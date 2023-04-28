In what will go down as one of the most flashy picks of the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes of the Detroit Lions selected Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs with the No. 12 overall pick. Gibbs is the second running back to be selected on opening night, as Bijan Robinson out of Texas went No. 8 to the Atlanta Falcons.

Eleventh-hour reports indicated Gibbs could be a first-round pick, and that some teams even preferred him over Robinson. However, not many saw him going this high. Gibbs is an electric playmaker. He was third in the SEC in scrimmage yards last season with 1,370, and is lethal as a pass-catcher. This was an interesting pick with D'Andre Swift on roster, and David Montgomery on the way over via free agency.

Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Gibbs, including his high school and college accolades, scouting report, pro comparison and NFL prospect outlook.

NFL Draft grade: D

"Yes, he's an air back. Yes, he can do a lot of things. But, again, why take him here when there is a guy like corner Christian Gonzalez on the board? He's good but he's a back. At least it wasn't a top-10 pick." -- Pete Prisco

Jahmyr Gibbs draft profile

Age: 21

21 Hometown : Dalton, Georgia

: Dalton, Georgia Interesting fact: Set Chattanooga metro area record with 420 rushing yards (also scored eight touchdowns) in only three quarters in a game in 2019

Set Chattanooga metro area record with 420 rushing yards (also scored eight touchdowns) in only three quarters in a game in 2019 CBS Sports prospect ranking: No. 14 overall | No. 2 | 89.67 rating (Long-term starter)

NFL comparison

Scouting report

Jahmyr Gibbs does not have the weight to hold up in pass protection, and receiving a featured back's workload is a concern. He is an elite pass-catcher who gets up to speed and changes directions quickly. The Georgia Tech transfer best fits in a scheme that utilizes its running backs in the pass game.

Strengths

Elite pass-catcher

Gets up to speed quickly

Great top-end speed

Plays with good balance and is willing to fight through contact

Shifty player who can re-direct quickly

Weaknesses

Below-average mass for short-yardage situations

Does not have the mass to wear defenses down

Willing blocker but giving up a lot of mass in pass protection

College stats, accolades

Rushing stats

Year Games Attempts Yards YPC TD 2022 (Alabama) 12 151 926 6.1 7 2021 (Georgia Tech) 12 143 746

5.2 4 2020 (Georgia Tech) 7 89 460 5.2 4

Receiving stats

Year Games Rec Yards YPC TD 2022 (Alabama) 12 44 444 10.1 3 2021 (Georgia Tech) 12 35 465 13.3 2 2020 (Georgia Tech) 7 24 303 12.6 3

Honors

2021 (Georgia Tech): First-team All-ACC all-purpose back, second-team All-ACC specialist and third-team All-ACC running back

2020 (Georgia Tech): Honorable mention All-ACC



2020 (Georgia Tech): Second-team freshman All-American (The Athletic)

Notable statistics

2021 (Georgia Tech): Second in school history in single-season total yards (1,805)

High school: Dalton (Dalton, Georgia)

Class: 2020

Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.9652)

National: 76 | RB: 8 | Georgia: 10

High school accolades: First team All-American (Sports Illustrated), second-team All-American (MaxPreps), two-time Georgia 6-A Offensive Player of the Year, Region 6-AAAAAA Player of the Year, two-time first-team all-state, All-America Bowl selection

