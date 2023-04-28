The Texans drafted quarterback C.J. Stroud at No. 2 overall, and they didn't have to wait long to make their next selection. GM Nick Caserio swung a trade with the Arizona Cardinals up to No. 3 overall, and selected CBS Sports' No. 1 player in this class: Alabama pass rusher Will Anderson Jr.
Arizona sends this year's No. 3 overall pick and No. 105 to Houston for the No. 12 and 33 picks along with a 2024 first-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones reports.
A five-star prospect out of Dutchtown High School in Georgia, Anderson immediately became a force along Alabama's defensive line. His best season came in 2021 -- when he led the nation with 34.5 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks en route to finishing fifth in Heisman Trophy voting -- but he was dominant throughout his time in Tuscaloosa. He finished his career second in program history in both tackles for loss (62.0) and sacks (34.5) -- trailing only Pro Football Hall of Famer Derrick Thomas in both categories.
Anderson stood out on a very talented Alabama squad. He finishes his college career having recorded the most sacks (34.5) most tackles for loss (58.5), pressures (207) and QB hits (71) in the FBS over the past three seasons. A "five-star" player from high school to the NFL draft, versatility is one of the many attractive traits Anderson possesses. Whether you want to throw him in a 4-3 system as a defensive end, or a 3-4 base as an outside linebacker/edge rusher, Anderson can do it all at a high level.
"I just feel like I'm one of the most versatile edge guys or defensive prospects in this draft," Anderson told CBS Sports. "I've played anywhere from a 4i and out. Like 5, 6, 7, 9 technique. I drop in coverage, I pass rush, I can play the run really well. But not just that. Just my mindset and the mentality that I have and the relentless effort that I bring to the game. But also the character I have as well. A person that's going to make sure that I'm doing everything right, a high-character person in the building, treating everybody with respect. And I just feel like that's what organizations and programs need is a complete guy."
Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Anderson, including his scouting report, prospect ranking, pro comparison, combine results, college and high school accolades and overall NFL outlook.
NFL Draft grade: B-
"They gave up a ton to get him. He better be Von Miller. I don't think he is that. He's a good player, but is he dynamic? No. He doesn't seem like a great fit in their scheme." -- Pete Prisco
Will Anderson Jr. draft profile
- Age: 21
- Hometown: Hampton, Georgia
- Interesting fact: Led FBS in tackles for loss (34.5) and sacks (17.5) in 2021
- CBS Sports prospect ranking: No. 1 overall | No. 1 EDGE | 92.70 rating (All-Pro)
NFL Combine measurements/results
Height: 6-3 1/2 | Weight: 253 lbs | Arms: 33 7/8" | Hands: 9 7/8"
- 40-yard dash: 4.60 seconds
- Broad jump: N/A
- Vertical jump: N/A
NFL comparison
Scouting report
A five-star from outside Atlanta, Will Anderson Jr. has been as good as -- and maybe better than -- advertised since arriving in Tuscaloosa. In the last two seasons for the Crimson Tide, he had 98 hurries and 29 sacks, and those numbers underscore how dominant he was at times. He's the best Alabama defender in the Nick Saban era and possibly the best Alabama defender in school history not named Derrick Thomas.
Strengths
- First-step quickness and bend around the edge flashes play after play
- Surprising power and the ability to win consistently with hands on his way to the QB
- Comparable to Von Miller in size and twitch; both are around 6-3, 245, which is undersized by NFL edge rusher standards, but they play much bigger than that
- Great teammate, even better person
Weaknesses
- Made some business decisions in 2022, though it's hard to blame him -- he still played through Alabama's bowl game
- Can sometimes whiff on arm tackles in space
- Sometimes there doesn't have to be something wrong with a player -- with Anderson it feels like you're searching for issues that don't really exist
College stats, accolades
|Year
|Games
|Tackles
|TFLs
|Sacks
|PD
|FF
|INT
|TD
2022
13
51
|17.0
|10.0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2021
|15
|102
|34.5
|17.5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2020
|13
|52
|10.5
|7.0
|0
|1
|0
|0
Honors
- Career: Two-time Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner -- only second player to do so in award's history
- Career: Two-time Unanimous first-team All-American
- Career: Two-time SEC Defensive Player of the Year
- Career: Two-time first-team All-SEC
- 2022: Chuck Bednarik Award
- 2022: Lott IMPACT Trophy
- 2022: Rotary Lombardi Award
- 2020: National Freshman of the Year (Football Writers Association of America)
- 2020: Freshman All-America (FWAA, 247Sports and The Athletic)
- 2020: SEC All-Freshman Team
- 2020: Second-team All-SEC (Associated Press)
Notable statistics
- Career: Second in program history in tackles for loss (62) and sacks (34.5) -- trailing only Pro Football Hall of Famer Derrick Thomas in both categories
- 2021: Led FBS with 34.5 tackles for loss (second in school history)
- 2021: Led FBS with 17.5 sacks (third in school history)
- 2021: Five-time SEC Defensive Player of the Week
- 2021: Cotton Bowl Defensive MVP
247Sports profile
High school: Dutchtown (Hampton, Georgia)
Class: 2020
Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.9913)
- National: 17 | WDE: 1 | Georgia: 4 | All-time: 377
High school accolades: "Super 11" team and first-team All-State (Atlanta Journal-Constitution), All-American Bowl selection
