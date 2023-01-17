The 2023 NFL Draft is still more than three months away, but there's already plenty of debate about who'll be taken first overall.

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis was the source of social media buzz this week as his odds to be taken first overall became shorter, but he is still not the favorite. Caesars Sportsbook has Alabama quarterback Bryce Young as the favorite to hear his name called first despite the Chicago Bears -- who currently have quarterback Justin Fields -- holding that selection. One thing to keep in mind is that last year's No. 1 overall selection by the Jaguars, Travon Walker, wasn't a betting favorite until the week of the draft.

Here is a look at the current Caesars odds on who'll be the first player drafted:

Name College Position Odds Bryce Young Alabama QB -125 CJ Stroud Ohio State QB +200 Will Anderson Alabama EDGE +700 Jalen Carter Georgia DL +800 Will Levis Kentucky QB +800

Bryce Young

Young is small in stature and a significant outlier in terms of physical measurables for the position. However, he throws with rhythm and accuracy to all three levels of the field. The California native oozes leadership and an impromptu ability to make plays when the play breaks down.

C.J. Stroud

Stroud struggled when pressured most of the season and was restricted to the pocket, which led many to question whether he was a viable long-term starting quarterback in the modern NFL. He answered those concerns in the College Football Playoff semifinal against Georgia but, will that small sample size be enough to appease teams at the top of the draft?

Will Anderson

Anderson is a pass rusher who offers great size, length and burst off the snap. He sits atop the mountain in regards to production across college football over the past two years. The Bears had just 20 sacks this season and could use a jolt around the corner.

Jalen Carter

The quickest path to the opposing quarterback is over the center. Carter has great explosive qualities for a player of his size. As teams struggle to find quality interior defensive line play, the ex-Bulldog promises to be among the best. If the Bears stick and pick at No. 1 overall, +800 is good value on Carter.

Will Levis

From a production standpoint, Levis had a disappointing season. However, Kentucky lost three starting offensive linemen to the NFL along with second round wide receiver selection Wan'Dale Robinson, in addition to a change at offensive coordinator. Levis has great size for the position, elite arm strength and good mobility.

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri.