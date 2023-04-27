The start of the 2023 NFL Draft is just hours away and if the past few weeks have been any indication, this could go down as one of the craziest drafts of all time and that's mostly because no one seems to have any idea what's going to happen.

At the top of the draft, Bryce Young is expected to be the pick for the Panthers, but after that, it's all a mystery. Trying to predict what's going to happen in this draft won't be easy, but we decided to attempt it anyway during Thursday's episode of the Pick Six podcast. I got together with Will Brinson and Ryan Wilson and we each made three bold predictions about what's going to happen tonight.

Since there were three of us and we each gave three predictions, that means you'll be getting a total of nine predictions, although you could make the argument that we're actually doing 11 since Wilson and Brinson both did a two-for-one prediction.

Anyway, here's a look at our bold predictions for the draft:

BREECH

1. Five quarterbacks go in the top 15. The NFL Draft has been going on for 87 years and in that span, there have only been two drafts where five quarterbacks were selected in the top 15 (1999, 2021). The reason it could happen this year is because NFL teams have proven that they love drafting quarterbacks. There's a chance that four guys could go in the top 10 -- Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis and Anthony Richardson -- and if that happens, it could open the door for Hendon Hooker to get selected earlier than he probably should.

WILSON

4. Falcons draft a QB in the first round. If the Falcons have a QB they like fall into their lap at eighth overall, Wilson thinks they're going to pull the trigger and draft him. Going into the 2022 offseason, the Falcons did everything they could to try and trade for Deshaun Watson. When that didn't happen, they ended up adding a QB in the draft by selecting Desmond Ridder in the third round. Ridder doesn't feel like the QB of the future in Atlanta (and neither does Taylor Heinicke), so the prediction here is that the Falcons surprise everyone by taking a quarterback in the first round.

BRINSON

7. Only two quarterbacks get taken in the top 10; Stroud falls out of top 10. Although I'm predicting that five quarterbacks will go in the top 15, Brinson isn't so enamored with this year's quarterback class. Brinson's bold prediction here is that only two quarterbacks get taken in the top 10 and that neither of those guys will be Stroud.

Remember, these are bold predictions, so we don't expect all of them to come true, but secretly, I am expecting all of mine to happen.

