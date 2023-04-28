The Pittsburgh Steelers traded up three spots to acquire Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones with the 14th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Pittsburgh traded the 17th and 120th overall picks with the Patriots in order to move up to draft Jones.

Jones joins a Steelers offensive line that has been rebuilt over the past two offseasons. Pittsburgh used this past offseason to sign several players to solidify the interior of its line, including former Eagles guard Isaac Seumalo. With Jones, the Steelers have added much-needed depth at offensive tackle behind Dan Moore Jr. and Chukwuma Okorafor. Pittsburgh has clearly made protecting Kenny Pickett, last year's first-round pick, a priority entering the 2023 season.

Jones is the first offensive lineman the Steelers have taken in the first round since selecting guard David DeCastro back in 2012. In Jones, the Steelers are getting a 6-foot-4, 310-pound offensive tackle who helped the Bulldogs win the last two national titles. An Associated Press All-SEC First-Team selection last year, Jones started in each of Georgia's 15 games. His impressive athleticism and prowess as a finisher were two of the main things that stood out during Jones' time at Georgia.

With only 19 college starts, Jones' inexperience was one of the few knocks on his resume. In Pittsburgh, Jones will get the luxury of playing behind Moore and Okorafor while he gets acclimated to the pro game.

He is a long, athletic tackle who will get bigger and stronger on the next level. He can move for a man his size. The Steelers had to upgrade their tackle spot, so this move to get up made sense. Jones might have the most upside of any offensive lineman in this class. -- Pete Prisco

Broderick Jones draft profile

Rating: 88.70 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Ikem Ekwonu

Accolades:

2022: First-team All-SEC

2022: 0 sacks allowed on 449 pass block snaps

Summary:

Broderick Jones is a young, but physically gifted offensive tackle with great strength and good quickness. His technique has improved from 2021, but he needs to continue on that path. NFL opponents have more play strength, so Jones will not be able to solely rely on his natural strength.

Strengths:

Gets out of his stance quickly

Great natural strength

Good lateral agility

Good size for the tackle position

Weaknesses:

Relies too much on natural strength, needs to drop his hips more against bull rush

Inconsistent footwork when engaged

Has improved hand fighting when engaged from 2021 but can continue that growth

