. However, not many saw him going this high. Gibbs is an electric playmaker. He was third in the SEC in scrimmage yards last season with 1,370, and is lethal as a pass-catcher. This was an interesting pick with D'Andre Swift on roster, and David Montgomery on the way over via free agency.
Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Gibbs, including his high school and college accolades, scouting report, pro comparison and NFL prospect outlook.
NFL Draft grade: D
"Yes, he's an air back. Yes, he can do a lot of things. But, again, why take him here when there is a guy like corner Christian Gonzalez on the board? He's good but he's a back. At least it wasn't a top-10 pick." -- Pete Prisco
Jahmyr Gibbs draft profile
- Age: 21
- Hometown: Dalton, Georgia
- Interesting fact: Set Chattanooga metro area record with 420 rushing yards (also scored eight touchdowns) in only three quarters in a game in 2019
- CBS Sports prospect ranking: No. 14 overall | No. 2 | 89.67 rating (Long-term starter)
NFL comparison
Scouting report
Jahmyr Gibbs does not have the weight to hold up in pass protection, and receiving a featured back's workload is a concern. He is an elite pass-catcher who gets up to speed and changes directions quickly. The Georgia Tech transfer best fits in a scheme that utilizes its running backs in the pass game.
Strengths
- Elite pass-catcher
- Gets up to speed quickly
- Great top-end speed
- Plays with good balance and is willing to fight through contact
- Shifty player who can re-direct quickly
Weaknesses
- Below-average mass for short-yardage situations
- Does not have the mass to wear defenses down
- Willing blocker but giving up a lot of mass in pass protection
College stats, accolades
Rushing stats
|Year
|Games
|Attempts
|Yards
|YPC
|TD
|2022 (Alabama)
|12
|151
|926
|6.1
|7
2021 (Georgia Tech)
12
143
|746
|5.2
|4
|2020 (Georgia Tech)
|7
|89
|460
|5.2
|4
Receiving stats
|Year
|Games
|Rec
|Yards
|YPC
|TD
2022 (Alabama)
12
44
444
10.1
3
2021 (Georgia Tech)
12
35
465
13.3
2
|2020 (Georgia Tech)
|7
|24
|303
|12.6
|3
Honors
- 2021 (Georgia Tech): First-team All-ACC all-purpose back, second-team All-ACC specialist and third-team All-ACC running back
- 2020 (Georgia Tech): Honorable mention All-ACC
- 2020 (Georgia Tech): Second-team freshman All-American (The Athletic)
Notable statistics
- 2021 (Georgia Tech): Second in school history in single-season total yards (1,805)
247Sports profile
High school: Dalton (Dalton, Georgia)
Class: 2020
Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.9652)
- National: 76 | RB: 8 | Georgia: 10
High school accolades: First team All-American (Sports Illustrated), second-team All-American (MaxPreps), two-time Georgia 6-A Offensive Player of the Year, Region 6-AAAAAA Player of the Year, two-time first-team all-state, All-America Bowl selection
