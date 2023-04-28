The Baltimore Ravens won the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft before it even started, agreeing to terms with star quarterback Lamar Jackson on a five-year, $260 million contract, making him the NFL's highest-paid player. The Ravens had more good news to share on Thursday night, as they drafted former Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers with the No. 22 overall pick.
A former three-star recruit out of NSU University School in Florida, Flowers left Boston College as the most-accomplished pass-catcher in school history, setting career records in catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. He saved his best season for last, racking up more than 1,000 yards receiving and 12 scores in 2022.
Big things come in small packages, and Flowers has big-time potential. He had five games last season with at least two touchdown receptions, which was tied for the second-most in the FBS. It's a reason he is the first Boston College wideout to be selected in the first round. Baltimore added Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency, and now Jackson has another potential home-run hitter.
Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Flowers, including his scouting report, prospect ranking, pro comparison, combine results, college and high school accolades and overall NFL outlook.
NFL Draft grade: B
They needed to get a young receiver for their new offense under Todd Monken. I like Jordan Addison more, but this is a good move. Flowers is a really good player who was hurt by bad quarterback play at Boston College. -- Pete Prisco
Zay Flowers draft profile
- Age: 22
- Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Interesting fact: Boston College's all-time leader in receptions (200), receiving yards (3,056) and receiving TD (29)
- CBS Sports prospect ranking: No. 24 overall | No. 3 WR | 88.43 rating (Long-term starter)
NFL Combine measurements/results
Height: 5-9 | Weight: 182 lbs | Arms: 29 1/4" | Hands: 9 1/4"
- 40-yard dash: 4.42 seconds (unofficial pro day time)
- 3-cone drill: 6.57 seconds
- Broad jump: 10 feet, 7 inches
- Vertical jump: 35.5 inches
NFL comparison
Scouting report
Zay Flowers is short but not small, twitched-up inside and out wideout. His short-area explosiveness is special, and it doesn't take long for him to reach top speed. He runs super-sharp, no-nonsense routes. He has a tiny catch radius but fights in every contested-catch situation. He has lateral quicks and tenacity to work through press coverage with good regularity, and his athleticism allows him to be weapon after the catch. He has adequate power to his game due to a thicker lower half and shows sheer will through contact. He doesn't have the most reliable hands, but drops aren't concerning issue. He has great speed. He was held back production-wise by blah QB play. Height will hinder him at times, but he's a pro-ready wideout made for the modern-day game.
Strengths
- Super-twitched up
- Gets to top gear in a flash
- Awesome route-runner
- Supreme YAC skills
- Plays bigger than his size
Weaknesses
- Short with tiny frame
- Little catch radius
- Some easy drops on film
College stats, accolades
|Year
|Games
|Rec
|Yards
|YPC
|TDs
|2022
|12
|78
|1,077
|13.8
|12
2021
12
44
|746
|17.0
|5
|2020
|11
|56
|892
|15.9
|9
|2019
|13
|22
|341
|15.5
|3
Honors
- 2022: AP Third-team All-American
- 2022: First-team All-ACC
- 2020: Second WR in school history to be named first-team All-ACC
- 2021: Third-team All-ACC
Notable statistics
- Career: School's all-time leader in receptions (200), receiving yards (3,056) and receiving TD (29)
- 2022: Set single-season school mark in receiving touchdowns (12), tied record for receptions (78) and produced third-most receiving yards (1,077)
247Sports profile
High school: NSU University School (Fort Lauderdale, Florida)
Class: 2019
Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.8507)
- National: 1188 | WR: 135 | Florida: 163
