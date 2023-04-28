The Texans drafted quarterback C.J. Stroud at No. 2 overall, and they didn't have to wait long to make their next selection. GM Nick Caserio swung a trade with the Arizona Cardinals up to No. 3 overall, and selected CBS Sports' No. 1 player in this class: Alabama pass rusher Will Anderson Jr.

Arizona sends this year's No. 3 overall pick and No. 105 to Houston for the No. 12 and 33 picks along with a 2024 first-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones reports.

A five-star prospect out of Dutchtown High School in Georgia, Anderson immediately became a force along Alabama's defensive line. His best season came in 2021 -- when he led the nation with 34.5 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks en route to finishing fifth in Heisman Trophy voting -- but he was dominant throughout his time in Tuscaloosa. He finished his career second in program history in both tackles for loss (62.0) and sacks (34.5) -- trailing only Pro Football Hall of Famer Derrick Thomas in both categories.

Anderson stood out on a very talented Alabama squad. He finishes his college career having recorded the most sacks (34.5) most tackles for loss (58.5), pressures (207) and QB hits (71) in the FBS over the past three seasons. A "five-star" player from high school to the NFL draft, versatility is one of the many attractive traits Anderson possesses. Whether you want to throw him in a 4-3 system as a defensive end, or a 3-4 base as an outside linebacker/edge rusher, Anderson can do it all at a high level.

"I just feel like I'm one of the most versatile edge guys or defensive prospects in this draft," Anderson told CBS Sports. "I've played anywhere from a 4i and out. Like 5, 6, 7, 9 technique. I drop in coverage, I pass rush, I can play the run really well. But not just that. Just my mindset and the mentality that I have and the relentless effort that I bring to the game. But also the character I have as well. A person that's going to make sure that I'm doing everything right, a high-character person in the building, treating everybody with respect. And I just feel like that's what organizations and programs need is a complete guy."

Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Anderson, including his scouting report, prospect ranking, pro comparison, combine results, college and high school accolades and overall NFL outlook.

NFL Draft grade: B-

"They gave up a ton to get him. He better be Von Miller. I don't think he is that. He's a good player, but is he dynamic? No. He doesn't seem like a great fit in their scheme." -- Pete Prisco

Join us for live 2023 NFL Draft analysis from CBS Sports and an updating NFL Draft tracker. Also check out Pete Prisco's NFL Draft grades for every first-round pick and subscribe to the "With the First Pick" podcast for nightly recaps, winners and losers and more from Kansas City.

Will Anderson Jr. draft profile

Age: 21

21 Hometown : Hampton, Georgia

: Hampton, Georgia Interesting fact: Led FBS in tackles for loss (34.5) and sacks (17.5) in 2021

Led FBS in tackles for loss (34.5) and sacks (17.5) in 2021 CBS Sports prospect ranking: No. 1 overall | No. 1 EDGE | 92.70 rating (All-Pro)

NFL Combine measurements/results

Height: 6-3 1/2 | Weight: 253 lbs | Arms: 33 7/8" | Hands: 9 7/8"

40-yard dash: 4.60 seconds

4.60 seconds Broad jump: N/A

N/A Vertical jump: N/A

NFL comparison

Scouting report

A five-star from outside Atlanta, Will Anderson Jr. has been as good as -- and maybe better than -- advertised since arriving in Tuscaloosa. In the last two seasons for the Crimson Tide, he had 98 hurries and 29 sacks, and those numbers underscore how dominant he was at times. He's the best Alabama defender in the Nick Saban era and possibly the best Alabama defender in school history not named Derrick Thomas.

Strengths

First-step quickness and bend around the edge flashes play after play

Surprising power and the ability to win consistently with hands on his way to the QB

Comparable to Von Miller in size and twitch; both are around 6-3, 245, which is undersized by NFL edge rusher standards, but they play much bigger than that

Great teammate, even better person

Weaknesses

Made some business decisions in 2022, though it's hard to blame him -- he still played through Alabama's bowl game

Can sometimes whiff on arm tackles in space

Sometimes there doesn't have to be something wrong with a player -- with Anderson it feels like you're searching for issues that don't really exist

With The First Pick Newsletter With The First Pick Newsletter Prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft with the day’s big stories + mock drafts, big board updates and more. I agree to receive the "With The First Pick Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

College stats, accolades

Year Games Tackles TFLs Sacks PD FF INT TD 2022 13 51 17.0 10.0 1 0 1 1 2021 15 102 34.5 17.5 3 0 0 0 2020 13 52 10.5 7.0 0 1 0 0

Honors

Career: Two-time Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner -- only second player to do so in award's history

Career: Two-time Unanimous first-team All-American

Career: Two-time SEC Defensive Player of the Year

Career: Two-time first-team All-SEC

2022: Chuck Bednarik Award

2022: Lott IMPACT Trophy



2022: Rotary Lombardi Award

2020: National Freshman of the Year (Football Writers Association of America)

2020: Freshman All-America (FWAA, 247Sports and The Athletic)

2020: SEC All-Freshman Team

2020: Second-team All-SEC (Associated Press)

Notable statistics

Career: Second in program history in tackles for loss (62) and sacks (34.5) -- trailing only Pro Football Hall of Famer Derrick Thomas in both categories

2021: Led FBS with 34.5 tackles for loss (second in school history)

2021: Led FBS with 17.5 sacks (third in school history)

2021: Five-time SEC Defensive Player of the Week

2021: Cotton Bowl Defensive MVP

High school: Dutchtown (Hampton, Georgia)

Class: 2020

Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.9913)

National: 17 | WDE: 1 | Georgia: 4 | All-time: 377

High school accolades: "Super 11" team and first-team All-State (Atlanta Journal-Constitution), All-American Bowl selection

Check out Will Anderson Jr.'s full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.