The 2023 NFL Draft has officially arrived as the Carolina Panthers are slated to be on the clock at No. 1 overall tonight. Each of the league's 32 teams will be looking to add key pieces to a potential Super Bowl run over the next three days.

Here are the most pressing draft needs for each NFL team ahead of this week's draft:

AFC

Bengals: Offensive guard

For the time being, La'El Collins is on the roster, and that makes the offensive tackle position slightly less of a need despite how he performed last season. Cincinnati invested significant resources into the offensive line last offseason but still have positions to fill before Joe Burrow can feel secure. Jonah Williams would be an important piece to that unit had he not requested a trade following the Orlando Brown Jr. signing. Alex Cappa and Ted Karras played well last season but the team needs to identify some long-term building blocks.

Tight end and cornerback are a few other positions to consider.

Bills: Interior offensive line

Buffalo's entire offensive line, outside of perhaps Dion Dawkins, needs attention, but the interior offensive line needs it most. The Bills churn veterans on an annual basis and Josh Allen has made it work, but it is time to find some staples along that unit. Linebacker is another spot that could use another body after losing Tremaine Edmunds in free agency. A quality slot receiver would be another position to consider.

Broncos: Center

Denver has a pretty good roster, which makes last season all that more disappointing. The Broncos have locked down the edges with offensive tackles Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey. They signed free agent offensive guard Ben Powers to pair with Quinn Meinerz. The Broncos have viable options at essentially every spot on the field, but center is a spot that needs to perform at a higher level.

Browns: Defensive tackle

Cleveland made a significant investment in free agent defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, but the Browns need more reliable play from others on the roster. They signed Trysten Hill and Maurice Hurst as well, but it is the young draft picks -- Perrion Winfrey, Tommy Togiai and Jordan Elliott -- who need to step up under the direction of new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

Linebacker is a position of concern as well, but there are players on the roster who could occupy those roles if able to stay healthy.

Chargers: Linebacker

Some may point to right tackle as Los Angeles' biggest need, but Trey Pipkins was fine; not great, but fine. The contract he received this offseason tells me that the team views him as the swing tackle and not the starter.

Los Angeles needs to get stronger up the middle on defense, though. The Chargers signed Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson in free agency last offseason, but the AFC contender allowed the fifth-most rushing yards in the league. Defensive tackle remains a need, but they need a linebacker who is willing to do the dirty work as well. Speed on offense and an eventual replacement for Austin Ekeler can not be ruled out either.

Chiefs: Defensive line

Kansas City lost some of its interior defensive line depth in free agency, and that essentially leaves the Chiefs with Chris Jones. Edge rusher is a question mark as well. They picked George Karlaftis in the 2022 first round and swapped Frank Clark for Charles Omenihu this offseason. The Chiefs need more pass rush to heat up opponents as they look to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

Colts: Quarterback

Indianapolis has a lot of needs on the roster, and the insertion of a quarterback is not going to fix it. However, the team expects to compete in the AFC South and is not looking for a one-year veteran rental for the fifth consecutive season. The Colts are better off adding a young quarterback to build around, whether that is in the first round or on Day Two. Wide receiver, cornerback and safety are other areas of concern on the roster.

Dolphins: Offensive guard

Offensive tackle play was much improved last season, and Connor Williams was fantastic at center in his first season after signing in free agency. Miami's offensive guard play was not up to expectations. The presence of two players on their rookie contracts is ideal when the team is spending roughly $32.5 million on cornerbacks Xavien Howard, Byron Jones and Jalen Ramsey this year. The Dolphins need to add depth at a few spots, including defensive tackle and linebacker.

Jaguars: Cornerback

Jacksonville has made ample investment into the cornerback position in recent years. The Jaguars signed free agents Darious Williams and Shaq Griffin, in addition to spending a first-round selection on C.J. Henderson and a second-round selection on Tyson Campbell, who remains a building block at the position moving forward. The Jaguars need more from that group -- especially after releasing Griffin -- and returning to the well may be the only way to do it.

Defensive tackle, offensive guard and safety are a few of the other positions they could explore.

Jets: Interior offensive line

Offensive tackle could prove to be a bigger need dependent upon how New York views Mekhi Becton. A year ago, it sounded as though the Jets were prepared to move on from him, but could that have changed? They could stand to find long-term starters at center and guard as they move forward. Linebacker and defensive tackle are a few other spots where the team could look to acquire depth.

Patriots: Offensive tackle

New England is slated to start Trent Brown on the left side and 34-year-old Riley Reiff on the right side. There had been some discussion that the Patriots could move on from left tackle Isaiah Wynn and Brown this offseason; Wynn remains a free agent. The team could theoretically move starting guard Michael Onwenu to right tackle, which he played the better part of four games as a rookie in 2021, in a pinch. No matter how the Patriots choose to reshuffle the deck, the offensive line is going to be a concern without any additions.

The situation is reminiscent of 2020 when it seemed like a foregone conclusion that Cleveland, which picked Jedrick Wills, and Tampa Bay, which selected Tristan Wirfs, would choose offensive tackles.

Wide receiver, tight end and linebacker are some of the other positions that would rank toward the top of the list.

Raiders: Defensive tackle

Las Vegas has made a lot of changes at the interior defensive line position, but there is no one who projects as a stable long-term option. When combined with the fact that the linebacker unit is underwhelming, it emphasizes the need to get stronger up the middle. The interior offensive line would be a few other positions that require some time, love and care. Cornerback is another concern. Overall, Las Vegas needs to be honest with themselves about the short and long-term viability of this roster.

Ravens: Wide receiver

Baltimore signed Odell Beckham Jr. to go along with Rashod Bateman and tight end Mark Andrews. The Ravens have no idea what to expect from Beckham after he missed the previous season. It has been made clear that the franchise wants to retain quarterback Lamar Jackson so adding another wide receiver as a peace offering is not a terrible idea. Running back and cornerback are a few other positions of note. The upcoming season is important for the future of the edge rushers as well.

Steelers: Offensive tackle

Pittsburgh has taken its offensive line need seriously over the past few years, signing veterans Mason Cole, Isaac Seumalo, James Daniels and Nate Herbig, in addition to drafting center Kendrick Green and offensive guard Kevin Dotson. The team needs to get more dynamic on the edge, and it obviously agrees with that perspective, because the Steelers were a finalist to sign offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. The AFC North franchise has used its last two first-round picks on the quarterback and running back positions, so now it needs to protect those assets. Cornerback is another problem area.

Texans: Quarterback

The team could desperately use an upgrade at the quarterback position but the defensive line is the most pressing need. They lack true difference makers that can impact the opposing quarterback and hold up at the point of attack.

The Texans have a bevy of needs to address, including wide receiver, center and linebacker. They also hold the No. 12 overall selection.

Titans: Offensive line

Offensive tackle is high up the list, but center and offensive guard are needs as well. From an individual position standpoint, linebacker may be a bigger need but the overall makeup of the Tennessee offensive line is a concern.

Head coach Mike Vrabel has a big need at the position he played in the NFL. The team could take multiple linebackers in the upcoming draft and no one would have a problem with it. Azeez Al-Shaair, Luke Gifford and Monty Rice are slated to compete for those two starting roles right now. Depth is lacking behind them. Wide receiver is another spot to address.

NFC

49ers: Interior offensive line

San Francisco is giving Colton McKivitz a chance at right tackle following the departure of Mike McGlinchey in free agency; that could prove to be a big need for the 49ers. It is magnified by the lack of confidence in the interior offensive line, however. Safety and cornerback are a few other spots the team could target.

Bears: Edge rusher

Chicago made a good free agent signing in DeMarcus Walker and they added a few rotational defensive tackles who may have to take on larger roles this season. The Bears finished dead last in sack production last season so it was imperative for the team to become more dynamic ability off the edge. With the No. 9 overall selection, the NFC franchise has a good opportunity to add an impact performer in that role.

Right tackle, center, defensive tackle and cornerback are some other areas of concern.

Buccaneers: Offensive tackle

After moving on from left tackle Donovan Smith for performance and financial reasons, they are exploring the idea of moving Tristan Wirfs to that side. The signing of Baker Mayfield indicates that they are trying to keep the ship afloat this season, but they need to upgrade the pass protection. The Buccaneers also have needs at tight end and offensive guard.

Cardinals: Defensive tackle

Arizona is in a similar position as Chicago. The Cardinals need help on the exterior and interior of the defensive line. The Cardinals lost J.J. Watt to retirement but Zach Allen also departed in free agency. First-year head coach Jonathan Gannon comes from a situation where he had a wealth of options along the defensive front. The team is in a strong position to add an impact player at No. 3 overall. The Cardinals could also trade back and accumulate additional draft capital.

Arizona has several other needs, including running back, tight end, offensive guard, center and cornerback.

Commanders: Cornerback

Washington signed Nick Gates and Andrew Wylie to the offensive line in an effort to create flexibility in the draft. They have a few potential rotational pieces in Kendall Fuller and Cam Dantzler at cornerback, but they need to find a reliable boundary option that will allow those other players to fill complementary roles. The Commanders' selection at No. 16 overall is directly in the middle of what should be a run on the cornerback position in the actual draft.

Tight end, linebacker, safety and the interior offensive line positions are other areas of weakness, although, it will be interesting to see what comes of right tackle Sam Cosmi following the signing of Wylie.

Cowboys: Defensive tackle

Dallas has not been afraid to use Day Two picks on the interior defensive line but it has not panned out to this point. The Cowboys could stand to add an impact performer in that role. The front seven is relatively well-prepared otherwise. The Cowboys also have needs along the interior offensive line, as well as tight end and safety.

Eagles: Safety

Philadelphia allowed Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to walk in free agency. The team also lost veteran Marcus Epps. Those two deficits are compounded by the loss of defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. The Eagles do not have a ton of needs. At safety, the team signed free agent Terrell Edmunds and rookie Reed Blankenship played well in a stretch last season. Philadelphia, at the very least, could stand to add some competition to that part of its roster. They have a reasonable starting option at every position on the field, but linebacker is a bit more of a stretch.

Falcons: Quarterback

Atlanta has publicly expressed support of quarterback Desmond Ridder but essentially has to in the event that no one else is added to the roster. Ridder did not do anything to inspire confidence last season but the Falcons may feel they have seen otherwise in practice. If they have that conviction, by all means stick with Ridder, but the franchise needs better play from the position.

Cornerback, offensive guard, linebacker and edge rusher are some of the other positions of note.

Giants: Cornerback

New York is going for quantity over quality at the wide receiver position. The Giants were present at Jaxon Smith-Njigba's Ohio State Pro Day in Columbus, so the idea of taking that position in the draft should not be ruled out. However, the cornerback position has fewer ready-made options to run defensive coordinator Wink Martindale's scheme. It is a deep class of cornerback talent and Illinois' Devon Witherspoon, Oregon's Christian Gonzalez, Maryland's Deonte Banks, Penn State's Joey Porter Jr. and South Carolina's Cam Smith could all be in the equation either at No. 25 overall or in a trade-up situation.

Brian Daboll's team also has needs along the interior offensive line.

Lions: Defensive tackle

After drafting edge rushers Aidan Hutchinson, James Houston and Josh Paschal a year ago, Detroit's primary need is defensive tackle. The Lions could also stand to upgrade at linebacker and find a long-term star at the cornerback position if the opportunity presents itself. Tight end is also a need after trading T.J. Hockenson to Minnesota, but it is not a vital part of the offense.

The NFC franchise has picks Nos. 6 and 18 in the first round, so there is ample opportunity to address a few of those needs. Could they also ponder the idea of taking a quarterback?

Packers: Wide receiver

Green Bay has a handful of needs to fill and filling those needs is a more reasonable task with the additional draft capital acquired from New York as part of the Aaron Rodgers deal. The Packers have five wide receivers on their roster and four were a part of the 2022 NFL Draft. The offense is in the hands of Jordan Love moving forward and he has limited NFL playing experience. This is not a Rodgers situation where he can amplify the talent around him; Love is going to need some help as he establishes himself. Green Bay is now sitting at No. 13 overall.

Tight end is a need as well. The interior offensive line was disappointing last year. Safety is another area they could address.

Panthers: Quarterback

Carolina signed Andy Dalton in free agency but it was always with the understanding that it was going to draft a rookie quarterback. The Panthers moved up from No. 9 overall to No. 1 overall, which means they are in a position to select their quarterback of choice.

The team could use more depth at edge rusher and cornerback as well. Who are the wide receivers they will choose to develop alongside said rookie quarterback?

Rams: Interior offensive line

Los Angeles is a team in rebuild mode that lacks assets. The Rams need to upgrade the interior offensive line and the quarterback is 35 years old. Their best running back requested a trade at one point last season and wide receiver Allen Robinson was recently dealt. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey has been traded. There is really no reason to keep defensive tackle Aaron Donald at this point other than him being the heart of that franchise. Holes exist everywhere on the roster but the interior offensive line would be a good place to start.

Saints: Defensive tackle

New Orleans has invested a lot into its interior offensive line and that group did not play to the standard last season. However, the Saints need to make it work. The interior defensive line is a concern after losing David Onyemata and Shy Tuttle in free agency. Castoffs from other teams, Nathan Shepherd and Khalen Saunders, are now slated to start. The franchise could use a long-term answer in that role as it continues to chase contention in the NFC.

Linebacker, wide receiver and cornerback are a few other spots that could be addressed.

Seahawks: Edge rusher

General manager John Schneider found a handful of long-term contributors in last year's draft class. He is now tasked with repeating that feat. The Seahawks need to find more consistent pass-rush options to take some of the pressure off the secondary. Fortunately, they have a strong opportunity to do that at No. 5 overall. If they do not add an eventual replacement for quarterback Geno Smith, then the Seahawks should be in a position to select Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr., Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter or Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson.

Seattle also holds the No. 20 overall selection. Defensive tackle and the interior offensive line are a few other lean positions.

Vikings: Wide receiver

Justin Jefferson is arguably the best wide receiver in the game but the loss of Adam Thielen leaves the franchise with K.J. Osborn, Jalen Nailor, Jalen Reagor and Brandon Powell at the position. Could someone step up and be a cost-effective answer? Sure, but none have done anything for that to be assumed. Minnesota is in the sweet spot of the first round (No. 23 overall) to potentially find that complement to Jefferson.

Cornerback is still a position that could be targeted despite signing Byron Murphy in free agency.

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place from April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri. Explore the CBSSports.com prospect rankings to learn more about the options that could be available to your favorite team!